Kate Moss Still Cries Over Being Pressured Into Topless Photoshoot While Still In School, Aged 15
Celebrities

Kate Moss Still Cries Over Being Pressured Into Topless Photoshoot While Still In School, Aged 15

Kate Moss, who is best known for building one of the most successful modeling careers in history, recently said she is still haunted by an experience from her early days in the business.

The 50-year-old supermodel spoke about her 1990 photoshoot for The Face fashion magazine, which played a pivotal moment in her career.

The Croydon, south London-born star recalled how she had to be nude for the photoshoot back when she was still in school.

Kate Moss opened up about a haunting photoshoot experience at age 15 that still brings her to tears

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It was not only her but also her brother Nick Moss who “suffered” because of the incident.

“I was 15 and topless in a magazine, and I was still at school,” she said on Bella Freud’s Fashion Neurosis podcast.

“They took the p–s out of my brother, like, Your sister’s got her t–s out.’ I think he probably suffered more than I did about it,” she added.

“I was 15 and topless in a magazine, and I was still at school,” recalled the 50-year-old model on Bella Freud’s Fashion Neurosis podcast

Image credits: ARNAL/GARCIA/Getty Images

The fashion queen, who retired from the runway in 2004, said she never wanted to be pictured topless but was told she wouldn’t get bookings otherwise.

“At a very young age, I started doing pictures topless, and I was very conscious that I have a mole on my right t**, and I hated it so much I would cry,” she said on the podcast.

“I never wanted to be topless. I would cry, and I had to get over it because the photographer was, like, ‘If you don’t do this, I’m not going to book you for the next job,’ so I had to get over it,” she continued.

“Your body’s not really your own when you’re a vessel for somebody else’s imagination,” she added.

The modeling mogul said she never wanted to do topless photoshoots but was told she wouldn’t get bookings otherwise

Image credits: Corinne Day

Image credits: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

She spoke about the photoshoot for The Face and recalled the pictures being taken by the late photographer Corinne Day.

“At the time, it was me, Corinne, Drew Jarett, the hairdresser, and Dick Page, the make-up artist. So I would make Drew turn around because he was straight and I was, like, ‘I’m not having him look at me.’ I was really shy,” she recalled.

The memory still brings her to tears. “I still, even after that shoot, I did cry a lot about taking my clothes off with her,” she said. “I really didn’t want to do it.”

With a decades-long career, the English runway queen was named one of the world’s highest-paid models in the business

Despite some haunting memories, Kate looked back at her decades-long career with positivity.

Named as one of the world’s highest-paid models, she noted how people in the industry were there for her when she needed them to be and how they refused to let her be canceled during a “scandal.”

“When I had a bit of scandal, I had so much support from people in the fashion business,” she added on the podcast.

“[As] soon as I was able to get back to work, I got booked by everybody. They were, like, ‘No, we’re not going to let them cancel you,’” she continued.

Several netizens agreed that age 15 was too young for someone to be posing topless

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Lei Virgino

Lei Virgino

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Lei Virgino

Lei Virgino

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

