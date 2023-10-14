ADVERTISEMENT

Often, people can intuitively tell whether something’s been designed well or poorly. When it comes to products, furniture, and logos, there has to be a balance between function and form. Without it, you risk alienating your customers or even worse—having your project ridiculed by millions of people online.

There’s one massively successful subreddit that does just that. Members of the online group share the most epic design fails they’ve ever stumbled across and it’s a masterclass in what to never ever do. We’ve collected some of the worst examples of design to share with you, so scroll down to check them out. Don’t forget to upvote the worst of the bunch!

Bored Panda reached out to consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D., to get his thoughts on what designers can do to ensure the quality of the end product and how to pick between designs that seem equally good. You'll find our full interview with the expert as you read on. Johnson is the host of the human nature and marketing psychology blogs, as well as the author of ‘Branding that Means Business.'

#1

I Think I Know Why

I Think I Know Why

TherRealMemeDemon Report

#2

Sometimes It's Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover

Sometimes It's Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover

jaapgrolleman Report

#3

I Don't Know If This Fits Here, But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods

I Don't Know If This Fits Here, But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods

howaboutthatgod Report

We asked Johnson, the host of the human nature and marketing psychology blogs, about the steps that designers can take to make sure the end product is a quality one. "Designers play a vital role in creating products that are not only beautiful but also function well and meet the needs of the people who will use them. The first step is understanding the 'who' and the 'what': 'who' they are designing it for, and 'what' they plan on using it for," he shed some light on the issue.

"The 'who' is paramount. First and foremost, designers need to listen to the people who will use their products. This means talking to potential users, gathering feedback, and conducting research to truly understand what these users want and need. This initial step is crucial because if a product doesn't meet the real needs of its audience, it won't be considered high-quality, no matter how polished it looks," Johnson explained to Bored Panda.
#4

Just Why

Just Why

ComunistCow Report

#5

Diapers For Mutant Baby

Diapers For Mutant Baby

XinXaiXoku Report

#6

Architect: So How Many Windows We Thinking? Client: Yes

Architect: So How Many Windows We Thinking? Client: Yes

Any-Classic-5733 Report

Stephanie M Machado
1 day ago

Slightly unattractive from the outside, yes. But I bet the natural sunlight from the inside is quite impeccable.

The author of 'Branding that Means Business' said that once designers have a good grasp of what users want, they then set out to create clear objectives and goals for their designs. Having a plan here is paramount. "They need a clear roadmap to follow, like a GPS guiding them to their destination. These objectives help keep the project on track and ensure that the end product fulfills its intended purpose."

On top of that, collaboration can be a big asset when it comes to creating quality—Johnson calls it a key ingredient. "Designers must work closely with various teams, including engineers, marketers, and quality assurance professionals. Their input and expertise are invaluable in ensuring that the design aligns with both technical feasibility and market expectations. Collaboration fosters innovation and helps avoid potential roadblocks down the road."

Finally, the designer has to focus on prototyping and iteration to fine-tune everything. "Designers often create rough drafts, known as prototypes, to get a sense of how the final product might look and feel. They share these with users to gather feedback, helping them to improve the design incrementally. Think of it like sculpting with a piece of clay—it gets better with each pass."

#7

Please Don't Season The Birds

Please Don't Season The Birds

Steven_NotMyRealName Report

Daniel Atkins
23 hours ago

That is "a salting" a bird. Thank you and good night.

#8

Vicious Incest?!

Vicious Incest?!

thedirtyjackal Report

#9

"How Do We Make It Clear That It's A Male Hand Without Seeing The Nails?"

"How Do We Make It Clear That It's A Male Hand Without Seeing The Nails?"

neverindoubt Report

Daniel Atkins
23 hours ago (edited)

That is an awkward way to handoff the baton the graphic designer clearly hasn't seen a relay race.

In the meantime, we were curious what the consumer psychology specialist would advise designers who can't seem to choose between two seemingly equally good designs. "A product designer can consider a few factors to make the decision," the host of the human nature and marketing psychology blogs told Bored Panda.

"First, they should revisit the initial objectives and goals of the project. Which design aligns better with these goals and the intended user experience? Second, they can involve potential users or stakeholders to gather their opinions and preferences. Sometimes, a fresh perspective can highlight subtle differences that make one design more appealing," the expert listed what designers should consider when making the choice.

"Third, think about practical aspects like cost, production feasibility, and maintenance requirements. Which design is more cost-effective or easier to produce and maintain in the long run? Last but not least, consider the long-term impact and adaptability of the design. Will one design accommodate potential future changes or trends better than the other?" he said.

#10

I'm Just Gonna Let The Fire Consume Me

I'm Just Gonna Let The Fire Consume Me

veethis Report

#11

I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First

I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First

bennythomson Report

#12

Mate, I Don't Think That's A Seagull

Mate, I Don't Think That's A Seagull

SparkOfFire_ Report

glowworm2
1 day ago

Please do not feed the ibises pretending to be seagulls.

