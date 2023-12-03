ADVERTISEMENT

You know the comedic trope when someone very desperate in life calls out to God, asking for a sign? And then they are immediately met with a literal sign on the side of the road or on a wall or whatever, but with something insulting on it.

I can imagine someone who has done this very same thing was probably hit by one of those Funny Signs social media pages. A bit of a cruel trick to be pulled by an omnipotent deity, but who said they can’t have a sense of humor?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

As the internet is vast, it should come as no surprise that there’s more than one community that’s all about Funny Signs.

The page was created in mid 2022—so it’s a bit over a year old—and in that time, it has managed to gather a modest following of 2,250 people.
#4

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
glowworm2 avatar
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So basically, no drunk, cursing, smoking, streaking penguins.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it on the corner of the "Peter Parker Memorial Lane"?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

The page inevitably proves that there is no end to funny signage, or predicaments in which signage becomes funny. And anything goes, really.

Having a yard sale and need some unique advertising? Let Mike Tyson help you out. Want to reinforce a superstition in an area that’s probably notorious for it? Make it absolutely clear with a warning sign. Wanna take a jab at doctors? Say no more, fam. The list goes on, but you probably get the point at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, so that's where Shel Silverstein was going on about

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why? What's going to happen? I mean if it was the first line of a story I would definitelly keep reading.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Most of us likely don’t think much of signs. They’re there. They give us info. That’s about it. Well, there’s an entire science behind them. From the colors to the forms to the imagery—you wouldn’t be too far off thinking a committee of signification wizards wrote an entire codex on how to make signs work. There’s an entire psychology that goes into designing signs, so brace yourself, it’s gonna get nerdy.
#10

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know the story behind this so bad. Maybe it even has dragons ?!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Traffic signs, for instance, have several key aspects to them. They catch your eye, but are not distracting; stick figures that signify movement trigger your brain to be more attentive to movement; and dynamic signs call you out on your speed much more effectively as opposed to slow signs. All of this is essentially based on triggering your subconscious while you drive, and you react to them naturally. Yes, you can assume that the same wizards are behind this magic.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
glowworm2 avatar
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually have done this. Outside in the dark when the lightbulb goes out on our lawn lamp. I always pray he doesn’t drop the screws.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just open it. Even if you have to use a crowbar, a bulldozer or some dynamite.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

But there’s more to life than traffic signs. Good signage can have many, many, purposes. While information and direction are key purposes of signs, they can also be a learning experience (like in a museum or a national park), form an image for a place (background in a kindergarten), communicate rules (how to behave in a zoo with specific animals around), or even provide a sense of local pride by boasting about a place’s history or culture.
#16

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Some might think of a sign as a singular, independent object, but more often than not, signs form systems of signage. Just like road signs or name plaques next to offices on a campus are collectively part of a larger sign system in a specific location.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

So, in order to create an effective sign or sign system, folks have to understand several things. This includes clarifying the goals of the signs, surveying the conditions of signs already in place, outlining guidelines for information systems and figuring out your sign’s target market.
#22

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

These details will allow the sign designers to develop the grand scheme of things and to put it to the test. Depending on how the test goes, you might need to get back to the drawing board or you might just need to tweak the phrasing, coloring or other aspects of the signs to make them more user-friendly. And it actually doesn’t even have to be a sign—heck, information kiosks, bulletin boards and maps all fall into this category.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Fun time! You can join if you bring me another chicken."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

And of course we saved the best kinds of signs for last because remember that one guy who protests about all of the annoying things in public with his cardboard signs. Yes, this too is a sign. It conveys information in a simple and clear manner, all while being comedic (that’s a plus).

Now, how to get it on a traffic sign or one of those information boards above traffic on highways…
#28

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Well, your sign journey doesn’t have to end here as you can jump into this conveniently placed internet portal into another Bored Panda article about funny signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But before you thwoop yourself out of here, share your thoughts, ideas and stories on public signage in the comment section below!
#31

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
madalynnbryant avatar
Madalynn Bryant
Madalynn Bryant
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

me when a cute guy started flirting with me today (imma try and get his number tommorrow 🙃)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
gracesuntree56 avatar
….gray. (She/Her)
….gray. (She/Her)
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww darn Anyone know any other places to flush away my hopes and dreams?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Random-Signs Shares stats

FunnyxSigns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments