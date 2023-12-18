7’1″ Tall Content Creator Is Showing The Internet What Life Looks Like From Way Up There

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wished that you were just a few inches taller? If you could reach that top shelf in the grocery store without asking for help or see over the crowds more easily at concerts, life would be great! Right?

Well, if you’re curious what it would be like to be more than a few inches taller, Big Beau Brown has plenty of videos that might pique your interest. This 7’1” content creator has been sharing POV videos on TikTok to show viewers what life is really like as a tall person, so enjoy getting a taste of what life is like way up there!

Content creator Beau Brown shares POV videos online that explain what it’s really like to be 7’1″

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Here’s what Beau’s experience is like at the gym

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

You can see Beau’s full trip to the gym right here

Being tall also provides a unique perspective at the grocery store

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

You can hear more about Beau’s grocery store experience here

Flying can also be a struggle for Beau, even after being upgraded to first class

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

He can’t even fit into queen sized beds at hotels

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Beau also attracts a lot of attention and receives many comments from strangers

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Image credits: bigbeaubrown

Globally, the average height for men is 5’9” or 175 cm

As children, many of us hope to grow up and tower over our parents because it seems like that’s just what happens when you’re an adult. You grow up, and you literally grow upwards. But in reality, a lot of us reach our peak height between 15 to 18, and it’s likely that we’ll be a happy medium between each of our parents’ heights. Globally, the average height for men is 5’9” (or about 175 cm), and women tend to reach about 5’4” (or about 162 cm).

But of course, heights differ from country to country as well. Dr. Yuksel Yurttas reports that in Estonia, for example, the average man is about 6’ or 183 cm tall. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, men reach an average of 5’5” or 165 cm. But how many people in the world tower over the rest of us, at 7’ or taller? It’s estimated that there are approximately 2,800 people in the world who are taller than 7’, so there’s no question that Beau Brown is a rarity.

While it might sound amazing to be a bit of a giant, as you’ll never have trouble reaching anything and you’ll always have the best view at standing events, there are definitely downsides to being this tall too. If you can’t manage to become an NBA star, your height is likely going to be a topic of conversation everywhere you go, which might get old quickly.

There are certainly some aspects of being extremely tall that can be frustrating

Tom Breihan, who’s nearly 7’ tall, explained in a piece for The Ringer that the world isn’t built for anyone who’s that tall. He notes that most doorways are around 6’8”, so anyone taller needs to get used to ducking frequently. Breihan also says that planes and compact cars are nightmares for anyone his height.

Even shopping for clothes and shoes can prove difficult when you’re over a foot taller than the average person. It doesn’t always make sense for brands to sell jeans that are long enough for NBA players or shoes that only a few thousand people on the planet can fit into, so items sometimes need to be special ordered.

Breihan also says that, at least for him, some activities are simply off the table. He has accepted that he’ll never go skiing or drive a go-kart, and bowling is only okay if the alley lets him wear his own shoes. And interestingly enough, Breihan explains that loud parties can be a challenge for him as well. If he can’t find somewhere to sit that places him on the same level as everyone else, he has a hard time hearing the conversations that are taking place a foot or two below his ears.

But towering over others can be great for your career and your confidence

While it may be annoying at times, being tall can have plenty of advantages as well. According to the Wall Street Journal, CEOs stand 6’ tall on average, and it seems that people really look up to you when they have to literally look up to you. Tall people also tend to earn $800 more per year than their shorter peers.

One study has even found that taller people report greater levels of happiness than shorter individuals. HuffPost reports that tall people were also more likely to participate in sports and clubs while in school, leading them to develop greater confidence and social skills.

Do you think it would be a blessing or a curse to be over 7’ tall? We would love to hear your thoughts on Beau’s videos in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing the struggles of being super tall, look no further than right here!

Amused viewers love seeing Beau’s POV and sharing their reactions in the comments