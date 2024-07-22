Docile and friendly, the breed gets along well with both cats and other pets. Lively and playful, they are ideal for active individuals and families with children. Although they love to play, they also enjoy quiet moments of affection and relaxing in bed, maintaining a balanced level of activity. They are the type of cat that likes to lie on your lap, purr, and rub against you for affection, forming strong bonds with their owners. While they are very attached and sweet, they are not typically very vocal, and their voice is soft. Highly intelligent, they use their smarts to get more food or retrieve toys, and they even learn to open doors and drawers to achieve goals.

