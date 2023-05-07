There are moments in all of our lives when we look around, astonished, wondering where all the quality went and why we’re surrounded by low-effort, unaesthetic garbage. American science fiction author and critic Theodore Sturgeon is credited for coming up with the idea that “ninety percent of everything” is going to be rubbish. It’s known as Sturgeon’s Law, and its effects can be seen in all areas of life, including design.

That’s where this massively popular subreddit comes in. It’s an online group that is dedicated to sharing the most epic and legendary design fails that range from cringe-worthy to beyond ridiculous. We’ve compiled a list of the latest worst offenders for you to enjoy, Pandas.

Bored Panda reached out to Matt Johnson, PhD, to hear his thoughts on Sturgeon's Law and how it applies in modern times, as well as how bad products can affect the reputation of an entire brand. He was kind enough to shed some light on the topic and revealed how the emotionality of a consumer can actually trump the functionality of the product. Johnson, PhD, is a neuroscientist, founder of the Human Nature Blog, and author of Branding That Means Business. You'll find our full interview with him below. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fly To Europe And Have A Stroke

Fly To Europe And Have A Stroke

DucksToo22 Report

33points
POST
Ivy_Fox
Ivy_Fox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when they take a photo of you without you knowing

9
9points
reply
View more comments

"Although Sturgeon’s Law is not based on any empirical evidence, it does contain a kernel of truth. And while the 90% threshold is up for considerable debate, this loose figure seems to capture the general consumer sentiment towards content and products," Johnson explained to Bored Panda.

"It also speaks to the general threshold for subjective appreciation of art, products, and creative output: since there is so much out there, the consumer must triage. You can’t think everything is amazing, or 'amazing' becomes meaningless. In this way, regardless of the intrinsic quality of the goods, they’ll appreciate and enjoy the top ~10%."
#2

Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong

Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong

toastisfree Report

33points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don' think that box is big enough for all the garbage children.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

I'll Take Your Sofa Kitchen And Raise You This Tangled Line Kitchen (With Line Covered Appliances Hidden Against The Wall)

I'll Take Your Sofa Kitchen And Raise You This Tangled Line Kitchen (With Line Covered Appliances Hidden Against The Wall)

-avoidingwork- Report

32points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When parents want some free time so they give the kids a bag of meth and a case of electrical tape and tell them there is frozen pizza in the freezer.

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

According to the neuroscientist, the law has become even more true now, in 2023. In his opinion, the threshold for how much rubbish is created now is "likely raised to 95% or higher," as more and more people have the tools to put their work and products on the market. "This comes down to the rise of digital media, generative AI, and the incredible ease of self-producing. As the skill and capital requirements to create new products have become less and less, the sheer volume of creative works has exploded," Johnson said.

"And while this has increased the number of exceptional works, it has also made it harder for people to separate the good from the bad, making their thresholds even higher."

Bored Panda was very interested to learn about the emotional aspect of consumers evaluating the quality of products. We were also curious whether a single bad product could have a large impact on the reputation of an entire brand. "The emotional component is huge," Johnson told us.
#4

Pikachu What Have They Done To You!?

Pikachu What Have They Done To You!?

Mellowlyhunger347 Report

31points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet still slightly less creepy than the pikachu vagina bouncy house.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Probably Wouldn't Be Such A Bad Idea If Every Angle Wasn't Slightly Off

Probably Wouldn't Be Such A Bad Idea If Every Angle Wasn't Slightly Off

Any-Classic-5733 Report

29points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shame on you people mocking the special sink for people with scoliosis. /s

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

A Life-Changing Experience

A Life-Changing Experience

froopy_doo Report

28points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When Doctor Strange is your chiropractor. Actually, just chiropractors in general.

10
10points
reply
View more comments

"If the consumer feels positively towards a product, 90% of the battle is won. In fact, emotionality can easily trump the functionality of the product; if a consumer feels good about it, they’re much more forgiving about how it works. For example, many argue that from a purely functional standpoint, the iPhone is inferior to the Google Pixel. But of course, the emotional feelings towards the iPhone (largely stemming from the Apple brand), easily overcome this and then some," the neuroscientist gave us an example of how this works.

Meanwhile, the reputation of any brand is closely tied to the reputation of the products it produces. "If the product dips below expectations, the reputation of the entire brand suffers." To reduce risk, brand managers spend a lot of time on brand architecture: creating distinct brands within a company's portfolio.

