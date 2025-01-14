Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Online Sleuths Track Down Abusive Eagles Fan—His Career At DEI-Focused Company Is Now In Danger
News, Sports

Online Sleuths Track Down Abusive Eagles Fan—His Career At DEI-Focused Company Is Now In Danger

An Eagles fan’s life is about to take a turn for the worse after he became infamous for taunting a female Packers fan, calling her a “dumb c–t.” 

The video, recorded by the woman’s fiancé, went viral, and netizens soon made it their mission to make the man’s life a living hell by using their collective sleuthing skills to identify him and track down his workplace.

Highlights
  • The Eagles fan was identified and targeted by online sleuths after a sexist incident.
  • BCT Partners, DEI-focused firm, issued a statement denouncing the employee's behavior.
  • The Eagles organization banned the fan from future games and gifted the woman Packers gear.
  • An internal investigation is ongoing, and the fan's job is in jeopardy.

The internet detectives eventually managed to identify the heckler as a project manager employed by BCT Partners—a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)-focused consulting firm whose values are in stark contrast to the man’s sexist insults.

The controversy forced the firm to issue a statement yesterday (January 13), which garnered more than 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

“The management at BCT Partners has been made aware of a video circulating involving an employee making offensive remarks outside of the workplace. BCT Partners denounces this type of behavior, and we take this matter extremely seriously,” the post read.

    A heckler who insulted a female football fan at an event may get fired after netizens tracked down his employer—a DEI-focused organization

    Packers fans in team gear tailgating outside a stadium.

    Image credits: Basaraski

    While BTC Partners hasn’t confirmed whether they intend to fire the heckler, netizens celebrated regardless, taking his eventual dismissal from the company for granted.

    “Say goodbye to your job, buddy, all over a football game. Real classy,” one reader wrote. “I hope his boss was a woman too. Poetic justice,” another added.

    The man, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, swiftly took down all his social media pages.

    Eagles fans at a crowded stadium during a game, with the field and stands visible, showcasing fan enthusiasm.

    Image credits: Basaraski

    His LinkedIn page, in particular, was instrumental in helping netizens track down his employer, turning his brief moment of rage at Lincoln Financial Field into a PR nightmare for BTC Partners.

    Fans at a game, with one person looking upset; online sleuths focus on this Eagles fan.

    Image credits: Basaraski

    According to the company, they are currently undergoing an “internal investigation” on the matter and publicly apologized on behalf of their employee to all who were affected.

    “Another loving, tolerant, and inclusive fraudulent person who never practices what he preaches? I’m shocked, shocked I tell you,” one netizen wrote.

    The Eagles are reportedly banning the man from any future events, at the same time gifting the woman a bundle of items from the opposing team

    Abusive Eagles fan gesturing angrily at a stadium, wearing a green jacket and black beanie.

    Image credits: Basaraski

    The man was not only ostracized from his workplaceit has also been reported that the Eagles organization is taking the matter into its own hands.

    “The guy will be banned from future Eagles games,” said Derrick Gunn, an Eagles podcaster who stated that general management of the sports team was made aware of the identities of both the heckler and the woman who was insulted during the altercation.

    BCT Partners' statement on social media about an employee's conduct, reflecting DEI-focused company values.

    Image credits: bctpartners973

    According to Gunn, the woman will receive a bundle of Packers gear as an apology courtesy of the Eagles.

    As for the woman’s fiancé—who recorded and uploaded the original clip—he was initially questioned by netizens who were confused as to why he didn’t react physically to the man who insulted his beloved.

    “It was a tough situation,” he explained. “Surrounded by hostile people, including 2 of his buddies. If I got physical, there would’ve been no good ending for anybody there.”

    “I hope he is fired.” Many netizens felt the Eagles’ actions weren’t enough and called for the fan’s employer to dismiss him

    Text mentioning NFL players' camaraderie contrasted with fans' vitriol found by online sleuths.

    Comment on social media addressing abusive fan tracked by online sleuths.

    Comment expressing disbelief about an Eagles fan's behavior and calling for prompt action against them.

    Comment by Richard Nelson on avoiding NFL games, related to online sleuths tracking an abusive Eagles fan.

    Text commentary on an abusive Eagles fan from an online sleuth's perspective.

    Comment highlighting irony in Eagles fan's company solving social issues.

    Comment criticizing abusive Eagles fan at a sports game.

    Comment on fan behavior at game questioned by online sleuths.

    Comment on Eagles fan ban by Ty Nunn, discussing the consequences of online sleuthing.

    Comment defending Eagles fan amidst online backlash.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this guy an obnoxious ąsshole for what he did? Yes. Should he be called out for his shítty behavior? Obviously. Should he be banned from the stadium for life? Absolutely. Definitely should get an appearance ticket for harassment. But should he lose his job, and potentially have his entire life ruined? Of course not.

    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ehh I mean, seems like he wasn’t qualified for the job anyway, was he? Calling a woman a profane, derogatory name and humiliating her in public and making her feel unsafe just bc he seems to feel this is acceptable for him to do to a stranger. I think, perhaps, he should face reality by getting called out so perhaps he reflect on his morals and his humanity, since idk, doesn’t appear he has done that at least lately and yet here he is, using the salary he gets for helping to solve social issues, to go to a game and harass someone.

