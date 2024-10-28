ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Johnston is a skilled cartoonist who has been drawing for newspapers for more than 20 years. Recently, he has started sharing his humor on social media platforms, where he creates entertaining single-panel cartoons.

Scott enjoys exploring new ideas and subjects in his work. He found that sharing his cartoons online has helped him reach a much wider audience, connecting with thousands of fans and making them laugh in the process.

More info: Instagram | scottjohnstoncartoons.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Scott Johnston has published several books filled with his colorful single-panel cartoons. Each collection takes a funny and unique look at various topics, including crash test dummies, time travel, fairy tales, and even socks! If you want to check out Scott's work and maybe grab a copy for yourself, visit his website for more details.
You May Also Like:
#2

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Scott again to learn more about his creative process and himself. When discussing the most rewarding aspects of creating comics, he shared, "Sometimes you have a good idea, but it's hard to get it down just right on paper. It's rewarding when you successfully draw what you've envisioned. Similarly, it's great when your drawing turns out better than you originally envisioned."
#4

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Scott told us that, for him, one of the challenges of cartooning is being original. "It's frustrating, but not surprising, with so many cartoonists out there, to find someone else has already drawn 'your' idea."
#6

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

When asked how he measures the success of his cartoons, Scott explained that a successful cartoon is one that he personally enjoys or one that receives a lot of positive feedback. "It always surprises me when people love cartoons I think won't get much of a reaction or, conversely, are neutral on ones I really enjoy, although this happens a lot."
#8

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Humorous Single-Panel Comics By Scott Johnston

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!