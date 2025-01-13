When we travel to such miraculous places, we tend to leave a part of us behind, or the location permanently takes over part of our heart. Frankly, it's the best feeling ever when you step on strange lands and then fall in love with them.

To understand more about traveling to such charming places, Bored Panda interviewed Saee and Nikhil—avid travelers who document their travel stories on their Instagram, apparentlytrippy. While they have traveled to over 21 countries, the number of destinations is too many to count, as every country has multiple wonderful spots.

They told us, "Traveling changes your perspective about the world. You get to meet and know different people, cultures, and food. It is a good way to escape from the monotony and a great learning experience. It is also a great way to bond and spend time together with your travel partners. The most thrilling part for us is the planning and satisfaction of its execution."