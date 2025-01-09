ADVERTISEMENT

Alessia Ciullo is a talented artist from Italy who transforms pets into charming Disney-style characters. From fluffy cats to playful dogs and even exotic pets, her work brings out the magic in every animal, making them look straight out of a fairy tale.

Alessia’s adorable portraits have captured hearts all over the internet, and it’s easy to see why. Each piece is bursting with personality and a touch of whimsy. Scroll down for a serious dose of cuteness!

More info: Instagram | mycartoonpets.net