Those who have been following Bored Panda at least for a little while probably know that we have a weakness for hilariously bad DIY projects. Or rather, DiWHY. I guess that's largely because anyone who struggles with their own creative endeavors, big or small, needs the reassurance that there's someone worse than them in order to sleep at night.

And there's a Facebook group that provides just that. It's called 'That's it, I'm craft shaming,' and even though this online community is just two years old, its 17K members have already collected plenty of eerie custom-made dolls, baked bean Christmas ornaments, and other things that you couldn't even imagine. So for better or worse, continue scrolling to check out some of the group's recent hot posts.

Saw This On Another Group And I Think It Belongs Here

Wow What A Beautiful Bracelet

No

Oh, they are earrings! I see it now. Depends on who made them. If it was my 9-year-old, I'd say good job ;-)

Saw That On Etsy

This Looks Disgusting

Kinda Looks Like The Grinch

Looks like something from the 'Cats' movie

Funny Bad Crafts

The infamous cowbunig. Udderly useless.

Does This Count?

Butt, they don’t look quite right

Found In A Thrift Store. (Not By Me) I'm A Rock Hound For Sure But Why?

Someone In A Group Im In Just Finished This. I Have No Idea What It Says

Found In The Local Marketplace

What a waste of BEANS! They belong on TOAST! #AngryBrit

Shaming Whoever Thinks They Can Sell This St. Louis Cardinals Tumbler On Etsy For $35.00 (With $10.00 Shipping)

Posting Anonymously So I Don’t Get Kicked From The Other Group. They’re Pretty Flowers But Even Better Buttholes. “I Have These Carved Rhodochrosite Flowers Available For 10 Bucks A Blossom Or 5 For 40”

And some of them look like they really need a proctologist.

This Is The Predator Mask She Wants $150 For

It's a mask for a human predator.

“DIY Hairclips” = Random Glitter Poured Onto Wet Black Nail Polish

Done by a child judging from the backing card, and honestly not a bad effort at all. Actually quite nice. Doesn't really belong here.

I’m Sorry If You’re In Here…

I think it’s rosettes made from pistachio shells glued together.

I’m Sorry.. But No

I thought it was an alchemy set from Skyrim

Seen In Another Group And Thought It Belonged Here

"Perfectly Imperfect" Mhmm, Ok. I'd Be Scared To Have Put The Tape On, Much Less Take It Off Lol Eta Yall. It's A Great Idea, Imo But That Execution Is A W F U L And You Can't Possibly Believe Otherwise

There’s A Trend On Tiktok Right Now Called Yarn Crocs… Some Of Them Look Okay But Her Caption Is “Had To Make The Matching Pants” … Did You Though And The Leftovers As The Belt

Posting Anon So As Not To Be Kicked From The Group But I Will Never Understand Sealing Poop In Resin

I Don’t Know If I Should Be More Concerned About The Crafter Or The 212 People Who Liked And Loved It…

Funny Bad Crafts

🙃 $125?

Remind me guys, what is the definition of an arch?

Door Table

Loser, they should have made a table-door like me. Selling for $150.

Ummm No. This Was In A Design Group…

Toddler. Wtf would a “boho” fridge look like?????

A Jewellery Box Made Out Of Toilet Rolls And Cardboard. Really Tacky. I Had To Watch The Whole Vid, Was Like Watching A Train Wreck

For The Person Who Has Everything?

We Need To Address This

The weed shaped glitter really adds a touch of je ne sais quoi.

Found At A Thrift Store. I...i... I Mean, What?!

Fb Marketplace Find By An “Emerging Local Artist”

Just Check The Profile Pic Of The Seller

I’m All For Alternative Crochet Materials But

On A Local Bst Page

Posting Anon In Case They’re In Here

Is this a bear? Why the long neck? Why the small paws? Why the moustache?

Funny Bad Crafts

$100 And It Can Be Yours!

Funny Bad Crafts

"Rustic country style" is that a synonym for c**p?

Posted In A Loom Knitting Group. This Is Not Op’s First Project And She Is A Fully Capable Adult

It's Not Clear If This Person Made The Hat, Just Added The Beads To An Existing Hat Or Is Just Pointing Out That It's A Hat With Beads. Regardless, A Perfectly Fine Hat Was Ruined

Honestly A+ For Confidence

🤮🤮🤮

I Understand That They Are Suppose To Be Drums… And I Get That… But I Also Get…someone Rammed A Q-Tip To Far Into Their Ear Vibes Too

Finally! I Found My First!

Posting Anonymous So I Don’t Get Booted From The Group I Saw It In. Someone In The Comments Said “Why Does The After Photo Look Like The Before Pic?”. I Don’t Think The Husband Is Wrong Here

Omg. This Is Awful

Seen On Another Group I'm In About Seeing Faces...

Please Don't Sell It

This ain't bad except the handwriting

No Explanation Needed

Anonymous So I Don't Get Booted From The Group This Came From

