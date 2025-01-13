ADVERTISEMENT

As kids, we often want to show off the cool things we make, be it a sandcastle, a LEGO house, a drawing, or something else. In such a situation, we’d find a person dear to our hearts at the moment—a parent, a grandparent, a sibling, or a stranger passing by on the street—and show off what we made, often adding a quite expressive “I MADE THIS.”

Well, as adults, people also create cool things all the time, though they might refrain from stopping strangers passing by to show it off. Luckily, there’s a place on Reddit where people are not only free to, but are invited to show off the things they make, fittingly titled ‘Something I Made.’ On the list below, you can find some examples of things netizens have created and shared with fellow community members. So, wait no longer—scroll down to marvel at them, and make sure to upvote your favorites. Happy scrolling!