ADVERTISEMENT

Kieran Culkin has charmed audiences once again while discussing his love affair with British slang.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the New York native embraced the quirks of British vocabulary, thanks to his London-born wife, Jazz Charton.

While their love story is undeniably sweet, it’s their cultural exchanges that stole the show on Friday, December 12.

Highlights Kieran Culkin shared his love for British slang on The Graham Norton Show.

The New York native embraced the quirks of British vocabulary, thanks to his London-born wife, Jazz Charton.

He listed out words he finds “adorable,” including terms like “chinwag,” “sunnies,” and “brolly.”

“You guys have the most adorable little expressions and words for things,” said the award-winning actor.

What People Think Anglophile: Sees Kieran's embrace of Britishisms as a charming bridge between cultures.

Patriot: Feels that adopting foreign slang undermines American cultural identity.

Comedian: Believes that the humor in cultural quirks is universally endearing and entertaining.

RELATED:

Kieran Culkin appeared on The Graham Norton Show and listed some British slang he’s learned from his wife, London-born wife, Jazz Charton

Share icon

Image credits: Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor, 42, began by narrating a word he learned from his 36-year-old wife while they were watching a wrestling match.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s this wrestler called Big E, who was this really big muscular guy, big biceps, you know? Pecs all that,” explained the Emmy-winning actor.

“He had a singlet on him and before he would do his finishing move, he would take it off, and we were watching this on TV, and she just went, ‘That’s right, love, get your baps out.’ I was like, ‘What?! I need that word,’” he went on to say.

Kieran delighted the audience by listing more “adorable” British phrases he’s learned from his wife.

The actor shared the “Get your baps out” moment he had with his wife, courtesy of wrestler Big E

Share icon

Image credits: Ettore “Big E” Ewen

Share icon

Image credits: Jazz Charton

From “chinwag” (a chat) to “sunnies” (sunglasses) and “brolly” (umbrella), the actor marveled at the charming nature of the UK’s vernacular.

“You guys have the most adorable little expressions and words for things,” he said, addressing Londoners.

ADVERTISEMENT

What really tickled his funny bone was the word “poo.”

“The most adorable thing is that you guys say is poo,” the actor said. “The cutest sentence I think I’ve ever heard anyone say is, ‘I done a poo.’”

When host Graham asked what children in the US do in the toilet, he said, “They s—, I don’t know!”

“You guys have the most adorable little expressions and words for things,” said the award-winning actor

kieran culkin discussing the fondness he has for his wife’s britishisms pic.twitter.com/gUPssAOGck — clara ☘️ | arcane spoilers! (@capy_clara) December 14, 2024

Jazz and Kieran’s love story began when they met at a bar 13 years ago, and the sparks have been flying ever since.

They tied the knot in 2013 and now share two children—Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf.

When the actor picked up the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Roman Roy in Succession, he reminded his wife during his acceptance speech that she promised to have another baby with him.

“My beautiful wife, Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” he said, to which Jazz mouthed back, “I love you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jazz and Kieran tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to two children—Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf

Share icon

Image credits: Jazz Charton

Share icon

Image credits: Jazz Charton

“Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more,” he added unabashedly. “You said – you said maybe if I win! I love you.”

He later explained the joke to reporters after collecting his award.

“I’ve been asking for a while,” he said. “Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy.’ I didn’t bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don’t remember this.’”

During his Emmy speech, the Succession actor joked to his wife about wanting a third child

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jazz Charton

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jazz Charton

“So I told her, and then it all came back to her,” he added. “So then she spent the whole week being nervous.”

Although his remarks were said in jest, he expressed regret over choosing a massive stage to ask his wife for more children.

“Instead of just talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude,” he told reporters. “And that’s it. That’s the whole story. Anyway, the end.”