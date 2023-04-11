No one can deny that the best fight scenes in movies accomplish what they set out to do — to bring more fun to the viewers. The audience gets the chance to see fictional characters fight each other while sitting comfortably in their seats. The fight scenes in movies force us to sit on the edges of our seats, waiting for the victor to emerge. But what makes a good fighting scene great? What separates blockbuster movie fight scenes from cheap ones?

A brilliant fight scene mixes and matches tension, creativity, and pacing till the perfect balance is found. Some of the best movie fight scenes from the ‘60s and ‘70s have a combination of the three. They keep the audience intrigued by showing off some cool martial arts moves. Of course, we can’t write off the best fight scenes from movies that came out in the past few decades. John Wick and The Bourne series can keep the fights creative, tension-filled, and paced for the modern audience.

If you aren't one to get into physical confrontations yourself, movies can provide the needed amusement through the best fight scenes ever put on screen.