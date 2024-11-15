#1

These Bathroom Stalls

These Bathroom Stalls

#2

For A Quick On The Go

For A Quick On The Go

#3

The 'Bathroom' In My Airbnb Will 100% Result In The Worst Encounters With The Host

The 'Bathroom' In My Airbnb Will 100% Result In The Worst Encounters With The Host

Guy Bare
Guy Bare
"Hello my dear friendly guest, how was your nights, did you sleep well ? Juste five me 2 more minutes and I'll serve you some coffee and toast !"

The Statista Research Department recently reported on the most common features of high-tech toilets found in renovated master bathrooms in the US in 2023. By far the most common feature was a seat with a bidet feature (27% of respondents updated their toilets with one).

Other popular high-tech features included self-cleaning capabilities (18%), heated seats (16%), built-in night-lights (14%), motion-activated seats (8%), and self-deodorizers and overflow protection (both 8%).
#4

This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work

This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
You must pee with an umbrella... Ella ella yeah yeah yeah... Pee with an umbrella... Ella ella yeah yeah yeah (Rihanna style)

#5

My Friend's Under-The-Stairs "Bathroom" Where The Toilet Is Diagonal And Partially Installed Into The Carpeted Wall

My Friend's Under-The-Stairs "Bathroom" Where The Toilet Is Diagonal And Partially Installed Into The Carpeted Wall

#6

Practical Bathroom

Practical Bathroom

Meanwhile, according to Statista, a survey of 300 architecture firms showed the most popular bathroom features in Q4 of 2023 to be larger walk-in showers (50%), doorless showers (49%), and stall showers without tubs (also 49%).

Furthermore, adaptability and universal designs were noted as a very popular feature (40%), while spa-like designs were slightly lower in demand (31%). Natural lighting was also not a very popular feature (24%), alongside heated floors (27%), private toilet compartments (26%), and linen closets (17%).
#7

The Bathroom In Our Airbnb Was Rather Smol

The Bathroom In Our Airbnb Was Rather Smol

#8

My Friend’s Apartment Has A 1/2 Bathroom On The Ground Floor. This Is The View From The Street

My Friend’s Apartment Has A 1/2 Bathroom On The Ground Floor. This Is The View From The Street

#9

This Bathroom In My Dads New House. I’m 6’1”. The Room Is So Short They Had To Cut Holes In The Ceiling Over The Toilet And Sink So You Can Stand Up

This Bathroom In My Dads New House. I’m 6’1”. The Room Is So Short They Had To Cut Holes In The Ceiling Over The Toilet And Sink So You Can Stand Up

Judy
Judy
Nice toe stubber with the raised commode!! Who lived there before? The Munchkins??!!

Contrasting experiences can teach you a lot about the world and what you value. You never really think about how great it is to have access to a proper bathroom until you come across a bad one.

If the restroom is dirty, uncomfortable, or lacks the necessary hygiene supplies, you’re going to have an awful time. On the flip side, clean, cozy, well-stocked bathrooms are a godsend. And we say this without any irony—it’s important to be able to relax when nature calls.

#10

This Public Restroom Has Facing Toilets

This Public Restroom Has Facing Toilets

#11

Bathroom With Glass Walls

Bathroom With Glass Walls

#12

My Parents Bathroom Is On A Platform Next To An Angled Ceiling So You Hit Your Head Every Time... And It Has A Telephone

My Parents Bathroom Is On A Platform Next To An Angled Ceiling So You Hit Your Head Every Time... And It Has A Telephone

Judy
Judy
The phone is there to call an ambo when you break your neck!

Another major concern is privacy, or rather, the lack of it. Views on this can vary historically and culturally (public toilets with communal sponges-on-sticks in history/how-the-ancient-romans-went-to-the-bathroom-180979056/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ancient Rome, anyone?), of course. But in this day and age, most people are used to doing their business in restrooms in complete isolation.

To put it bluntly, although there’s nothing ‘shameful’ about what you’re doing, you still don’t want anyone (accidentally) seeing or hearing you. Rather, it’s the opposite: you probably want to be alone with your thoughts.
#13

The Dividers In This Stall Are Way Too High Up. They Could See My Thighs

The Dividers In This Stall Are Way Too High Up. They Could See My Thighs

#14

I Mean, Of All The Design Choices, You Chose This

I Mean, Of All The Design Choices, You Chose This

#15

My Uncle's House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House

My Uncle's House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House

With all of that in mind, it makes sense to design bathrooms and public restrooms with privacy in mind. It might sound like common sense, but you’d be surprised how uncommon it is.

