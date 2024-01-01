ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that traveling is expensive. Luckily, there are people on the internet who do not shy away from sharing something that lets them save on what they can when they’re traveling. Like this TikTok creator, who shared her borderline illegal tips on how to sneak as much stuff as possible on the plane without paying extra for it.

TikTok user goes viral after sharing tricks that always work for her when she wants to avoid baggage fees at the airport

The video of a woman showing off several ways she sneaks her stuff on the airplane without paying the baggage fee went viral on TikTok. It gathered over 4M views and continues to collect even more.

It was posted by TikTok user @mathildebing or Mathilde Manifests. The creator has over 2K followers and over half a million likes. She describes herself as “just a gal geeking out on conscious creation & wellbeing.” And her videos reflect that very well, just as her video about avoiding baggage fees does.

In this video, she provided 5 different tips:

Taking the included under-seat bag;

So-called “lady purse” – small bag for a wallet, keys, and similar things;

Big fanny pack covered by the jacket;

Skincare bag in the pocket of the jacket;

Layering clothes.

Naturally, Mathilde isn’t the only person in the world who has come up with certain tricks on how to avoid luggage fees in the airport. For example, Holly Johnson and Caroline Lupini published an article on Forbes Advisor on how to avoid such things. They came up 6 ideas:

Fly with airlines that don’t charge for checked baggage;

Earn elite status with an airline;

Choose the right airline credit card;

Choose a travel card with an airline fee credit;

Avoid basic economy (flying without certain privileges on a plane);

Pack light and don’t check a bag.

Interestingly, the majority of these tips are fairly different from the ones that TikTok creator has provided. That suggests that the area of trying to get out of baggage fee is where the person can let their imagination go wild. Or simply use the internet, which is especially helpful for those, who cannot figure out how to avoid such fees, since plenty of people tend to share their ideas.

So, if you are planning a trip soon and don’t really pay for the baggage, think of taking all these tips into consideration and maybe you’ll save some money you’ll be able to use somewhere else.

People in the comments were amazed by the creative solutions that Mathilde came up with. Along with that, they shared something that they do when they want to avoid paying for the baggage. At the same time, a few people talked about how anxious to get caught they would be in a similar situation.

People in the comments did not shy away from sharing their tips on how to “scam” airlines and complimented the creator on her creativity

