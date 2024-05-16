Whether you’re looking for that jolt that caffeine can’t give or are simply a fan of everything morbid, scroll away. But do proceed with a little bit of caution.

It’s also the likely reason for the Oddly Terrifying subreddit , which has more than two and a half million followers as of this posting. This side of the internet contains images that may leave you with a few uneasy emotions. It’s also the source of today’s story.

Humans seem to have an innate fascination with everything creepy. Many people live for the release of the spookiest horror film, which would give the average viewer nightmares for days. Some even take on professions that involve paranormal activity.

#1 A Dead Whale On The Brink Of Exploding Share icon

#2 Light Blew Out On A Canadian Wendy’s Sign Share icon

In a previous piece we published, we spoke with Dr. Kevin Corstorphine, a lecturer in American Literature at the University of Hull. As he explained, people who enjoy horror films find solace in them. Media psychology expert Cynthia Vinney, PhD, provided a different explanation in an article she wrote for Very Well Mind. She mentioned the excitation transfer theory, which, in a nutshell, suggests that people find enjoyment in the negative effect of a horror film followed by the positive upswing upon the resolution of the threat.

#3 The Folds In This Curtain Creating The Illusion Of A Face Share icon

#4 Took A Couple Dozen Photos Of This Girl Outside My House And This Was One Of Them Share icon

#5 Statue Of A Child At The Bottom Of This Pond Share icon

#6 This Was A Machine Patented In 1965, To Deliver A Baby Using Centrifugal Force. The Machine Would Spin The Woman Until The Baby Came Out, Which Would Be Caught In A Net Share icon

#7 A Street In Amsterdam, Netherlands Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Vinney also mentioned a 2023 study by Murray State University entitled "Exploring the Dark Side of Humanity: Motivations of Morbidly Curious Individuals." The study delved into people's motivations for consuming morbid media, particularly films. The study found that morbidly curious individuals find more enjoyment in horror films with prevalent themes of gore and violence and if they can turn it into a learning experience. This supports the theory Dr. Vinney noted in her article, suggesting that humans live vicariously through these movies. It allows us to "grapple with the darkest parts of humanity in a safe environment."

#8 Saw The Full Mirror In My Hotel Room Randomly Shake And Discovered This Space In The Wall Behind It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 What Looks Like A Locked Cage Under My Hotel Shower. View From The Toilet, At My Most Vulnerable Share icon

#10 The Surface Of Comet 67p, A Jupiter-Family Comet Originally From The Kuiper Belt. Filmed By The Rosetta Space Probe Share icon

#11 The Hands Of German Serial Killer Fritz Honka Share icon

#12 A Camera. There Are Even Smaller Versions Share icon

#13 Stairway In Hotel Goes Forward 13 Floors Without Any Switchbacks Share icon

#14 King Cobra Loose In My Neighborhood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding a learning experience isn’t one of the top reasons people have for consuming creepy images, moving or otherwise. But apparently, there is research to support it. Behavioral scientist Coltan Scrivner, specializing in horror and morbid curiosity, published an article in 2021 entitled “The Psychology of Morbid Curiosity: Development and Initial Validation of the Morbid Curiosity Scale.” He argues that the fascination for the macabre “drives individuals to learn about aspects of life that are perceived to be dangerous.” “When a dangerous phenomenon is perceived to be near or impending, curiosity may spike in order to gather information about the dangerous phenomenon. By learning about the threatening factors associated with death, one can learn to avoid the negative outcomes associated with those factors,” he wrote.

#15 My Mom's Boyfriend Has These In His Hallway. Says There His Ex-Wives. Idk Why He Still Has Them Share icon

#16 Final Self Photo Of Kayaker Andrew Mccauley Recovered From His Memory Stick After His Disappearance. Credit : Jamesishere Share icon

#17 These "Sunglasses" Share icon

#18 I Am Pink Underneath Share icon

#19 Today My Car Was Marked With Duct Tape On The Windshield And Handle. No Idea Why Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Passengers Boarding A British Airship For Its Last Voyage Killing 48 Of 53 On Board Share icon

#21 Creepy Mould That Formed From A Plate Of Left Out Cat Food Share icon

Bored Panda’s previous article also mentioned a Washington Post interview with director Mathias Clasen. He classified horror fans into three types: adrenaline junkies, dark copers, and white knucklers. Psychology professors Haiyang Yang and Kuangjie Zhang identified another personality type: someone who lacks empathy. Here’s an excerpt of their piece for Harvard Business Review in 2021. “Those who are not so empathic can enjoy horror more. This is because those with a higher level of empathy tend to feel more negatively about the distress situations others experience, like people being tormented by a devious murderer in a film.”

#22 Someone Brined A Turkey In A Metal Pan And This Was The Result… And I Am Oddly Terrified Share icon

#23 This Guy Did Something Crazy. This Is What He Looks Like Before & After 2,000 Miles From Georgia To Maine Share icon

#24 The Crime Scene On The Night Of Nov. 11, 1974, That Inspired The Amityville Horror Share icon

#25 Scientists Grew 'Mini-Brains From Stem Cells. Then The Brains Sort Of Developed Eyes Share icon

#26 This Toilet Threatening To Cut My Fingers Off Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 This Australian Children’s Cartoon Called ‘Dirtgirlworld’ Share icon

#28 I Had To Stop For Gas Around 1 Am Share icon

#29 The Gun That Started Ww1 Share icon

#30 French Diners Eating Tiny Birds Whole (From R/Interestingasfuck) Share icon

Author G Neil Martin, an Honorary Professor of Psychology at Regent’s University of London, supported the “lack of empathy” theory. He published an article in 2019 entitled “(Why) Do You Like Scary Movies? A Review of the Empirical Research on Psychological Responses to Horror Films.” Here’s an excerpt: “Low empathy and fearfulness are associated with more enjoyment and desire to watch horror films but … specific dimensions of empathy are better predictors of people’s responses than are others.”

#31 Protective Mother Guarding Her Babies Share icon

#32 This Suburb Built On Top Of A Shopping Mall Share icon

#33 Portrait Of A Man Affected With What Is Now Believed To Have Been Congenital Syphilis C. 1820 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Unused Venom Design For Spider-Man 3 Share icon

#35 A Bacteria Colony In A Snow Globe That Wasn't Properly Sterilized Share icon

#36 What Did Someone Else Know That We Don't? Share icon

Gender also plays a role in the fascination for anything morbid. As Martin noted in his article, men are more likely to get a kick out of horror films than women, and here’s his explanation: “Men and boys prefer to watch, enjoy, and seek our horror more than do women and girls. Women are more prone to disgust sensitivity or anxiety than are men, and this may mediate the sex difference in the enjoyment of horror.”

#37 The Great Gorge Ruth Glacier In Alaska Is The Deepest At 3700 Feet Share icon

#38 What Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis Looks Like Share icon

#39 Woke Up This Morning To These Prints On My Back Yard Deck Came Right Up To My Glass Door Share icon

#40 This Photo In My Doctor's Office Share icon

#41 This Morning, I Got An Image From My Sister Share icon

#42 A Missing Person's Page From An Old High School Yearbook Share icon

In his article, Martin also pointed out that children handle scary moments better. He wrote, “Physical coping strategies are more successful in younger children; priming with information about the feared object reduces fear and increases children’s enjoyment of frightening television and film.” This rings true with eight-year-old Aubriella Lopez and her younger brother, six-year-old Dominic. Both are fans of the Michael Myers character from Halloween. Their mother, Kayla, spoke to CNN, saying, “I don’t really know of anybody that likes horror as much as them, honestly.”

