"Tuscany Region In Italy": Here Are 25 Of The Most Beautiful Places Shared By Travelers
Recently, I read the quote, “Traveling–it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller,” and honestly, I found it quite relatable. Every new place that you travel to brings with it new adventures and new lessons that enrich your experience of being a human.
While some places are known for their rugged terrains, and some for their pristine water bodies, there are a few that simply ooze beauty. Today’s article is about just that: the most beautiful places that netizens have visited, and most of these spots will definitely leave you speechless. Just scroll down and check them out!
Watching the sunset at Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia after it rained. The whole salt flat turns into a massive mirror, and it felt like I was standing in the middle of the sky. Unreal.
Tuscany region in Italy. Really beautiful place with amazing landscapes and old cities like Florence, Siena and Pisa.
Switzerland.
Grindelwald, Lauterbrunnen, Interlaken area.
I was there in Summertime. Winter looks beautiful too but snow is not my thing.
Also Hawaii is a close second. Oahu is amazing on its own, but damn going on a hike just north of Hilo it was like visiting a prehistoric land. Plant leaves bigger than you are, waterfalls, deep valleys, it was like teleporting millions of years back in time. Jurassic Park was filmed in Oahu I think but the Hilo coast of the big island is even more prehistoric looking.
When we travel to such miraculous places, we tend to leave a part of us behind, or the location permanently takes over part of our heart. Frankly, it's the best feeling ever when you step on strange lands and then fall in love with them.
To understand more about traveling to such charming places, Bored Panda interviewed Saee and Nikhil—avid travelers who document their travel stories on their Instagram, apparentlytrippy. While they have traveled to over 21 countries, the number of destinations is too many to count, as every country has multiple wonderful spots.
They told us, "Traveling changes your perspective about the world. You get to meet and know different people, cultures, and food. It is a good way to escape from the monotony and a great learning experience. It is also a great way to bond and spend time together with your travel partners. The most thrilling part for us is the planning and satisfaction of its execution."
Rome’s Colosseum at dusk.
This forest in Scotland. I wish I could remember where, it was near a tall thin castle on a hill with lots of arrow slits in its walls and a spiral stone staircase going up. Maybe it was because I was a kid but it felt like the most magical place, moss covered stairs that looked thousands of years old and the clearest streams. I’d love to go back but Scotland has lots of woods and castles..
Kazimierz, Poland. It’s a small town with a castle, barely touched by World Wars. A lot of artists live there and place is literally a dream.
When we inquired about the criteria they personally use to determine whether a place is beautiful, Saee and Nikhil said that there are no specific criteria because they think each place is beautiful and definitely has something to offer.
"We just read about places before going there, so that we do get to visit all the things that interest us about the place," Saee explained.
Glacier National Park.
Rocky Mountain Natl Park.
Crater Lake.
By Day - Jump in and open your eyes, it’s like swimming in a blue crayon.
By night - watched the reflection of the Moon appear to dance upon the surface of the lake.
As if the spirit of the lake was dancing with her. No d***s. It was magical.
New Zealand.
When we asked them about the most beautiful place that they had visited, Nikhil exclaimed, "Iceland, without any doubt!"
He claimed that it was a surreal feeling when they walked on the land, as it felt like they were on another planet. The varied landscapes consisting of lava fields, ice caves, and countless waterfalls are just too beautiful to ever forget, he added.
Saee mentioned, "We visited in January with the hope of catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights, which we were unlucky with, but never did we feel sorry for visiting the country. It has so much more to offer than the Northern Lights, and we loved it so much that we made a promise to ourselves to visit it sometime in the summer as well."
Aguas Calientes in Peru. The foothills of the Andes Mountains, right around Machu Picchu. Just so larger than life, especially for a city boy from America.
The Canadian rockies, specifically the Jasper highway from Banff. It was just...fictional, it was so incredible.
Milford Sound in NZ when it was raining. Truly unreal.
We could clearly see that the couple was bedazzled by Iceland, but we wanted to know if they had traveled to any other places that rivaled it in beauty. Nikhil replied, "Well, there are many places that could compete, but from the top of my head, Malta."
Lastly, when concluding the interview, we asked them to share some advice for someone looking to discover their own "most beautiful place." They replied with these golden words:
"A most beautiful place is very subjective, so you'll have to look for what really makes you happy. Whether it is mountains or beaches, architecture or history, peace and calm, or something else altogether. Just read about places before visiting, and we are sure you can find your own 'most beautiful place.'"
I live in Beautiful BC so ya.
I visited Banff and never left. Its a surreal place.
Sedona, Arizona and the areas around it.
Just like our experts mentioned, we hope you also find a place like this—one whose beauty consumes you. Even I have such a special place—Kashmir, India—that has eternally etched itself in my heart. From its sprawling gardens to serpentine pathways and mighty, snow-topped Himalayas glowing down on me, I remember everything about that breathtakingly beautiful place.
Well, that's it from our end. As you scroll through the list, feel free to share which ones you have already visited. Also, jot down any other beautiful places you have visited that we may have missed on the list!
Iceland’s waterfalls.
Rocky Mountain National park was awfully beautiful.
Sleeping in the Redwood Forest in Northern California. The bed of 4 foot deep pine needles was like a mattress. The smell of fresh rain was clean and magnificent. The feeling that you are as small as a squirrel in comparison to the 400 ft high tall tree canopy is majestic like a fairy tale. 10/10 recommendation.
Mackinac Island, Michigan.
The Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks.
Almost anywhere in Norway.
The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.
The Amazon rainforest.
Amalfi Coast, pure beauty.
Norway’s Trolltunga cliff.