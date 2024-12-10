ADVERTISEMENT

Ditching counting sheep has never been easier. What if we told you that sleep hacks from Reddit enthusiasts are the secret to catching those z's like a pro? From clever bed companions to snooze-promoting suplements, these 10 sleep tips are not just Reddit-approved— they're sleep revolutionizing. Whether you're a fan of popular sleep hacks or looking for something new to try, this list is the ultimate collection of expert-approved advice to get you sleeping like a baby in no time.

Imagine starting your day feeling refreshed, revitalized, and ready to take on the world. Sounds too good to be true? Think again! With these game-changing sleep hacks, you'll be joining the ranks of Reddit users who have ditched exhaustion for a life of quality sleep. So, grab a cup of tea, get cozy, and let's dive into the tips that will have you snoozing like a pro in no time.

Person sleeping comfortably with a large U-shaped body pillow, enhancing sleep quality.

Transitioning from stomach sleeping can be tough, but a body pillow can make all the difference! Its supportive shape provides comfort and alignment, making it easier to adjust to a side sleeping position. Plus, it can help prevent you from rolling back onto your stomach during the night, promoting a more restful and comfortable sleep experience.

Review: "Not just for pregnant people! works for lonely people too. Feels just like you’re the little spoon. Wish I bought this sooner. Every side sleeper’s dream." — Brie

$69.99 $44.95 at Amazon
Badger Sleep Balm beside a relaxed woman lying on grass, enhancing sleep game.

Review: "Let's start with I've loved badger balm for ages! Now let's talk about this one: first, the quantity, it's a lot for the price, so this balm would last forever. In the second place, the scent is soft and pleasant, I say this because I'm pretty sensitive to odors because I can get migraines so easily, so this totally works. And in last place but not the least, it really works, once you apply it, it's like your brain enters in a mood for relaxing and shill. Totally recommend it :)" - Cata Can

#3

"Book reading before bed, not using my phone, affirmations or meditation, a few drops of lavender oil on my pillow, and taking melatonin." - Ok-Guidance5780

Essential oil bottle and diffuser to enhance sleep quality with calming aromas.

Create a calming bedtime ritual and drift off to dreamland with ease! Incorporate relaxing activities like reading, meditation, or affirmations into your nightly routine. Enhance the calming effect with a few drops of Dream Essential Oil Blend on your pillow or in your defuser, a soothing mix of lavender, chamomile, and other sleep-promoting scents.

Review: "This blend is so lovely. As a chronic insomniac I'm always looking for a natural ways to help me relax so I can sleep - the Dream blend does just that. Because of the blend of lavender, Clary sage and Ylang Ylang this essential oil is potent with camomile to round it out. Ylang Ylang can be so overpowering so I love how they blended it so that the lavender is the top note. A little goes a long way in my diffuser which I love." — Jennifer Ji-Hye Ko

$13.95 $11.95 at Amazon
Hand holding red melatonin gummies next to an open Vitafusion bottle, enhancing sleep quality.

Unlock the secret to a restful slumber! Combine the sleep-enhancing power of melatonin gummies with the soothing sounds of a history lecture, and drift off to dreamland in no time. It's a surprisingly effective combination for those who struggle to quiet their minds and embrace a peaceful night's sleep.

Review: "I have a hard time turning off my brain at night, so my good friend told me to try these and I an so happy she did. I have been eating two 30 mins before I go to bed and I’m asleep almost instantly when I lay down. They taste good and are such a good price, Highly Recommend!" - Haley Fox Blog

$11.99 at Amazon
Wake-up light alarm clock on bedside table, enhancing your sleep game.

Wake up feeling refreshed and energized with a Sunrise Alarm Clock! This innovative device mimics the natural sunrise, gently easing you into wakefulness with gradually increasing light and soothing sounds. Say goodbye to jarring alarms and hello to a more peaceful and natural way to start your day.

Review: "This??Little??Alarm??Clock?? Has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm." — KatieM

$52.98 $31.92 at Amazon
The secret to a great night's sleep? It's not just about finding the right mattress or pillow (although, let's be real, those things matter too). It's about creating a sleep-conducive environment that tells your brain it's time to snooze. And that's exactly what these Reddit sleep hacks offer – expert advice on how to create a sleep sanctuary that works for you. From smart lighting to calming colors, these tips are designed to lull you into a peaceful slumber. So, whether you're a light sleeper or a total insomniac, these Reddit-approved hacks are the perfect starting point for a better night's sleep.

Person sleeping with a cat and another person smiling, both wearing sleep masks to enhance their sleep game.

Train your brain for restful sleep with a dedicated "sleep uniform"! A comfortable set of pajamas and a quality sleeping mask signal to your body that it's time to wind down and prepare for slumber. The mask blocks out distracting light, creating a peaceful and conducive environment for sleep.

