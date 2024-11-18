Kate Moss Still Cries Over Being Pressured Into Topless Photoshoot While Still In School, Aged 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Moss, who is best known for building one of the most successful modeling careers in history, recently said she is still haunted by an experience from her early days in the business.

The 50-year-old supermodel spoke about her 1990 photoshoot for The Face fashion magazine, which played a pivotal moment in her career.

The Croydon, south London-born star recalled how she had to be nude for the photoshoot back when she was still in school.

Kate Moss opened up about a haunting photoshoot experience at age 15 that still brings her to tears

Share icon

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It was not only her but also her brother Nick Moss who “suffered” because of the incident.

“I was 15 and topless in a magazine, and I was still at school,” she said on Bella Freud’s Fashion Neurosis podcast.

“They took the p–s out of my brother, like, ‘Your sister’s got her t–s out.’ I think he probably suffered more than I did about it,” she added.

“I was 15 and topless in a magazine, and I was still at school,” recalled the 50-year-old model on Bella Freud’s Fashion Neurosis podcast

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ARNAL/GARCIA/Getty Images

The fashion queen, who retired from the runway in 2004, said she never wanted to be pictured topless but was told she wouldn’t get bookings otherwise.

“At a very young age, I started doing pictures topless, and I was very conscious that I have a mole on my right t**, and I hated it so much I would cry,” she said on the podcast.

“I never wanted to be topless. I would cry, and I had to get over it because the photographer was, like, ‘If you don’t do this, I’m not going to book you for the next job,’ so I had to get over it,” she continued.

“Your body’s not really your own when you’re a vessel for somebody else’s imagination,” she added.

The modeling mogul said she never wanted to do topless photoshoots but was told she wouldn’t get bookings otherwise

Share icon

Image credits: Corinne Day

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

She spoke about the photoshoot for The Face and recalled the pictures being taken by the late photographer Corinne Day.

“At the time, it was me, Corinne, Drew Jarett, the hairdresser, and Dick Page, the make-up artist. So I would make Drew turn around because he was straight and I was, like, ‘I’m not having him look at me.’ I was really shy,” she recalled.

The memory still brings her to tears. “I still, even after that shoot, I did cry a lot about taking my clothes off with her,” she said. “I really didn’t want to do it.”

With a decades-long career, the English runway queen was named one of the world’s highest-paid models in the business

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency)

Despite some haunting memories, Kate looked back at her decades-long career with positivity.

Named as one of the world’s highest-paid models, she noted how people in the industry were there for her when she needed them to be and how they refused to let her be canceled during a “scandal.”

“When I had a bit of scandal, I had so much support from people in the fashion business,” she added on the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[As] soon as I was able to get back to work, I got booked by everybody. They were, like, ‘No, we’re not going to let them cancel you,’” she continued.

Several netizens agreed that age 15 was too young for someone to be posing topless

ADVERTISEMENT