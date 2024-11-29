ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever indulged in the habit of cloudspotting, you’ve probably seen all kinds of things in the sky, from animals and faces to UFOs and cartoon characters. But did you know that our tendency to see images in random objects like clouds, vegetation and even everyday objects comes down to an interesting psychological phenomenon called pareidolia?

Famed astrophysicist and author, Carl Sagan, believed that this ability evolved to help us recognize faces instantly in order to ascertain their emotional state, even in murky conditions. Tuck into this collection of 130 clouds doing interesting things and never forget to keep your eye on the sky - you never know what you might see.

#1

A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat

    #2

    Cloud Formation That Appeared To Look Like An Ocean In The Sky

    #3

    Just A Camel Wandering In A Desert Of Clouds

    Did you know that an average cumulus cloud can weigh as much as 500 tons? That’s about the weight of a jumbo jet. Clouds can move at speeds of up to 120 mph depending on the wind conditions at their altitude. There are even cosmic clouds in outer space, like the giant alcohol cloud in W3(OH), a very bright, compact HII region within the W3 complex, an enormous stellar nursery.
    #4

    Cloud From The Storm Today, Looks Like A Horror Movie

    #5

    Unsure If I Saw A Cloud Or A Dragon The Other Day

    #6

    I Saw A Lenticular Cloud Over A Cumulus Cloud That Made It Look Like A Helicopter

    The CSIRO website lists some little-known cloud facts that are truly fascinating. For example, thunderstorm clouds can be green and nobody knows why, dandruff floating in the atmosphere helps form clouds, and a cloudless sky can be called “enubilous”. Pollen, algae, fur, and bacteria also contribute to cloud formation.
    #7

    Noticed That A Cloud Behind My Girlfriend Looked Like A Thought Bubble

    #8

    Mt. Fuji Today - Rare Lenticular Cloud

    #9

    A Fire Rainbow Cloud In The Shape Of A Tornado

    If you’re a fan of cloudspotting, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s an official Cloud Appreciation Society with their own website and a healthy following on Instagram and Facebook. The site features a cloud a day, cloud of the month, and even a book, Cloudspotting for Beginners.

    #10

    This Cloud Looks Like A Breaking Wave

    #11

    Cloud Kinda Looks Like Ocean

    #12

    Just A Bear Cloud

    Earlier this year, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) got together to launch a 3-year mission called EarthCARE. The mission’s aim is to profile Earth’s clouds to see what effect they are having on climate change.

    #13

    This Cloud Looks Like An Eagle Going After A Fish (Muskegon, Mi)

    #14

    Godzilla Cloud

    #15

    Someone Put A Smiley Face In The Clouds

    #16

    Doughnut Cloud

    Launched at California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, EarthCARE, an acronym for Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer, is outfitted with a range of instruments able to construct 3D profiles of clouds and aerosols in Earth’s atmosphere.

    #17

    Looks Like A Hand Coming Out Of The Sky

    #18

    Cloud Looks Like A Cat Reaching For The Sky

    #19

    Ball Shaped Cloud Captured In Japan

    #20

    That’s A Lot Of Emotion Outta One Cloud

    No clouds? No problem. Cloud seeding, a fascinating weather modification technique, involves introducing substances like silver iodide, salt, or dry ice into clouds to encourage the formation of raindrops or snowflakes. This method has been implemented in various places around the world to address water shortages, agricultural needs, and even manage extreme weather events like wildfires.
    #21

    This Cloud Looks Like A Soldier Shooting A Gun

    #22

    This Cloud That Looks Like A Tornado

    #23

    Cloud Duck Over The Skies Of Sofia, Bulgaria

    #24

    This Cloud That Looks Like A Plane

    #25

    This Cloud Looks Like A Person Blowing Smoke Out Of Their Mouth

    It seems clouds will continue to fascinate scientists, meteorologists, and us mere mortals alike for generations to come. Pack your picnic blanket, head for your favorite place in nature, and cast your eyes towards the heavens, because the clouds have plenty to show you!
    #26

    Bubbly Clouds

    #27

    Incredible Face My Father Shot In The Clouds

    #28

    This Cloud Looks Like A Fish/Shark

    #29

    This Cloud That Looks Like Crocodile Or Alligator Head

    #30

    Wave Shaped Clouds Over Portland

    #31

    The Clouds Outside My House Looked Like A Phoenix

    #32

    This Cloud That Looks Like A UFO

    #33

    Looks Like Someone Was Sitting On The Clouds

    #34

    A Cloud, Which Resembles A Polar Bear, From My Walk Earlier Today

    #35

    We Live By The Sea Where Dolphins Are

    #36

    "Dementor" Clouds Over Jacksonville, Fl

    #37

    Mystery Chopstick Clouds In Centreville, Va Tonight

    #38

    So This Watched Me Driving Home Today

    #39

    Shark Cloud With Moon Eye

    #40

    This Picture Taken At Dusk, Shows This Cloud On Top Of Mt. Baker. What Type Of Cloud Is This?

    #41

    Strange Cloud In Rapid City, South Dakota

    #42

    Cloud I Saw Today

    #43

    Clouds Looked Like A Tsunami The Other Day

    #44

    This Cloud Looks Like A Feather

    #45

    This Cloud Shaped Like A Great White Shark

    #46

    These Clouds At The Beach Look Like Waves

    #47

    This Funky Little Ribbon Cloud Outside My Plane Window

    #48

    This Cloud Looks Like A Snail

    #49

    This Cloud Looks Like A Cat, And A Dog

    #50

    The Clouds Outside My Plane Window Look Like An Alien Landscape

    #51

    Thunderstorm Clouds Looked Like An Angry Bird From The Plane

    #52

    I Flew Past Clouds That Looked Like Spongebob And Gary A Few Nights Ago

    #53

    Bubble Clouds

    #54

    Crazy Looking Hole Punch Clouds Over Central Florida

    #55

    Glyph Found On Peak Near Contzen Pass, Saguaro Natl Park, Arizona, USA. Clouds Resemble Glyph

    #56

    Head In The Clouds

    #57

    K Shaped Cloud

    #58

    This Beautiful Cloud Pattern

    #59

    This Cloud Looks Like A UFO

    #60

    This Cloud That Looks Like A Thumbs Up

    #61

    Cloud That Looks Like A Pig's Head

    #62

    This Clouds Resemblance Of A Man Smoking

    #63

    This Atomic Bomb Looking Cloud

    #64

    Almost Perfect LOL Cloud

    #65

    This Cloud Is A Rectangle

    #66

    Cloud Looks Like Ice Wall

    #67

    Cloud Looks Like Baby Yoda

    #68

    A Cloud Heart Formed Over Our Wedding Arch

    #69

    Taken From My Snapchat A Few Years Ago

    #70

    This Cloud I Saw In China Looked Like A Dragon

    #71

    These Clouds At The Beach Make It Seem Like The Sky Was Badly Photoshopped

    #72

    This Cloud I Saw The Other Day

    #73

    Yeah, Back At You

    #74

    This Picture My Dad Sent Me Of A Cloud That Looks Like A Shark

    #75

    This Cloud Looks Like A Farting Squirrel

    #76

    The Time I Saw That Cloud Formation That Looked Like A World Map

    #77

    This Lenticular Cloud That Resembles An Sr-71

    #78

    This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather

    #79

    This Cloud Looks Like The Enterprise (Star Trek)

    #80

    The Clouds Were Giving Me A Thumbs Up

    #81

    These Clouds Make The Building Look Like They're On Fire

    #82

    Went Boating On Saratoga Lake, NY And Saw This Cloud That Looks Like A Victorian Lady

    #83

    This Cloud Looks Like A Dragon

    #84

    The Cloud In This Photo Looks Like A Witch On A Broomstick

    #85

    Strange Cloud. Contrail?

    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #86

    Strange Cloud

    Strange Cloud

    CNCsinner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Bunny Cloud

    Bunny Cloud

    plieades87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Rude Cloud Flipping Me Off

    Rude Cloud Flipping Me Off

    Bouhgx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    This Cloud Bunny

    This Cloud Bunny

    GoodVibes- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    A Lenticular Cloud Over Mt. Baker. As Observed From The Fraser Valley In Bc, Mt. Baker's North Side View With A Lenticular Cloud Hanging On Top Of This Beautiful Active Volcano With A Glacial, Snow Covered Peak

    A Lenticular Cloud Over Mt. Baker. As Observed From The Fraser Valley In Bc, Mt. Baker's North Side View With A Lenticular Cloud Hanging On Top Of This Beautiful Active Volcano With A Glacial, Snow Covered Peak

    waakwaakwaak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    The Way The Cloud Fell Down From The Other Cloud A Few Days Ago

    The Way The Cloud Fell Down From The Other Cloud A Few Days Ago

    Gentar1864 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Flying Saucer Cloud

    Flying Saucer Cloud

    bp_987 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    This Cloud A Saw At Work

    This Cloud A Saw At Work

    izktko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #94

    These Clouds Look Like Europe, Africa, Asia, And Australia

    These Clouds Look Like Europe, Africa, Asia, And Australia

    Optisrule Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    This Cloud Is Shaped Like A Dolphin

    This Cloud Is Shaped Like A Dolphin

    panicatthedischoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    This Grinch Shaped Cloud

    This Grinch Shaped Cloud

    Gnar-wahl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Clouds Look Like White Flames

    Clouds Look Like White Flames

    Devizu9999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Cloud That Looks Like A Guy About To Eat A Sandwich

    Cloud That Looks Like A Guy About To Eat A Sandwich

    furikake_bukkake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    This Cloud Is Curious

    This Cloud Is Curious

    blankscientist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    This Cloud Looks Like Sonic The Hedgehog

