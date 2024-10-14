Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boss Put On Leave For Allegedly Prioritizing Candidates’ Qualifications Over Gender Identity
News

A controversy over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has surfaced within the Oregon Department of Forestry, after an official was placed on administrative leave for his hiring choices.

Megan Donecker, the former DEI strategy officer within the department, had filed a formal complaint against her boss Mike Shaw.

She accused him of looking beyond gender and identity while hiring and choosing candidates that were most qualified for the job.

Highlights
  • Mike Shaw was placed on administrative leave for allegedly favoring qualifications over gender identity while hiring.
  • Megan Donecker, a DEI expert, filed a formal complaint about him while working with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
  • “It is bad for women at Forestry,” she said. “It is even worse if you are queer.”
  • She said six queer employees did not feel safe or comfortable being out at their workplace.

“It is bad for women at Forestry,” Megan told Oregon Live. “It is even worse if you are queer.”

Megan Donecker claimed her boss Mike Shaw favored qualifications over gender and identity during the hiring process

Image credits: Megan Donecker

Mike was placed on administrative leave on August 6 after the DEI expert filed the formal complaint. Until then, he was the department’s second-in-command under State Forester Cal Mukumoto.

Megan, who has since left the department, argued that her bosses undermined her diversity and inclusion efforts while she was there. She also said Mike wanted to take a slow approach to implementing their DEI initiatives.

“We don’t go 60 (mph) out of the gate or we’re gonna crash the car,” she quoted Mike telling her during a meeting in March.

She also compared the department’s overall culture to a “boy’s club” and said six of the queer employees didn’t feel “safe or comfortable being out,” let alone talking about their partners at work.

Mike used to be the second-in-command at the department until he was placed on administrative leave on August 6

Image credits: Oregon Forest Resources Institute

“I cannot emphasize enough how far back this is going to set myself and the work that I am trying to do,” she said in her complaint.

While speaking to Oregon Live, the Salem resident mentioned a remark made by the department’s first-in-command Cal during a meeting last year.

Cal said one of the female employees “puts in a really good lunch order and then kind of chuckled, and everyone kind of chuckled,” Megan recalled.

“No one batted an eye,” she added.

Megan quit her job in March after the fallout with her bosses and now works as an equity trainer and education coordinator at the Oregon Department of Early Learning and Care. She is also a mother to her adopted nine-year-old child, whom she is raising with her wife Jai.

The internet had mixed reactions to the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) controversy

Image credits: mlfrostmi

Image credits: capeandcowell

Image credits: nwilliams127

Image credits: YanksSuperFan

Image credits: LeoThe3rd1974

Image credits: mstsfarm

Image credits: stirssumup

Image credits: GullsBrady

Image credits: dk13_chrisdano

Image credits: K_Nachev

Image credits: MortyIsReal

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