"Making the choice might involve a combination of these factors, guided by a deep understanding of the project's core objectives and the needs of the end users. Ultimately, there's no risk-free scenario here, as there is always a bit of uncertainty about how a product will be used and interpreted in the real world," he said.

But by testing, iterating, and gathering as much data as possible, product designers can hedge their bets to the more likely option," Johnson shared. To read more of his insights, be sure to check out his human nature and marketing psychology blogs where he tackles a variety of interesting topics.
#13

Natural Beauty - Four Pairs Of Legs For Three Enourmous Torsos

Natural Beauty - Four Pairs Of Legs For Three Enourmous Torsos

JnK85 Report

#14

Thanks For Reminding Me

Thanks For Reminding Me

Conicius Report

Stephanie M Machado
1 day ago

Absolutely gorgeous building though, does anyone know what it's name is/location?

#15

I've Been Conditioned To Recognize This As "Do Not"

I've Been Conditioned To Recognize This As "Do Not"

CaptAwesome5 Report

Kimberly Alison
23 hours ago

The whole world has been conditioned that way. It ain't just you, my friend.

The awful design-focused subreddit is an integral part of Reddit as a whole. If you ever go on the site, it’s very likely that you’ve seen their posts in your feed.

At the time of writing, the sub has been around for over 12 years. The community currently stands at 3.8+ million members and it seems like it’ll continue to grow. Things might change, but bad designs are a timeless classic!

All active members are expected to maintain a high level of quality in terms of what they submit, from the content itself to the descriptions. For one, their posts have to be related to bad designs, otherwise, they may end up getting removed.
#16

Correct Punctuation Is A Must!

Correct Punctuation Is A Must!

[deleted] Report

#17

These New Public Trash Cans In The Us City I Live In (Binghamton, NY) That Definitely Won't Confuse Older Folks Trying To Send Mail

These New Public Trash Cans In The Us City I Live In (Binghamton, NY) That Definitely Won't Confuse Older Folks Trying To Send Mail

AfterDINNERMinge Report

#18

This Elevator

This Elevator

Xadacka Report

Low-effort and low-quality posts can also end up being trashed if the moderators feel like they don’t meet the standards they set for the community.

Aside from that, all redditors are expected to avoid common reposts and steer clear of bad software design posts (those belong on other, more tech-focused online groups).

Memes are also to be avoided: the design fails should be obvious to the audience without having to poke fun at it with image macros. As in other parts of Reddit, all members of the sub are to respect their fellow internet users and treat them with dignity.

#19

Very Long Message Warning (While Driving) Not To Take Your Eyes Off The Road For Too Long

Very Long Message Warning (While Driving) Not To Take Your Eyes Off The Road For Too Long

J4CKR4BB1TSL1MS Report

Rae Ramirez
23 hours ago

This really upsets me because all of the newer vehicles have this crazy insane tablet as part of the screen to monitor music and add your phone or do GPS. But you are not supposed to use your cell phone while you are driving. I'm glad I have an old car.

#20

A Water Filled Bench, As There Are No Holes…

A Water Filled Bench, As There Are No Holes…

Mrb1d Report

#21

This Balcony Blocking Half Of The Pavement

This Balcony Blocking Half Of The Pavement

Snoo_90160 Report

Even though taste can be a very subjective and individual thing, there are some universal design rules that help differentiate between ideas that work and ones that are bound to fail miserably.

At its core, bad design is about an inability to do what’s expected of it. Say, for instance, if a product is unwieldy or hard to use, or a poster doesn’t inform the audience of what it should.

Design legend Dieter Rams had 10 principles of design that practically everyone in the field knows. According to him, good design should be innovative, instead of rehashing the same old ideas over and over again. As such, designers need to start thinking outside of the box, instead of focusing only on derivative projects. Otherwise, you’ll end up stagnating.
#22

Safe Sex Campaign On My Campus Handed These Out

Safe Sex Campaign On My Campus Handed These Out

wrags23 Report

#23

The Mattress Is Edited On The Photo And Why Are They On The Floor Outside With The Mattress Next To Them? It Just Makes No Sense

The Mattress Is Edited On The Photo And Why Are They On The Floor Outside With The Mattress Next To Them? It Just Makes No Sense

GoldenAxo Report

#24

This Painting In The Pedestrian Lane

This Painting In The Pedestrian Lane

[deleted] Report

In the meantime, products have to be useful, as well as aesthetic. And these two concepts have to flow into one another. Designers who focus purely on aesthetics will find that nobody will want to use their products because they’re user-unfriendly.

Meanwhile, products that are purely functional might appeal to extreme minimalists, but others might steer clear of them due to how bland they look.

Rams believes that well-designed products should be easy to understand. Someone who looks at them should immediately know what they do and how to use them. Ideally, the products would also be designed in such a way as to make them last as long as possible and be eco-friendly to avoid waste.
#25

Not Only The Shower And Bathroom Are Together,it Wasn't Built For Claustrophobic

Not Only The Shower And Bathroom Are Together,it Wasn't Built For Claustrophobic

Garlianx_ Report

#26

I Don't Think That's Where The Eyes Are Supposed To Be On The Gorilla

I Don’t Think That’s Where The Eyes Are Supposed To Be On The Gorilla

Rayquazas_prophet Report

glowworm2
1 day ago (edited)

He's looking up at the car he's holding. Duh!

#27

Thanks To The Ramp People With Disability Now Can Access The Curb, Make A 360° Turn And Leave

Thanks To The Ramp People With Disability Now Can Access The Curb, Make A 360° Turn And Leave

chili_pepper97 Report

The same principles broadly apply to architecture and public spaces as well. "A modern design should not only look beautiful, but it should also be functional and serve a purpose,” the founder of the ‘Call it Design’ project on Instagram explained to Bored Panda during a previous interview.

“A well-designed space should feel open and uncluttered, with each element having a purpose and contributing to the overall aesthetic," the design expert said.

"[The] space should not only be beautiful and functional now. It should also stand the test of time and continue to look relevant and modern for years to come,” they told us about the importance of thinking ahead into the future.
#28

Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo

Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo

FinnMac93 Report

Maria B
20 hours ago

Yeah that does not work for me. I like the trashcans where you can upvote Barbie better.

#29

The Students At My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy And They Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue

The Students At My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy And They Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue

Ysisbr Report

#30

Let's Alphabetically Order The Floor Numbers

Let's Alphabetically Order The Floor Numbers

CRISPYricePC Report

We’d love to hear your thoughts about the designs featured in this list, dear Pandas. Which ones did you personally think were the worst of the bunch and why? Were there any products or graphics that you thought weren’t all that bad? Scroll down to the comment section to share your opinions. In the meantime, for some more splendidly horrendous design fails, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier posts.
#31

Brand New Handicapped Ramp At My Local Public Park

Brand New Handicapped Ramp At My Local Public Park

bonez656 Report

#32

Crappy Misleading Pie Chart

Crappy Misleading Pie Chart

Papa_is_Here_ Report

#33

Fire Exit In Case Of A Fire

Fire Exit In Case Of A Fire

AristonD Report

RavenTheCat
23 hours ago (edited)

We had a old fire exit sign so faded it said IT so we called it the pennywise hallway

#34

Every You Give Zoom More Idea?

Every You Give Zoom More Idea?

mirest Report

#35

The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off

The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off

Opposite_Strategy_43 Report

#36

Someone Found A Way To Make 'Press A Button, Get To A Floor' Complicated

Someone Found A Way To Make 'Press A Button, Get To A Floor' Complicated

daveymcbride Report

#37

This Tiny, Almost Invisible Ledge Has Made Multiple People Trip Up - And It's On A Balcony

This Tiny, Almost Invisible Ledge Has Made Multiple People Trip Up - And It’s On A Balcony

JonDaBon Report

Cyber Returns
19 hours ago

Police Officer: "Why are there so many suicides here?" [background] "aaaaaaAAAAAAGH!" *THUD!* Manager: "No idea"

#38

Yeah Okay Makes Sense Thank You

Yeah Okay Makes Sense Thank You

Vexced Report

#39

I Love Sping

I Love Sping

MackensieM08 Report

#40

Forcea Forsmt

Forcea Forsmt

coupledwalk Report

RaroaRaroa
23 hours ago

Force for samt? For smat? Force of smart? OMG, I googled it, it's Forecast Form.

#41

This Signage Is Impossible To Read In The Sun

This Signage Is Impossible To Read In The Sun

hockenduke Report

#42

I Think This Belongs Here

I Think This Belongs Here

aiden66 Report

#43

Why Would You Publicly Admit This

Why Would You Publicly Admit This

pennywaffer Report

#44

Him In Us Is... Heaven?

Him In Us Is... Heaven?

shmamien Report

JB
23 hours ago

Christian here. Sadly, I think that might be the intended message. Like how "I want to feel Jesus deep inside me" just sounds wrong in most circumstances.

#45

My Stylus Pen And Case Have This Weird Font For The Name And I Can't Figure Out What It Says Anymore

My Stylus Pen And Case Have This Weird Font For The Name And I Can’t Figure Out What It Says Anymore

AshDev0813 Report

Stephanie M Machado
1 day ago

I stared at this for at least 5 minutes and I have no idea what it says and that bothers me so much more than it should

#46

Close Monday Except Monday

Close Monday Except Monday

Gradiant_C Report

#47

Restaurant In Chicago

Restaurant In Chicago

slothen2 Report

#48

Just Connect It With Pipes Wtf

Just Connect It With Pipes Wtf

princemaster Report

#49

Isn't Love Anything Love Is Kind At All

Isn't Love Anything Love Is Kind At All

beirizzle Report

#50

I Love Gold Tins, What About You?

I Love Gold Tins, What About You?

lampa116 Report

