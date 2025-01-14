Online Sleuths Track Down Abusive Eagles Fan—His Career At DEI-Focused Company Is Now In Danger

ADVERTISEMENT

An Eagles fan’s life is about to take a turn for the worse after he became infamous for taunting a female Packers fan, calling her a “dumb c–t.”

The video, recorded by the woman’s fiancé, went viral, and netizens soon made it their mission to make the man’s life a living hell by using their collective sleuthing skills to identify him and track down his workplace.

Highlights The Eagles fan was identified and targeted by online sleuths after a sexist incident.

BCT Partners, DEI-focused firm, issued a statement denouncing the employee's behavior.

The Eagles organization banned the fan from future games and gifted the woman Packers gear.

An internal investigation is ongoing, and the fan's job is in jeopardy.

The internet detectives eventually managed to identify the heckler as a project manager employed by BCT Partners—a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)-focused consulting firm whose values are in stark contrast to the man’s sexist insults.

The controversy forced the firm to issue a statement yesterday (January 13), which garnered more than 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

“The management at BCT Partners has been made aware of a video circulating involving an employee making offensive remarks outside of the workplace. BCT Partners denounces this type of behavior, and we take this matter extremely seriously,” the post read.

RELATED:

A heckler who insulted a female football fan at an event may get fired after netizens tracked down his employer—a DEI-focused organization

Share icon

Image credits: Basaraski

While BTC Partners hasn’t confirmed whether they intend to fire the heckler, netizens celebrated regardless, taking his eventual dismissal from the company for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Say goodbye to your job, buddy, all over a football game. Real classy,” one reader wrote. “I hope his boss was a woman too. Poetic justice,” another added.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, swiftly took down all his social media pages.

Share icon

Image credits: Basaraski

His LinkedIn page, in particular, was instrumental in helping netizens track down his employer, turning his brief moment of rage at Lincoln Financial Field into a PR nightmare for BTC Partners.

Image credits: Basaraski

According to the company, they are currently undergoing an “internal investigation” on the matter and publicly apologized on behalf of their employee to all who were affected.

“Another loving, tolerant, and inclusive fraudulent person who never practices what he preaches? I’m shocked, shocked I tell you,” one netizen wrote.

The Eagles are reportedly banning the man from any future events, at the same time gifting the woman a bundle of items from the opposing team

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Basaraski

The man was not only ostracized from his workplace—it has also been reported that the Eagles organization is taking the matter into its own hands.

“The guy will be banned from future Eagles games,” said Derrick Gunn, an Eagles podcaster who stated that general management of the sports team was made aware of the identities of both the heckler and the woman who was insulted during the altercation.

Share icon

Image credits: bctpartners973

According to Gunn, the woman will receive a bundle of Packers gear as an apology courtesy of the Eagles.

What it’s like going to Philly just trying to root for your team… Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy…. this is not okay I hate that my fiancé had this happen simply cheering for her team pic.twitter.com/aiHCKzxrSS — Alexander Basara (@Basaraski) January 13, 2025

As for the woman’s fiancé—who recorded and uploaded the original clip—he was initially questioned by netizens who were confused as to why he didn’t react physically to the man who insulted his beloved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a tough situation,” he explained. “Surrounded by hostile people, including 2 of his buddies. If I got physical, there would’ve been no good ending for anybody there.”

“I hope he is fired.” Many netizens felt the Eagles’ actions weren’t enough and called for the fan’s employer to dismiss him

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon