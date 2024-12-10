Despite the challenges, Shaner mentioned that there are many rewarding parts to his work. "Sometimes the most rewarding aspect of ceramics is getting to externalize and separate all the s**t I’m dealing with from myself. I can come back in a few days and reexamine a piece for what it is now that I am removed from its creation. What does it hold and communicate now, as a stand-alone object? How do I feel lighter getting some s**t out of my chest?

"I would be lying if I did not mention that a 'like, comment, and share' count is a source of gratification. With the sort of 'attention economy' we have on social media, it feels good to see that I have something to contribute and that people will take 17 seconds to look at my work. I feel that that's what we artists on social media are doing, we are all just competing for people's attention. How can I make someone look at and think about my work? How can I make someone care? I didn't feel right not mentioning this, though it is definitely not the most rewarding.

"I suppose the most rewarding part of ceramics is seeing and hearing how other people connect with my work, especially in person. I absolutely love it when someone at a show comes up to me to express how what I have made reflects some aspect of their inner self. Or perhaps it touches on a hardship that they have been going through. I have gotten some pretty intimate conversations started that way. There is a quieter and stronger bond that comes from sharing trauma with another. In a society which is coded by lots of surface conversation and small talk, true expression of personal meaning, especially with a stranger, is no small thing."

