ADVERTISEMENT

Crafting can be a great hobby: making something with your hands is a great source of pride for many people. The arts and crafts market is a testament to how popular DIY hobbies are. In 2021, online sales for art and craft supplies, for example, were over $15.7 billion.



Sadly, not all crafting ideas result in something stunning every single time. As a casual knitter, I admit I have made some atrocious socks and even gifted them to friends for Christmas. My only hope is that they never shared them on the "That's It, I'm Craft Shaming!" Facebook group. And if they did, well... let's look for them here!