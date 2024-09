So motivation from knowing that combined with social attention confirming I was doing a good job kept me going and to this day I am still surprised yet endlessly grateful for how my little internet safe space grew. Someone may say it's sad, but honestly, it's probably the most personal connection I have with this world where I don't understand people. While on my art/meme pages, I can just organize silly creatures and feel able to finally interact with other people in a way that feels natural. Through media that I can control and daily routine of making one post per day.I don't consider it a job to create... It's literally the same activity as talking to someone, if not even easier when I can do it through drawings.

So... I don't know how I would explain my "creative process". I'm a huge daydreamer and you can just give me a single word, or I can see a random object outside on a walk, and with enough time my thoughts will always spiral around it and bounce to new and new more associations - so I can either turn it into an existential essay or turn it into a joke! Or multiple jokes - in an organized chain. The most common boundary I faced was usually just the fact that Instagram offered me 10 slots, so I just adjusted the drawing collections based on available options. I did this quite naturally for years because it was entertaining when there were clear rules - algorithms and seeing people's feedback.