#43 Oddly Unreal Looking Side Of The Road Share icon

#44 Cancer Warning On Rice??!! Share icon

#45 Still Figuring Out The Dropzone Location Share icon

#46 Staircase To Nowhere In The Woods Share icon

A child, of course, processes fear differently than an adult. And in the case of gravitating toward horror films, it could be more about proving something to themselves. This is according to Purdue University professor Glenn Sparks, who also spoke with CNN. “Some children may be more willing to expose themselves to potentially scary things, perhaps because of the gratification they think they will experience from being able to conquer those things."

#47 😳 Bonus Gift For Being The First Customer Share icon

#48 My Lemon Tree Grew One Huge Mutant Leaf To Better Absorb TV Radiation Share icon

#49 Extreme Close-Up Of A Wolf Spider. Photo Credits: John-Oliver Dum Share icon

#50 Abandoned House And Jeep Found On A Hill/Mountain. Eery To Look At Share icon

However, watching horror films doesn’t always sow terror in a person’s psyche. Sometimes, it may bring two people closer together to spark a romance. This is according to NYU professor John Montgomery, PhD, who published an article on Psychology Today. According to Dr. Montgomery, it’s the anxiety that draws attraction. He wrote, “Something about the state of fear or anxiety, in other words, appears to make many of us more likely to experience feelings of sexual attraction towards other people. “Such a tendency may have originally evolved to encourage us to connect with or attach to other people when our survival is at risk.”

#51 The Sleek, Sexy, And Somewhat Sinister Razorbill Share icon

#52 These Twins Share icon

#53 This Envelope Full Of Candy I Found On My Chair At Work Share icon

#54 Workers Polishing The Gateway Arch 630 Feet Above The Ground In Saint Louis, Mo 1965 Share icon

#55 A Lone Scientist Descending Into The Radioactive Darkness Of Chernobyl In 1986 Share icon

#56 After The Attack On Pearl Harbor In 1941, Some Sailors Were Trapped On The Uss West Virginia And The Uss Oklahoma. One Group Of Men Survived 16 Days, Which They Tallied On The Wall Of The Storeroom Where They Were Trapped. No One Wanted Guard Duty Because Of The Incessant Banging And Screaming Share icon

#57 I Woke Up To Loud Tapping On My Window Share icon

#58 The Stomach Contents Of A Psychiatric Patient Who Suffered From Pica Disorder, A Disease Characterized By An Appetite For Inedible Objects Share icon

#59 Message Is Clear Girlfriend. Going To Lowe's First Thing In The Morning Share icon

#60 Apparently, This Was Someone's Wisdom Tooth: Share icon

#61 Cervix Dilation During Childbirth Illustrated Through Carved Pumpkins. Fyi The Cervix Is Inside The Vagina And The Opening Is Normally Closed, Like Much Smaller Than 1cm Share icon

#62 Kidney Stone....i Passed Out Share icon

#63 My Parents Came Back Home To This. Almost Burned Their House Down With This Concave Mirror Share icon

#64 I Got My Mom A New Mattress For Her Hospital Bed. It Came With A Booklet Of Bed Rail Risks. This Is The First Page Share icon

#65 This Creepy Child’s Book My Mom Got My 1 Year Old- She Hates It Share icon

#66 The Image Generated By My Teacher During A Demo To Show How A Bad Agent Might Try To Extract The Training Data From A Neural Network Share icon

#67 This Old Well (I’m Assuming) Covered Under My House Share icon

#68 Baby Cages Used To Ensure That Children Get Enough Sunlight And Fresh Air When Living In An Apartment Building, 1937 Share icon

#69 Cave Lion Skull Found In The Alaskan Permafrost Share icon

#70 Size Of Grizzly Bear Paw Share icon

#71 Just How Deep Oil Rigs Are Scares The Living Shit Out Of Me Share icon

#72 World’s Largest Pitbull Share icon

#73 It's A What? You're All What? Share icon

#74 The Sink At This Restroom Share icon

#75 On The Set Of Godzilla (1954) Share icon

#76 Was Delivering Drywall On A Flatbed And This Was Next To My Truck During Unload. Receivers Had No Explanation As To Why It Was There Share icon

#77 This Nikocado Avocado Thumbnail I Came Across Share icon