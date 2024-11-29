Famed astrophysicist and author, Carl Sagan, believed that this ability evolved to help us recognize faces instantly in order to ascertain their emotional state, even in murky conditions. Tuck into this collection of 130 clouds doing interesting things and never forget to keep your eye on the sky - you never know what you might see.

If you’ve ever indulged in the habit of cloudspotting, you’ve probably seen all kinds of things in the sky, from animals and faces to UFOs and cartoon characters. But did you know that our tendency to see images in random objects like clouds, vegetation and even everyday objects comes down to an interesting psychological phenomenon called pareidolia?

#1 A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat Share icon

#2 Cloud Formation That Appeared To Look Like An Ocean In The Sky Share icon

#3 Just A Camel Wandering In A Desert Of Clouds Share icon

Did you know that an average cumulus cloud can weigh as much as 500 tons? That’s about the weight of a jumbo jet. Clouds can move at speeds of up to 120 mph depending on the wind conditions at their altitude. There are even cosmic clouds in outer space, like the giant alcohol cloud in W3(OH), a very bright, compact HII region within the W3 complex, an enormous stellar nursery.

#4 Cloud From The Storm Today, Looks Like A Horror Movie Share icon

#5 Unsure If I Saw A Cloud Or A Dragon The Other Day Share icon

#6 I Saw A Lenticular Cloud Over A Cumulus Cloud That Made It Look Like A Helicopter Share icon

The CSIRO website lists some little-known cloud facts that are truly fascinating. For example, thunderstorm clouds can be green and nobody knows why, dandruff floating in the atmosphere helps form clouds, and a cloudless sky can be called “enubilous”. Pollen, algae, fur, and bacteria also contribute to cloud formation.

#7 Noticed That A Cloud Behind My Girlfriend Looked Like A Thought Bubble Share icon

#8 Mt. Fuji Today - Rare Lenticular Cloud Share icon

#9 A Fire Rainbow Cloud In The Shape Of A Tornado Share icon

If you’re a fan of cloudspotting, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s an official Cloud Appreciation Society with their own website and a healthy following on Instagram and Facebook. The site features a cloud a day, cloud of the month, and even a book, Cloudspotting for Beginners.

#10 This Cloud Looks Like A Breaking Wave Share icon

#11 Cloud Kinda Looks Like Ocean Share icon

#12 Just A Bear Cloud Share icon

Earlier this year, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) got together to launch a 3-year mission called EarthCARE. The mission’s aim is to profile Earth’s clouds to see what effect they are having on climate change.

#13 This Cloud Looks Like An Eagle Going After A Fish (Muskegon, Mi) Share icon

#14 Godzilla Cloud Share icon

#15 Someone Put A Smiley Face In The Clouds Share icon

#16 Doughnut Cloud Share icon

Launched at California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, EarthCARE, an acronym for Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer, is outfitted with a range of instruments able to construct 3D profiles of clouds and aerosols in Earth’s atmosphere. ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Looks Like A Hand Coming Out Of The Sky Share icon

#18 Cloud Looks Like A Cat Reaching For The Sky Share icon

#19 Ball Shaped Cloud Captured In Japan Share icon

#20 That’s A Lot Of Emotion Outta One Cloud Share icon

No clouds? No problem. Cloud seeding, a fascinating weather modification technique, involves introducing substances like silver iodide, salt, or dry ice into clouds to encourage the formation of raindrops or snowflakes. This method has been implemented in various places around the world to address water shortages, agricultural needs, and even manage extreme weather events like wildfires.

#21 This Cloud Looks Like A Soldier Shooting A Gun Share icon

#22 This Cloud That Looks Like A Tornado Share icon

#23 Cloud Duck Over The Skies Of Sofia, Bulgaria Share icon

#24 This Cloud That Looks Like A Plane Share icon

#25 This Cloud Looks Like A Person Blowing Smoke Out Of Their Mouth Share icon

It seems clouds will continue to fascinate scientists, meteorologists, and us mere mortals alike for generations to come. Pack your picnic blanket, head for your favorite place in nature, and cast your eyes towards the heavens, because the clouds have plenty to show you!

