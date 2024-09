The great artist Andy Warhol once said that ‘everyone will get their 15 minutes of fame.’ I don't know about everyone, but the ubiquity of the internet and the Share button have actually done their job. Literally any of us can become famous all over the world - and not necessarily in a good way. One viral tweet or video on TikTok is pretty much enough.

Over the past decade and a half, there have been hundreds of folks and stuff that the whole world has literally talked about - only to forget about them a couple of days later. The specificity of modern thinking - another dose of fast dopamine has been received, you can move on to looking for the next one!