Designers, architects, and engineers should consider which materials they use and how to incorporate them into the entire space.
#16

My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom

My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom

#17

This Horrible Toilet-Seat

This Horrible Toilet-Seat

#18

Bathroom Stall Doors Made Of Glass

Bathroom Stall Doors Made Of Glass

For example, you wouldn’t want your public toilets to have massive gaps beneath the door. Nor should you use transparent materials for the stall doors or walls. And you wouldn’t add curtainless windows in bathrooms without making sure that nobody can look through them from the outside. Again, these are basic considerations.

#19

This Hotel Bathroom

This Hotel Bathroom

#20

The Ridiculously Tiny Bathroom With Everything You Need (Or Don't)

The Ridiculously Tiny Bathroom With Everything You Need (Or Don't)

#21

This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try

This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try

When designers, architects, and engineers are focused solely on their work, they can miss details and mistakes that may seem obvious to bystanders. That’s why it’s so important to run your ideas and blueprints by other folks, whether they're coworkers, focus groups, friends, or strangers on the street.

You can avoid a lot of headaches by setting your ego aside for a moment and asking for some honest feedback.
#22

This Bathroom Mirror In My Hotel Room

This Bathroom Mirror In My Hotel Room

#23

The Shower In My Grandparents New Bathroom Is Very Nice, Except For One Small Problem

The Shower In My Grandparents New Bathroom Is Very Nice, Except For One Small Problem

Judy
Judy
The shower valve is slightly inconvenient...unless your grandparents wanted it like that!!!

#24

Upon Walking In This Bathroom At The Supermarket I Was Initially Disgusted At Filth And Lack Of Cleanliness Until A Closer Look Revealed It Was Designed This Way

Upon Walking In This Bathroom At The Supermarket I Was Initially Disgusted At Filth And Lack Of Cleanliness Until A Closer Look Revealed It Was Designed This Way

However, in some cases, it’s not due to a lack of foresight that bad designs pop up. Sometimes, it all comes down to finances. No matter what you’re designing, you’re probably going to have a limited budget. You need to work with the resources available to you.

Unfortunately, in some cases that means cutting corners. The result? A suboptimal restroom that might partly serve its main purpose, but leaves people yearning for something better.
#25

Impossible To Clean

Impossible To Clean

Judy
Judy
You can't tell me this would be comfortable even for a quick visit!

#26

This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant

This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant

#27

The Placement Of This Toilet In My Hotel Is Just Stupid

The Placement Of This Toilet In My Hotel Is Just Stupid

PinkittenGirl(she/they)
PinkittenGirl(she/they)
"...and this is the poop timeout corner, where we go to think about what we did wrong and poop"

Which of the photos featured in this list made you cringe the most, dear readers? Which of these toilets would you hate to use more, even if you really had to go? What is the very worst bathroom you’ve ever used?

On the other hand, what’s the very best restroom experience you’ve had, whether in public spaces or in private homes? Drop a comment below. And remember—good design is about more than just aesthetics.
#28

You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up The Bathtub Walls! Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper

You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up The Bathtub Walls! Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper

#29

Just Watched A Guy Go Into The Wrong Bathroom At Toronto Pearson Airport. He Was Looking At The Top Sign

Just Watched A Guy Go Into The Wrong Bathroom At Toronto Pearson Airport. He Was Looking At The Top Sign

#30

They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall's Bathroom With Advertising Boards

They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall's Bathroom With Advertising Boards

#31

Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From...wood

Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From...wood

#32

Just Moved & My New Bathroom Tiles Are Designed To Always Look Dirty

Just Moved & My New Bathroom Tiles Are Designed To Always Look Dirty

#33

Angles I Never Knew I Didn’t Want To See

Angles I Never Knew I Didn’t Want To See

Judy
Judy
Why?? Why??? Why???? To check your bald spot!!??!!

#34

This Sink In Our Airbnb

This Sink In Our Airbnb

#35

This Toiletry Trash Can That Opens Into The Other Stall

This Toiletry Trash Can That Opens Into The Other Stall

#36

This Bathroom Sink At A Pub In Bruges

This Bathroom Sink At A Pub In Bruges

#37

Nice Bathroom Door

Nice Bathroom Door

#38

House Sitting For Uncle. Reached The Final Boss Of The Game "Unfamiliar Shower Controls"

House Sitting For Uncle. Reached The Final Boss Of The Game "Unfamiliar Shower Controls"

#39

I’m About To Explode! Where's The Men's Restroom? Hurry

I’m About To Explode! Where's The Men's Restroom? Hurry

#40

This Stall Door In A Gas Station Bathroom

This Stall Door In A Gas Station Bathroom

#41

High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough

High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough

#42

My Hotel Made The Walls Of The Bathroom Fully Transparent

My Hotel Made The Walls Of The Bathroom Fully Transparent

Judy
Judy
Hold on a minute Honey... I'm gonna change into something more comfortable....!

