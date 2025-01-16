“You Are Immortal”: Tributes Pour In From Hollywood After David Lynch Passes Away

ADVERTISEMENT

David Lynch was a once-in-a-lifetime visionary in the world of film, and now Hollywood is paying tribute to his undeniable legacy after his passing on January 16. He was 78 years old.

While his official cause of death has not been revealed, Lynch revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking and would most likely not be able to leave his house to direct.

Highlights David Lynch passed away on January 16 at the age of 78.

Many tributes from Hollywood highlight his visionary film legacy.

Lynch's films, including Dune and Twin Peaks, were widely celebrated.

Pedro Pascal and others deeply mourned Lynch's passing.

RELATED:

Hollywood tributes poured in following David Lynch’s passing

Share icon

Image credits: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time,” his loved ones shared via a statement on social media. “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us.

“But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Heartfelt messages from today’s biggest stars poured in shortly afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I loved David’s films. Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Elephant Man defined him as a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade,” Steven Spielberg told IndieWire in a statement.

“I got to know David when he played John Ford in The Fabelmans. Here was one of my heroes — David Lynch playing one of my heroes. It was surreal and seemed like a scene out of one of David’s own movies. The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.”

A few of the stars honoring his legacy include Steven Spielberg, Pedro Pascal, and Nicolas Cage

Share icon

Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Harmony Korine, a fellow filmmaker and actor, placed Lynch on a pedestal as he said to the outlet, “He changed a lot of people’s lives. There will never be another one like him, because he made films at a point in history where nothing like that had ever been experienced before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He later added, “Lynch invented a new language. He was a once in a generation talent who absorbed the embers of America’s wildness. He embraced his own inner logic and filtered it through a subconscious magic.”

Share icon

Image credits: elf0curo

Lynch’s 1990 film Wild At Heart sparked many debates on whether it deserved the recognition and awards it received but one thing’s for certain — Nicolas Cage, who starred in the movie, had nothing but good things to say about the highly esteemed director.

“He was brave, brilliant, and a maverick with a joyful sense of humor. I never had more fun on a film set than working with David Lynch. He will always be solid gold.”

Lynch “invented a new language” as described by Harmony Korine

Share icon

Image credits: kumail.bsky.social‬

Marvel star Kumail Nanjiana also echoed those words, writing on X, “David Lynch said that filmmaking should be fun & joyful. Of course it can be hard work. Of course the work itself can encompass all kinds of pain & painful truth. But the act of creation itself should be full of joy. I think about that all the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“RIP David Lynch. You are immortal.”

Share icon

Image credits: JamesGunn

Other stars such as Pedro Pascal described how “shattered” he felt upon the devastating announcement while DC Studio CEO James Gunn remembered him as someone who “inspired so many of us.”

Lynch’s imagination will live on in his forever celebrated works, which include Dune, Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, and Blue Velvet, many of which have also won him highly-acclaimed awards.

His filmography stretches all the way from the 1970s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

And, as Twin Peaks so perfectly encompassed it — there is always going to be “some fear in letting go.” But ultimately, “You know about death, that it’s just a change, not an end.

“Hawk, it’s time.”

His legacy will live on forever, as stated by many fans

Share icon

Image credits: hopepurple98

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BobDobbs656

Share icon

Image credits: Temujinsrule

Share icon

Image credits: SciGodX

Share icon

Image credits: Prasanth_offl

Share icon

Image credits: OurMovieGuide

Share icon

Image credits: HomieSanto