"For example, Volkswagen AG (the company) owns the Volkswagen brand, and also Porsche, Bentley, Ducati, etc. This de-risks the spillover effect across these brand assets. In this way, if something goes wrong with, for example, the Volkswagen Taureg, it won’t impact their perception of Porsche, etc."
#7

Each Of The Blue Dots On This Fire Escape Map Says “You Are Here”

Each Of The Blue Dots On This Fire Escape Map Says “You Are Here”

EmmaStonewallJackson Report

26points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Works well if you’re at a parallel universe party

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#8

The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

FuzzboarEKKO Report

26points
POST
Skyla King
Skyla King
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on. Just magically suck out the dirt with your magic wand. It’s not that complicated.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#9

The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color

The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color

hansolo625 Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

The bad design-focused subreddit has amassed a whopping 3.4 million members since it was established in 2011. And there’s a lot to love about the online group.

The community has a ridiculously good sense of humor, so you’re bound to see a lot of examples of low-quality designs that are going to get you to chuckle. What’s more, the entire sub is a crash course in taste. Or, well, rather the lack of it. If you work in any creative or design-related field, it’s a place that teaches you what mistakes to avoid.

Unsurprisingly, members of the subreddit are encouraged to stay on-message and only post examples of rubbish design. What this means, in practice, is that there has to be an obvious lack of taste or functionality seen in professional products. The key word here is ‘professional.’ So broken items, manufacturing defects, or clearly amateur designs don’t fit the bill here.
#10

One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely

One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely

Jonlevy93 Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#11

At Least It's Padded?

At Least It's Padded?

cheekymrs Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#12

This Map At A Coffee Shop

This Map At A Coffee Shop

Holzweg34 Report

25points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Similarly, the multi-million-member community is told to be as original as possible. So if you’re a fresh-faced Reddit recruit, check out the sub’s top 150 posts so you know what not to share with the community. Everyone enjoys new content instead of the same old carousel of pics, so don’t be shy and do a bit of research.

Meanwhile, the team running the group points out that some designs aren’t bad, even if they might look like that on the surface. For instance, clocks with the Roman numeral 4 written as IIII instead of IV do not count. That’s because IIII is a common alternative way of writing IV. Again—research!
#13

Whoever Edited This Photo To Sell D&d Dice On Facebook Doesn't Know What They're Actually Used For

Whoever Edited This Photo To Sell D&d Dice On Facebook Doesn't Know What They're Actually Used For

missmaggy2u Report

24points
POST
MMcD
MMcD
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention the case won't close

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#14

Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture

Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture

KlassyKlutz Report

24points
POST
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It seems odd. Like if I walked toward it, I'd run into a mirror face first.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

Toilets For Disabled People Are Located Upstairs In A Restaurant In Stockholm

Toilets For Disabled People Are Located Upstairs In A Restaurant In Stockholm

momo_power Report

23points
POST
David
David
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like there is also a ladder to climb. Good times.

5
5points
reply
View more comments

As elsewhere on the web, be as courteous to all the other internet users as you can. Legitimate discussions about design, aesthetics, and consumer culture are perfectly fine. So long as they don’t devolve into name-calling, spiteful comments, or sharing someone else’s personal info online. If you need any additional info about, well, anything, the sub has a detailed Wiki. Meanwhile, if you have any questions, feel free to get in touch with the moderators.
#16

This Poor Design On A Real Estate Agent's Building

This Poor Design On A Real Estate Agent's Building

wanderingbrother Report

23points
POST
Aida Steed
Aida Steed
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

POV: You are a socially anxious real estate agent.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

Ad On The Road That Imitates Real Street Signs

Ad On The Road That Imitates Real Street Signs

AboutHelpTools3 Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#18

For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

logstain Report

23points
POST
Ivy_Fox
Ivy_Fox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the government is wiping south america from the face of the earth 😱

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Being a good designer means being great at communication and having unparalleled knowledge about your field. Tim Antoniuk, a design expert from the University of Alberta, previously told Bored Pada during an interview that a lot of responsibility rests solely on designers’ shoulders when it comes to the quality of a building project.

"It's hard, but that's why the best designers get paid so well for their outstanding work. They do great design/aesthetic work, but they also create efficiencies and they foresee and spot (some) problems from happening,” Antoniuk explained to us before.
#19

May I Have A Wednesday, Please

May I Have A Wednesday, Please

_Goodrandom Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#20

Quite The Opposite Of An Open Concept Kitchen

Quite The Opposite Of An Open Concept Kitchen

Dahneeze Report

22points
POST
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*knocks spoon off counter* it lands in the basement

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#21

Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From... Wood

Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From... Wood

duucfho Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

"Many jobs can not just stop because a designer is not onsite or is not able to be reached. That said, builders need to honor the designer's vision, but again, if there is 'fuzziness' in the drawings or plans, decisions will be made by people that we may not want to make them,” the design expert said.

