As kids, we often want to show off the cool things we make, be it a sandcastle, a LEGO house, a drawing, or something else. In such a situation, we’d find a person dear to our hearts at the moment—a parent, a grandparent, a sibling, or a stranger passing by on the street—and show off what we made, often adding a quite expressive “I MADE THIS.”

Well, as adults, people also create cool things all the time, though they might refrain from stopping strangers passing by to show it off. Luckily, there’s a place on Reddit where people are not only free to, but are invited to show off the things they make, fittingly titled ‘Something I Made.’ On the list below, you can find some examples of things netizens have created and shared with fellow community members. So, wait no longer—scroll down to marvel at them, and make sure to upvote your favorites. Happy scrolling!

#1

Handmade Stained Glass Book Ends With Mushrooms

jelly_unicorn_ Report

19points
    #2

    Cozy Cardigan For The Colder Months

    Ansitru Report

    18points
    jesse_10 avatar
    Jesse
    Jesse
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvoted for that smile alone. Damn, they're gorgeous.

    #3

    Made This Sunflower Dress

    HeatherSueSews Report

    16points
    #4

    My Recent Sunset Painting (Acrylics)

    KarolynHuum Report

    16points
    #5

    I Made These Stained Glass Pieces This Week!

    readingthestars Report

    14points
    #6

    I Embroidered This Mushroom Cardigan

    peacefrogstudio Report

    13points
    #7

    Made A Painting

    M_furfur Report

    13points
    #8

    I Knitted 0.08 Micron Thin 999k Pure Silver Wires With A Needle, Made A Bracelet And Oxidized Them

    kibelem Report

    13points
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You've obviously have a lot of talent and patience

    #9

    Avid Reader, A Little Laser Cut Woodwork Designed And Made By Me

    mtomsky Report

    12points
    #10

    A Little Dude For My Brother's Big Birthday

    Glittered_Fingers Report

    12points
    #11

    I Made This Little Guy Running With His Loaves

    biscotti-hottie Report

    12points
    #12

    'pink Heart Shaped Balloons', 2024, Painted By Me In Acrylics

    LittleLachrymose Report

    11points
    #13

    I Made Shopping Bags Out Of Rice Bags

    flotusspunkmeyer Report

    11points
    #14

    This Dress From A 1957 Vogue Pattern

    wildgreentree Report

    11points
    #15

    I Made Some Not Very Fast Food, A Tortise Burger!

    SadCatFriend Report

    11points
    #16

    I Have A Black Belt In Monopoly Piece Making. Its A Very Niche Market Haha. Very Very Niche, Me And One Other Guy

    yourmailmansays Report

    11points
    #17

    Ceramic Trays I Made

    greenbrickpottery Report

    11points
    #18

    Finally Finished This Bobbin Lace!

    Ranija Report

    11points
    #19

    Painted My White Headphones!

    Ok-Cranberry-7087 Report

    11points
    #20

    I Spent An Embarrassing Amount Of Time Making 60 Feet Of Giant Christmas Lights (That Actually Light Up)

    courtneyrel Report

    11points
    #21

    Glass Snails I've Been Making Lately

    Environmental_Fix_82 Report

    11points
    #22

    I Made More Worry Stones! These Ones Are Veggie-Themed

    Mapleghoul Report

    10points
    #23

    My Dragon

    Desperate-Fly-4264 Report

    10points
    #24

    A Fun Mug I Made

    greenbrickpottery Report

    10points
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I was drinking my tea out of this right now

    #25

    I Just Made A “Friend” For The Cat

    Alert_Cranberry9427 Report

    10points
    #26

    A Recently Completed Piece—how Closely Do You Think It Resembles The Original?

    Alert_Cranberry9427 Report

    10points
    #27

    Toad Bag!

    11never Report

    10points
    #28

    Colorful "Spilled Potion" I Made (Then Dropped And Broke)

    BespatteredFacade Report

    10points
    #29

    My New Oil Painting

    Idontknow649 Report

    10points
    #30

    Hand Tufted Rug, By Me

    Smallbutalsomedium Report

    9points
    #31

    Very Proud Of Myself For Making This Monstera Out Of Pipe Cleaners!

    Initial-Progress5961 Report

    9points
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would love one of these as I've killed every houseplant I've ever had, mind you knowing me I'd still try to water it

    #32

    I Made A White Lion Bag And Carving Lion Fur Is Always The Most Time Consuming And Labor Intensive Job

    leatherchildc Report

    9points
    #33

    1940s Inspired Suit I Made!

    Wifeologii Report

    9points
    #34

    I Made A Little Mushroom Bag!

