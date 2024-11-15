#1 These Bathroom Stalls Share icon

#2 For A Quick On The Go Share icon

#3 The 'Bathroom' In My Airbnb Will 100% Result In The Worst Encounters With The Host Share icon

The Statista Research Department recently reported on the most common features of high-tech toilets found in renovated master bathrooms in the US in 2023. By far the most common feature was a seat with a bidet feature (27% of respondents updated their toilets with one). Other popular high-tech features included self-cleaning capabilities (18%), heated seats (16%), built-in night-lights (14%), motion-activated seats (8%), and self-deodorizers and overflow protection (both 8%).

#4 This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work Share icon

#5 My Friend's Under-The-Stairs "Bathroom" Where The Toilet Is Diagonal And Partially Installed Into The Carpeted Wall Share icon

#6 Practical Bathroom Share icon

Meanwhile, according to Statista, a survey of 300 architecture firms showed the most popular bathroom features in Q4 of 2023 to be larger walk-in showers (50%), doorless showers (49%), and stall showers without tubs (also 49%). ADVERTISEMENT Furthermore, adaptability and universal designs were noted as a very popular feature (40%), while spa-like designs were slightly lower in demand (31%). Natural lighting was also not a very popular feature (24%), alongside heated floors (27%), private toilet compartments (26%), and linen closets (17%).

#7 The Bathroom In Our Airbnb Was Rather Smol Share icon

#8 My Friend’s Apartment Has A 1/2 Bathroom On The Ground Floor. This Is The View From The Street Share icon

#9 This Bathroom In My Dads New House. I’m 6’1”. The Room Is So Short They Had To Cut Holes In The Ceiling Over The Toilet And Sink So You Can Stand Up Share icon

Contrasting experiences can teach you a lot about the world and what you value. You never really think about how great it is to have access to a proper bathroom until you come across a bad one. If the restroom is dirty, uncomfortable, or lacks the necessary hygiene supplies, you’re going to have an awful time. On the flip side, clean, cozy, well-stocked bathrooms are a godsend. And we say this without any irony—it’s important to be able to relax when nature calls. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 This Public Restroom Has Facing Toilets Share icon

#11 Bathroom With Glass Walls Share icon

#12 My Parents Bathroom Is On A Platform Next To An Angled Ceiling So You Hit Your Head Every Time... And It Has A Telephone Share icon

Another major concern is privacy, or rather, the lack of it. Views on this can vary historically and culturally (public toilets with communal sponges-on-sticks in history/how-the-ancient-romans-went-to-the-bathroom-180979056/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ancient Rome, anyone?), of course. But in this day and age, most people are used to doing their business in restrooms in complete isolation. To put it bluntly, although there’s nothing ‘shameful’ about what you’re doing, you still don’t want anyone (accidentally) seeing or hearing you. Rather, it’s the opposite: you probably want to be alone with your thoughts.

#13 The Dividers In This Stall Are Way Too High Up. They Could See My Thighs Share icon

#14 I Mean, Of All The Design Choices, You Chose This Share icon

#15 My Uncle's House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House Share icon

With all of that in mind, it makes sense to design bathrooms and public restrooms with privacy in mind. It might sound like common sense, but you’d be surprised how uncommon it is. Designers, architects, and engineers should consider which materials they use and how to incorporate them into the entire space.

#16 My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom Share icon

#17 This Horrible Toilet-Seat Share icon

#18 Bathroom Stall Doors Made Of Glass Share icon

For example, you wouldn’t want your public toilets to have massive gaps beneath the door. Nor should you use transparent materials for the stall doors or walls. And you wouldn’t add curtainless windows in bathrooms without making sure that nobody can look through them from the outside. Again, these are basic considerations. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Hotel Bathroom Share icon

#20 The Ridiculously Tiny Bathroom With Everything You Need (Or Don't) Share icon

#21 This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try Share icon

When designers, architects, and engineers are focused solely on their work, they can miss details and mistakes that may seem obvious to bystanders. That’s why it’s so important to run your ideas and blueprints by other folks, whether they're coworkers, focus groups, friends, or strangers on the street. You can avoid a lot of headaches by setting your ego aside for a moment and asking for some honest feedback.

