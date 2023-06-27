50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, Their Crafts Got Shamed Online (New Pics)
Those who have been following Bored Panda at least for a little while probably know that we have a weakness for hilariously bad DIY projects. Or rather, DiWHY. I guess that's largely because anyone who struggles with their own creative endeavors, big or small, needs the reassurance that there's someone worse than them in order to sleep at night.
And there's a Facebook group that provides just that. It's called 'That's it, I'm craft shaming,' and even though this online community is just two years old, its 17K members have already collected plenty of eerie custom-made dolls, baked bean Christmas ornaments, and other things that you couldn't even imagine. So for better or worse, continue scrolling to check out some of the group's recent hot posts.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Saw This On Another Group And I Think It Belongs Here
Yes, Harry is certainly holding his "wand".
No
Oh, they are earrings! I see it now. Depends on who made them. If it was my 9-year-old, I'd say good job ;-)
Saw That On Etsy
This Looks Disgusting
Kinda Looks Like The Grinch
Funny Bad Crafts
Does This Count?
Found In A Thrift Store. (Not By Me) I'm A Rock Hound For Sure But Why?
Someone In A Group Im In Just Finished This. I Have No Idea What It Says
Found In The Local Marketplace
What a waste of BEANS! They belong on TOAST! #AngryBrit
Shaming Whoever Thinks They Can Sell This St. Louis Cardinals Tumbler On Etsy For $35.00 (With $10.00 Shipping)
Posting Anonymously So I Don’t Get Kicked From The Other Group. They’re Pretty Flowers But Even Better Buttholes. “I Have These Carved Rhodochrosite Flowers Available For 10 Bucks A Blossom Or 5 For 40”
This Is The Predator Mask She Wants $150 For
“DIY Hairclips” = Random Glitter Poured Onto Wet Black Nail Polish
I’m Sorry If You’re In Here…
I’m Sorry.. But No
Seen In Another Group And Thought It Belonged Here
"Perfectly Imperfect" Mhmm, Ok. I'd Be Scared To Have Put The Tape On, Much Less Take It Off Lol Eta Yall. It's A Great Idea, Imo But That Execution Is A W F U L And You Can't Possibly Believe Otherwise
There’s A Trend On Tiktok Right Now Called Yarn Crocs… Some Of Them Look Okay But Her Caption Is “Had To Make The Matching Pants” … Did You Though And The Leftovers As The Belt
Posting Anon So As Not To Be Kicked From The Group But I Will Never Understand Sealing Poop In Resin
I Don’t Know If I Should Be More Concerned About The Crafter Or The 212 People Who Liked And Loved It…
Funny Bad Crafts
🙃 $125?
Remind me guys, what is the definition of an arch?
Door Table
Loser, they should have made a table-door like me. Selling for $150.
Ummm No. This Was In A Design Group…
A Jewellery Box Made Out Of Toilet Rolls And Cardboard. Really Tacky. I Had To Watch The Whole Vid, Was Like Watching A Train Wreck
We Need To Address This
The weed shaped glitter really adds a touch of je ne sais quoi.
Found At A Thrift Store. I...i... I Mean, What?!
Fb Marketplace Find By An “Emerging Local Artist”
Just Check The Profile Pic Of The Seller
I’m All For Alternative Crochet Materials But
On A Local Bst Page
Posting Anon In Case They’re In Here
Is this a bear? Why the long neck? Why the small paws? Why the moustache?
Funny Bad Crafts
$100 And It Can Be Yours!
Funny Bad Crafts
"Rustic country style" is that a synonym for c**p?