Review: "I didn’t know I could love a sleep mask so much! I’ve used several over the years, but this one takes the cake. I don’t wake up until mid-morning, when the sun is incredibly bright (& my bedroom has a lot of windows). This sleep mask is not only soft and comfortable, it also blocks the light SO well!" — Lyndsay S

$7.99 at Amazon
White noise machine on a wooden table; woman in bed setting it for better sleep.

Drown out distractions and create a peaceful haven for sleep, work, or study! A white noise machine offers a variety of soothing sounds, from gentle rain to calming waves, to help you relax, focus, and drift off to dreamland. It's a versatile tool for creating a tranquil environment and enhancing your overall well-being.

Review: "I love this product. For me personally, I can not sleep without noise. This makes the perfect fan noise and you can adjust it to your liking. You can make it softer or louder. It’s also the perfect size and I love how you can pack it in a bag if you’re traveling somewhere." — Bella

$47.97 at Amazon
Cozy bedroom with blackout curtains, enhancing sleep quality with a dark, restful environment.

Transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary! Blackout curtains create a haven of darkness, blocking out distracting light and promoting deeper, more restful sleep. Combine this with a screen-free wind-down routine and a calming bedtime ritual, and you'll be on your way to a revitalizing slumber.

Review: "I love these curtains. They truly are black out curtains. They feel and look so high quality! High quality for a low price!" — Adrianne G

$23.45 $15.93 at Amazon
Mack's ultra soft earplugs for enhancing sleep comfort, shown in a jar and spread in a dish.

Silence the world and embrace a peaceful slumber! Earplugs are a game-changer for light sleepers, blocking out distracting noises while still allowing you to hear essential sounds like your alarm or loved ones calling. It's a simple yet effective way to improve your sleep quality and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Review: "I sleep with ear plugs every night bc my husbands snoring keeps me up all night. These ear plugs are great! They are very soft and comfortable. They also block out so much noise that I now have to put my phone under my pillow when I sleep so that I can hear my alarm in the morning. When it’s on my nightstand I can totally sleep through the alarm. Very happy with these!" — KB

$16.49 at Amazon
Person with a smiling mask and a dog, both cozy in blankets, showcasing sleep-enhancing products.

Embrace the comforting embrace of a weighted blanket and drift off to dreamland! The gentle pressure of a weighted blanket can promote relaxation and reduce anxiety, helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Combine this with a comfortable mattress, a cool room, and a calming bedtime routine, and you'll be on your way to a truly restful slumber.

Review: "This weight blanket feels amazing when going to bed and the price is very affordable. High quality and comes with a pamphlet about the company, production of these blankets and how to take care of it which I love how they are so informative!" — Adriana

$39.99 at Amazon
As if that wasn't enough, we still have a whole treasure trove of items that will help you finally achieve the best nights sleep of your life!
#11

"It's not just about media... it's that the light from screens which has operates on the blue end of the spectrum is registered in the same/similar way as morning light and so keeps the brain active. Download a blue light filter or look into physical solutions if you have to use or want to use your tech." - OneRottedNote

Person wearing clear glasses and a grey hoodie, relaxing indoors, enhancing sleep game.

Protect your sleep and reduce eye strain with blue light blocking glasses! These stylish glasses filter out the harmful blue light emitted from screens, preventing it from disrupting your sleep cycle and causing eye fatigue. Whether you're working late on your computer or enjoying a pre-bedtime scroll on your phone, these glasses are a must-have for maintaining healthy sleep habits and protecting your vision.

Review: "I got these blue light glasses because I’m always in front of the computer, whether it be for work or school. These definitely help minimize the headaches I get if I’m in front of the computer too long. Very cute and stylish!" - Dedra Townsend

$19.99 $15.99 at Amazon
Cozy bedroom setups with plush bedding and neutral decor to enhance your sleep experience.

Review: "Omg I love these sheets?? They’re seriously so soft and comfortable and keep you cool for those who sleep hot. I got sheets from target for over double the price of these that I hated and were never comfortable. These are the comfiest sheets I’ve ever had!" — A

$53.97 $39.97 at Amazon
A person wearing a sleek, circular sleep tracker on their wrist, enhancing their sleep game.

Review: "It says it takes a week…. This worked from day one!! I haven’t slept this good in years!! I haven’t woken up not sweaty in years and this amazing device did that!!!! Finally!!! Something at really works!!! Thank you Embr!!!" - Rogers

$299 $229 at Amazon
#14

An End To Painful Earplugs And Wires. Behold, Perytong's Bluetooth Sleep Headphones — Side Sleeper's MVP!

Woman wearing a Perytong Bluetooth sleep headband for improved sleep.

Review: "I recently tried out these sleep headphones, and I'm thrilled with the results! These innovative gadgets have transformed my bedtime routine, allowing me to drift off to sleep peacefully while enjoying my favorite soothing sounds/ white noise. The comfort level is exceptional; I barely notice them while lying down. Plus, the sound quality is impressive, delivering clear and immersive audio without disturbing my partner." — Tane Urrea

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
#15

Turn The 'Sleeping On Your Side' Struggle Into A Pure Joy With Comfilife Pillow. Instant Back Relief Has Never Been So Simple!