#22 This Bathroom Mirror In My Hotel Room Share icon

#23 The Shower In My Grandparents New Bathroom Is Very Nice, Except For One Small Problem Share icon

#24 Upon Walking In This Bathroom At The Supermarket I Was Initially Disgusted At Filth And Lack Of Cleanliness Until A Closer Look Revealed It Was Designed This Way Share icon

However, in some cases, it’s not due to a lack of foresight that bad designs pop up. Sometimes, it all comes down to finances. No matter what you’re designing, you’re probably going to have a limited budget. You need to work with the resources available to you. Unfortunately, in some cases that means cutting corners. The result? A suboptimal restroom that might partly serve its main purpose, but leaves people yearning for something better.

#25 Impossible To Clean Share icon

#26 This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant Share icon

#27 The Placement Of This Toilet In My Hotel Is Just Stupid Share icon

Which of the photos featured in this list made you cringe the most, dear readers? Which of these toilets would you hate to use more, even if you really had to go? What is the very worst bathroom you’ve ever used? ADVERTISEMENT On the other hand, what’s the very best restroom experience you’ve had, whether in public spaces or in private homes? Drop a comment below. And remember—good design is about more than just aesthetics.

#28 You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up The Bathtub Walls! Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper Share icon

#29 Just Watched A Guy Go Into The Wrong Bathroom At Toronto Pearson Airport. He Was Looking At The Top Sign Share icon

#30 They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall's Bathroom With Advertising Boards Share icon

#31 Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From...wood Share icon

#32 Just Moved & My New Bathroom Tiles Are Designed To Always Look Dirty Share icon

#33 Angles I Never Knew I Didn’t Want To See Share icon

#34 This Sink In Our Airbnb Share icon

#35 This Toiletry Trash Can That Opens Into The Other Stall Share icon

#36 This Bathroom Sink At A Pub In Bruges Share icon

#37 Nice Bathroom Door Share icon

#38 House Sitting For Uncle. Reached The Final Boss Of The Game "Unfamiliar Shower Controls" Share icon

#39 I’m About To Explode! Where's The Men's Restroom? Hurry Share icon

#40 This Stall Door In A Gas Station Bathroom Share icon

#41 High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough Share icon

#42 My Hotel Made The Walls Of The Bathroom Fully Transparent Share icon

#43 There Are No Words Share icon

#44 My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower" Share icon

#45 My Schools Renovated Toilet Share icon

#46 I Cringe Every Time I Step Foot In This Shower Share icon

#47 This Title In The Bathroom At A Restaurant Share icon

#48 I Didn’t Notice This Toilet Window Until It Was Too Late Share icon

#49 Installed New Shower Curtains Boss Share icon

#50 Blursed Toilet Share icon

#51 “Family” Bathroom Share icon

#52 Gives The Term On The Throne A Whole New Meaning Share icon

#53 Hidden Toilet At The Doctor's Office Share icon

#54 This Restaurant’s Bathroom Had A Piano In It Share icon

#55 A Bad Place For A Restaurant To Store The Dishes Share icon

#56 Basement Bathroom In The House I Bought Share icon

#57 My Client’s Toilet Art Piece Share icon

#58 The Worst Bathroom I Have Ever Seen (In A Hotel) Share icon

#59 Seen On Facebook Marketplace. The Sewing Of These Took Some Real Talent Share icon

#60 Shower Room Has Window To The Kitchen Share icon

#61 I Was Drunk And Needed 5 Min To Get On It, It Was Like Playing Tetris Irl Share icon

#62 Soap, Water, Blow Dry. Let's Cut The Efficiency Of The Restroom In Half Because Aesthetics Share icon