#26 Bubbly Clouds Share icon

#27 Incredible Face My Father Shot In The Clouds Share icon

#28 This Cloud Looks Like A Fish/Shark Share icon

#29 This Cloud That Looks Like Crocodile Or Alligator Head Share icon

#30 Wave Shaped Clouds Over Portland Share icon

#31 The Clouds Outside My House Looked Like A Phoenix Share icon

#32 This Cloud That Looks Like A UFO Share icon

#33 Looks Like Someone Was Sitting On The Clouds Share icon

#34 A Cloud, Which Resembles A Polar Bear, From My Walk Earlier Today Share icon

#35 We Live By The Sea Where Dolphins Are Share icon

#36 "Dementor" Clouds Over Jacksonville, Fl Share icon

#37 Mystery Chopstick Clouds In Centreville, Va Tonight Share icon

#38 So This Watched Me Driving Home Today Share icon

#39 Shark Cloud With Moon Eye Share icon

#40 This Picture Taken At Dusk, Shows This Cloud On Top Of Mt. Baker. What Type Of Cloud Is This? Share icon

#41 Strange Cloud In Rapid City, South Dakota Share icon

#42 Cloud I Saw Today Share icon

#43 Clouds Looked Like A Tsunami The Other Day Share icon

#44 This Cloud Looks Like A Feather Share icon

#45 This Cloud Shaped Like A Great White Shark Share icon

#46 These Clouds At The Beach Look Like Waves Share icon

#47 This Funky Little Ribbon Cloud Outside My Plane Window Share icon

#48 This Cloud Looks Like A Snail Share icon

#49 This Cloud Looks Like A Cat, And A Dog Share icon

#50 The Clouds Outside My Plane Window Look Like An Alien Landscape Share icon

#51 Thunderstorm Clouds Looked Like An Angry Bird From The Plane Share icon

#52 I Flew Past Clouds That Looked Like Spongebob And Gary A Few Nights Ago Share icon

#53 Bubble Clouds Share icon

#54 Crazy Looking Hole Punch Clouds Over Central Florida Share icon

#55 Glyph Found On Peak Near Contzen Pass, Saguaro Natl Park, Arizona, USA. Clouds Resemble Glyph Share icon

#56 Head In The Clouds Share icon

#57 K Shaped Cloud Share icon

#58 This Beautiful Cloud Pattern Share icon

#59 This Cloud Looks Like A UFO Share icon

#60 This Cloud That Looks Like A Thumbs Up Share icon

#61 Cloud That Looks Like A Pig's Head Share icon

#62 This Clouds Resemblance Of A Man Smoking Share icon

#63 This Atomic Bomb Looking Cloud Share icon

#64 Almost Perfect LOL Cloud Share icon

#65 This Cloud Is A Rectangle Share icon

#66 Cloud Looks Like Ice Wall Share icon

#67 Cloud Looks Like Baby Yoda Share icon

#68 A Cloud Heart Formed Over Our Wedding Arch Share icon

#69 Taken From My Snapchat A Few Years Ago Share icon

#70 This Cloud I Saw In China Looked Like A Dragon Share icon

#71 These Clouds At The Beach Make It Seem Like The Sky Was Badly Photoshopped Share icon

#72 This Cloud I Saw The Other Day Share icon

#73 Yeah, Back At You Share icon

#74 This Picture My Dad Sent Me Of A Cloud That Looks Like A Shark Share icon

#75 This Cloud Looks Like A Farting Squirrel Share icon

#76 The Time I Saw That Cloud Formation That Looked Like A World Map Share icon

#77 This Lenticular Cloud That Resembles An Sr-71 Share icon

#78 This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather Share icon

#79 This Cloud Looks Like The Enterprise (Star Trek) Share icon

#80 The Clouds Were Giving Me A Thumbs Up Share icon

#81 These Clouds Make The Building Look Like They're On Fire Share icon

#82 Went Boating On Saratoga Lake, NY And Saw This Cloud That Looks Like A Victorian Lady Share icon

