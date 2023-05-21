There is nothing wrong with looking at all the items in the store and going “I’ll just do it myself,” in fact, that’s a pretty admirable way to approach life. But normally that means learning, honing skills and experience over months and possibly even years. But some people decide to just go ahead and wing it. 

The “That's it, I'm craft shaming” Facebook group exists to document these sorts of projects and share them with the world. We sat down with the admins to learn more about the page and their thoughts. So scroll through, upvote your favorites, and comment if you have any of your own terrible craft stories. 

#1

Literal Nightmare Fuel

Literal Nightmare Fuel

LJ Robinson
LJ Robinson
Community Member
Your child will carry it around for years. It's sweet.

#2

So Lifelike. Really Captures The Lj Essence

So Lifelike. Really Captures The Lj Essence

#3

Why Ruin A Perfectly Good Globe

Why Ruin A Perfectly Good Globe

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
Isn't ruining the globe kinda what people like to do?

Bored Panda got in touch with some of the admins of “That's it, I'm craft shaming” and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. First, we wanted to know about the group's inception. ”The group was started as a bit of a joke, just a way to poke fun at crafts that go wrong which is why we encourage members to post creations they've made that went wrong or not the way they wanted, it's about not taking it all so seriously, learning to laugh at your mistakes and embrace the human in it.”

Despite the focus on “shaming,” the real goal is lighthearted. After all, seeing a terrible project might help you gain confidence in your own work. Mistakes and happy accidents are all enjoyable content, and soon a community was born around, well, terrible creations, proving that you can find something good in the bad. 
#4

“The Giant Cheerio Mirror Can’t Hurt You”, They Say, But I Don’t Believe Them

"The Giant Cheerio Mirror Can't Hurt You", They Say, But I Don't Believe Them

#5

Found At A Thrift Store. I Thought That Was A Cake

Found At A Thrift Store. I Thought That Was A Cake

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
Ah yes - that well-known ol' Aussie phrase - throw another shrimp on the cake mirror whatsit

#6

This Is So Cheesy

This Is So Cheesy

We also wanted to know a bit more about the people behind and in the group, as it’s gathered a diverse assortment of amateur craftspeople and just curious internet users. “We're a broad bunch of people who come from all over, from Canada to the US, to the UK and Australia, so you'll find we differ a lot on what we call 'bad' if it's a case of style, I personally appreciate what others may call tacky or kitsch, love me a glittery hot pink feather mess!”
#7

Some Horror From My Facebook Marketplace

Some Horror From My Facebook Marketplace

#8

It’s Janky, But It’s Got Potential

It's Janky, But It's Got Potential

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
I really want to know what is under the blue circle........?

#9

It Looked Nice Before I Noticed What It Was Made Of

It Looked Nice Before I Noticed What It Was Made Of

“But we tend to post crafts that are physically and technically bad, a clay sculpture that was meant to be a horse head and looks like a boot, a knitted bear that is so misshapen the comments are struggling to say what it was meant to be. We also monitor every post that if the majority don't agree it falls into a 'bad craft' it will get removed!”
#10

Crocheted Mold On Vintage Handbags. It’s Well Executed But … Why Oh Why?

Crocheted Mold On Vintage Handbags. It's Well Executed But … Why Oh Why?

#11

Yeah In Memory Of $10 And Wasted Fabric

Yeah In Memory Of $10 And Wasted Fabric

#12

I Can’t Imagine They’d Chime Much

I Can't Imagine They'd Chime Much

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
You wouldn't find me standing under the one on the right.

We asked if they have any experiences from the group they remember fondly. “Not so much favorite stories, but things we've learned. As such a diverse group from so many countries, it's fascinating to see the taste and skill levels of different places. As someone from outside the US, I never knew how common it was to use your state as decoration, from slogans to flags to the actual shape of your state as a wall feature! I also like how creative people can be, sometimes the idea is there but the execution is just terrible.”
#13

When You Toddler Ruins Your Nikes So You Try To Make Some Extra Cash With Them

When You Toddler Ruins Your Nikes So You Try To Make Some Extra Cash With Them

#14

Man Cave Art

Man Cave Art

#15

This Looks Miserable To Wear

This Looks Miserable To Wear

They left us with this thought to ponder as we look at this selection of “terrible crafts”: “I would like to add, that, in life, it is human to err. To make mistakes and have things fail to work out the way you plan. And you have two choices. You can hide your mistakes in shame, never speaking of them, and letting them fester and spoil inside. Or you can laugh, laugh at how funny our mistakes can be, laugh knowing you tried, and trying is the first step to succeeding.”
#16

Looks Like They Tried Buying A DIY Chewbacca Kit From Wish

Looks Like They Tried Buying A DIY Chewbacca Kit From Wish

nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
Unsee juice will be appreciated:(

#17

Yum, Hot Cheeto Mirror

Yum, Hot Cheeto Mirror

Kiki'sNotLookingBack
Kiki’sNotLookingBack
Community Member
Ok, this is the worst one. Let's all admit it.

#18

This Messy Popsicle Stick Wall "Art" Is Giving Children's Craft Vibes

This Messy Popsicle Stick Wall "Art" Is Giving Children's Craft Vibes

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
Best thing on this list so far.

#19

Perfect Gift For Someone. Not Sure Who. But Someone Will Appreciate A Necklace Of Tiny Plastic Babies

Perfect Gift For Someone. Not Sure Who. But Someone Will Appreciate A Necklace Of Tiny Plastic Babies

#20

It Should've Been 100s At Least

It Should've Been 100s At Least

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
Even in Monopoly land the economy is tight.

#21

Granted, Better Than I Could Do, But..... That Price?!?!

