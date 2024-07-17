"I Was Drunk": Ingrid Andress Apologizes For "Worst" National Anthem Rendition, Is Going To Rehab

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingrid Andress admitted she was “drunk” during her heavily criticized performance of the national anthem before Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15.

Prior to her performance, she revealed to her fans that she was struggling with depression. She has now said she is seeking professional help in a social media update on Tuesday, July 16.

The 32-year-old artist apologized to her fans for her wildly out-of-pitch rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Image credits: Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

“I’m not gonna bullsh– y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need,” she said in her Tuesday update.

“That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid,” she concluded.

Several people praised the Michigan-born singer for seeking help.

“Then Ingrid, I’m really happy last night happened exactly like it did,” a fan said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sending you SO much positive energy, with SO much respect and love. You got this.”

“I respect anyone that takes responsibility. Prayers you get the help you need,” read a second comment while a third said, “Radical ownership. This will be the standard for the ‘rock bottom’ story that leads to recovery.”

The four-time Grammy nominee faced immense criticism for her off-key performance, where she sounded like she was straining to hit the high notes.

“Horrible. And why the f— do we need an anthem before a home run derby? Just a super weird spectacle,” one social media user said while another wrote, “Finally, we can collectively agree this was one of the worst (if not THE worst) renditions of the Star Spangled Banner by a ‘professional’ singer.”

“You must’ve been black out because that was the worst national anthem rendition ever made,” another said.

Known for songs such as Lady Like and More Hearts Than Mine, Ingrid was born in Southfield, Michigan and raised in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Her debut album, also titled Lady Like, was released in 2020 and received widespread critical acclaim.

Ahead of her Monday performance before the Home Run Derby, the singer had sent out a letter to fans and offered them a preview of her upcoming single, Colorado 9. She also noted in the letter that she was recently at the “lowest point” she’s ever been in.

“I had to part ways with some people who’ve helped me make a name for myself,” read a portion of the letter. “It sent me into what my country America calls ‘depression’ but I’m not a doctor. I was at the lowest point I’ve ever been, so I decided to go back to where I grew up in Colorado.”

“Sometimes all it takes is time in your hometown to remember who you actually are, and you start to be proud of the person you’ve become,” the letter continued. “I hope everyone has their own Colorado to go back to when they’re feeling lost.”