#83 This Cloud Looks Like A Dragon Share icon

#84 The Cloud In This Photo Looks Like A Witch On A Broomstick Share icon

#85 Strange Cloud. Contrail? Share icon

#86 Strange Cloud Share icon

#87 Bunny Cloud Share icon

#88 Rude Cloud Flipping Me Off Share icon

#89 This Cloud Bunny Share icon

#90 A Lenticular Cloud Over Mt. Baker. As Observed From The Fraser Valley In Bc, Mt. Baker's North Side View With A Lenticular Cloud Hanging On Top Of This Beautiful Active Volcano With A Glacial, Snow Covered Peak Share icon

#91 The Way The Cloud Fell Down From The Other Cloud A Few Days Ago Share icon

#92 Flying Saucer Cloud Share icon

#93 This Cloud A Saw At Work Share icon

#94 These Clouds Look Like Europe, Africa, Asia, And Australia Share icon

#95 This Cloud Is Shaped Like A Dolphin Share icon

#96 This Grinch Shaped Cloud Share icon

#97 Clouds Look Like White Flames Share icon

#98 Cloud That Looks Like A Guy About To Eat A Sandwich Share icon

#99 This Cloud Is Curious Share icon

#100 This Cloud Looks Like Sonic The Hedgehog Share icon

#101 Took A Picture Of These Weird Clouds Today Share icon

#102 The Strange Shape Of Clouds In Khalkhal, Iran, February 20 Share icon

#103 Took These Photo Earlier Today On A Hike At Mount Charleston, Nevada. Me And My Friend Couldn’t Help But Notice How This Cloud Looked Liked A Portal/Moon. I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This In My Life Share icon

#104 Face In The Clouds? Top Right Of Picture, I See A Smiling Face Share icon

#105 This Cloud Over Scottsdale, Az Looks Like A Great White Shark Share icon

#106 This Happened An Hour Ago, Anyone Know What These Clouds Mean? Share icon

#107 Strange Cloud I Saw Today Share icon

#108 I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot Share icon

#109 Colleague Spotted This Cloud That Looks Like A Farting Bum Share icon

#110 A Cloud That Looks Like A Praying Cat Share icon

#111 This Cloud Looks Like A Hammer Striking An Anvil Share icon

#112 Santa And His Reindeer Share icon

#113 Awesome Cloud Share icon

#114 Strange Rectangular Void In The Clouds. Newport, Wales Share icon

#115 These Clouds The Other Night Share icon

#116 Face In The Clouds Share icon

#117 Cloud That Looks Like A Face. Took A Picture Of This Cloud I Saw That Looks Like A Face While On Holiday In Italy, Last Year During The Summer Share icon

#118 Saw A Cloud That Looked Like Obama, (Louisiana) Share icon

#119 This Cloud In Shanghai Looks Like It’s About To Grab The Tower Share icon

#120 This Cloud Is Flipping Me Off Share icon

#121 This Cloud Looks Like The S Everyone Drew In Middle School Share icon

#122 Cloud That's Shaped Like A Shark Share icon

#123 Cloud Looks Like Sneezing Man Share icon

#124 Like A Hummingbird Suckin On A Flower Share icon

#125 Triangle In The Clouds. The Craziest Thing Was How It Eventually Dissipated. I Expected The Crosswind To Break The Shape Up As Time Went On, But Instead The Cloud Just Thinned Out And Disappeared. It Kept The Shape The Whole Time Share icon

#126 Cloud Head Share icon

#127 Tonight I Saw Mufasa, Looking Down At Us From A Cloud Share icon

#128 This Cloud Looks Like A Dog On A Jet Ski Share icon

#129 How These Clouds Are Shaped Over My Campus. Like A Bob Ross Painting Share icon