#43

There Are No Words

There Are No Words

#44

My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"

My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"

#45

My Schools Renovated Toilet

My Schools Renovated Toilet

#46

I Cringe Every Time I Step Foot In This Shower

I Cringe Every Time I Step Foot In This Shower

#47

This Title In The Bathroom At A Restaurant

This Title In The Bathroom At A Restaurant

#48

I Didn’t Notice This Toilet Window Until It Was Too Late

I Didn’t Notice This Toilet Window Until It Was Too Late

#49

Installed New Shower Curtains Boss

Installed New Shower Curtains Boss

#50

Blursed Toilet

Blursed Toilet

#51

“Family” Bathroom

“Family” Bathroom

#52

Gives The Term On The Throne A Whole New Meaning

Gives The Term On The Throne A Whole New Meaning

#53

Hidden Toilet At The Doctor's Office

Hidden Toilet At The Doctor's Office

#54

This Restaurant’s Bathroom Had A Piano In It

This Restaurant’s Bathroom Had A Piano In It

#55

A Bad Place For A Restaurant To Store The Dishes

A Bad Place For A Restaurant To Store The Dishes

#56

Basement Bathroom In The House I Bought

Basement Bathroom In The House I Bought

Judy
Judy
Love the toilet cozy (like a teapot cozy ?) Look it up

#57

My Client’s Toilet Art Piece

My Client’s Toilet Art Piece

Judy
Judy
From the same company as the'doggy style' sink from before.....!

#58

The Worst Bathroom I Have Ever Seen (In A Hotel)

The Worst Bathroom I Have Ever Seen (In A Hotel)

Judy
Judy
Maybe you straddle it...reverse cowgirl... Look it up!

#59

Seen On Facebook Marketplace. The Sewing Of These Took Some Real Talent

Seen On Facebook Marketplace. The Sewing Of These Took Some Real Talent

#60

Shower Room Has Window To The Kitchen

Shower Room Has Window To The Kitchen

#61

I Was Drunk And Needed 5 Min To Get On It, It Was Like Playing Tetris Irl

I Was Drunk And Needed 5 Min To Get On It, It Was Like Playing Tetris Irl

#62

Soap, Water, Blow Dry. Let's Cut The Efficiency Of The Restroom In Half Because Aesthetics

Soap, Water, Blow Dry. Let's Cut The Efficiency Of The Restroom In Half Because Aesthetics

#63

Ugliest Bathroom Ever

Ugliest Bathroom Ever

Judy
Judy
They don't fit in there together... too tubby! LOL

#64

Look What I Found In A Bathroom

Look What I Found In A Bathroom

#65

This Hotel Bathroom "Tile" Wall Is Actually Just Numerous Pictures Of Jeans

This Hotel Bathroom "Tile" Wall Is Actually Just Numerous Pictures Of Jeans

#66

Ice Fishing In Your Bathroom

Ice Fishing In Your Bathroom

#67

My Boyfriend Wanted Me To Post This Here. No We Don’t Leave Our Toilet Paper There LOL

My Boyfriend Wanted Me To Post This Here. No We Don’t Leave Our Toilet Paper There LOL

#68

The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School

The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School

#69

My School Doesn't Have Stall Doors

My School Doesn't Have Stall Doors

#70

"I've Finished Installing That Sink Honey!"

"I've Finished Installing That Sink Honey!"

#71

My Brother And Sister In-Law Came Across This Gem While House Hunting

My Brother And Sister In-Law Came Across This Gem While House Hunting

#72

When You Can't Afford A Solid Gold Toilet

When You Can't Afford A Solid Gold Toilet

#73

Disco Toilet In An Airbnb

Disco Toilet In An Airbnb

#74

Girlfriends View From The Bed Of Our Hotel Room

Girlfriends View From The Bed Of Our Hotel Room

#75

Better Hope You Don’t Stab Yourself In The Shower Of This Airbnb Rental

Better Hope You Don’t Stab Yourself In The Shower Of This Airbnb Rental

#76

Why Pay Money For A Toilet That Fits When You Can Just Mutilate The Door Instead?

Why Pay Money For A Toilet That Fits When You Can Just Mutilate The Door Instead?

