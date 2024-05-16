ADVERTISEMENT

Humans seem to have an innate fascination with everything creepy. Many people live for the release of the spookiest horror film, which would give the average viewer nightmares for days. Some even take on professions that involve paranormal activity. 

It’s also the likely reason for the Oddly Terrifying subreddit, which has more than two and a half million followers as of this posting. This side of the internet contains images that may leave you with a few uneasy emotions. It’s also the source of today’s story. 

Whether you’re looking for that jolt that caffeine can’t give or are simply a fan of everything morbid, scroll away. But do proceed with a little bit of caution.

#1

A Dead Whale On The Brink Of Exploding

neapolitanbby Report

#2

Light Blew Out On A Canadian Wendy’s Sign

lauraintacoma Report

13points
View more commentsArrow down menu

In a previous piece we published, we spoke with Dr. Kevin Corstorphine, a lecturer in American Literature at the University of Hull. As he explained, people who enjoy horror films find solace in them. 

Media psychology expert Cynthia Vinney, PhD, provided a different explanation in an article she wrote for Very Well Mind. She mentioned the excitation transfer theory, which, in a nutshell, suggests that people find enjoyment in the negative effect of a horror film followed by the positive upswing upon the resolution of the threat.

#3

The Folds In This Curtain Creating The Illusion Of A Face

justadair Report

12points
#4

Took A Couple Dozen Photos Of This Girl Outside My House And This Was One Of Them

Ivyleaguevilan Report

11points
#5

Statue Of A Child At The Bottom Of This Pond

wersh Report

11points
#6

This Was A Machine Patented In 1965, To Deliver A Baby Using Centrifugal Force. The Machine Would Spin The Woman Until The Baby Came Out, Which Would Be Caught In A Net

silvercatbob Report

11points
#7

A Street In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Slygirl997 Report

Add photo comments
POST
surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not terrifying, that's a perfectly serene morning scene to watch from inside with a hot mug of coffee in hand.

Dr. Vinney also mentioned a 2023 study by Murray State University entitled "Exploring the Dark Side of Humanity: Motivations of Morbidly Curious Individuals." The study delved into people's motivations for consuming morbid media, particularly films. 

The study found that morbidly curious individuals find more enjoyment in horror films with prevalent themes of gore and violence and if they can turn it into a learning experience. 

This supports the theory Dr. Vinney noted in her article, suggesting that humans live vicariously through these movies. It allows us to "grapple with the darkest parts of humanity in a safe environment."

#8

Saw The Full Mirror In My Hotel Room Randomly Shake And Discovered This Space In The Wall Behind It

Schlower288 Report

10points
#9

What Looks Like A Locked Cage Under My Hotel Shower. View From The Toilet, At My Most Vulnerable

_AttilaTheNun_ Report

10points
katrinahunt0816 avatar
This Heifer
This Heifer
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The plumbing access door would be the least of my concerns, that whole room is so gross!!

#10

The Surface Of Comet 67p, A Jupiter-Family Comet Originally From The Kuiper Belt. Filmed By The Rosetta Space Probe

freudian_nipps Report

10points
#11

The Hands Of German Serial Killer Fritz Honka

KobraKay87 Report

10points
synsepalum avatar
Synsepalum
Synsepalum
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finger clubbing. Usually denotes lung and / or heart issues.

#12

A Camera. There Are Even Smaller Versions

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

10points
#13

Stairway In Hotel Goes Forward 13 Floors Without Any Switchbacks

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

10points
#14

King Cobra Loose In My Neighborhood

mcnuggetfarmer Report

10points
minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would authorities confiscate? Is the snake being kept illegally?

Finding a learning experience isn’t one of the top reasons people have for consuming creepy images, moving or otherwise. But apparently, there is research to support it. 

Behavioral scientist Coltan Scrivner, specializing in horror and morbid curiosity, published an article in 2021 entitled “The Psychology of Morbid Curiosity: Development and Initial Validation of the Morbid Curiosity Scale.” He argues that the fascination for the macabre “drives individuals to learn about aspects of life that are perceived to be dangerous.”

