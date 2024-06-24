Not everyone has the luxury of choice. Many people have to settle for a profession with a big paycheck because, let's face it, not all attractive jobs can pay our bills, hence the term dream job. "Talking about pursuing a dream career, it's definitely challenging or speculative yet a long-term and satisfactory alternative," Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner, told Bored Panda during an interview.

She said that people generally thrive on two drives, intrinsic and extrinsic. The ones with passion and aspiration for their dream career flourish on intrinsic motivators, while those who believe compensation/benefits are more important to them thrive on extrinsic motivators.