"We exist in a field that is ever-changing with the introduction of new materials, new construction requirements, and restrictions," Antoniuk told Bored Panda that a builder has to be able to communicate their vision to the contractors and stay on top of changes and novelties in their field of work.
#22

Ride On Spac Eship

Ride On Spac Eship

pruaga Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, but why does this "Spac eship" have wheels?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”

My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”

Hopeful_Relative_494 Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#24

I Now Have Trust Issues With Cooking Instructions

I Now Have Trust Issues With Cooking Instructions

bartolemew Report

19points
POST
View more comments

During another interview with us, Antoniuk explained to Bored Panda that good design often relates to ergonomics and “the usability and functionality of the products and services and systems.” Good design is intuitive, deeply sympathetic, empathetic to the user, and emotional. “It is a catalyst for giving us feelings,” the design expert said.

However, he noted that, in his opinion, “far too many people expect poor design that doesn’t really work well.” 
#25

This Is Just Terrifying

This Is Just Terrifying

Pillagerkillager Report

19points
POST
Shayne Randlett
Shayne Randlett
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I spent WAY too much time researching this. The guy in the picture IS the Timvision spokesman, but this picture was cut out of a legit ad and photoshopped onto the van. I love the ridiculous and wanted this to be real, but...alas.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Mmm Yes, I Sure Do Love Living In Tevas

Mmm Yes, I Sure Do Love Living In Tevas

TheAverageYBAJoe Report

19points
POST
Michael Fernandez
Michael Fernandez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like my Tevas; they’re high quality sandals. I’m on my second pair in 28 years, and probably wear them ~100 days per year.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Probably The Worst Logo I've Ever Seen. It's For A Plastic Surgeon

Probably The Worst Logo I've Ever Seen. It's For A Plastic Surgeon

Phedericus Report

19points
POST
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Picasso was a surgeon.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

For some more awful and hilarious design decisions, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier features here, here, and here.

Meanwhile, feel free to drop by the comments and tell us all about the designs in this list that you loved to hate the most. We have our favorites in mind for the top spots, but what are yours?
#28

The Land Is Blue And The Water Is White. I Am Not Proud To Say That I Spent Multiple Minutes Trying To Figure Out Why All The Cities Were Underwater

The Land Is Blue And The Water Is White. I Am Not Proud To Say That I Spent Multiple Minutes Trying To Figure Out Why All The Cities Were Underwater

meme_planet_13 Report

19points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This honestly makes my brain feel weird

2
2points
reply
#29

Someone Put Up This Sign On A Corner Near Me

Someone Put Up This Sign On A Corner Near Me

tactiphile Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#30

There Is No Way To Complete The Puzzle

There Is No Way To Complete The Puzzle

Heam21 Report

19points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess the moral of this story is that Cyril should settle with a leaf instead?

20
20points
reply
View more comments
#31

My Grandma Bought A Condo That Was Built In 2018, I Just Noticed This

My Grandma Bought A Condo That Was Built In 2018, I Just Noticed This

dbnrdaily Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#32

Simultaneously Too High And Too Low - This Dress

Simultaneously Too High And Too Low - This Dress

Tessa7 Report

19points
POST
Kitty1019
Kitty1019
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I keep seeing sagging ( . ) ( . ), like freaking bowling balls

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Arms (Found On A Cruise Ship I Was On Last Week)

Arms (Found On A Cruise Ship I Was On Last Week)

Go_Crazyyy Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, you're telling me y'all don't have 4 feet arms? Or a hoof for a foot and an extremely large head?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Tie Dye Socks That Look Like Someone Used Them As Toilet Paper

Tie Dye Socks That Look Like Someone Used Them As Toilet Paper

Professional_Lunch43 Report

18points
POST
Firestorm Glow
Firestorm Glow
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or maybe dried blood from dropping a knife on a foot…

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

“Thou Shalt Use 24 Point Font. Thou Shalt Not Use 23 Unless Immediately Proceeding To 24. 22 Is Right Out!

“Thou Shalt Use 24 Point Font. Thou Shalt Not Use 23 Unless Immediately Proceeding To 24. 22 Is Right Out!

Fazioliphotography Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Good Old 'Ondon

Good Old 'Ondon

Cybersponge94 Report

18points
POST
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Panic on the streets of Ondon! Panic on the streets of Irmingham!"