“When a dangerous phenomenon is perceived to be near or impending, curiosity may spike in order to gather information about the dangerous phenomenon. By learning about the threatening factors associated with death, one can learn to avoid the negative outcomes associated with those factors,” he wrote.

#15

My Mom's Boyfriend Has These In His Hallway. Says There His Ex-Wives. Idk Why He Still Has Them

dontfluffingtouchme Report

9points
#16

Final Self Photo Of Kayaker Andrew Mccauley Recovered From His Memory Stick After His Disappearance. Credit : Jamesishere

AamirKhan7 Report

9points
#17

These "Sunglasses"

Donthurtmyceilings Report

8points
#18

I Am Pink Underneath

jjazure1 Report

8points
#19

Today My Car Was Marked With Duct Tape On The Windshield And Handle. No Idea Why

Letbutt Report

8points
a-rocamora avatar
Alro
Alro
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

isn't it some kind of markings from thiefs? where did I read something like that?

#20

Passengers Boarding A British Airship For Its Last Voyage Killing 48 Of 53 On Board

Granted_reality Report

8points
#21

Creepy Mould That Formed From A Plate Of Left Out Cat Food

reddit.com Report

8points
metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This begs the question....if the food sat there so long that it grew mold, what happened to the cat? Why did it never eat its food?

Bored Panda’s previous article also mentioned a Washington Post interview with director Mathias Clasen. He classified horror fans into three types: adrenaline junkies, dark copers, and white knucklers. 

Psychology professors Haiyang Yang and Kuangjie Zhang identified another personality type: someone who lacks empathy. Here’s an excerpt of their piece for Harvard Business Review in 2021. 

“Those who are not so empathic can enjoy horror more. This is because those with a higher level of empathy tend to feel more negatively about the distress situations others experience, like people being tormented by a devious murderer in a film.”
#22

Someone Brined A Turkey In A Metal Pan And This Was The Result… And I Am Oddly Terrified

reddit.com Report

8points
#23

This Guy Did Something Crazy. This Is What He Looks Like Before & After 2,000 Miles From Georgia To Maine

truenub12 Report

8points
minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/895/He-Hiked-2-000-Miles-From-Georgia-To-Maine-The-Entire-Appalachian-Trail-In-153-Days

#24

The Crime Scene On The Night Of Nov. 11, 1974, That Inspired The Amityville Horror

my_vision_vivid Report

8points
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Genuinely the crime that was committed and the facts/mysteries/ complexities are way more interesting than the made up ghosts nonsense made up by the Lutz family.

#25

Scientists Grew 'Mini-Brains From Stem Cells. Then The Brains Sort Of Developed Eyes

greymanbomber Report

8points
#26

This Toilet Threatening To Cut My Fingers Off

shoobie-squid Report

7points
jennaeady avatar
QJBean
QJBean
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can honestly say if the toilet was clogged, the last thing I'd put in there would be my hand.

#27

This Australian Children’s Cartoon Called ‘Dirtgirlworld’

International_Car586 Report

7points
jakobimitchell1 avatar
Jakobi
Jakobi
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah! So good. Way better than the real life version. Quite the opposite of Bananas in pyjamas which was better in real life.

#28

I Had To Stop For Gas Around 1 Am

kromaly96 Report

7points
#29

The Gun That Started Ww1

SirSenSej Report

7points
darwinvanoosterom avatar
Admiral Graf Spee he/him
Admiral Graf Spee he/him
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was a cause for ww1 not the cause the others were mainly modern imperialism, militarism, nationalism, the arms race, and the French german war of 1872 I had to learn this for my history exam

#30

French Diners Eating Tiny Birds Whole (From R/Interestingasfuck)

wils_152 Report

7points
surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That explains the fall of mankind really, Adam and Eve had no napkins /s

Author G Neil Martin, an Honorary Professor of Psychology at Regent’s University of London, supported the “lack of empathy” theory. He published an article in 2019 entitled “(Why) Do You Like Scary Movies? A Review of the Empirical Research on Psychological Responses to Horror Films.” Here’s an excerpt: 

“Low empathy and fearfulness are associated with more enjoyment and desire to watch horror films but … specific dimensions of empathy are better predictors of people’s responses than are others.”
#31

Protective Mother Guarding Her Babies

Rogue_Patriot13 Report

7points
#32

This Suburb Built On Top Of A Shopping Mall

DeeperIntoTheUnknown Report

7points
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Where is this and how does it work for the residents?

