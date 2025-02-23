Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It’s Called Discrimination”: Airlines Weighing Fees For Obese Passengers Sparks Heated Debate
Health, News

“It’s Called Discrimination”: Airlines Weighing Fees For Obese Passengers Sparks Heated Debate

Open list comments 24
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

24

ADVERTISEMENT

Should airlines be charging passengers based on their weight? According to Fox News, that is the one million dollar question many companies are now debating. 

In 2013, Samoa Air first introduced something they called ‘fat tax,’ where passengers paid according to their weight. However, this wasn’t very popular and died down quickly.

Highlights
  • Airlines may be considering implementing weight-based charges for passengers.
  • A heated debate was sparked online following the news, surrounding health and discrimination.
  • Plus-size influencers advocated for bigger seats, while others said airlines should not have to accomodate their bodies.

Eleven years later, Finnair decided to expand its weight data collection initiative in February 2024. How it worked was that customers voluntarily weighed themselves along with their carry-on luggage at Helsinki Airport. It took place over three months and applied to both short flights and long haul flights.

RELATED:

    Airline companies may start charging passenger based on their weight

    Passenger seated on a plane, waving and smiling, surrounded by travel items, amidst debate on airline discrimination fees.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions

    All data remained anonymous, with only age, gender, and travel class being revealed. This information will then be used to “update the airline’s aircraft balance and loading calculations for the period from 2025 to 2030,” wrote the outlet.

    Now, there is growing interest in weight-based strategies.

    A recent study asked 1,012 U.S. adults for their opinion on charging based on weight. There were three options: a regular fee with a set luggage limit, a ‘weight threshold’ where those who weighed over 160 pounds would pay extra, and a ‘body weight’ model where tickets would depend on someone’s weight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the results, lighter passengers found this to be more favourable than heavier passengers, who preferred the current system. Although, the latter group was still open to the idea.

    Passenger in patterned outfit seated on airplane, related to airlines' obesity fee debate.

    Image credits: graciebon

    But if we migrate over to social media, we’ll find that this option is being heavily debated.

    Many influencers were against any changes, sharing their own experiences while traveling.

    “Buying two airplane seats don’t fix my problem,” said one person. “Airplanes are too small for big people. It’s 2024 — bodies are changing. So, planes should too.” 

    Another woman named Jaelynn Chaney, who launched her own petition, claimed, “My body isn’t the problem. The system is. When you’re forced to buy two seats or squeeze into a space that wasn’t designed for your body, it’s not just inconvenient, it’s dehumanizing. This isn’t a luxury — it’s a basic human right to travel with dignity.”

    Plus-size influencers shared their experiences traveling, saying they deserved bigger seats without having to pay extra

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Newsner (@newsnercom)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nearly 40,000 people have signed her petition at the time of writing, with Chaney’s next goal reaching 50K.

    “Demand for the FAA to Protect Plus-Size Travelers,” she wrote with the hashtag reading #BodyEqualityinTravel. 

    She claimed she and her partner have had unfortunate experiences of “discrimination and discomfort” while on a plane. Her husband was allegedly the subject of many hateful comments and disapproving looks.

    Woman in patterned outfit walking on airplane jet bridge, sparking debate on discrimination and fees for obese passengers.

    Image credits: graciebon

    “People with smaller bodies get to pay one fare to get to their destination,” Chaney, who is a size 6XL, said to CNN Travel. “And we have to pay two fares, even though we’re getting the same experience. If anything, our experiences are a little bit more challenging.” 

    But many of those who watched her video were not in agreement with her solution.

    “Stop right there,” said one user. “It’s time to take responsibility for your own life instead of expecting the world to change because you’ve chosen to weigh over 200kg. Your situation is a direct consequence of your choices — just like smokers, alcoholics, and drug users, who also face restrictions and limitations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When our luggage exceeds the weight limit, we simply pay the extra fee — we don’t complain or make viral videos about it. So either pay for the additional seats or stop complaining.”

    Other netizens, however, didn’t think ‘bigger seats’ was the best solution

    A woman on an airplane smiles, text says "Please just make them bigger," related to discrimination and airline seating.

    Image credits: graciebon

    Another stated, “ACCESSIBILITY IS FOR THOSE WHOSE BODIES HAVE FAILED THEM, NOT FOR THOSE WHO FAILED THEIR BODIES! I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again as many times as I have to.” 

    A plus-sized passenger also weighed in on the issue, writing, “I HATE HATE HATE these videos. As a plus size person, I’ve had to use seat belt extenders in the past. This is a me problem. This is not an airline problem.

    “It is NOBODY ELSES RESPONSIBILITY to cater to YOU!!!!! It’s f–cking absurd.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by GRACIE BON (@graciebon)

    A fourth recalled, “What’s not fair is that someone else will have paid the full price for the seat next to you but will only get half of it. I’ve experienced this. I was between two large people. No consideration from them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “One fell asleep and leaned on me even more. It was the worst flight of my life. Your selfish attitude creates the responses that you’re getting.”

