Bored Panda had the chance to interview Tom Toro again to learn more about his creative journey. The artist shared that he has been drawn to cartoons since a very early age. "I was a huge fan of Calvin & Hobbes, The Far Side, Garfield, and the Disney movies of the 1980s and '90s. I can remember pausing my VHS tape of The Little Mermaid to copy my favorite moments on a sketchpad. In school, I was a very good student and I would always finish my classwork early, which left plenty of time for doodling in the margins of my books."

However, Tom didn't think of cartooning as a career until college, when he started creating a weekly strip for a student newspaper. "Being published for the first time, and having my work circulate around campus, was a thrilling experience. I was hooked. I wish I could say it was a smooth road from there to building a career as a professional freelancer, but no; it was full of twists and turns and dead-ends and flat tires – and it still is! Very slowly, and haltingly, drawing by drawing, client by client, I learned the craft and gradually got a toehold in the field."