ADVERTISEMENT

Alessia Ciullo is a talented artist from Italy who transforms pets into charming Disney-style characters. From fluffy cats to playful dogs and even exotic pets, her work brings out the magic in every animal, making them look straight out of a fairy tale.

Alessia’s adorable portraits have captured hearts all over the internet, and it’s easy to see why. Each piece is bursting with personality and a touch of whimsy. Scroll down for a serious dose of cuteness!

More info: Instagram | mycartoonpets.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat transformed into a Disney-style character, sitting in a forest, capturing the essence of animated pets.

mycartoonpets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST


RELATED:
    #2

    Dog transformed into a cartoon character with a Disney-style human in a jungle tour setting.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Dachshund on a couch transformed into a Disney-style cartoon character, illustrating pets as Disney stars.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Real dog next to its Disney-style illustration, wearing a blue collar.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Pet dog transformed into a Disney-style character, showcasing its animated cartoon likeness.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Black and white cat transformed into a Disney-style character, lying on the grass.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two dogs on a rock transformed into Disney-style cartoon characters with vibrant autumn background.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Dogs by a waterfall turned into Disney-style characters, showcasing the transformation of pets into Disney stars.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cat transformed into a Disney-style character, showcasing creative pet illustration.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Two dogs transformed into Disney-style cartoon characters, labeled Blue and Luna, in a vibrant outdoor scene.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A dog transformed into a Disney-style illustration, featuring a pink bow and vibrant background.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black cat turned into Disney-style animation, sitting on grass with a tag, next to a cartoon version by a wooden fence.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cat transformed into Disney-style cartoon with a side-by-side comparison of real and illustrated versions.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Dog in red bandana with Disney-style portrait by the Golden Gate Bridge.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Gray cat on stairs transformed into a Disney-style cartoon character with green eyes and a white chest patch.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Parrot at a table with cartoon version on the right, embodying a Disney-style transformation.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    A happy dog wearing a bandana is transformed into a Disney-style character illustration.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A dog turning into a Disney-style cartoon character named Sunny.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Dogs depicted as Disney-style cartoon characters in a festive Christmas scene by a decorated tree.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Black dog on a stump and its Disney-style cartoon version with a couple in an autumn forest, showcasing pets as Disney stars.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!