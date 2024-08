Truly good design is a godsend. Not only is it efficient, creative, and breaks barriers, but it’s also deeply empathetic . In short, it puts the customer’s needs first! Some decisions are so powerful that you can’t go back after having witnessed them. The ‘Anti-[Jerk] Design’ subreddit is a celebration of this. Members of this well-known community share the most consumer-friendly designs they’ve come across. And it’s inspiring, to say the least! We’ve collected some of their best pics to show you that some companies and creators really do care about the people who buy from them. Scroll down to check them out.

#1 The New Train Station Near Me Has Baby Changing Stations In Both Restrooms Share icon

#2 Tire Treads I Found On A Mechanic Thread That Leave This Below The 10% Threshold So You Know It’s Time To Replace Share icon

#3 CVS Has Magnifying Glasses Throughout The Medicine Aisle So You Can Read What The Medicine Packaging Says Share icon

According to world-renowned industrial designer Dieter Rams from Germany, good design is innate innovative, makes the product useful, and is aesthetic. Not only that, but good design should also aim to make the design understandable, unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, and thorough down to the very last detail.

#4 In Japan, They Put A Barcode In The Meat Package That Darkens When The Meat Spoils, Reacting To Ammonia. When It Darkens, The Barcode Is Unreadable Share icon

#5 Meirl Share icon

#6 The Kleenex Boxes At My Work Have Different Color Tissues Near The End To Let You Know You Only Have A Few Left In The Box Share icon

Moreover, these quality designs ought to be environmentally friendly. And, somewhat counterintuitively, good design is as little design as possible. In other words, simplicity and a ‘less is more’ mindset is better than over-designed products that focus on non-essential details. ADVERTISEMENT Empathy for the consumer is paramount—in everything that designers strive to accomplish. Well, ideally!

#7 Very Cute Too! Share icon

#8 Why Is Bread Bad For Ducks And What To Feed Them Instead Share icon

#9 Wegmans Has A "No Candy" Lane, So Parents Don't Have To Drag Their Kids Past A Wall Of Sugar If They Don't Want To Share icon

The online community has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Currently, 214k redditors are members of ‘Anti-[Jerk] Design,’ compared to 160k back in 2021. Quality posts attract attention. Captivating and imaginative designs are hard to ignore pretty much anywhere on the internet. Unfortunately, the subreddit is no longer active. Oneof the current moderators confirmed to Bored Panda that the sub has officially “shut its doors in protest of Reddit’s API changes,” which happened in June 2023. It’s a big loss for the internet. Many subreddits protested Reddit’s changes at the time.

#10 This Store Sorts Avocados By Ripeness Share icon

#11 Such A Small, Silly Thing Share icon

#12 This Bag Has A Second Strip Of Tape In Case You Have To Return It Share icon

The goal of the online community is to share pictures of great designs that would make people smile. Once the scales fall from your eyes and you realize what’s possible with a bit of elbow grease and ingenuity, it’s tougher to tolerate products and services that are less than friendly. But if that happens on a mass scale, it’s a win not just for the consumer but also for the global market. If everyone raises their standards, brands have no choice but to react and accommodate this.

#13 Decathlon Attach Their Clothes Labels To A Little Strip Of Extra Fabric, So You Can Easily Cut It Off Without Leaving A Scratchy Little Nub Share icon

#14 Hotel TV Has An Option To Clear All Your Credentials At Once From The Apps You Used Share icon

#15 These Upside-Down Charger Sockets On A Train Table That Prevent Cable Damage! Share icon

Previously, Bored Panda spoke to one of the moderators who used to help run the entire subreddit, Dale. He explained to us during an earlier interview that, originally, the ‘Anti-[Jerk] Design’ subreddit was created as an offshoot of another online community that also had a similar-sounding name.

#16 This USB Cable Is Able To Be Plugged In Both Ways Share icon

#17 These Two Coin Lockers That Are Easily Accessible In A Wheelchair Share icon

#18 Microsoft/Bing Has A Button That Can Convert Recipe Measurements To Metric Share icon

“It [the subreddit] was created for the purpose of celebrating the effort made by companies and organizations that are directly for the benefit of the consumer. Particularly those efforts that may be at their expense,” the moderator told Bored Panda earlier. The members of the sub mostly focused on celebrating good and environmentally friendly designs.

#19 Free Feminine Hygiene Products In IKEA Bathroom Share icon

#20 Planet Fitness Has A Crowd Meter For The Location Your Gym Is At Share icon

#21 Paying For No Ads With In Game Money Share icon

According to former moderator Dale, some examples of good design decisions may include things like “the ability to turn off ads for free on free apps. Or, articles or videos that include the answer to questions before the content (such as in the title) as a kind of anti-clickbait.” The friendlier these designs are to the people actually using them, the better.

