For all companies, there comes a time when a rebrand is needed—either to attract new customers, to keep the old ones interested, or both. A rebrand can take a company to unprecedented heights or unexpected lows.

Currently, vehicle company Jaguar is in the middle of rebranding, and so far, it seems that their case is the latter one. It’s all because people online aren’t satisfied with the so-called “wokeness” that the brand is trying to push with their ad, in which they don’t even show a single car.

Back in the beginning of November of 2024, Jaguar, a luxury vehicle brand, announced they are taking all of their cars off sale to get ready for a rebrand.