Granted, Better Than I Could Do, But..... That Price?!?!

#22

It Took Me A Minute To Realize These Are "Artsy" Photos. I Thought They Looked Like Cheese Slices On The Coffee Table

It Took Me A Minute To Realize These Are "Artsy" Photos. I Thought They Looked Like Cheese Slices On The Coffee Table

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
No wonder the cat kept licking it!

#23

Just Check The Profile Pic Of The Seller

Just Check The Profile Pic Of The Seller

TheOfficalJesusChrist
TheOfficalJesusChrist
Community Member
i have one of those in my closet! cute, statement piece, but gets a wee scratchy and uncomfortable after a bit of wear. Overall, I rate it a 6/10.

#24

They Just Glue Their Lost And Found Items To The Mirror And Call It Good

They Just Glue Their Lost And Found Items To The Mirror And Call It Good

#25

In 20+ Carts? Time To Start Bedazzling

In 20+ Carts? Time To Start Bedazzling

#26

One Might Call It A Jair

One Might Call It A Jair

#27

I'm Curious If She Strung It Together With Lost Whiskers

I'm Curious If She Strung It Together With Lost Whiskers

#28

So This Person Took Somebody’s Art, Cr**ped It Up And Is Trying To Sell It For Profit?

So This Person Took Somebody's Art, Cr**ped It Up And Is Trying To Sell It For Profit?

saw & order
saw & order
Community Member
It probably looked so cool before this

#29

FlamiNO

FlamiNO

#30

That Old Robe Would Have Been Worth $$, Now It's A Fire Hazard

That Old Robe Would Have Been Worth $$, Now It's A Fire Hazard

#31

Yes Those Are Bed Bugs

Yes Those Are Bed Bugs

#32

It Just Looks Like Chewing Gum

It Just Looks Like Chewing Gum

turtle is kewl
turtle is kewl
Community Member
it looks like someone put cake frosting on it... was this a 90s fad

#33

I Just Want An Ounce, An Ounce Of The Confidence These People Have

I Just Want An Ounce, An Ounce Of The Confidence These People Have

#34

Guess Nothing Is Off Limits When It Comes To Bedazzling

Guess Nothing Is Off Limits When It Comes To Bedazzling

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
When the smoker who does housework finally gets to put their feet up

#35

Down The Rabbit Hole

Down The Rabbit Hole

Trish Panda
Trish Panda
Community Member
I love thr bunny butt 🐰 🐇

#36

Wine Rack?

Wine Rack?

#37

The Straights Are At It Again

The Straights Are At It Again

#38

Fb Marketplace Find By An “Emerging Local Artist”

Fb Marketplace Find By An “Emerging Local Artist”

#39

She’s Trying To Sell These??

She’s Trying To Sell These??

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
I think you may need more than "craft-adjacent advice".

#40

I'm Pretty Sure I Just Had A Stroke

I'm Pretty Sure I Just Had A Stroke

#41

It’d Be More Fitting As A Trash Can. Then You Could Just Throw It Out With The Rest Of The Garbage

It’d Be More Fitting As A Trash Can. Then You Could Just Throw It Out With The Rest Of The Garbage

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
Pool noodles, rope, and spray paint?

#42

"Fixed Up So It Won't Hurt You At All" Is What I'm Looking For In A Ring

"Fixed Up So It Won't Hurt You At All" Is What I'm Looking For In A Ring

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
I like handmade things that people handmake themselves by hand.

#43

Yes, Its Made Out Of Popsicle Sticks

Yes, Its Made Out Of Popsicle Sticks

Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
Breaking out of this could make a hamster feel powerful.

#44

There's Just Something About Them That Give Me The Ick. Who Loves Drinking That Much Its Part Of Their Decor?

There's Just Something About Them That Give Me The Ick. Who Loves Drinking That Much Its Part Of Their Decor?

HotDog Water
HotDog Water
Community Member
I used to have a collection of (empty) Walker Gold bottles & they sat on top of my kitchen cabinets back in the day. It was my "I can't buy that. Only management-type guys with big salaries like me can afford things like that. Guys like me! I'm a guy like me!" moment when I first got my dream job (that ended up being a nightmare).

#45

Melcome????

Melcome????

#46

It’s The Pie Tins For Me

It’s The Pie Tins For Me

#47

This Is The Type Of Thing I Fear My 7yo Daughter Will Bring Home From School For Mother’s Day

This Is The Type Of Thing I Fear My 7yo Daughter Will Bring Home From School For Mother’s Day

#48

It Misses Any Resemblance To An Actual Lamp

It Misses Any Resemblance To An Actual Lamp

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
Some flex and a plug would be my first suggestion......

#49

For That Unique Christmas Decor!

For That Unique Christmas Decor!

#50

How Am I Supposed To Live, Laugh, Love In These Here Conditions Man That Sign Is Atrocious

How Am I Supposed To Live, Laugh, Love In These Here Conditions Man That Sign Is Atrocious

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
How much are the palettes - asking for a friend......

#51

That Glitter Is Going To Exfoliate Some Cheeks

That Glitter Is Going To Exfoliate Some Cheeks

#52

Really? Why?

Really? Why?

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
This is other jewellery holder craft person after 20 years of trying...... bravo!

#53

I See These Every Time I Open Marketplace

I See These Every Time I Open Marketplace

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
What are they supposed to be?

#54

I Thought It Was A Huge Bug

I Thought It Was A Huge Bug

#55

Came Across This Today, A Nativity Made From Wine And Liquor Bottles

Came Across This Today, A Nativity Made From Wine And Liquor Bottles

#56

God, They Were Bad Enough Before They Painted Them

God, They Were Bad Enough Before They Painted Them