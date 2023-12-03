ADVERTISEMENT

You know the comedic trope when someone very desperate in life calls out to God, asking for a sign? And then they are immediately met with a literal sign on the side of the road or on a wall or whatever, but with something insulting on it.

I can imagine someone who has done this very same thing was probably hit by one of those Funny Signs social media pages. A bit of a cruel trick to be pulled by an omnipotent deity, but who said they can’t have a sense of humor?