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Starbucks Duality Of Design

Starbucks Duality Of Design

strathiee Report

18points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, there IS a queue there.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#38

Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°c

Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°c

unfederica Report

18points
POST
Shayne Randlett
Shayne Randlett
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of beaches have grills so you can have a picnic. This beach lets you roast your own nuts

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#39

Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump

Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump

bernardo15 Report

18points
POST
Firestorm Glow
Firestorm Glow
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a constipated guy turned his legs into a toilet

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#40

Every One Of Them Is Playing On The Wrong Side Of The Capo

Every One Of Them Is Playing On The Wrong Side Of The Capo

MikeOwen91 Report

17points
POST
Skyla King
Skyla King
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The shadow of the bow on the violin looks like a cliche Italian guy’s mustache

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#41

Sock Model Not Wearing Socks

Sock Model Not Wearing Socks

DressedNuthatch Report

17points
POST
#42

The Last Two Steps On These Stairs Are Higher Than The Previous 50

The Last Two Steps On These Stairs Are Higher Than The Previous 50

david_pridson Report

17points
POST
Firestorm Glow
Firestorm Glow
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would definitely trip. Hahaha clumsy people, unite!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Neighbors Went Upscale In Their Sidewalk Replacement, But Picked Incredibly Slippery Pavers

Neighbors Went Upscale In Their Sidewalk Replacement, But Picked Incredibly Slippery Pavers

KSMO Report

17points
POST
David
David
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that is like most places, the city owns the land the sidewalk is on, not the neighbors.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Door Knockers On Glass 👌🏻

Door Knockers On Glass 👌🏻

llandbeforeslime Report

17points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least you'll get in even if they don't hear your knock

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#45

Foll Is My Favorite Season

Foll Is My Favorite Season

martrocks Report

16points
POST
Firestorm Glow
Firestorm Glow
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Petition to change fall to foll:

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

I Don't Think Someone Thought This Through

I Don't Think Someone Thought This Through

ThatDamnC Report

16points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can anyone explain to me what this is SUPPOSED to say? Because that looks to be a fighting c**k. It even has the spur blades strapped to it's ankles. So even without making a sophomoric joke about c**k / church, I just don't get what they are trying to say.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Readability Comes Second

Readability Comes Second

NitroCrystal81 Report

16points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just read between the thighs.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

This Double Sided Exit Sign

This Double Sided Exit Sign

superaa Report

16points
POST
David
David
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's double sided so people glitching in through the wall can read it too. /s surely there was supposed to be a piece of opaque plastic between the layers or something like that. Makes me think not a design flaw but more like mild vandalism.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Press 2 To Get To The 3rd Level, Choose 5 Or 6 To Get To The 6th

Press 2 To Get To The 3rd Level, Choose 5 Or 6 To Get To The 6th

Tall-Reporter7627 Report

16points
POST
David
David
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a xylophone. If you play the first 5 notes of Boogie Nights it takes to the secret club in the basement.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

This Pub Is Supposed To Be Called “Bunch Of Grapes” And I Saw This Unreadable Logo And Asked My Mate “How Far Is The Pub Then?”

This Pub Is Supposed To Be Called “Bunch Of Grapes” And I Saw This Unreadable Logo And Asked My Mate “How Far Is The Pub Then?”

isaac-jones Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#51

Prizes On Offer At The Clinic

Prizes On Offer At The Clinic

BaronVonStretchmark Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#52

It's Not As Dramatic As Others Here, But I Can't Tell If I'm Crazy Or Not. This Ad Is Ugly As Hell, Isn't It?

It's Not As Dramatic As Others Here, But I Can't Tell If I'm Crazy Or Not. This Ad Is Ugly As Hell, Isn't It?

JayKaBe Report

14points
POST
crowspectre (he/they)
crowspectre (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's actually painful (it says anniversary if anyone else is trying to figure it out)

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

It Took Me A Few Beats To Realize 2312 Was Down This Hallway

It Took Me A Few Beats To Realize 2312 Was Down This Hallway

taniyamaboy Report

14points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

High School Math: My brain shuts down and is unable to process these squiggles

1
1point
reply
#54

What A Weird Choice Of Both Fonts For Writing The I’s

What A Weird Choice Of Both Fonts For Writing The I’s

ellalol Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#55

A Glass Sign Casting A Shadow On Itself. Every Placard In The Building Looks Like This

A Glass Sign Casting A Shadow On Itself. Every Placard In The Building Looks Like This

dogisprime Report

14points
POST