#33

Portrait Of A Man Affected With What Is Now Believed To Have Been Congenital Syphilis C. 1820

TheFlagMan123 Report

7points
#34

Unused Venom Design For Spider-Man 3

UrameshiYuusuke Report

7points
#35

A Bacteria Colony In A Snow Globe That Wasn't Properly Sterilized

DeficiencyWomb Report

7points
#36

What Did Someone Else Know That We Don't?

reddit.com Report

7points
Gender also plays a role in the fascination for anything morbid. As Martin noted in his article, men are more likely to get a kick out of horror films than women, and here’s his explanation:

“Men and boys prefer to watch, enjoy, and seek our horror more than do women and girls. Women are more prone to disgust sensitivity or anxiety than are men, and this may mediate the sex difference in the enjoyment of horror.”
#37

The Great Gorge Ruth Glacier In Alaska Is The Deepest At 3700 Feet

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

7points
#38

What Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis Looks Like

Educational-Eye9518 Report

7points
#39

Woke Up This Morning To These Prints On My Back Yard Deck Came Right Up To My Glass Door

Tall-Magazine335 Report

7points
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It could be someone who left the house and came back, rather than someone who came to the house and then left.

#40

This Photo In My Doctor's Office

ChocoGoodness Report

7points
#41

This Morning, I Got An Image From My Sister

Stalk_Jumper Report

6points
#42

A Missing Person's Page From An Old High School Yearbook

Trashpit996 Report

6points
In his article, Martin also pointed out that children handle scary moments better. He wrote, “Physical coping strategies are more successful in younger children; priming with information about the feared object reduces fear and increases children’s enjoyment of frightening television and film.”

This rings true with eight-year-old Aubriella Lopez and her younger brother, six-year-old Dominic. Both are fans of the Michael Myers character from Halloween. Their mother, Kayla, spoke to CNN, saying, “I don’t really know of anybody that likes horror as much as them, honestly.”
#43

Oddly Unreal Looking Side Of The Road

BaronVonBroccoli Report

6points
#44

Cancer Warning On Rice??!!

sarashootsfilm Report

6points
metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's California. Just about everything has that warning.

#45

Still Figuring Out The Dropzone Location

Sming7177 Report

6points
#46

Staircase To Nowhere In The Woods

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

6points
A child, of course, processes fear differently than an adult. And in the case of gravitating toward horror films, it could be more about proving something to themselves. This is according to Purdue University professor Glenn Sparks, who also spoke with CNN. 

“Some children may be more willing to expose themselves to potentially scary things, perhaps because of the gratification they think they will experience from being able to conquer those things."
#47

😳 Bonus Gift For Being The First Customer

IVMVI Report

6points
#48

My Lemon Tree Grew One Huge Mutant Leaf To Better Absorb TV Radiation

BaronVonBroccoli Report

6points
#49

Extreme Close-Up Of A Wolf Spider. Photo Credits: John-Oliver Dum

j3ffr33d0m Report

6points
#50

Abandoned House And Jeep Found On A Hill/Mountain. Eery To Look At

blending-tea Report

6points
However, watching horror films doesn’t always sow terror in a person’s psyche. Sometimes, it may bring two people closer together to spark a romance. This is according to NYU professor John Montgomery, PhD, who published an article on Psychology Today

According to Dr. Montgomery, it’s the anxiety that draws attraction. He wrote, “Something about the state of fear or anxiety, in other words, appears to make many of us more likely to experience feelings of sexual attraction towards other people. 

