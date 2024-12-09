Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Passenger Asked To Leave The Plane After Complaining About “Extremely Obese” Seatmate
Travel

Passenger Asked To Leave The Plane After Complaining About “Extremely Obese” Seatmate

When boarding a plane to travel, we can only hope that the flight is safe, smooth, comfortable and without drama. But time and again, there are stories making headlines about sagas in the sky. One of the issues that crops up is how airlines, and fellow flyers, are or aren’t accommodating plus-size passengers.

One person shared how they requested to swap seats with an “extremely obese” neighbor passenger, to prevent being squashed against the window. What should have been a courteous exchange of words, and possibly seats, turned into a full-blown dramatic embarrassment for both flyers and ended with one of them being asked to leave the plane. The passenger turned to the internet after their formal complaint to the airline fell on deaf ears.

    Flight attendants are tasked with ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers on board a plane

    Image credits: Ismail Mohamed – SoviLe/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when one traveler thought the cabin crew would assist them, the exact opposite happened…

    Image credits: Scott Graham/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: aathrowaway1624

    American Airlines requires passengers to book two seats if they need extra space to “travel comfortably and safely”

    American Airlines (AA) states on its website that the airline will “do [their] best to find the most comfortable and usable seats for your needs.” But passengers requiring “extra space” during travel need to inform the airline when booking their flight.

    “If you need more than one seat to travel comfortably and safely, you must book an additional seat by calling Reservations,” reads the AA site. It further explains that the airline “will make sure you get 2 adjacent seats at the same fare” and adds that a passenger might be offered a seat in a higher class of service with more space. In that case, they’ll have to pay the difference in fare.

    In the event a passenger didn’t book an extra seat in advance, AA advises that they ask an airport agent to check if 2 adjacent seats are available. “If we can’t accommodate your needs on your original flight, you can buy seats on a different flight at the same price as your original seats,” states the website.

    AA is not the only airline with this policy. United Airlines (UA) gives a bit more detail on their site, stating that they “require that all passengers fit comfortably in their seat on the plane.” UA notes that passengers might have to make additional arrangements “if you can’t buckle your seatbelt, even when using a seatbelt extender, the seat armrests don’t stay down when you’re in your seat, [or] you’re in the space of the seat next to you when seated.”

    United advises passengers to either book an extra seat in economy class at the same price or to upgrade to a premium cabin where the seats are wider. The airline adds that if an extra seat isn’t available, passengers will need to change their flight to one that has extra seats. But they offer compensation in the event you’re inconvenienced. “If you’re not in your home city, state, or country, and your new flight requires you to stay overnight we can give you meal and hotel vouchers as well,” reads the policy.

    Some believe airlines are discriminating against plus-size passengers

    Not all airlines have the same policy when it comes to passengers “fitting comfortably and safely” in their seats. Some charge extra, some don’t. And there are those who have no policy on the plus-size matter at all. In 2023, close to 40,000 people signed a petition asking the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to “protect plus-size passengers” and implement a standard policy that “prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers.” 

    Plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney was behind the campaign. Chaney has been using a seatbelt extender since she was a child. “I kind of knew that planes were not built for people like me by the time I was 12,” she told CNN, adding that she’d sometimes try to “tuck her seatbelt underneath her stomach” so that flight attendants didn’t know it wasn’t buckled.

    Chaney called on airlines to “provide accessible additional seats to customers-of-size” or those who may “encroach onto another passenger’s space.” The influencer says some airline policies are “discriminatory” because passengers like her are “paying twice for the same experience.”

    She believes plus-size passengers should not be charged extra. “These passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even multiple seats, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort and safety, as well as those around them, during the flight,” reads her petition.

    The same year, CNN reported that “while the average width of an airplane seat has been shrinking for decades, bodies are getting larger around the world, with experts predicting that over half of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035.”

    “That’s not normal”: netizens weighed in on the issue

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if I paid for a seat I should get the use of that seat. I also have an aversion to being touched by other people so there is no way in hell I would squeeze past a fat woman like that.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    llsewer avatar
    Jaguarundi
    Jaguarundi
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I exclusively fly on an airline which allows me to purchase 2 seats and refunds the second seat after my flight is completed. I have Lyme disease and the accompanying arthritis, so I need to extend my legs and sit on the port side of the plane so that I can walk with my cane after arrival at my destination. I have never taken anyone else's space and keep my legs directly in front of my second seat. I have had filthy looks from boarding passengers, and complaints, but, I have my placard from the airline which the FAs completely understand is valid and move those people to vacant seats. I wish that all airlines were this accommodating to disabled people or people who may physically require the extra space to be safe and comfortable.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