#63 Ugliest Bathroom Ever Share icon

#64 Look What I Found In A Bathroom Share icon

#65 This Hotel Bathroom "Tile" Wall Is Actually Just Numerous Pictures Of Jeans Share icon

#66 Ice Fishing In Your Bathroom Share icon

#67 My Boyfriend Wanted Me To Post This Here. No We Don’t Leave Our Toilet Paper There LOL Share icon

#68 The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School Share icon

#69 My School Doesn't Have Stall Doors Share icon

#70 "I've Finished Installing That Sink Honey!" Share icon

#71 My Brother And Sister In-Law Came Across This Gem While House Hunting Share icon

#72 When You Can't Afford A Solid Gold Toilet Share icon

#73 Disco Toilet In An Airbnb Share icon

#74 Girlfriends View From The Bed Of Our Hotel Room Share icon

#75 Better Hope You Don’t Stab Yourself In The Shower Of This Airbnb Rental Share icon

#76 Why Pay Money For A Toilet That Fits When You Can Just Mutilate The Door Instead? Share icon

#77 The Stall Doors In This High School Bathroom Share icon

#78 From An Airbnb I Stayed At Share icon

#79 This Brass Instrument Sink In My Step-Uncle's Bathroom Share icon

#80 The Bathrooms At Magiano's In Denver Share icon

#81 Honestly I Hate It Share icon

#82 The Toilet In My Hotel Share icon

#83 I Stumbled Upon This Beaut Out In The Wild Share icon

#84 Stall Door With Knee Cutouts Share icon

#85 These Bathroom Stalls Were Designed To Make You Feel Inadequate Share icon

#86 This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs Share icon

#87 These Appeared In The Shared Toilets I Have To Use Every Day… Share icon

#88 This Tile In A Bathroom At My Work Share icon

#89 I Just Noticed Neither The Mirror, Nor The Lighting Fixture, Are Centered With The Sink Faucet In This Hotel Room Share icon

#90 Who Doesn’t Love Having Soggy Loo Roll From People Washing Their Hands Share icon

#91 A Public Bathroom In Seattle Share icon

#92 You Have To Either Lean Over The Toilet Or Wedge Yourself In The Dirtiest Part Of The Bathroom Share icon

#93 The Tiles In My Hotel Bathroom Share icon

#94 This Should Be Illegal. Work Bathroom Share icon

#95 A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole Share icon

#96 There’s A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb (Oc) Share icon

#97 The Bathroom I'm Expected To Use Everyday Share icon

#98 The Shower At My Gym Share icon

#99 Cute Yet Also So Wrong Share icon

#100 I Call Her The Louisiana Thrown Share icon

#101 To Be Non-Discriminatory Share icon

#102 Like Reading A Magic Eye Book Share icon

#103 Just Reading The Paper Share icon

#104 Please Take Two Friends And Enjoy Our Lovely Three Seater Share icon

#105 When Mother Nature Calls, You Dont Let It Go To Voicemail. Lumpy Ridge, Co. What A Place To Poo! Lumpy Ridge Trailhead … “Please Pack It Out!” The Sign Says Share icon

#106 When You Need To Use The Bathroom, But You're In The Middle Of Cooking Dinner… No Problem Share icon

#107 Men’s And Women’s Bathroom Share icon

#108 My House Has Many Of These Architect Flaws (I Live In Brazil), One Of Them Is The Flaw In The Ceiling Of The Living Room's Stairs That Makes My Mom's Bathroom Have Stairs Share icon

#109 Please Just Let The Toilet Be Share icon

#110 My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller Share icon

#111 The Floor In The Bathroom Of My New Place Is Just Aluminium Tread Tiles Share icon

#112 Sinks Like This Where You Can Barely Get Your Hands Under The Water Share icon

#113 This Toilet At A Hotel Share icon

#114 Plumber Submission, Two Bathrooms Share icon

#115 This Leg Lamp In My Aunts Bathroom Share icon

#116 My Parents Toilet Is Litteraly A Throne Share icon

#117 The Toilet Was Normal, But Not The Sink Share icon