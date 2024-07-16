A Divided America Unites To Slam “Worst National Anthem” Rendition At Home Run Derby

ADVERTISEMENT

The USA is currently more divided than ever, yet Americans have found common ground in their unanimous agreement that Ingrid Andress‘ rendition of the national anthem was simply awful. The Grammy-nominated artist sang The Star-Spangled Banner on Monday (July 15) at the 2024 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, leaving people completely baffled.

Following the 32-year-old singer’s performance, a clip of the awkward moment shared by the X account (formerly known as Twitter) Awful Announcing has gone viral, amassing nearly 700,000 views.

“The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least…,” Awful Announcing captioned the post.

The video, which showed Ingrid singing the anthem a cappella at the Globe Life Field stadium, drew ruthless criticism, as an X user commented: “Horrible. And why the f**k do we need an anthem before a home run derby? Just a super weird spectacle.”

Image credits: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos

Image credits: awfulannouncing

“Tough week to be an ear in America,” a person quipped in reference to a shooting that took place at former US President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, which left Trump with a bloody ear.

“This is what modern Grammy winners sound like without auto-tune and heavy production elements,” a netizen argued.

Someone questioned: “That was odd??? Was it intentional??”

Americans unanimously agreed that Ingrid Andress’ rendition of the national anthem was simply awful

X page Jomboy Media also shared a clip of the questionable delivery of the patriotic hymn, which was viewed over 5.4 million times. “Definitely one of the anthems of all time [sic],” the account captioned.

The video was equally mocked there, as a viewer penned: “The Star Strangled Banner.”

A cybernaut added: “Who knew Ingrid Andress was the hero we needed to bring a divided nation together.”

The Grammy-nominated artist sang The Star-Spangled Banner on Monday (July 15)

The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least… pic.twitter.com/p3HkV9Vcvg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024



Image credits: awfulannouncing

Image credits: John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated

“Finally, we can collectively agree this was one of the worst (if not THE worst) renditions of The Star Spangled Banner by a ‘professional’ singer.

“On this night, we as a nation are one.”

Others couldn’t help but compare Ingrid’s chaotic show with Fergie’s infamous rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Roseanne Barr had a scandalous interpretation of the anthem of her own back in 1990

Image credits: NBC 7 San Diego

Image credits: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

At the time, ESPN had shared the Black Eyed Peas alum’s jazzy version of The Star-Spangled Banner on YouTube.

The now-iconic clip clearly captured the crowd’s stunned and amused reactions, including Jimmy Kimmel seemingly holding in his laugh and basketball star Draymond Green jaw-dropping before giggling.

Roseanne Barr, who had a scandalous interpretation of the anthem of her own back in 1990 during a San Diego Padres game, also weighed in at the time.

Ingrid’s performance was compared to Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Image credits: HNBMEDIAtv

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game?” the 71-year-old comedian tweeted (now X) in February 2018. “I think mine was better lowkey.”

The artist known for her offensive humor had shouted the lyrics to the national anthem and spit on the pitcher’s mound.

“It became one of those iconic pop culture moments that you’ll never forget – no matter how hard you try – especially if you’re a San Diegan,” NBC 7 San Diego captioned along a clip of Roseanne’s performance on its YouTube page, celebrating 25 years since it had happened.

Ingrid’s performance continued to ignite amused reactions