    Gummy_Bubby Report

    9points
    #35

    I Made Frames From Real Dried Flowers. And Don't Worry, Butterflies And Dragonflies Are Also Made From Dried Flowers

    Bohemialife1 Report

    9points
    #36

    Mushroom Spoon

    UNH0LYM0NK Report

    9points
    #37

    Stained Glass Stand Mixer Mirror I Made

    bolognasandwichglass Report

    9points
    #38

    Cardboard Casio Watch I Made For Class

    Organic-Bandicoot965 Report

    9points
    #39

    I'm A Stained Glass Artist, Here Is My Latest Piece

    olwenglass Report

    9points
    #40

    I Make Puking Christmas Tree Earrings

    ajaknna Report

    8points
    #41

    Custom Dr.martens I Painted For My Mom’s Birthday

    Kindly_Dare_8033 Report

    8points
    #42

    I Made This Mossy Mushroom Wreath

    shouldacouldadid Report

    8points
    #43

    Designed And Tufted A 3 X 2ft. Mothman Rug

    LettuceTransport Report

    8points
    #44

    I Made A Single Person Park Bench. Otherwise Known As A Really Heavy Chair

    flanksteakfan82 Report

    8points
    #45

    My Wife's Newest Designs For Christmas

    Spirited-Bat8046 Report

    8points
    #46

    I Made Some Goblins For My Families Christmas Stockings This Year

    Spooky_Gecko Report

    8points
    #47

    We Made A Tea Cabinet Out Of A Useless Wine Rack

    brodyqat Report

    8points
    #48

    This Was One Of My Biggest Projects. Very Proud

    After-Ad-4352 Report

    8points
    #49

    My First Crochet Project Ever

    Prior-Throat-8017 Report

    8points
    #50

    Made A Leather Satchel For My Mom For Christmas But I Might Just Keep It

    mauryseth Report

    8points
    #51

    I Made A Rug Representing “Hypervigilance”

    Charlieethetuna Report

    7points
    #52

    Proud Of My Stained Glass Mew Two Panel

    mewisme700 Report

    7points
    #53

    A Drippy Bowl I Made

    greenbrickpottery Report

    7points
    #54

    I Made A Rug A Titled “I’m Not Actually Angry"

    Charlieethetuna Report

    7points
    #55

    I Made A Stained Glass Winged Scarab

    Jombi42 Report

    7points
    #56

    I Made A Children’s Horror Series. After 4 Years Of Writing, A Company Bought A Bulk Order Of My Books To Sell In Their Store! They Sent Me This Picture A Few Days Ago!

    davinpantz Report

    7points
    #57

    A Leather Portrait I Made To Honor A Memory

    naomicrafted Report

    7points
    #58

    I Made This Bedazzled Breakfast Themed Purse

    Organicsweetpotatoes Report

    7points
    #59

    I Painted A Bridge In My City

    queenartistseller Report

    7points
    #60

    It Was The Logical Choice For This Frame

    jadedtortoise Report

    7points
    #61

    Do You Like My Cat Paintings?

    vallancet Report

    7points
    #62

    Mosaic Guitar Out Of Costume Jewelry. Love How It Turned Out

    KBlake1982 Report

    6points
    #63

    Made These Paper Flowers For My First Market! Hope People Enjoy Looking At Them

    Cl0wNme Report

    6points
    #64

    I Made This Skirt!! Aaaand It Has Pockets!!

    curious_kitty705 Report

    6points
    #65

    Is This Okay As A Gift?

    plutoforprez Report

    6points
    #66

    I Carved A Wooden Fox That Was Fishing

    BodhiLover9015 Report

    6points
    #67

    I Became Obsessed With (Nerdy) Tapestry Crochet This Year

    phxbxs Report

    6points
    #68

    I Made A "Dinner Decider"

    LRM Report

    6points
    #69

    I Hand-Stitched Some Animals With A Mix Of Cute And Bold Vibes. Which One Is Your Favorite?

    rebordacao Report

    6points
    #70

    I Hand-Embroidered Some Stuff That A Few Of You Can Relate To

    rebordacao Report

    5points
    #71

    A 70’s Inspired Mushroom Cardigan I Knit

    CrowHollow Report

    5points
    #72

    Brand New Miniature Portraits

    mtomsky Report

    5points
    #73

    Working On Some Textile Food Home Decor

    sheabutteredpiggies Report

    5points
    #74

    I Made A Drop Down Table Painting For My Wife To Do Her Puzzles

    BlueHQ Report

    5points
    #75

    Not Me But My Very Clever 14yr Old Daughter Made This Lolly Dispenser In Woodwork

    Janica83 Report

    5points
    #76

    I Haven’t Seriously Drawn Since Second Grade When A Teacher Used My Drawings As A Bad Example. Recently Tried Drawing Some Fish. I Kind Of Like Them

    another-sad-gay-bich Report

    5points
    #77

    I Made An Anglerfish For My Air Plant

    Ok_Cartographer_6453 Report

    5points
    #78

    Teckdecks Are Cool At My Son's School ATM, So I Made Him A Halfpipe

    Sausage_Claws Report

    5points
    #79

    Total Newbie Sewer, Kid Wanted A //Yellow Triceratops// Plush For Christmas…

    jelbee Report

    5points
    #80

    Some Small Oil Paintings Inspired By The Christmas Season :)

    jessicamozzini Report

    5points
