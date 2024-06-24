From Astronaut To Baker, 30 People Spill The Beans About Their Dream Jobs If Paychecks Didn’t MatterInterview With Expert
When we are kids, people often ask us what we want to be when we grow up, and we happily come up with answers like “magician”, “gladiator”, or even something as ridiculous as “samurai”. But as we start getting older, we grow out of these dream jobs and start working real jobs in the real world. Sometimes, we even settle for work that we don’t even like; however, as it fetches good money, we slog on!
But this Reddit post had netizens looking for the wildest and the most interesting jobs that they found attractive. And some of these amusing answers will surely put a smile on your face. So, scroll down and check them out for yourself!
Working at a small coffee shop.
Pro bono veterinarian. Treat animals that would otherwise go untreated.
Art.
Not everyone has the luxury of choice. Many people have to settle for a profession with a big paycheck because, let's face it, not all attractive jobs can pay our bills, hence the term dream job. "Talking about pursuing a dream career, it's definitely challenging or speculative yet a long-term and satisfactory alternative," Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner, told Bored Panda during an interview.
She said that people generally thrive on two drives, intrinsic and extrinsic. The ones with passion and aspiration for their dream career flourish on intrinsic motivators, while those who believe compensation/benefits are more important to them thrive on extrinsic motivators.
90% of what makes or breaks a job for me is co-workers and management.
That being said, working at a comic shop is a literal dream some days. You deal with a lot of people who are passionate about what you are selling.
Lego artist.
Psychic detective.
But of course, if we were given a choice where salary didn't matter, who wouldn't want to do something they truly loved that made them happy? However, 57% of Americans favor capitalism. And getting that really sweet paycheck is what many people look forward to at the end of the month, even if they do something they don't want to.
But Apoorva says, "Eventually, working in an environment that doesn’t conform to oneself holistically will always feel draining. So, not pursuing a dream career can adversely affect an individual's mental health."
Holding baby animals.
Can I be the new David Attenborough? He's getting on a bit and should retire.
I'd love to be paid to travel around the world and then provide dramatic voiceovers to things.
For me, baker.
If you knew that the undesirable 9-5 work that you do every day could impact your mental health, would you still do it? "When you choose a job you don't like, it's mostly about satisfying immediate needs or circumstances and is very short-lived," stressed Apoorva.
She also mentioned that when people continue this way, doing something with no interest that gives them zero satisfaction, they might stagnate and ultimately burn out. And that does sound reasonable, right? Just imagine doing something you dislike every single day for years, phew! Sounds terrifying, doesn't it?
Astronaut. I would love to explore our universe.
Paleontologist.
It would be amazing and so fulfilling to add to human knowledge of the history of life on earth. But you have to be creative (or very lucky) to make even a meager living is that field.
Professional tour guide!
On the other hand, we have to face reality, because money does matter. Other experts suggest that if you can't get your dream job, you can try to find one that closely aligns with your skills, values, and interests. That way, it won't burn you out and at least give you a sense of fulfillment.
Another expert from the University of Pennsylvania says, "There is ALWAYS going to be something you do not like about your job, and that’s okay! It takes years of experience and maybe even bouncing around a little bit to figure out the right fit for you."
Fighter pilot.
Doggy daycare!
Billionaires daughter.
Philosophy professor.
So, if you do get your dream job, well and good! But in case you don't, try not to be disheartened. Look for alternatives where you feel you might be the right fit. Who knows, you might end up falling in love with it!
And like these netizens, don't forget to tell us about the work that you would love to do. Just type your heart out in the comments!
Teacher.
Librarian in a world where you're free to read any book you wish without fear. Imagine having time to just read while helping others find a love of books.
My dream job is no job. doing whatever I want to do everyday without thinking about income.
Being a writer .
I'm a Software Engineer, and I'd still do that. I do actually enjoy my work, and if salary wouldn't be an issue, I'd just do it better since I wouldn't have to worry about money.
Search and rescue. They're the closest thing we have to superheros.
Panda Nanny.
One of those ghosts from A Christmas Carol that haunts rich people and traumatizes them into not being a******s. I would k*ll for that job.
Forrester/ranger.
Quality tester for a hammock manufacturer.
Test 1. Reading in hammock
Test 2. Napping in hammock (15-90 min)
Test 3. Sleeping in hammock (90+ min).
Steve Irwin's job.
Rest in peace you absolute f*****g legend, I forgive the stingray because I know you would too.
Freelance musician. Just play music all the time, not worry about selling out or stressing over gigs and worrying if the bride is going to be cool or not. Make music for me and if you like it, cool.
Animal Sanctuary/Rescue.
Traveling food critic.