“Such a tendency may have originally evolved to encourage us to connect with or attach to other people when our survival is at risk.”
#51

The Sleek, Sexy, And Somewhat Sinister Razorbill

25QS2 Report

6points
#52

These Twins

Lucidlarceny Report

6points
#53

This Envelope Full Of Candy I Found On My Chair At Work

dragonessofages Report

6points
#54

Workers Polishing The Gateway Arch 630 Feet Above The Ground In Saint Louis, Mo 1965

Spiritual_Ear_3456 Report

6points
#55

A Lone Scientist Descending Into The Radioactive Darkness Of Chernobyl In 1986

my_vision_vivid Report

6points
#56

After The Attack On Pearl Harbor In 1941, Some Sailors Were Trapped On The Uss West Virginia And The Uss Oklahoma. One Group Of Men Survived 16 Days, Which They Tallied On The Wall Of The Storeroom Where They Were Trapped. No One Wanted Guard Duty Because Of The Incessant Banging And Screaming

Quick_Presentation11 Report

5points
#57

I Woke Up To Loud Tapping On My Window

DontHailHydra Report

5points
#58

The Stomach Contents Of A Psychiatric Patient Who Suffered From Pica Disorder, A Disease Characterized By An Appetite For Inedible Objects

LewiRock Report

5points
#59

Message Is Clear Girlfriend. Going To Lowe's First Thing In The Morning

barkadam Report

5points
#60

Apparently, This Was Someone's Wisdom Tooth:

Brent_Fox Report

5points
#61

Cervix Dilation During Childbirth Illustrated Through Carved Pumpkins. Fyi The Cervix Is Inside The Vagina And The Opening Is Normally Closed, Like Much Smaller Than 1cm

Lvl100Magikarp Report

5points
#62

Kidney Stone....i Passed Out

ZippyMcLintball Report

5points
missidontgetit avatar
Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ughhhhhhh you poor person. I only passed one and it was bad enough

#63

My Parents Came Back Home To This. Almost Burned Their House Down With This Concave Mirror

willi_the_racer Report

5points
#64

I Got My Mom A New Mattress For Her Hospital Bed. It Came With A Booklet Of Bed Rail Risks. This Is The First Page

AzulaOblongata Report

5points
#65

This Creepy Child’s Book My Mom Got My 1 Year Old- She Hates It

fightingcrime Report

5points
#66

The Image Generated By My Teacher During A Demo To Show How A Bad Agent Might Try To Extract The Training Data From A Neural Network

0udini Report

5points
#67

This Old Well (I’m Assuming) Covered Under My House

IshMorningstar Report

5points
#68

Baby Cages Used To Ensure That Children Get Enough Sunlight And Fresh Air When Living In An Apartment Building, 1937

rockhavenrick Report

5points
#69

Cave Lion Skull Found In The Alaskan Permafrost

gustavotherecliner Report

5points
#70

Size Of Grizzly Bear Paw

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

4points
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We saw this entry last week and I believe we were all collectively upset about the fact that the bear is dead.

#71

Just How Deep Oil Rigs Are Scares The Living Shit Out Of Me

IdkWhatImEvenDoing69 Report

4points
#72

World’s Largest Pitbull

ShrekTheWereogre Report

4points
metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a reason the UK recently banned those things.

#73

It's A What? You're All What?

reddit.com Report

4points
#74

The Sink At This Restroom

PatientDom Report

4points
#75

On The Set Of Godzilla (1954)

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

4points
#76

Was Delivering Drywall On A Flatbed And This Was Next To My Truck During Unload. Receivers Had No Explanation As To Why It Was There

Sara_MotherofAlessa Report

2points
#77

This Nikocado Avocado Thumbnail I Came Across

neapolitanbby Report

2points
Now, it’s your turn, pandas. What are your experiences with the creepy and morbid? Do you share the same fascination? Or do you look away? Comment below!

