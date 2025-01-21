Laura Dern Breaks Silence On David Lynch’s Passing But Turns Off Instagram Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

The passing of acclaimed director David Lynch left a big hole in the hearts of many fans, but the sadness of those who worked alongside him cannot be understated.

Laura Dern, who worked with him on several iconic films, broke the silence on what would’ve been his 79th birthday to share her sorrow with her followers, with a short but heartfelt message.

Highlights

Laura Dern turned off Instagram comments for privacy on her post.

Dern risked her UCLA future to star in Lynch's Blue Velvet.

Their collaboration spanned decades, influencing each other's careers.

“Happy birthday, tidbit,” the message read, sharing a tender nickname the actress and the director reserved for each other.

Lynch was beloved not only for his massive contributions to the art of filmmaking, but also for the way he treated his actors and coworkers. One of his trademark gestures was giving each of them a personalized nickname.

“I will love you and miss you for the rest of my life,” Dern concluded.

Laura Dern left a heartfelt farewell message for David Lynch on her Instagram, turning off the comments for an extra layer of privacy

The actress chose to turn off the comments on the specific post in which she mourned the loss of the director, wishing to add an extra layer of privacy to her message.

Her words, albeit few, carried the weight of three decades of shared experiences, laughter, victories, and hard-earned lessons.

Dern and Lynch first collaborated for 1986’s Blue Velvet, when the actress was around 19 years old. She played Sandy Williams, a detective’s daughter who helps the protagonist of the neo-noir thriller uncover a disturbing criminal underworld.

Working with the director changed Dern’s life, but the decision to participate in the movie was not an easy one. The actress had just started her studies at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) when she received the call informing her that she had gotten the role.

Dern’s life could’ve been completely different had she not accepted the role, as she had enrolled to study psychology with a minor in journalism.

Excited, she asked UCLA administrators for a leave of absence, but her request was denied.

The actress got her big break in Lynch’s Blue Velvet, but taking the role put her entire future as a student at UCLA at risk

“First of all, if you make this choice, you are no longer welcome at UCLA. You’ll be out,” UCLA told the actress. “But secondly, having read this script, that you would give up your college education for this is insane.”

Putting her future in Lynch’s hands, Dern went ahead and participated in the movie regardless. Her faith was rewarded, as not only did Blue Velvet become a cult classic, but it even made it into the curriculum at UCLA.

🌹Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern, and David Lynch on the set of BLUE VELVET🌹 pic.twitter.com/B6kKpqHtdq — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) January 20, 2020

Dern would once again collaborate with the director in 1990’s Wild at Heart, alongside Nicholas Cage. The film was a critical success, winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and solidifying Dern’s role as a key figure in Lynch’s cinematic universe.

The pair’s path diverged for more than ten years, reuniting once again to create 2006’s Inland Empire. That time around, the actress played multiple roles, allowing her to fully showcase her versatility.

The actress kept working with the director, keeping tabs on him as his health deteriorated to the point where he could no longer work

Laura Dern kept collaborating with the director, being one of the few to work under him as his health deteriorated.

The visionary director’s cause of death was reported to be emphysema, an incurable chronic lung condition that involves the gradual destruction of the air sacs in the organ.

While he was officially diagnosed in 2020, the effects of the illness were already making things difficult for him as far back as 2017, with his status getting progressively worse year-by-year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Dern (@lauradern)

Emphysema is mainly caused by long-term exposure to irritants that damage the lungs, such as cigarette smoke, air pollution, or chemical fumes.

Dern worked with Lynch for 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return and was instrumental in convincing the director to cameo as John Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 2022 semi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmans.

By that point, his emphysema had advanced to the point where he was unable to continue his work.

“A beautiful tribute,” wrote one fan, as others joined in to mourn the passing of the director alongside Laura Dern