#77

The Stall Doors In This High School Bathroom

The Stall Doors In This High School Bathroom

#78

From An Airbnb I Stayed At

From An Airbnb I Stayed At

#79

This Brass Instrument Sink In My Step-Uncle's Bathroom

This Brass Instrument Sink In My Step-Uncle's Bathroom

#80

The Bathrooms At Magiano's In Denver

The Bathrooms At Magiano's In Denver

#81

Honestly I Hate It

Honestly I Hate It

#82

The Toilet In My Hotel

The Toilet In My Hotel

#83

I Stumbled Upon This Beaut Out In The Wild

I Stumbled Upon This Beaut Out In The Wild

#84

Stall Door With Knee Cutouts

Stall Door With Knee Cutouts

#85

These Bathroom Stalls Were Designed To Make You Feel Inadequate

These Bathroom Stalls Were Designed To Make You Feel Inadequate

#86

This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs

This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs

#87

These Appeared In The Shared Toilets I Have To Use Every Day…

These Appeared In The Shared Toilets I Have To Use Every Day…

#88

This Tile In A Bathroom At My Work

This Tile In A Bathroom At My Work

#89

I Just Noticed Neither The Mirror, Nor The Lighting Fixture, Are Centered With The Sink Faucet In This Hotel Room

I Just Noticed Neither The Mirror, Nor The Lighting Fixture, Are Centered With The Sink Faucet In This Hotel Room

#90

Who Doesn’t Love Having Soggy Loo Roll From People Washing Their Hands

Who Doesn’t Love Having Soggy Loo Roll From People Washing Their Hands

#91

A Public Bathroom In Seattle

A Public Bathroom In Seattle

#92

You Have To Either Lean Over The Toilet Or Wedge Yourself In The Dirtiest Part Of The Bathroom

You Have To Either Lean Over The Toilet Or Wedge Yourself In The Dirtiest Part Of The Bathroom

#93

The Tiles In My Hotel Bathroom

The Tiles In My Hotel Bathroom

#94

This Should Be Illegal. Work Bathroom

This Should Be Illegal. Work Bathroom

#95

A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole

A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole

#96

There’s A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb (Oc)

There’s A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb (Oc)

#97

The Bathroom I'm Expected To Use Everyday

The Bathroom I'm Expected To Use Everyday

#98

The Shower At My Gym

The Shower At My Gym

#99

Cute Yet Also So Wrong

Cute Yet Also So Wrong

#100

I Call Her The Louisiana Thrown

I Call Her The Louisiana Thrown

#101

To Be Non-Discriminatory

To Be Non-Discriminatory

#102

Like Reading A Magic Eye Book

Like Reading A Magic Eye Book

#103

Just Reading The Paper

Just Reading The Paper

#104

Please Take Two Friends And Enjoy Our Lovely Three Seater

Please Take Two Friends And Enjoy Our Lovely Three Seater

#105

When Mother Nature Calls, You Dont Let It Go To Voicemail. Lumpy Ridge, Co. What A Place To Poo! Lumpy Ridge Trailhead … “Please Pack It Out!” The Sign Says

When Mother Nature Calls, You Dont Let It Go To Voicemail. Lumpy Ridge, Co. What A Place To Poo! Lumpy Ridge Trailhead … “Please Pack It Out!” The Sign Says

#106

When You Need To Use The Bathroom, But You're In The Middle Of Cooking Dinner… No Problem

When You Need To Use The Bathroom, But You're In The Middle Of Cooking Dinner… No Problem

#107

Men’s And Women’s Bathroom

Men’s And Women’s Bathroom

#108

My House Has Many Of These Architect Flaws (I Live In Brazil), One Of Them Is The Flaw In The Ceiling Of The Living Room's Stairs That Makes My Mom's Bathroom Have Stairs

My House Has Many Of These Architect Flaws (I Live In Brazil), One Of Them Is The Flaw In The Ceiling Of The Living Room's Stairs That Makes My Mom's Bathroom Have Stairs

#109

Please Just Let The Toilet Be

Please Just Let The Toilet Be

#110

My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller

My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller

#111

The Floor In The Bathroom Of My New Place Is Just Aluminium Tread Tiles

The Floor In The Bathroom Of My New Place Is Just Aluminium Tread Tiles

#112

Sinks Like This Where You Can Barely Get Your Hands Under The Water

Sinks Like This Where You Can Barely Get Your Hands Under The Water

#113

This Toilet At A Hotel

This Toilet At A Hotel

#114

Plumber Submission, Two Bathrooms

Plumber Submission, Two Bathrooms

#115

This Leg Lamp In My Aunts Bathroom

This Leg Lamp In My Aunts Bathroom

#116

My Parents Toilet Is Litteraly A Throne

My Parents Toilet Is Litteraly A Throne

#117

The Toilet Was Normal, But Not The Sink

The Toilet Was Normal, But Not The Sink

#118

Au Naturel

Au Naturel

