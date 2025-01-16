Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"You Are Immortal": Tributes Pour In From Hollywood After David Lynch Passes Away
Celebrities, News

"You Are Immortal": Tributes Pour In From Hollywood After David Lynch Passes Away

30

4

David Lynch was a once-in-a-lifetime visionary in the world of film, and now Hollywood is paying tribute to his undeniable legacy after his passing on January 16. He was 78 years old.

While his official cause of death has not been revealed, Lynch revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking and would most likely not be able to leave his house to direct.

Highlights
  • David Lynch passed away on January 16 at the age of 78.
  • Many tributes from Hollywood highlight his visionary film legacy.
  • Lynch's films, including Dune and Twin Peaks, were widely celebrated.
  • Pedro Pascal and others deeply mourned Lynch's passing.
    Hollywood tributes poured in following David Lynch’s passing

    Man in a suit with distinctive hairstyle at a formal event, with Hollywood tributes pouring in for his work.

    Image credits: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

    “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time,” his loved ones shared via a statement on social media. “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us.

    “But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

    A man with an eye patch and cap, holding a cigar, sits in a dimly lit room with blinds in the background.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Heartfelt messages from today’s biggest stars poured in shortly afterwards.

    “I loved David’s films. Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Elephant Man defined him as a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade,” Steven Spielberg told IndieWire in a statement. 

    “I got to know David when he played John Ford in The Fabelmans. Here was one of my heroes — David Lynch playing one of my heroes. It was surreal and seemed like a scene out of one of David’s own movies. The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.”

    A few of the stars honoring his legacy include Steven Spielberg, Pedro Pascal, and Nicolas Cage

    An older man with glasses discusses tributes from Hollywood, wearing a plaid jacket and maroon shirt on a talk show set.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Harmony Korine, a fellow filmmaker and actor, placed Lynch on a pedestal as he said to the outlet, “He changed a lot of people’s lives. There will never be another one like him, because he made films at a point in history where nothing like that had ever been experienced before.”

    He later added, “Lynch invented a new language. He was a once in a generation talent who absorbed the embers of America’s wildness. He embraced his own inner logic and filtered it through a subconscious magic.”

    Two men sit in director's chairs on a film set, with one holding a cane and wearing sunglasses.

    Image credits: elf0curo

    Lynch’s 1990 film Wild At Heart sparked many debates on whether it deserved the recognition and awards it received but one thing’s for certain — Nicolas Cage, who starred in the movie, had nothing but good things to say about the highly esteemed director. 

    “He was brave, brilliant, and a maverick with a joyful sense of humor. I never had more fun on a film set than working with David Lynch. He will always be solid gold.”

    Lynch “invented a new language” as described by Harmony Korine

    Tweet tribute to David Lynch from Kumail Nanjiani, praising Lynch's joyful approach to filmmaking.

    Image credits: kumail.bsky.social‬

    Marvel star Kumail Nanjiana also echoed those words, writing on X, “David Lynch said that filmmaking should be fun & joyful. Of course it can be hard work. Of course the work itself can encompass all kinds of pain & painful truth. But the act of creation itself should be full of joy. I think about that all the time.

    “RIP David Lynch. You are immortal.”

    Tributes from Hollywood mourn David Lynch, featuring a scene from his iconic film.

    Image credits: JamesGunn

    Other stars such as Pedro Pascal described how “shattered” he felt upon the devastating announcement while DC Studio CEO James Gunn remembered him as someone who “inspired so many of us.” 

    Lynch’s imagination will live on in his forever celebrated works, which include Dune, Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, and Blue Velvet, many of which have also won him highly-acclaimed awards.

    His filmography stretches all the way from the 1970s

    And, as Twin Peaks so perfectly encompassed it — there is always going to be “some fear in letting go.” But ultimately, “You know about death, that it’s just a change, not an end. 

    “Hawk, it’s time.”

    His legacy will live on forever, as stated by many fans

    Tweet tribute to David Lynch, calling him "the goat," expressing that he will be missed.

    Image credits: hopepurple98

    Tweet tribute to David Lynch saying, "David Lynch will live on forever.

    Image credits: BobDobbs656

    A tweet paying tribute to David Lynch, expressing gratitude and sharing a memorable cinema experience.

    Image credits: Temujinsrule

    Tweet tribute praising David Lynch, calling him a legend in storytelling with Spielberg mentioned.

    Image credits: SciGodX

    Tweet tribute mentioning David Lynch's legacy, expressing admiration and connection through art.

    Image credits: Prasanth_offl

    Tweet tribute to a legendary director from OurMovieGuide, featuring a heartfelt message.

    Image credits: OurMovieGuide

    Tweet tributing Lynch's work, expressing admiration since childhood.

    Image credits: HomieSanto

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I still try to figure what "Mulholland Drive" plot was about...🤔

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad but honestly he did 2 good films maybe 3 and twin peaks. Everything else was music videos or garbage

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you saw an article about someone who died literally today, and decided that this was the comment you wanted to post ?? Really ??

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