#22 Public Tools At My Local Bike Park Share icon

#23 Family Crisis Center Site Has Emergency Exit Button To Direct To Another Tab Immediately Share icon

#24 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People Share icon

The moderator explained to Bored Panda that the ‘Anti-[Jerk] Design’ subreddit had been gaining traction and slowly growing since the start thanks to a “diverse crowd with a common goal to celebrate and spread the news of good companies and organizations with consumer-friendly practices.” ADVERTISEMENT From Dale’s perspective, many companies have been moving in completely opposite directions in recent years. Their business philosophies couldn’t be more at odds. “Some companies are becoming more ethical, caring, and thoughtful towards their consumers, doing what is right and being rewarded through the growing mindset of being an ethical consumer,” he shared the upside.

#25 Stadium I Went To Showed Which Stalls Were Available Share icon

#26 This System Allows You To Know If The Package Has Been Handled Correctly Share icon

#27 Meanwhile, In Australia Share icon

That’s not to say that all brands are so kind and caring. “There are also companies that are prioritizing fast profit over everything else and, as a result, will be gracing the front page of our sister subreddit. I think more and more, as time goes on, companies need to be mindful of which side they will choose when it comes to developing their brand,” the mod said. ADVERTISEMENT “Being nice is its own reward. However, if subreddits like ours can help boost these companies, then all the better,” the sub moderator told us earlier. “There does not need to be a financial loss for kindness. Money spent on good design can pay dividends in this brave new global economy.”

#28 Nearly Got Me Emotional Share icon

#29 This Toothpaste Describes What Each Of Its Ingredient Is And Its Purpose Share icon

#30 An Italian Bank Randomises The Digits' Keyboard So That If You Are Seen By Others By The Side It's More Difficult To Get The Pin-Code Share icon

Which of the designs we've featured in this list do you think are the most consumer-friendly, dear Pandas? Which designs do you think you couldn't do without now that you've seen them? Meanwhile, what are the most and least empathetic designs you've come across in your day-to-day lives?

#31 This Pump For A Skin Moisturizer Completely Drains The Canister Share icon

#32 These Re-Usable Silicone Straws That "Zipper" So You Can Clean Them Without A Special Brush And Surprisingly Work Really Well Share icon

#33 My Local Cinema Has A Guide To Which Movies Have Mid And Post Credit Scenes Share icon

#34 Plane Seat Has An Ethernet Port Share icon

#35 Including A Blank Board Game Piece, Just In Case You Lose One Later Share icon

#36 How To Open A Lime! Share icon

#37 This Elevator In Japan Has An Emergency Toilet Share icon

#38 My Jerky Came With A Flossing Stick Share icon

#39 Soda Bottle That Can Be Filled With Sand And Used As A Hantle Share icon

#40 On The Display Model Of A Grill Share icon

#41 Saw This At My Bank, Last Ditch Effort To Make Sure None Of Their Customers Are Scammed Share icon

#42 It Smells Like Poo Here Share icon

#43 Streaming Service Letting You Know When The WiFi Drops Out To Avoid Data Costs Share icon

#44 Manhole Covers In Oklahoma Have A City Map On Them With A White Dot Showing Where You Are Share icon

#45 Tire Tread Marker Shows You When You Should Replace Your Tires Share icon

#46 Vice Lets You Clearly Know The Article Is Dated Before You Read Share icon

#47 Lime Automatically Ends Your Ride If You Forget To, And Only Charges You For The Time You Was Actually Using The Scooter Share icon

#48 Best Buy Looking Out For Our Grandparents Share icon

#49 Hospital Waiting Room Screen Preemptively Answers A-Hole Questions Share icon

#50 Good Guy Oomomo (Japanese Dollar Store) Using Labels That Can Actually Peel Off Without Leaving Any Gross, Impossible-To-Remove, Residue Share icon

#51 Calm Automatically Cancelling An Unused Subscription Share icon

#52 This App Has You Add Two Large Numbers Together So You Don’t Accidentally Reset Your Game Data Share icon

#53 This Glass Bottle Of Medication Has Both A Thick Protective Plastic Layer, And A Dimpled Base So You Get Every Last Drop Share icon

#54 This Atc Lets Me Choose Notes Share icon

#55 Amazon Providing An Option For Discreet Packaging Share icon

#56 Walmart Placed The Day After Pill On A Regular Island Shelf In The Main Aisle Close To The Self-Checkout Registers And Pharmacy Instead Of Hiding It Behind The Pharmacy Desk Or On An Obscure Shelf Share icon

#57 Actual Size Label On My Acne Treatment Share icon

#58 The Steep Time Was On The Tag So I Didn't End Up Having To Fish The Packet Out Of The Garbage Share icon

#59 This Tomato Sauce Cup That You Can Use As A Regular Glass After Share icon

#60 The Answer Is In The Thumbnail Share icon

#61 Google Tries To Help You When You Search "How To Tie A Noose" Share icon

#62 This Website Tells You Which Parts Are Compatible With Your Basket Items Share icon

#63 This App Update Disables Ads For Everyone Share icon

#64 This Claw Machine At A Restaurant Kids Play Area Gives You Your Money Back If You Don't Receive An Item Share icon

#65 Captain Crunch Boxes Show You Exactly How Full The Box Is From The Factory Share icon

#66 Was A Bit Surprised To Get This Notification. Specifically Told Me I Was Paying More For Less Share icon

#67 Gmail - Unsubscribe Without Following Weird Links In Emails Share icon

#68 Hexagon Shaped Crayons So They Don’t Roll Off Of The Table Share icon

#69 Twitter Reminds People To Keep Conversations Civil Share icon

#70 Jack Box Tells You Where Is Cheapest To Buy Their Games Share icon

#71 Rare From Amazon, But Prime Tells You When A Film Is Coming To The Service Rather Than Pushing For You To Buy Or Rent It Share icon

#72 My Pencil Has A Removable Eraser End That Can Extend The Life Of The Eraser Share icon

#73 I’ve Never Seen This On Glassdoor Before! Is This A Sign To Avoid This Employer? LOL Share icon

#74 This Freddy's Frozen Custard Has An Outlet At Every Table For Customers To Charge Their Phones Share icon

#75 1896 Post Office Horse Collar Telephone To Prevent Bystanders From Overhearing The Conversation Share icon

#76 Recycling Bin Offers Bottles To Anyone Wanting To Collect The 10¢ Deposit Share icon

#77 When Doing A Voice Reminder At 2am, Just Found Out Siri Clarifies Whether It’s Tomorrow Or Tomorrow-Tomorrow Share icon

#78 Paper Instead Of Plastic + A Snap Opening Share icon

#79 This Bottle-Cap Has A Shark-Tooth Bit That Cuts Open The Foil Seal Beneath It Share icon

#80 Company Tells The You Cons Of Buying Their Own Product Share icon

#81 Slack Huddle Noticed That The Other Party Hadn't Joined, So Automatically Muted Me And Played Some Smooth Jazz. Pretty Sweet Experience! Share icon

#82 App Converts To Subscription Payment Format, But Doesn’t Force It On People Who Paid The Original Single Fee Share icon

#83 Naptime App Gives An Option To Turn Off Ads For Free Share icon

#84 My Bank Noticed That I Needed To Move Some Funds Around A Week Before I Would Have Incurred An Overdraft Fee Share icon

#85 I Thought This Was Pretty Nifty Share icon

#86 Octupus Energy Warns Potential Switchers To Stay With Their Current Energy Suppliers To Save Money, At The Company's Own Expense Share icon

#87 Never Seen Anything Like This Before... In A Video Game Share icon

#88 Nutella Added A Label To Make It More Clear That The Nutella Doesn't Go All The Way To The Bottom Share icon

#89 This Biscuits Package Includes The Date Format Of The Expiration Date Share icon

#90 They’re Literally Admitting That The Claw Is Too Weak To Pick Up The Prizes Share icon

#91 Fuel Pump That Can Be Changed Easily After Removing The Rear Seat And Moving The Carpet Share icon Most cars the fuel tank needs to be dropped costing more time (and more money if taken to a mechanic). Thanks Volkswagen



#92 Cashapp Warning About Reported Users For Potential Scams Share icon

#93 Toilet Roll Saving Lives Share icon

#94 Raisinets Giving You A Fill Level To Let You Know What Your Getting Per Box Share icon

#95 This Can Gives You Instructions At Every Angle Share icon

#96 Instagram Feature - Block New Accounts From Same Person Share icon

#97 I Needed A New Tire Pressure Gauge - This One Comes With Two Caps For The Nozzles On The Tire Because They Are Easily Lost! Share icon

#98 Starbucks Automatically Used Stars To Pay For The More Expensive Of The Two Items That Cost The Same In Stars Share icon

#99 Built In Level On Google Nest Share icon

#100 Groupon Suspected Suspicious Activity On My Account, Deleted All Saved Payment Info And Reset My Password Share icon

#101 Flash-Card App Lets You Keep All The Functionality Even Though They Launched A New Paid Pro-Mode If You Are A Long-Time User Share icon

#102 I Completely Forgot I'd Even Activated This Trial... Pleasantly Surprised Share icon

#103 Apply For A Passport Renewal On Gov.uk And They Actively Ask If You Have A Typo In Your Email Share icon

#104 New Allergen? Share icon

#105 This Company Is Utilizing The Tamper Free Wrap To Show Allergy Info Share icon

#106 Nico Rosberg Gave The Timestamp For The Answer To The Video Title, Saving You Time If You Just Wanted To Know His Opinion Share icon