Melissa Gorga, 45, Bares It All In “Tacky” See-Through Look: “High Body Count Dress”

Melissa Gorga turned up the heat during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week.

The 45-year-old star sparked mixed reactions to her bold fashion choice, which some called “great” and “stunning,” while others branded it “tacky” and “vulgar.”

During the episode on December 18, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a sheer dress that put her high-waisted underwear on display.

“Unpopular opinion here but I think she looks great! If you got it! Flaunt it!” one fan said.

But one critic bluntly commented, “Hey, here’s a suggestion. Wear some clothes.”

Image credits: Melissa Gorga

Image credits: Melissa Gorga

A matching pair of heels and her sleek hairstyle completed the look.

The comments on her sultry look were a mix of admiration and critique, with fans on one side calling her “beautiful” and “sooooo gorgeous.”

“Melissa you looked amazing tonight,” said one fan.

Another wrote, “HOT MAMI😍😍😍!! Love the sprinkles!”

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live!

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live!

Others slammed her daring ensemble and even targeted the “bad underwear,” saying, “Look at her giant granny panties!”

“High body count dress,” one called the outfit.

“Hard pass. So tacky,” another said.

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live!

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live!

“Take it down a few notches, Melis,” another suggested.

During the Watch What Happens Live episode, Melissa clapped back at a comment made by Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola on a previous episode.

Image credits: Melissa Gorga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl)

When host Andy asked in the previous episode, “Which housewife city has the worst style?” Alexia said her answer was the stars of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Real Housewives of Potomac.

Alexia’s comment was brought up on the December 18 episode, prompting Melissa to stand up and let her dress speak for itself.

“Alexia doesn’t know anything about Jersey, baby,” her husband Joe Gorga said from the audience as the crowd erupted in cheers and whistles.

The Bravo star recently launched her Sprinkle by MG cookie company just in time for the holiday season. She has reportedly been setting up the company for a year and a half.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl)

Image credits: Melissa Gorga

The mother-of-three announced earlier this month that her “ultimate sprinkle butter cookie that’s as chic as it is delicious” is available to order.

“When we were developing the formula, it was important to me that the cookie stayed fresh—never frozen—and tasted as amazing as it looked,” she said on her new brand’s website.

“The flavor had to be authentic, so we use real almond paste for that hint of almond, pure vanilla bean extract, and real butter,” she went on to say.

Image credits: Melissa Gorga / Sprinkle by MG

Image credits: Melissa Gorga / Sprinkle by MG

“These aren’t just any sprinkle cookies,” she added. “My vision was to create a butter cookie that’s as exceptional as it is delicious! I hope you enjoy!”

In another Instagram post, she also revealed that she hopes to pass her company down to her 19-year-old daughter Antonia.

“Being able to show my daughter the power of hard work is more fulfilling than anything,” Melissa said. “Having her watch me build businesses right in front of her eyes that hopefully one day will become hers is the magic of it all.”