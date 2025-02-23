“It’s Called Discrimination”: Airlines Weighing Fees For Obese Passengers Sparks Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Should airlines be charging passengers based on their weight? According to Fox News, that is the one million dollar question many companies are now debating.

In 2013, Samoa Air first introduced something they called ‘fat tax,’ where passengers paid according to their weight. However, this wasn’t very popular and died down quickly.

Highlights Airlines may be considering implementing weight-based charges for passengers.

A heated debate was sparked online following the news, surrounding health and discrimination.

Plus-size influencers advocated for bigger seats, while others said airlines should not have to accomodate their bodies.

Eleven years later, Finnair decided to expand its weight data collection initiative in February 2024. How it worked was that customers voluntarily weighed themselves along with their carry-on luggage at Helsinki Airport. It took place over three months and applied to both short flights and long haul flights.

RELATED:

Airline companies may start charging passenger based on their weight

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

All data remained anonymous, with only age, gender, and travel class being revealed. This information will then be used to “update the airline’s aircraft balance and loading calculations for the period from 2025 to 2030,” wrote the outlet.

Now, there is growing interest in weight-based strategies.

A recent study asked 1,012 U.S. adults for their opinion on charging based on weight. There were three options: a regular fee with a set luggage limit, a ‘weight threshold’ where those who weighed over 160 pounds would pay extra, and a ‘body weight’ model where tickets would depend on someone’s weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the results, lighter passengers found this to be more favourable than heavier passengers, who preferred the current system. Although, the latter group was still open to the idea.

Share icon

Image credits: graciebon

But if we migrate over to social media, we’ll find that this option is being heavily debated.

Many influencers were against any changes, sharing their own experiences while traveling.

“Buying two airplane seats don’t fix my problem,” said one person. “Airplanes are too small for big people. It’s 2024 — bodies are changing. So, planes should too.”

Another woman named Jaelynn Chaney, who launched her own petition, claimed, “My body isn’t the problem. The system is. When you’re forced to buy two seats or squeeze into a space that wasn’t designed for your body, it’s not just inconvenient, it’s dehumanizing. This isn’t a luxury — it’s a basic human right to travel with dignity.”

Plus-size influencers shared their experiences traveling, saying they deserved bigger seats without having to pay extra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newsner (@newsnercom)

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 40,000 people have signed her petition at the time of writing, with Chaney’s next goal reaching 50K.

“Demand for the FAA to Protect Plus-Size Travelers,” she wrote with the hashtag reading #BodyEqualityinTravel.

She claimed she and her partner have had unfortunate experiences of “discrimination and discomfort” while on a plane. Her husband was allegedly the subject of many hateful comments and disapproving looks.

Share icon

Image credits: graciebon

“People with smaller bodies get to pay one fare to get to their destination,” Chaney, who is a size 6XL, said to CNN Travel. “And we have to pay two fares, even though we’re getting the same experience. If anything, our experiences are a little bit more challenging.”

But many of those who watched her video were not in agreement with her solution.

“Stop right there,” said one user. “It’s time to take responsibility for your own life instead of expecting the world to change because you’ve chosen to weigh over 200kg. Your situation is a direct consequence of your choices — just like smokers, alcoholics, and drug users, who also face restrictions and limitations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When our luggage exceeds the weight limit, we simply pay the extra fee — we don’t complain or make viral videos about it. So either pay for the additional seats or stop complaining.”

Other netizens, however, didn’t think ‘bigger seats’ was the best solution

Share icon

Image credits: graciebon

Another stated, “ACCESSIBILITY IS FOR THOSE WHOSE BODIES HAVE FAILED THEM, NOT FOR THOSE WHO FAILED THEIR BODIES! I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again as many times as I have to.”

A plus-sized passenger also weighed in on the issue, writing, “I HATE HATE HATE these videos. As a plus size person, I’ve had to use seat belt extenders in the past. This is a me problem. This is not an airline problem.

“It is NOBODY ELSES RESPONSIBILITY to cater to YOU!!!!! It’s f–cking absurd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE BON (@graciebon)

A fourth recalled, “What’s not fair is that someone else will have paid the full price for the seat next to you but will only get half of it. I’ve experienced this. I was between two large people. No consideration from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One fell asleep and leaned on me even more. It was the worst flight of my life. Your selfish attitude creates the responses that you’re getting.”

One plus-sized passenger even advocated against the influencers

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

While no new policies regarding weight have been set, many airlines are considering the ethical and environmental implications of weight-based pricing.

As said by Fox News, climate researchers suggest that this kind of model could “significantly reduce carbon emissions by creating a more direct correlation between passenger weight and fuel consumption.”

Experts have calculated that every additional pound on an airplane increases fuel burn. Some estimates say a reduction of 1% in total aircraft weight may lead to around 0.75% fuel savings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jae’lynn Chaney | Plus Size Travel ✈️ (@jaebaeproductions)

However, there are technologies that are emerging, such as advanced lightweight materials and more fuel-efficient aircraft designs, that can potentially remove weight-based pricing while simultaneously reducing aviation’s carbon footprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should be double the cost,” claimed one comment

Share icon

Image credits: adamfrancisco_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ChazSmith

Share icon

Image credits: truck29144

Share icon

Image credits: Nava2L8

Share icon

Image credits: PolarCdn74

Share icon

Image credits: BarkosBite

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DesireeAmerica4

Share icon

Image credits: Old_SchoolEddie

Share icon

Image credits: DrSyedHaider

Share icon

Image credits: PatriciaLedoux9

Share icon

Image credits: smh_sol

Share icon

Image credits: MaryAnne4ever

Share icon

Image credits: brown_enzo20834

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MikRockHill

Share icon

Image credits: KnaughtyKnancy

Share icon

Image credits: MihaiF89