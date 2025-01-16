10 David Lynch Quotes That Will Alter How You See The World
Fans of acclaimed director David Lynch are in mourning after his family confirmed the tragic news of his passing.
The director departed after a tough year in which he battled the advancing effects of emphysema, an incurable lung disease that made it impossible for him to continue directing.
His legacy, both in film and in life, will be remembered by his unique mind, a landscape like no other where dreams and reality melded into a seamless stream of surreal, and even unsettling, beauty.
For Lynch, darkness was not something to be afraid of, but a source of fascination, inspiration, and comfort. Throughout his career, he took his audiences on a journey to the edges of the human experience, never being afraid of delving into the hidden corners of fear and desire.
Today, moviegoers and filmmakers alike took the chance to remember him, and reflect on the lessons his way of thinking left behind.
David Lynch taught people that this world is full of possibility, and that beauty can still be found shining, even in the darkest of places.
Inside, We Are Ageless...and When We Talk To Ourselves, It's The Same Age Of The Person We Were Talking To When We Were Little.
"It's the body that is changing around that ageless center."
I was 6 years old when Twin Peaks premiered. We had just moved from New Jersey to Ohio one week before. We finished unpacking and arranging the house late the night before...and we all slept in until noon, my mom woke me up and said we were going to the mall. Once we got there, my mom settled into her routine of looking at things for herself she would never buy...and my dad said we'd wander around while she looked. My dad was paralyzed...so i got to climb up on his lap while he rolled around the mall at breakneck speeds. We spent a long time in radio shack, while he told me about "spy gadgets" he built when he was a kid, to the computer store where he loaded up on programming manuals. After we met up with my mom, and her bevy of bags filled with cloths for my dad and i. We went to the food court, for McDonalds and an orange Julius...and then we went to sears. Where my parents purchased a 27in TV. We'd had the same TV all my life, which they had since they first married in 1977...
I Don’t Think That People Accept The Fact That Life Doesn’t Make Sense. I Think It Makes People Terribly Uncomfortable.
I Look At The World And I See Absurdity All Around Me. People Do Strange Things Constantly, To The Point That, For The Most Part, We Manage Not To See It.
"Even though you’ve diving in and experiencing the Self, you’re not closing yourself off from the world. You’re strengthening yourself, so that you can be more effective when you go back into the world."
Sometimes, It's The Things We Can't Explain That Hold The Most Truth.
I Like To Remember Things My Own Way. How I Remembered Them, Not Necessarily The Way They Happened.
Sex Is A Doorway To Something So Powerful And Mystical, But Movies Usually Depict It In A Completely Flat Way.
There's Beauty In Darkness, If You Know How To Look For It.
Dreams And Reality Are Interconnected, And It's Through Exploring Both That We Can Find Meaning.
We Think We Understand The Rules When We Become Adults But What We Really Experience Is A Narrowing Of The Imagination
Black Has Depth.. You Can Go Into It.. And You Start Seeing What You're Afraid Of. You Start Seeing What You Love, And It Becomes Like A Dream.
RIP David, thank you for all the great entertainment you provided us.
