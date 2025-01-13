80 Times Something People Made Was So Cool, They Just Had To Share It (New Pics)
As kids, we often want to show off the cool things we make, be it a sandcastle, a LEGO house, a drawing, or something else. In such a situation, we’d find a person dear to our hearts at the moment—a parent, a grandparent, a sibling, or a stranger passing by on the street—and show off what we made, often adding a quite expressive “I MADE THIS.”
Well, as adults, people also create cool things all the time, though they might refrain from stopping strangers passing by to show it off. Luckily, there’s a place on Reddit where people are not only free to, but are invited to show off the things they make, fittingly titled ‘Something I Made.’ On the list below, you can find some examples of things netizens have created and shared with fellow community members. So, wait no longer—scroll down to marvel at them, and make sure to upvote your favorites. Happy scrolling!
Handmade Stained Glass Book Ends With Mushrooms
Cozy Cardigan For The Colder Months
Made This Sunflower Dress
My Recent Sunset Painting (Acrylics)
I Made These Stained Glass Pieces This Week!
I Embroidered This Mushroom Cardigan
Made A Painting
I Knitted 0.08 Micron Thin 999k Pure Silver Wires With A Needle, Made A Bracelet And Oxidized Them
Avid Reader, A Little Laser Cut Woodwork Designed And Made By Me
A Little Dude For My Brother's Big Birthday
I Made This Little Guy Running With His Loaves
'pink Heart Shaped Balloons', 2024, Painted By Me In Acrylics
I Made Shopping Bags Out Of Rice Bags
This Dress From A 1957 Vogue Pattern
I Made Some Not Very Fast Food, A Tortise Burger!
I Have A Black Belt In Monopoly Piece Making. Its A Very Niche Market Haha. Very Very Niche, Me And One Other Guy
Ceramic Trays I Made
Finally Finished This Bobbin Lace!
I Spent An Embarrassing Amount Of Time Making 60 Feet Of Giant Christmas Lights (That Actually Light Up)
Glass Snails I've Been Making Lately
I Made More Worry Stones! These Ones Are Veggie-Themed
A Fun Mug I Made
I Just Made A “Friend” For The Cat
A Recently Completed Piece—how Closely Do You Think It Resembles The Original?
Toad Bag!
Colorful "Spilled Potion" I Made (Then Dropped And Broke)
My New Oil Painting
This is a painting? Christ, this is so realistic, such talent