    This Cloud Looks Like Sonic The Hedgehog

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Took A Picture Of These Weird Clouds Today

    Took A Picture Of These Weird Clouds Today

    cuddha666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #102

    The Strange Shape Of Clouds In Khalkhal, Iran, February 20

    The Strange Shape Of Clouds In Khalkhal, Iran, February 20

    MathematicianFar6612 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Took These Photo Earlier Today On A Hike At Mount Charleston, Nevada. Me And My Friend Couldn’t Help But Notice How This Cloud Looked Liked A Portal/Moon. I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This In My Life

    Took These Photo Earlier Today On A Hike At Mount Charleston, Nevada. Me And My Friend Couldn’t Help But Notice How This Cloud Looked Liked A Portal/Moon. I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This In My Life

    iLikeFreedomandTatto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Face In The Clouds? Top Right Of Picture, I See A Smiling Face

    Face In The Clouds? Top Right Of Picture, I See A Smiling Face

    MistyAutumnRain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    This Cloud Over Scottsdale, Az Looks Like A Great White Shark

    This Cloud Over Scottsdale, Az Looks Like A Great White Shark

    Nautilidae1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    This Happened An Hour Ago, Anyone Know What These Clouds Mean?

    This Happened An Hour Ago, Anyone Know What These Clouds Mean?

    Puppet007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Strange Cloud I Saw Today

    Strange Cloud I Saw Today

    GlxxmySvndxy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot

    I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot

    TedTheHappyGardener Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Colleague Spotted This Cloud That Looks Like A Farting Bum

    Colleague Spotted This Cloud That Looks Like A Farting Bum

    Suesli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #110

    A Cloud That Looks Like A Praying Cat

    A Cloud That Looks Like A Praying Cat

    NonSecretAccount Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    This Cloud Looks Like A Hammer Striking An Anvil

    This Cloud Looks Like A Hammer Striking An Anvil

    arich56 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Santa And His Reindeer

    Santa And His Reindeer

    Huge-Hearing-8850 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Awesome Cloud

    Awesome Cloud

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Strange Rectangular Void In The Clouds. Newport, Wales

    Strange Rectangular Void In The Clouds. Newport, Wales

    Sickoftheson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    These Clouds The Other Night

    These Clouds The Other Night

    saillemyboat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Face In The Clouds

    Face In The Clouds

    gamergus123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Cloud That Looks Like A Face. Took A Picture Of This Cloud I Saw That Looks Like A Face While On Holiday In Italy, Last Year During The Summer

    Cloud That Looks Like A Face. Took A Picture Of This Cloud I Saw That Looks Like A Face While On Holiday In Italy, Last Year During The Summer

    BionclSage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #118

    Saw A Cloud That Looked Like Obama, (Louisiana)

    Saw A Cloud That Looked Like Obama, (Louisiana)

    yellowbracelet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    This Cloud In Shanghai Looks Like It’s About To Grab The Tower

    This Cloud In Shanghai Looks Like It’s About To Grab The Tower

    Tralegy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #120

    This Cloud Is Flipping Me Off

    This Cloud Is Flipping Me Off

    fredthunder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #121

    This Cloud Looks Like The S Everyone Drew In Middle School

    This Cloud Looks Like The S Everyone Drew In Middle School

    eagletwentyfox2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #122

    Cloud That's Shaped Like A Shark

    Cloud That's Shaped Like A Shark

    BlueBalloonNetwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #123

    Cloud Looks Like Sneezing Man

    Cloud Looks Like Sneezing Man

    making_pans4nigel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #124

    Like A Hummingbird Suckin On A Flower

    Like A Hummingbird Suckin On A Flower

    DelisionalMeatball Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #125

    Triangle In The Clouds. The Craziest Thing Was How It Eventually Dissipated. I Expected The Crosswind To Break The Shape Up As Time Went On, But Instead The Cloud Just Thinned Out And Disappeared. It Kept The Shape The Whole Time

    Triangle In The Clouds. The Craziest Thing Was How It Eventually Dissipated. I Expected The Crosswind To Break The Shape Up As Time Went On, But Instead The Cloud Just Thinned Out And Disappeared. It Kept The Shape The Whole Time

    discoStuNA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #126

    Cloud Head

    Cloud Head

    TheLastTsumami Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #127

    Tonight I Saw Mufasa, Looking Down At Us From A Cloud

    Tonight I Saw Mufasa, Looking Down At Us From A Cloud

    theadamkingdom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #128

    This Cloud Looks Like A Dog On A Jet Ski

    This Cloud Looks Like A Dog On A Jet Ski

    MySemanticSatiation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #129

    How These Clouds Are Shaped Over My Campus. Like A Bob Ross Painting

    How These Clouds Are Shaped Over My Campus. Like A Bob Ross Painting

    swan-swan-Mcwon-ton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #130

    This Man Sleeping On A Cloud

    This Man Sleeping On A Cloud

    Mekkonics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish