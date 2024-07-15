28 Humorous And Relatable “My Name Jeff” Comics That Might Brighten Your DayInterview With Artist
In the world of webcomics, few capture the fun and heart of everyday family life like "My Name Jeff" comics. This series follows the funny and cute adventures of a little boy named Jeff, his caring mom, and his often confused dad. The comics are filled with charming drawings and relatable stories that many readers love. Each comic shows a moment in family life that anyone can connect with, especially those who know the joys and challenges of raising kids.
What makes "My Name Jeff" special is its ability to find humor in everyday moments. From school mishaps to the funny and sweet interactions between Jeff and his parents, these comics turn daily life into laugh-out-loud situations. Although the artist no longer creates new comics, having gotten busy with life, the timeless humor and warmth of "My Name Jeff" continue to bring joy to fans old and new.
More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Jeff to learn more about him and his creative process. He told us that he initially worked as an artist in an ed-tech company while simultaneously creating "My Name Jeff." "However, life got busier, and I had to pause my comics. Since then, I've transitioned into a UI/UX designer. In my spare time, I find joy in pencil sketches and immerse myself in video games."
Jeff shared with us that he initially ventured into creating "My Name Jeff" comics as a way to transition from traditional to digital art. "Growing up, I was fascinated by comics from DC and Marvel but lacked the skills to create something similar at the time. So, I started with simple, exaggerated jokes inspired by my own childhood experiences. I began posting them online almost as a personal experiment, not expecting much of a response.
To my surprise, people started reading and enjoying them. It was a humble beginning, but the feedback was encouraging. Occasionally, I would receive direct messages from readers saying things like, 'This made my day; thank you.' Such heartfelt responses were immensely rewarding and inspired me to continue sharing my comics."
"What started as a personal journey to improve my digital art skills evolved into a means of connecting with others through humor and nostalgia. Each comic became a way to reminisce about moments from my past in a light-hearted and exaggerated manner, resonating with readers who shared similar experiences. The joy of bringing a smile to someone's face, even momentarily, became the driving force behind my comics, turning a simple hobby into a passion project."
Jeff does not create "My Name Jeff" anymore and is not planning to return to comics at the moment. "Currently, I'm fully immersed in my role as a UI/UX designer, which keeps me quite occupied. Finding time to create comics has been challenging lately. However, I do hold onto the hope that someday in the future, I'll be able to return to it. The joy of storytelling through comics is something I cherish, and I envision a time when I can pursue creative projects again."