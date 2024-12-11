“Self-Esteem Issues!”: Kate Moss’ Sister Called Out For Wild Dating Story And Racy Bikini Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Lottie Moss, the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, stunned fans with a couple of bikini selfies and a rollercoaster experience from her love life.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to share the wild dating story that left fans buzzing.

Sporting a barely-there orange and pink bikini, the younger Moss sibling flaunted her toned physique and her collection of tattoos in two mirror selfies.

Mixed reactions rolled in, from comments about her bikini choice to accusations of “self-esteem issues” and “embarrassing her family.

Lottie recently discussed her experience with Ozempic, a drug popular for weight loss.

Going au naturel with no makeup, she radiated confidence, teasing her latest romantic escapades involving an ex and an impulsive tattoo session.

She confessed, “Just thinking about the fact I dated a guy for maybe 2 weeks and then ended up letting him tattoo me at 6am only to break up with him the following day – should I explain on the pod?”

Unsurprisingly, 85% of her followers voted to hear the full story on her Dream On podcast, proving that Lottie’s love life is as captivating as her modeling career.

Netizens called her latest posts “desperate” and suggested that she has “self esteem issues!”

Fans were left buzzing when Lottie shared a jaw-dropping dating tale—she let a two-week fling tattoo her at 6 a.m., only to call it quits the next day

“Why is she wearing an 8 year old girls bikini?” one asked, while another wrote, “Go and get yourself a job love and stop embarrassing your family!!”

The model had gone public with her relationship with Evan Campbell in June this year, only to announce by September that they had broken up.

“Just got dumped so I guess it’s feral fall,” she wrote in a tweet at the time.

Lottie’s Dream On podcast has been a stage for the model’s candid confessions, including her terrifying experience with Ozempic that recently landed her in a hospital bed.

The model is often candid with her social media followers, sharing unexpected twists and anecdotes from her love life

She spoke about taking the diabetes medication, which has grown popular for its weight-loss effects, on her podcast in September this year.

“I’m not going to lie to you guys. I definitely tried it. A few months ago I was not feeling happy with my weight,” she told her listeners.

“I had a friend, and she could get it for me. It was kind of below board. I’m not going to lie,” she went on to say. “It was from a doctor, but it wasn’t like you go into a doctor’s office and he prescribes it for you, he takes your blood pressure and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic.”

The model sisters have the same father, Peter Moss, who welcomed Kate with Linda Shepherd in 1974. The two divorced when the supermodel was 14 years old.

Peter then went on to welcome Lottie with model Inger Moss in 1998.

The 26-year-old model revealed that she and her boyfriend, Evan Campbell, had split in September this year

Lottie first gained public attention when she appeared as Kate’s bridesmaid in 2011 during her wedding with now-ex-husband Jamie Hince.

The younger sibling previously said her relationship with her older sister has helped her get a foot through the door in modeling. But she admitted they have never “been close.”

“Me and my sister have never been close. There is a big age gap. I didn’t grow up with my sister giving us money,” she told The Sun last year.

“We had a tiny two-bedroom house. My parents were bankrupt. I paid for my private school myself with the money I made modelling,” she added.

Lottie revealed that she shares a complex relationship with her half-sister, supermodel Kate Moss

The 26-year-old said her older sister has “obviously struggled,” too, and is “allowed to have that.”

“She doesn’t have to want to have a relationship with me,” she told the magazine. “When I was younger, I couldn’t understand it. I thought: ‘Why is someone in my family not wanting a relationship with me? I don’t get it.”

“But now I’ve learned, especially speaking to other friends who don’t speak to their mum or dad, that family is complicated,” she continued.

“Just because she’s a really high-end model, it doesn’t mean that it’s any different in our family,” she added. “We just don’t see eye to eye on many things. I love her. She’s my sister, but we’re just not close. It is what it is.”

“Being pretty seems to lead to endless bad decisions,” one social media user commented after her recent Instagram stories

