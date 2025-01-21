Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Laura Dern Breaks Silence On David Lynch’s Passing But Turns Off Instagram Comments
Celebrities, News

Laura Dern Breaks Silence On David Lynch’s Passing But Turns Off Instagram Comments

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The passing of acclaimed director David Lynch left a big hole in the hearts of many fans, but the sadness of those who worked alongside him cannot be understated. 

Laura Dern, who worked with him on several iconic films, broke the silence on what would’ve been his 79th birthday to share her sorrow with her followers, with a short but heartfelt message.

Highlights
  • Laura Dern left a heartfelt message for David Lynch on his birthday.
  • Laura Dern turned off Instagram comments for privacy on her post.
  • Dern risked her UCLA future to star in Lynch's Blue Velvet.
  • Their collaboration spanned decades, influencing each other's careers.

“Happy birthday, tidbit,” the message read, sharing a tender nickname the actress and the director reserved for each other.

Lynch was beloved not only for his massive contributions to the art of filmmaking, but also for the way he treated his actors and coworkers. One of his trademark gestures was giving each of them a personalized nickname.

“I will love you and miss you for the rest of my life,” Dern concluded.

RELATED:

    Laura Dern left a heartfelt farewell message for David Lynch on her Instagram, turning off the comments for an extra layer of privacy

    Laura Dern in a floral dress, against a light background.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

    The actress chose to turn off the comments on the specific post in which she mourned the loss of the director, wishing to add an extra layer of privacy to her message.

    Her words, albeit few, carried the weight of three decades of shared experiences, laughter, victories, and hard-earned lessons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dern and Lynch first collaborated for 1986’s Blue Velvet, when the actress was around 19 years old. She played Sandy Williams, a detective’s daughter who helps the protagonist of the neo-noir thriller uncover a disturbing criminal underworld.

    Laura Dern and David Lynch smiling at an event, wearing formal attire.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

    Working with the director changed Dern’s life, but the decision to participate in the movie was not an easy one. The actress had just started her studies at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) when she received the call informing her that she had gotten the role.

    Dern’s life could’ve been completely different had she not accepted the role, as she had enrolled to study psychology with a minor in journalism.

    Excited, she asked UCLA administrators for a leave of absence, but her request was denied.

    The actress got her big break in Lynch’s Blue Velvet, but taking the role put her entire future as a student at UCLA at risk

    Laura Dern with David Lynch, both smiling, wearing dark jackets in a close embrace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

    “First of all, if you make this choice, you are no longer welcome at UCLA. You’ll be out,” UCLA told the actress. “But secondly, having read this script, that you would give up your college education for this is insane.”

    Putting her future in Lynch’s hands, Dern went ahead and participated in the movie regardless. Her faith was rewarded, as not only did Blue Velvet become a cult classic, but it even made it into the curriculum at UCLA.

    Dern would once again collaborate with the director in 1990’s Wild at Heart, alongside Nicholas Cage. The film was a critical success, winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and solidifying Dern’s role as a key figure in Lynch’s cinematic universe.

    The pair’s path diverged for more than ten years, reuniting once again to create 2006’s Inland Empire. That time around, the actress played multiple roles, allowing her to fully showcase her versatility.

    The actress kept working with the director, keeping tabs on him as his health deteriorated to the point where he could no longer work

    ADVERTISEMENT

    David Lynch in a suit smiling in an audience setting, with people seated around him.

    Image credits: Oscars

    Laura Dern kept collaborating with the director, being one of the few to work under him as his health deteriorated.

    The visionary director’s cause of death was reported to be emphysema, an incurable chronic lung condition that involves the gradual destruction of the air sacs in the organ.

    While he was officially diagnosed in 2020, the effects of the illness were already making things difficult for him as far back as 2017, with his status getting progressively worse year-by-year.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Laura Dern (@lauradern)

    Emphysema is mainly caused by long-term exposure to irritants that damage the lungs, such as cigarette smoke, air pollution, or chemical fumes. 

    Dern worked with Lynch for 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return and was instrumental in convincing the director to cameo as John Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 2022 semi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmans.

    By that point, his emphysema had advanced to the point where he was unable to continue his work.

    “A beautiful tribute,” wrote one fan, as others joined in to mourn the passing of the director alongside Laura Dern

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences for David Lynch's passing and describing his impact on art and meditation.

    Facebook comment expressing condolences for David Lynch's passing.

    Text message expressing condolences to Laura Dern on David Lynch's passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "David Lynch tribute comment expressing admiration and highlighting collaborations with Laura Dern.

    Comment praising David Lynch's kindness and brilliance in response to his passing.

    Screenshot of a comment praising Laura Dern's authenticity.

    Comment by Rob Stephens expressing admiration.

    Instagram comment expressing condolences on David Lynch's passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Comment on David Lynch's passing reads, 'He was so loved', with reactions.

    Tribute message expressing condolences and inspiration for David Lynch.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda