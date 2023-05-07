Whoever Designed These 94 Things Deserves Jail Time, But Will Have To Settle Being Shamed In This Group Instead (New Pics)
There are moments in all of our lives when we look around, astonished, wondering where all the quality went and why we’re surrounded by low-effort, unaesthetic garbage. American science fiction author and critic Theodore Sturgeon is credited for coming up with the idea that “ninety percent of everything” is going to be rubbish. It’s known as Sturgeon’s Law, and its effects can be seen in all areas of life, including design.
That’s where this massively popular subreddit comes in. It’s an online group that is dedicated to sharing the most epic and legendary design fails that range from cringe-worthy to beyond ridiculous. We’ve compiled a list of the latest worst offenders for you to enjoy, Pandas.
Bored Panda reached out to Matt Johnson, PhD, to hear his thoughts on Sturgeon's Law and how it applies in modern times, as well as how bad products can affect the reputation of an entire brand. He was kind enough to shed some light on the topic and revealed how the emotionality of a consumer can actually trump the functionality of the product. Johnson, PhD, is a neuroscientist, founder of the Human Nature Blog, and author of Branding That Means Business. You'll find our full interview with him below.
Fly To Europe And Have A Stroke
"Although Sturgeon’s Law is not based on any empirical evidence, it does contain a kernel of truth. And while the 90% threshold is up for considerable debate, this loose figure seems to capture the general consumer sentiment towards content and products," Johnson explained to Bored Panda.
"It also speaks to the general threshold for subjective appreciation of art, products, and creative output: since there is so much out there, the consumer must triage. You can’t think everything is amazing, or 'amazing' becomes meaningless. In this way, regardless of the intrinsic quality of the goods, they’ll appreciate and enjoy the top ~10%."
Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong
I'll Take Your Sofa Kitchen And Raise You This Tangled Line Kitchen (With Line Covered Appliances Hidden Against The Wall)
According to the neuroscientist, the law has become even more true now, in 2023. In his opinion, the threshold for how much rubbish is created now is "likely raised to 95% or higher," as more and more people have the tools to put their work and products on the market. "This comes down to the rise of digital media, generative AI, and the incredible ease of self-producing. As the skill and capital requirements to create new products have become less and less, the sheer volume of creative works has exploded," Johnson said.
"And while this has increased the number of exceptional works, it has also made it harder for people to separate the good from the bad, making their thresholds even higher."
Bored Panda was very interested to learn about the emotional aspect of consumers evaluating the quality of products. We were also curious whether a single bad product could have a large impact on the reputation of an entire brand. "The emotional component is huge," Johnson told us.
Pikachu What Have They Done To You!?
Probably Wouldn't Be Such A Bad Idea If Every Angle Wasn't Slightly Off
A Life-Changing Experience
"If the consumer feels positively towards a product, 90% of the battle is won. In fact, emotionality can easily trump the functionality of the product; if a consumer feels good about it, they’re much more forgiving about how it works. For example, many argue that from a purely functional standpoint, the iPhone is inferior to the Google Pixel. But of course, the emotional feelings towards the iPhone (largely stemming from the Apple brand), easily overcome this and then some," the neuroscientist gave us an example of how this works.
Meanwhile, the reputation of any brand is closely tied to the reputation of the products it produces. "If the product dips below expectations, the reputation of the entire brand suffers." To reduce risk, brand managers spend a lot of time on brand architecture: creating distinct brands within a company's portfolio.
"For example, Volkswagen AG (the company) owns the Volkswagen brand, and also Porsche, Bentley, Ducati, etc. This de-risks the spillover effect across these brand assets. In this way, if something goes wrong with, for example, the Volkswagen Taureg, it won’t impact their perception of Porsche, etc."
Each Of The Blue Dots On This Fire Escape Map Says “You Are Here”
The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained
Come on. Just magically suck out the dirt with your magic wand. It’s not that complicated.
The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color
The bad design-focused subreddit has amassed a whopping 3.4 million members since it was established in 2011. And there’s a lot to love about the online group.
The community has a ridiculously good sense of humor, so you’re bound to see a lot of examples of low-quality designs that are going to get you to chuckle. What’s more, the entire sub is a crash course in taste. Or, well, rather the lack of it. If you work in any creative or design-related field, it’s a place that teaches you what mistakes to avoid.
Unsurprisingly, members of the subreddit are encouraged to stay on-message and only post examples of rubbish design. What this means, in practice, is that there has to be an obvious lack of taste or functionality seen in professional products. The key word here is ‘professional.’ So broken items, manufacturing defects, or clearly amateur designs don’t fit the bill here.
One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely
At Least It's Padded?
This Map At A Coffee Shop
Similarly, the multi-million-member community is told to be as original as possible. So if you’re a fresh-faced Reddit recruit, check out the sub’s top 150 posts so you know what not to share with the community. Everyone enjoys new content instead of the same old carousel of pics, so don’t be shy and do a bit of research.
Meanwhile, the team running the group points out that some designs aren’t bad, even if they might look like that on the surface. For instance, clocks with the Roman numeral 4 written as IIII instead of IV do not count. That’s because IIII is a common alternative way of writing IV. Again—research!
Whoever Edited This Photo To Sell D&d Dice On Facebook Doesn't Know What They're Actually Used For
Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture
Toilets For Disabled People Are Located Upstairs In A Restaurant In Stockholm
As elsewhere on the web, be as courteous to all the other internet users as you can. Legitimate discussions about design, aesthetics, and consumer culture are perfectly fine. So long as they don’t devolve into name-calling, spiteful comments, or sharing someone else’s personal info online. If you need any additional info about, well, anything, the sub has a detailed Wiki. Meanwhile, if you have any questions, feel free to get in touch with the moderators.
This Poor Design On A Real Estate Agent's Building
Ad On The Road That Imitates Real Street Signs
For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa
Being a good designer means being great at communication and having unparalleled knowledge about your field. Tim Antoniuk, a design expert from the University of Alberta, previously told Bored Pada during an interview that a lot of responsibility rests solely on designers’ shoulders when it comes to the quality of a building project.
"It's hard, but that's why the best designers get paid so well for their outstanding work. They do great design/aesthetic work, but they also create efficiencies and they foresee and spot (some) problems from happening,” Antoniuk explained to us before.
May I Have A Wednesday, Please
Quite The Opposite Of An Open Concept Kitchen
Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From... Wood
"Many jobs can not just stop because a designer is not onsite or is not able to be reached. That said, builders need to honor the designer's vision, but again, if there is 'fuzziness' in the drawings or plans, decisions will be made by people that we may not want to make them,” the design expert said.
"We exist in a field that is ever-changing with the introduction of new materials, new construction requirements, and restrictions," Antoniuk told Bored Panda that a builder has to be able to communicate their vision to the contractors and stay on top of changes and novelties in their field of work.
Ride On Spac Eship
My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”
I Now Have Trust Issues With Cooking Instructions
During another interview with us, Antoniuk explained to Bored Panda that good design often relates to ergonomics and “the usability and functionality of the products and services and systems.” Good design is intuitive, deeply sympathetic, empathetic to the user, and emotional. “It is a catalyst for giving us feelings,” the design expert said.
However, he noted that, in his opinion, “far too many people expect poor design that doesn’t really work well.”
This Is Just Terrifying
I spent WAY too much time researching this. The guy in the picture IS the Timvision spokesman, but this picture was cut out of a legit ad and photoshopped onto the van. I love the ridiculous and wanted this to be real, but...alas.
Mmm Yes, I Sure Do Love Living In Tevas
I like my Tevas; they’re high quality sandals. I’m on my second pair in 28 years, and probably wear them ~100 days per year.
Probably The Worst Logo I've Ever Seen. It's For A Plastic Surgeon
The Land Is Blue And The Water Is White. I Am Not Proud To Say That I Spent Multiple Minutes Trying To Figure Out Why All The Cities Were Underwater
Someone Put Up This Sign On A Corner Near Me
There Is No Way To Complete The Puzzle
I guess the moral of this story is that Cyril should settle with a leaf instead?
My Grandma Bought A Condo That Was Built In 2018, I Just Noticed This
Simultaneously Too High And Too Low - This Dress
Arms (Found On A Cruise Ship I Was On Last Week)
Tie Dye Socks That Look Like Someone Used Them As Toilet Paper
“Thou Shalt Use 24 Point Font. Thou Shalt Not Use 23 Unless Immediately Proceeding To 24. 22 Is Right Out!
Good Old 'Ondon
"Panic on the streets of Ondon! Panic on the streets of Irmingham!"
Starbucks Duality Of Design
Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°c
A lot of beaches have grills so you can have a picnic. This beach lets you roast your own nuts
Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump
Looks like a constipated guy turned his legs into a toilet
Every One Of Them Is Playing On The Wrong Side Of The Capo
The shadow of the bow on the violin looks like a cliche Italian guy’s mustache
Sock Model Not Wearing Socks
The Last Two Steps On These Stairs Are Higher Than The Previous 50
Neighbors Went Upscale In Their Sidewalk Replacement, But Picked Incredibly Slippery Pavers
Door Knockers On Glass 👌🏻
Foll Is My Favorite Season
I Don't Think Someone Thought This Through
Readability Comes Second
This Double Sided Exit Sign
Press 2 To Get To The 3rd Level, Choose 5 Or 6 To Get To The 6th
This Pub Is Supposed To Be Called “Bunch Of Grapes” And I Saw This Unreadable Logo And Asked My Mate “How Far Is The Pub Then?”
Prizes On Offer At The Clinic
It's Not As Dramatic As Others Here, But I Can't Tell If I'm Crazy Or Not. This Ad Is Ugly As Hell, Isn't It?
That's actually painful (it says anniversary if anyone else is trying to figure it out)
It Took Me A Few Beats To Realize 2312 Was Down This Hallway
High School Math: My brain shuts down and is unable to process these squiggles