ComfiLife knee pillow for enhanced sleep comfort, shown in use on a bed with green sheets.

Review: "Wish I would’ve known about this little pillow 4-5 years ago. Provides some comfortable relief on my sciatic pain when sleeping on my side! While it doesn’t take the pain away, it does diminish the discomfort and gives some relief." — Night owl

$29.95 $24.95 at Amazon
Astronaut lamp held in hand and a starry night projector illuminating a bedroom, enhancing sleep products.

Review: "This is so much cooler than I could have anticipated. There’s something about these lights that is the next level of soothing. I also love that the room doesn’t have to be completely dark in order for the lights to show up. The timer is also a great feature when using as a night light." - Amazon Customer

$34.99 $27.99 at Amazon
#17

No More Clumpy, Uncomfortable Nights! Greet The Casper Sleep Original Pillow

Pillow on a floral bedspread and a sleeping dog on a white pillow, enhancing sleep comfort.

Review: "I’ve used a lot of pillows in my life. This one is the best. It was cool straight out of the box. The pillow in pillow design is genius and you can absolutely feel yourself drifting off the moment you set your head down. Incredible product. If I had the space, I’d fill a room with these and never leave. I love this pillow." — Steve

$65 $58.5 at Amazon
Silk pillowcases on a bed enhance sleep quality, with hand touching a blue pillowcase for a luxurious sleep experience.

Review: "Love how soft these pillowcases are and how well they wash. They are wrinkle free right from the dryer. I also love the hidden zipper. After buying one, I went back and bought three more. Won't sleep on cotton pillowcases anymore. I'm a side sleeper and would wake each morning with little wrinkles on my cheeks. That no longer happens. Highly recommend." - Patricia Klonoski

$11.99 at Amazon
Two people wearing satin bonnets to enhance sleep quality, smiling at the camera.

Review: "I have bought a lot of bonnets in the past for my locs but none of them can compare to this one. This is my absolute favorite bonnet!!! It stays on all night and it’s large enough to fit my waist length locs!! And I love the color too! It’s also comfortable and not too tight around the hairline." — J O

$13.98 $9.99 at Amazon
#20

Soothe Your Dry Skin, Ditch The Cold Symptoms And Say Hello To Peaceful Sleep With The Mistaire™ Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Blue humidifier emitting mist in a cozy room, enhancing sleep quality.

Review: "We love our humidifier. It works very well by bringing a cool mist of air into our bedroom. I highly recommend this product." — AG

$49.99 $27.99 at Amazon
#21

Experience Aromatherapy So Dreamy It's Surreal. Meet Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual. Warning: May Cause Excessive Snoozing

Hand holding linen spray bottle on bed, enhancing sleep quality.

Review: "This surprising little spray bottle is a completely non negotiable part of my bedtime routine. And it was immediate that I felt that way. It smells amazing. I feel like it really calms me down and get me ready to sleep. It sprays really easily, and even looks pretty on the stand next to my bed." — Life Fan

$9.98 $7.98 at Amazon
Book light illuminating pages in dark, enhancing sleep quality.

Review: "I bought this because I enjoy reading in bed when my boyfriend is sleeping, but the lamp kept him up. The reviews for this were great, but I was a little wary about it because I generally only read paperback books. But, the clip is so sturdy and made just the right way to clamp onto the last 100 or so pages and stay secure. The light is so warm and calming. The cord is also very high quality - it bends easily and does not show any sign of drooping or losing it's strength. I'd definitely recommend this light!" — Taylor

$13.99 at Amazon
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray bottle held in hand, designed to enhance sleep quality with calm blend formula.

Review: "Wonderful product! I work graveyard at a hospital and this thing works amazing when I go to bed in the morning. I spray 2-3 times at least 6 inches away from my pillows and let it dry before I lay my head down. Hands down the best thing I’ve ever used to promote a good morning/afternoon sleep. The scent starts off pretty strong but mellows out." — Rachelle V.

$20.99 $17.61 at Amazon
Glowing toilet seat in dark bathroom setting enhancing sleep experience.

Review: "I love how it lights up my bathroom at night. No need for the main light when you enter because you can see just fine with the toilet light. My visitors love the ambiance it sets as you enter. Also, it came in handy when the storm came in and knocked out my power! You will not be disappointed!" — Sheena

$21.99 $13.78 at Amazon
Person using a sleep mask to enhance their sleep experience at home, demonstrating its effectiveness.

Review: "My husband & I both use this before we go to sleep. It is a great tool. We put it on & the massage is firm but gentle. The music is nice. It’s is very relaxing & helps relieve stress & tension. Highly recommended product." - Amazon Customer

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