    One plus-sized passenger even advocated against the influencers

    A passenger in a white shirt holding a red bottle inside an empty airplane, highlighting airline discrimination debate.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions

    Passenger on a flight adjusting seatbelt, highlighting the debate on airline discrimination against obese passengers.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions

    While no new policies regarding weight have been set, many airlines are considering the ethical and environmental implications of weight-based pricing. 

    As said by Fox News, climate researchers suggest that this kind of model could “significantly reduce carbon emissions by creating a more direct correlation between passenger weight and fuel consumption.”

    Experts have calculated that every additional pound on an airplane increases fuel burn. Some estimates say a reduction of 1% in total aircraft weight may lead to around 0.75% fuel savings.

    However, there are technologies that are emerging, such as advanced lightweight materials and more fuel-efficient aircraft designs, that can potentially remove weight-based pricing while simultaneously reducing aviation’s carbon footprint.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It should be double the cost,” claimed one comment

    Adam Francisco tweets on airlines weighing fees, sparking debate on discrimination against obese passengers.

    Image credits: adamfrancisco_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet highlighting the debate on discrimination and airline fees for obese passengers compared to carry-on luggage limits.

    Image credits: ChazSmith

    Tweet discussing airline seat size, referencing discrimination against obese passengers.

    Image credits: truck29144

    Tweet discussing discrimination related to airlines charging fees for obese passengers.

    Image credits: Nava2L8

    Tweet discussing airline fees for obese passengers, suggesting doubling the cost.

    Image credits: PolarCdn74

    Tweet discussing airlines and fees for obese passengers, comparing to charges for tall people needing legroom.

    Image credits: BarkosBite

    Tweet discussing airlines weighing fees for obese passengers and the concept of personal responsibility.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: DesireeAmerica4

    Old School Eddie's tweet comments on airlines' weighing fees for obese passengers.

    Image credits: Old_SchoolEddie

    Tweet discussing airlines charging extra for space, referencing discrimination against obese passengers.

    Image credits: DrSyedHaider

    Tweet by Patricia Ledoux commenting on discrimination in airline fees debate.

    Image credits: PatriciaLedoux9

    Tweet about airlines considering fees for obese passengers, suggesting buying two tickets for additional space.

    Image credits: smh_sol

    Tweet highlighting airline discrimination debate over seating fees for obese passengers.

    Image credits: MaryAnne4ever

    Tweet by Enzo Brown discussing airlines weighing fees for obese passengers, emphasizing safety and passenger payload.

    Image credits: brown_enzo20834

    Mik Rockhill's tweet responding to airline fees for obese passengers discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MikRockHill

    Tweet discussing airlines and obese passenger seat size concerns.

    Image credits: KnaughtyKnancy

    Tweet discussing airlines' discrimination policy on fees for obese passengers.

    Image credits: MihaiF89

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    24
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    24

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Charging based on weight doesn't solve the problem of seats that don't fit them, or the person next to them not being able to use their full seat. How could any customer support this?

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wider seats would help, but Imo after certain width they must buy 2 seats.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Physics means more weight = more cost. Truth = more space for you = less space for someone else. Reality = life is unfair. Taller people can play basketball. Shorter people are better gymnasts. Tiny people should be allowed more baggage, because they cost less to fly, and they take up less space in seats, so they are more comfortable in the available space. There's a counterpoint to that. If you weight twice as much, and you take up twice as much width, ..... reality bites.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pasejo1233 avatar
    Boredandsomea
    Boredandsomea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just pay for two seats and there would be no problem. If you are so big that you take up somebody else seat you can´t have both. ' If you think your size is going to incontinence somebody else talk to the airplane company before you leave for your trip. This looks like made up drama for social media.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, and then the flights over booked.And then they take the other seat and give it to somebody else and refund one of your seats and the person stuck next to the overweight person complains that that person should have bought two seats when, in fact, they did. A two seat requirement would be awesome, and it should also come along with requiring the airlines to ABIDE BY IT.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Charging based on weight doesn't solve the problem of seats that don't fit them, or the person next to them not being able to use their full seat. How could any customer support this?

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wider seats would help, but Imo after certain width they must buy 2 seats.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Physics means more weight = more cost. Truth = more space for you = less space for someone else. Reality = life is unfair. Taller people can play basketball. Shorter people are better gymnasts. Tiny people should be allowed more baggage, because they cost less to fly, and they take up less space in seats, so they are more comfortable in the available space. There's a counterpoint to that. If you weight twice as much, and you take up twice as much width, ..... reality bites.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pasejo1233 avatar
    Boredandsomea
    Boredandsomea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just pay for two seats and there would be no problem. If you are so big that you take up somebody else seat you can´t have both. ' If you think your size is going to incontinence somebody else talk to the airplane company before you leave for your trip. This looks like made up drama for social media.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, and then the flights over booked.And then they take the other seat and give it to somebody else and refund one of your seats and the person stuck next to the overweight person complains that that person should have bought two seats when, in fact, they did. A two seat requirement would be awesome, and it should also come along with requiring the airlines to ABIDE BY IT.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda