ADVERTISEMENT

“Mondays are tough” is a relatable truth for many, and “laughter is the best medicine” perfectly captures how a good chuckle can brighten our day. But then there are those hard facts, like water boiling at 100°C (212°F), that truly enrich our understanding of the world.

One great place to discover these intriguing facts about all sorts of topics is the Factupdates Instagram account. Today, we've gathered some fascinating tidbits from their page that you won't want to miss Pandas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
adamchang avatar
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew it...keep telling my wife that same crow keep looking at me like it's going to kill me one day

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

In today's world, where we’re constantly bombarded with information, knowing how to differentiate between facts and opinions is a skill we must possess. It's not just about scrolling through your social media or browsing the news—it's about truly understanding what you're reading, hearing, or watching. 

By doing so, we are able to make informed decisions in our daily lives. Whether it’s about health, politics, or even simple product review, recognizing facts from opinions helps cut through the noise.
#4

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Facts are basically statements that can be proven true or false based on evidence. For example, a fact could be "The Earth orbits the sun." You can usually verify such facts through scientific methods or observation.

Opinions, on the other hand, are personal views or interpretations. An opinion would be something like, "Summer is the best season." But there could be people who believe that winter or monsoon is the best season. Everyone is entitled to their own personal opinion on different matters.
#7

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
amylee_2 avatar
amy lee
amy lee
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actual baby brain. As in brain the size of a baby's explains so much about pregnancy.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

Having a younger brother can raise blood pressure by 3 to 5.9 per cent, while a younger sister can result in a blood pressure increase of 3.8 per cent.

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

When you know how to distinguish between facts and opinions, it helps you make better decisions and engage in meaningful conversations. Additionally, when you comment on things based on facts, you avoid spreading misinformation. 
#10

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From my experience I might believe this, at least when it comes to daily tasks, chores and all the boring stuff but then I think it's mostly trained and men seem to just don't care that much and don't feel guilt if the dishes pile up for days or when the women finally do it ... This is definitely a problem I come around in every other relationship

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
keithhandlyike avatar
Keith Handly (Ike)
Keith Handly (Ike)
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dye your hair so you look better, people's favorable reactions to you make you less stressed, stop dying hair. :)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

For instance, let’s say you come across an article about a new diet trend. A fact in that article could be, “This diet helped people lose 10 pounds in one month, as shown in a clinical study." In this case, there is scientific evidence to back up the claim, making it a fact rather than just an opinion.
#13

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
hulah5 avatar
Koalafied to komment
Koalafied to komment
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But don't combine with coffee, dairy or magnesium. Iron is a complicated mineral O.o

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

An opinion, however, could be, “I believe this is the healthiest diet for everyone.” While the study presented evidence, the opinion is a personal belief that might not apply to every individual. So, when you confuse the two, you might start following a diet that might not be beneficial for you at all. 
#16

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
melelliott avatar
Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds like BS to me. How on earth do you quantify this data? Correlation is not causation, etc, etc. I hung out with my mum plenty, and she still died at 36.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Another example is when you're reading a restaurant review. A fact might be, "The restaurant serves Italian food, and their most popular dish is lasagna." You can verify this by looking at their menu or checking customer orders. However, the reviewer might also say, "This is the best lasagna in town!" which is an opinion based on their personal preference. You might love lasagna, but your idea of the "best" could be very different.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
hulah5 avatar
Koalafied to komment
Koalafied to komment
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Drinking alcohol at all makes you age faster. It's poison and does what poisons do :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

The study of 4,165 participants aged 60 years and older in China reveals that people who consumed fish at least “twice a week” compared to “never eat” over the past two years have a significantly reduced risk of mortality (death from any cause) by 42%.

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great! So if I do that I increase my chances of never dying by 42%

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

In a study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, participants from the U.S. were asked to categorize 12 statements about current events as facts or opinions. Shockingly, only 45.7% of participants were able to do so correctly.

This highlights just how tricky it can be for people to distinguish between facts and opinions. Without critical thinking, it’s easy to blur the lines and accept opinions as facts, especially in today’s fast-paced, media-driven world.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
melelliott avatar
Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was this written by AI? "Parents of newborn babies" lose sleep over "two years" when they're no longer newborn babies. Better to have just said "parents" and left it at that. And yes, I am being ridiculously pedantic.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

The results show that having the first meal later in the day, such as when skipping breakfast, is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, with a 6 per cent increase in risk per hour delay.

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sceptical about this one. If you do the interval fasting you start late and I heard you'll stay fitter wegen doing this diet...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Professor Jeffery J. Mondak, who co-authored the study published in the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review, emphasized the importance of this skill: “There’s a huge amount of research on misinformation. But what we found is that, even before we get to the stage of labeling something misinformation, people often have trouble discerning the difference between statements of fact and opinion.”

So, one way to tell a fact from an opinion is by checking for evidence. A fact is typically backed up by data, research, or verifiable sources, while opinions are often personal viewpoints that don’t need proof.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Another tip is to pay attention to the language used. Opinions often include subjective words like "best," "worst," or "I believe." Meanwhile, facts are presented more neutrally, without emotional or judgmental language.

Lastly, you shouldn’t hesitate to question the source of the information. If the source has a personal or commercial interest in swaying you, it’s quite possible that it’s an opinion rather than a fact. So, Pandas, now that you know just how important it is to tell the difference between facts and opinions, which one of these facts caught your attention the most? 
#28

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last time I checked, chairs don't come with nicotine warnings.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kedgley68 avatar
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that's how the Yakuza do it.... must have a lot of pinky promises...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

Among the metrics the researchers examined were changes in blood levels of glucose and insulin. The data showed that even a five-minute walk after eating a meal had a measurable effect on moderating blood sugar levels. The beneficial effect of walking was observed during a 60- to 90-minute window following the meal.

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how these two factoids have nothing to do with each other. 😊

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

Just 2 minutes of walking after eating can help blood sugar, study says. Getting up and moving after you eat -- even if it's only for two minutes -- can help control blood sugar levels, a new study says.

If you can't do that, try standing. It helps, too.

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this one may be similar to the single women that tend to be happier than married (to a man) women

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
kleski-paula avatar
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell them you needed somebody intelligent to talk to if someone comments on you talking to yourself!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
annejones6050 avatar
Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t describe how much I don’t care about this fact.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Making your bed at your millionaire parents' house makes you even more likely to become one.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only because I tell him I'll kill him if he doesn't kiss me. 😉

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bless him for swallowing the Kool-Aid and getting a nice plaque for it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Combine this with the frozen rice water mentioned earlier and you will start glowing brightly like a neon sign

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would be worried that my wife would just lock me in and leave me there

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
cindiantrobus avatar
Cindi Antrobus
Cindi Antrobus
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wish mine would've all I could eat was spicy food while pregnant and she can't sand anything with heat.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#60

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
annpattinson248 avatar
EM
EM
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I eat a portion of almonds daily and still can't sleep.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

It can relieve stress.

You may have heard that red wine is a natural relaxer, but it's nothing compared to vodka, which studies have shown to relieve tension better than vino.

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

It showed that high performance on IQ tests had a positive association with moderate drinking.

In the 1970 British Cohort Study, it was found that higher childhood mental ability was associated with higher alcohol intake as an adult.

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
hulah5 avatar
Koalafied to komment
Koalafied to komment
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, coldness tights the pores, but not permanently. Yes, rice has an effect on skin, but it won't do much in this form as it doesn't penetrate the skin. Better get a cream with rice extract in it!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#76

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#78

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#81

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHAT? Are you sure? Better alert the 200 billion women who already know this.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#82

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Interesting-Unknown-Random-Facts

factupdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!