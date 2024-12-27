Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Two Completely Different Dogs Create The Most Beautiful Bond In A Shelter, And People Are Obsessed
Animals, Dogs

Eglė Tenikytė
BoredPanda staff
Probably most of you will agree that true friendships are very rare to find and they last not because of easy circumstances, but usually because of what they had to overcome in truly challenging times.

Two very different dogs, Gigi, a 1-year-old Chihuahua, and her big sister Karma, a 5-year-old American bulldog, had a chance to experience that for themselves when, after being rescued from the same home, they created the most supportive and special bond in the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) shelter.

More info: Animal Rescue League of Boston

    Karma and Gigi were rescued from the same home, but they developed an inseparable bond only after getting to the shelter

    Two different dogs sitting together in a cozy bed at a shelter, showcasing a beautiful bond.

    Image credits: Animal Rescue League of Boston / Facebook

    Two vastly different shelter dogs snuggling, forming a beautiful bond on a shared bed.

    Image credits: Animal Rescue League of Boston / Facebook

    Two shelter dogs, one large and one small, bonding in a cozy bed.

    Image credits: Animal Rescue League of Boston / Facebook

    When both dogs came to the shelter from the same unfortunate housing situation, they didn’t seem particularly close at the time. Yet everything changed when staff members started to notice one of the dogs struggling to adapt to the chaotic shelter environment and decided to do something about it.

    “For Karma, it was a very difficult beginning,” Mike DeFina, ARL’s media relations manager, recalled. “ARL’s shelter staff decided to put the two of them in the same kennel, and almost immediately, Gigi was able to calm Karma down. From there, the bond forged very quickly!”

    The man explained that Karma and Gigi’s distant relationship suddenly in no time became a very beautiful, loyal companionship no matter their different personalities and statures.

    “Side by side, they’re comical, but they balance each other in a perfect way,” Mike shared.

    “Gigi is the life of the party; she wants to meet everyone and experience everything. Her personality helps Karma have the confidence to meet new people and have new experiences,” he said and noted that Karma is very sweet, but her fearfulness prohibits her from being immediately open to new things.

    The dog warms up slowly, but once she does, Karma is an incredibly sweet and affectionate dog, especially with Gigi’s help.

    Despite different personalities, the dogs quickly became loyal companions to each other

    Two different dogs bonding on a shelter couch, showcasing a beautiful friendship.

    Image credits: Animal Rescue League of Boston / Facebook

    Two vastly different dogs forming a bond, looking through a glass door.

    Image credits: Animal Rescue League of Boston / Facebook

    Two different dogs in a shelter bonding while playing with a plush giraffe toy on a cozy blanket.

    Image credits: Animal Rescue League of Boston / Facebook

    No matter all of the differences, Karma and Gigi developed an unbreakable and very special bond with each other, becoming the shelter’s resident odd duo. The dogs seamlessly adapted to each other’s routines and stuck together almost all of the time.

    “They have become inseparable. Whether it’s going for a walk, meeting new people or dogs, eating or sleeping, they do it all together,” Mike shared. “Their favorite thing to do together is everything!” he added.

    The duo seemed to balance each other out just perfectly. The couple’s gentle playing and naps together would bring lots of joy to the entire shelter team.

    “They’re just a joy to watch and to be around,” Mike said.

    The shelter was only preoccupied that it might be truly challenging finding a family willing to adopt two dogs at once, yet surprisingly enough, the duo was adopted in no time.

    “Opening your heart and home to not one, but two animals is a huge commitment. We are so thankful that the two of them found the perfect situation!” Mike couldn’t hold back his joy.

    Karma and Gigi seem to be settling in nicely in their new fur-ever home, wrapped in lots of love, endless cuddles and plenty of playtime.

    Karma and Gigi’s adopters immediately fell in love with the adorable duo

    Two different dogs at a shelter forming a bond, each held by a smiling person.

    Image credits: Animal Rescue League of Boston / Facebook

    It’s already been two weeks since Karma and Gigi, now renamed Lady Gaga, were welcomed to their new home, right in time to spend their first holiday season surrounded by loving family.

    Despite the change in environment, the duo still remains inseparable and as close as ever, which brings so much joy not only to the shelter staff but also to all the people who were following their journey.

    Netizens were so happy to finally see this adorable duo surrounded by the love and care they always deserved

    Comment thanking for adopting dogs, celebrating their bond.

    Comment praising the bond between two different dogs adopted from a shelter, with heart and paw emojis.

    Comment celebrating the adoption of two different dogs and thanking the adoptive parents.

    Comment celebrating two dogs forming a bond in a shelter, bringing joy and happiness.

    A Facebook comment expressing joy over two shelter dogs forming a beautiful bond and being adopted together.

    Comment expressing joy about two sheltered dogs finding a loving home for Christmas.

    Text saying, "Love this! Thank you for keeping these two beautiful furbies together and sharing this wonderful story! ❤️🐾

    A comment praising ARL staff and volunteers for providing a wonderful home to shelter dogs.

    Comment from Benni McGrath expressing gratitude for adopting and keeping two shelter dogs together.

    Comment praising heartwarming bond between shelter dogs.

    Comment celebrating two dogs forming a beautiful bond at a shelter.

    Comment praising happy and loved dogs forming a bond in a shelter.

    Comment expressing joy at the bond formed by two shelter dogs, with heart and paw print emojis.

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is very heartwarming that they were adopted together after building such a positive bond. XXXXOOOO

