Military Sleep Method Helps You Fall Asleep In 2 Minutes: “It Definitely Works”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tossing and turning through the night is a familiar ritual for many, but science and social media might just have your answer to a good night’s sleep.

Sleep isn’t just a luxury—it’s a cornerstone of good physical and mental health. For those struggling to catch some zzz’s, you might find hope in the viral two-minute sleep technique that was reportedly designed for soldiers.

Highlights The military sleep method reportedly helps soldiers fall asleep in high-stress environments.

It involves relaxation, deep breathing, and visualization to reduce stress.

96% of people who practiced this technique fell asleep in two minutes.

The technique was popularized on TikTok by fitness coach Justin Agustin.

This sleep hack isn’t new—it first appeared in the 1981 book Relax and Win: Championship Performance by Lloyd Bud Winter. Thanks to a viral TikTok video by fitness coach Justin Agustin, the technique gained renewed attention.

RELATED:

A two-minute sleep method has been gaining attention on TikTok thanks to fitness coach Justin Agustin

Share icon

Image credits: justin_agustin

The content creator shared this “military sleep method” designed to help soldiers snooze anywhere, anytime—a skill vital in high-stress and combat environments.

Some sleep experts believe the method, crafted for battlefields, could work in your cozy bedroom as well, with some practice.

This method trains your body and mind to systematically relax, switching off stressors that keep you awake.

Relaxation, deep breathing, and visualization through the “military sleep method” could help those who struggle to fall asleep

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels

This lets you “calm your body and systematically relax and shut down each part of your body from head to toe, literally,” Justin said in his 2022 video, which recently became the subject of conversations online once again.

Here’s how you can try it:

1. Relax Your Body

The technique starts with releasing tension, one muscle group at a time. Begin with the top of your head and then your way down to your toes, relaxing each body part along the way.

Focus on releasing tension from head to toe, starting with the forehead and moving down

Share icon

Image credits: justin_agustin

“Start by relaxing the muscles in your forehead. Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaws and focus on your breathing. Now, go down to your neck and your shoulders,” the TikToker explained. “Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up. Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose to your sides, including your hands and fingers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Visualize warmth spreading from the top of your head to your fingertips. Then, move this sensation down to your chest, legs, and toes. The key is to tune into your body and let go of physical tension.

After consistent practice, 96% of people said they fell asleep within two minutes of shutting their eyes, according to the TikToker

Share icon

Image credits: justin_agustin

2. Breathe Deeply

Deep, measured breathing is essential. Take a long, slow breath in, and exhale even more slowly. With each breath, consciously release any lingering tension. Keep your shoulders and hands loose as you breathe.

3. Clear Your Mind

Next comes the mental part. Free your thoughts from the day’s chaos by imagining peaceful scenarios. Justin suggested visualizing yourself floating in a canoe on a serene lake or lying in a hammock in a pitch-black room.

“It is actually very peaceful,” one TikTok user noted, while another wrote, “It definitely works”

“While you’re doing this, it’s really important to clear your mind of any stresses,” the fitness coach explained.

“At any time when you start thinking of anything else or you start getting distracted, repeat these words for 10 seconds: ‘Don’t think. Don’t think. Don’t think,’” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military sleep method aligns with principles of progressive muscle relaxation and visualization, both proven to reduce stress and promote sleep.

Other content creators also shared their experience with the military sleep method

Justin said one should ideally practice this technique every night for six weeks to master it and reap the full benefits of it.

“96% of people who mastered this technique are actually able to fall asleep within two minutes of shutting their eyes,” he added.

Not all the viewers who tried the technique said it worked, but some said they saw great results.

While some swear by it, others reported mixed results—proof that consistency and practice are key

Share icon

Image credits: MissKarin / Pixabay

“I’m a military brat and was taught this. I also had a veteran as a psychology teacher in college who taught this. It definitely works,” one said while another wrote, “I’ve been doing that for a long time and i just now realized that is a military sleep method lol.”

“It is actually very peaceful when you do this,” read a third comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Military sleep method can send people to sleep in ‘two minutes,’” said another.