There is nothing wrong with looking at all the items in the store and going “I’ll just do it myself,” in fact, that’s a pretty admirable way to approach life. But normally that means learning, honing skills and experience over months and possibly even years. But some people decide to just go ahead and wing it.
The “That's it, I'm craft shaming” Facebook group exists to document these sorts of projects and share them with the world. We sat down with the admins to learn more about the page and their thoughts. So scroll through, upvote your favorites, and comment if you have any of your own terrible craft stories.
Literal Nightmare Fuel
So Lifelike. Really Captures The Lj Essence
Why Ruin A Perfectly Good Globe
Isn't ruining the globe kinda what people like to do?
Bored Panda got in touch with some of the admins of “That's it, I'm craft shaming” and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. First, we wanted to know about the group's inception. ”The group was started as a bit of a joke, just a way to poke fun at crafts that go wrong which is why we encourage members to post creations they've made that went wrong or not the way they wanted, it's about not taking it all so seriously, learning to laugh at your mistakes and embrace the human in it.”
Despite the focus on “shaming,” the real goal is lighthearted. After all, seeing a terrible project might help you gain confidence in your own work. Mistakes and happy accidents are all enjoyable content, and soon a community was born around, well, terrible creations, proving that you can find something good in the bad.
“The Giant Cheerio Mirror Can’t Hurt You”, They Say, But I Don’t Believe Them
Found At A Thrift Store. I Thought That Was A Cake
Ah yes - that well-known ol' Aussie phrase - throw another shrimp on the cake mirror whatsit
This Is So Cheesy
We also wanted to know a bit more about the people behind and in the group, as it’s gathered a diverse assortment of amateur craftspeople and just curious internet users. “We're a broad bunch of people who come from all over, from Canada to the US, to the UK and Australia, so you'll find we differ a lot on what we call 'bad' if it's a case of style, I personally appreciate what others may call tacky or kitsch, love me a glittery hot pink feather mess!”
Some Horror From My Facebook Marketplace
It’s Janky, But It’s Got Potential
I really want to know what is under the blue circle........?
It Looked Nice Before I Noticed What It Was Made Of
actually would be kinda cool for a beach house
“But we tend to post crafts that are physically and technically bad, a clay sculpture that was meant to be a horse head and looks like a boot, a knitted bear that is so misshapen the comments are struggling to say what it was meant to be. We also monitor every post that if the majority don't agree it falls into a 'bad craft' it will get removed!”
Crocheted Mold On Vintage Handbags. It’s Well Executed But … Why Oh Why?
Yeah In Memory Of $10 And Wasted Fabric
I Can’t Imagine They’d Chime Much
You wouldn't find me standing under the one on the right.
We asked if they have any experiences from the group they remember fondly. “Not so much favorite stories, but things we've learned. As such a diverse group from so many countries, it's fascinating to see the taste and skill levels of different places. As someone from outside the US, I never knew how common it was to use your state as decoration, from slogans to flags to the actual shape of your state as a wall feature! I also like how creative people can be, sometimes the idea is there but the execution is just terrible.”
When You Toddler Ruins Your Nikes So You Try To Make Some Extra Cash With Them
Is this the same "painter" as the metal giraffe?
Man Cave Art
This Looks Miserable To Wear
They left us with this thought to ponder as we look at this selection of “terrible crafts”: “I would like to add, that, in life, it is human to err. To make mistakes and have things fail to work out the way you plan. And you have two choices. You can hide your mistakes in shame, never speaking of them, and letting them fester and spoil inside. Or you can laugh, laugh at how funny our mistakes can be, laugh knowing you tried, and trying is the first step to succeeding.”
Looks Like They Tried Buying A DIY Chewbacca Kit From Wish
Yum, Hot Cheeto Mirror
This Messy Popsicle Stick Wall "Art" Is Giving Children's Craft Vibes
Perfect Gift For Someone. Not Sure Who. But Someone Will Appreciate A Necklace Of Tiny Plastic Babies
It Should've Been 100s At Least
Granted, Better Than I Could Do, But..... That Price?!?!
It Took Me A Minute To Realize These Are "Artsy" Photos. I Thought They Looked Like Cheese Slices On The Coffee Table
Just Check The Profile Pic Of The Seller
i have one of those in my closet! cute, statement piece, but gets a wee scratchy and uncomfortable after a bit of wear. Overall, I rate it a 6/10.
They Just Glue Their Lost And Found Items To The Mirror And Call It Good
In 20+ Carts? Time To Start Bedazzling
One Might Call It A Jair
I'm Curious If She Strung It Together With Lost Whiskers
So This Person Took Somebody’s Art, Cr**ped It Up And Is Trying To Sell It For Profit?
FlamiNO
That Old Robe Would Have Been Worth $$, Now It's A Fire Hazard
I agree - the lightbulb really is the issue here.
Yes Those Are Bed Bugs
It Just Looks Like Chewing Gum
it looks like someone put cake frosting on it... was this a 90s fad
I Just Want An Ounce, An Ounce Of The Confidence These People Have
Guess Nothing Is Off Limits When It Comes To Bedazzling
When the smoker who does housework finally gets to put their feet up.
Down The Rabbit Hole
Wine Rack?
The Straights Are At It Again
Fb Marketplace Find By An “Emerging Local Artist”
She’s Trying To Sell These??
I think you may need more than "craft-adjacent advice".
I'm Pretty Sure I Just Had A Stroke
It’d Be More Fitting As A Trash Can. Then You Could Just Throw It Out With The Rest Of The Garbage
"Fixed Up So It Won't Hurt You At All" Is What I'm Looking For In A Ring
I like handmade things that people handmake themselves by hand.
Yes, Its Made Out Of Popsicle Sticks
There's Just Something About Them That Give Me The Ick. Who Loves Drinking That Much Its Part Of Their Decor?
I used to have a collection of (empty) Walker Gold bottles & they sat on top of my kitchen cabinets back in the day. It was my "I can't buy that. Only management-type guys with big salaries like me can afford things like that. Guys like me! I'm a guy like me!" moment when I first got my dream job (that ended up being a nightmare).
Melcome????
It’s The Pie Tins For Me
This Is The Type Of Thing I Fear My 7yo Daughter Will Bring Home From School For Mother’s Day
if the paper wasn't the base i'd actually like it
It Misses Any Resemblance To An Actual Lamp
Some flex and a plug would be my first suggestion......
For That Unique Christmas Decor!
How Am I Supposed To Live, Laugh, Love In These Here Conditions Man That Sign Is Atrocious
How much are the palettes - asking for a friend......
That Glitter Is Going To Exfoliate Some Cheeks
Really? Why?
This is other jewellery holder craft person after 20 years of trying...... bravo!