ADVERTISEMENT

While most of us don’t want to work in construction, most humans do have an almost innate desire to build something every now and then. From baking cakes, woodworking or restoring old cars, there is just something to taking some parts and ending up with a cohesive whole. This is perhaps why LEGO, which are “just” some plastic bricks, are one of the most successful toys of all time.

We’ve gathered some of the coolest and most creative builds from an online group dedicated to everything LEGO. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Was Asked To Make A LEGO Model Of My Local Pub!

Hand holding a mini LEGO building replica in front of a real building, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

Itsafiresale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Collection Of LEGO Pokemon I've Built

    Cool LEGO builds of various Pokémon characters displayed in a cozy room with a green sofa background.

    Ddave_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Elizabeth Tower, After 5 Years Plus Of Designing, And Building, I Finally Completed And Displayed My Rendition Of Elizabeth Tower. It Has A Fully Functioning LEGO Clock Mechanism Run By A Spike Prime Hub, That Also Includes The Chimes And Big Ben Bell Sounds Every Hour

    Detailed LEGO model of Big Ben displayed in a brightly lit room, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

    Shot-Evidence-6837 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Creating LEGO sets” is one of those jobs like astronaut or candy-taster that many kids would like to do at some point in their lives. To be clear, all of these are very real jobs, just by no means common enough for every other second grader to become one at some point. However, if you still harbor dreams of creating your own LEGO set, you might be in luck.

    Since 2008, LEGO has had a program titled “LEGO Ideas” where netizens can pitch sets, which, if they get enough votes, end up being made into real sets, with the idea creator getting a 1% royalty.

    #4

    So Beautiful

    Cherry blossom-themed LEGO treehouse showcasing cool-LEGO-builds with intricate pink and green details.

    dearlybeloves Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Made My Girlfriends’ Parents’ House Out Of LEGO Bricks

    LEGO model of a house in front of the real version, showcasing cool LEGO builds and creative architecture.

    Itsafiresale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    I Was Asked To Make A Model Of This House From LEGO. The House Will Be Leaving The Family Soon And My Friend Wanted To Get It Made For His Dad For Christmas. He Asked That I Add A Bench At The Front Where His Grandad Used To Sit

    LEGO model of a brick house with a red door, placed next to the actual house for comparison. Cool-LEGO-Builds.

    Itsafiresale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Now, don’t necessarily get your hopes up, since 2008 (a whole 17 years ago) only 56 sets in total have been picked. It has to get 10000 votes in two years, minimum, as well as a few other conditions, including 100 votes in the first sixty days. Even if it qualifies, it still might not be enough, as some sets have been rejected for copyright or just needing molds that would be too costly to make.

    #7

    My 14 Year Old Son Built Manhattan Using Freestyle LEGO. His Dream Is To Be An Architect Or Model Designer At LEGO

    A detailed cityscape made from cool LEGO builds on a wooden floor.

    Laura33697398 , Laura33697398 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    The LEGO Black Gate Of Mordor

    Epic battle scene built from Cool-LEGO-Builds featuring intricate figures and structures, capturing a fantasy setting.

    brickliofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Made The Moon From Majora's Mask Out Of LEGO

    LEGO model of a menacing moon face with a small figure in green clothing on display in front of storage shelves.

    hachiroku24 , hachiroku24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Indeed, there have been entire years where no projects end up being selected. Creativity isn’t enough, after all, LEGO has a lot of creative people already working there. It has to be something LEGO can actually sell (no intellectual property issues), produce (no massively custom molds and new technology and still has to garner enough user support.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Archelon Castle: A Castle On The Back Of An Ancient Sea Turtle

    Intricate LEGO build of a castle on a giant turtle, showcasing creative and cool LEGO designs.

    -pleaseandthankyou , -pleaseandthankyou , fraserratzlaff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Melting Clocks, Me, LEGO Bricks, 2021

    Colorful LEGO builds of melting clocks inspired by Salvador Dali’s art.

    legotruman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Life-Sized LEGO Chevy Silverado My Dad Saw At The Gm Center

    Red pickup truck made entirely of LEGO bricks, showcasing a creative Cool-LEGO-Builds design in an exhibit setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’ve noticed that many of these come from 2020 or early 2021, you would be correct to assume that lockdowns did spur an increase in interest about LEGO. After all, if you’re stuck at home, buy and building LEGO, or just tinkering with the pieces you have was just one of many ways people did their best to stay entertained.

    #13

    1:1 Easter Island Head Made Of LEGO

    LEGO sculpture of a Moai statue against a glowing red and white backdrop. Cool-LEGO-Builds exhibition piece.

    251663 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Giant LEGO Sunflowers

    Sunflower garden made from LEGO blocks displayed in an urban setting, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

    NutellaOreoReeses Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    The Warden Of The Woods. The Final Creation @brothersteven100 And I Made For #legomasters ! Thanks For Tuning In And We Hope You Enjoyed The Show!

    Intricate LEGO build depicting a fantasy tree creature with colorful foliage and detailed landscape, showcasing cool LEGO creativity.

    markoffalworth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For example, in 2020, a record 26 projects qualified, while later that same year, 35 more reached the necessary threshold. This doesn’t actually mean this was enough for them to all get put into production and LEGO itself updated the requirements, noting the massive increase in interest following lockdown.

    #16

    This Garden With LEGO Plants In Singapore

    Cool LEGO builds depicting colorful and creative plant sculptures in a garden setting.

    niteowlnarld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    LEGO Cheetah In The Middle Of Town

    Lifelike leopard sculpture made of LEGO bricks on display outdoors, a stunning example of cool LEGO builds.

    conspiracytheoryzone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    This Ballerina Made Of LEGO

    LEGO ballerina sculpture in a colorful tutu, displayed in a glass case at a Starbucks. Cool-LEGO-Builds.

    DaKrazyKid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Dragon Christmas Tree, Because Why Not

    LEGO dragon Christmas tree with candy canes and colorful ornaments, a striking example of cool LEGO builds.

    Jojuj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Enormous Titanic At The Brisbane LEGO Expo

    LEGO Titanic model displayed at an exhibition, showcasing detailed construction and craftsmanship.

    IGotDibsYo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Guinness World Record LEGO Brick Diorama

    Intricate Cool-LEGO-Builds of a vibrant historical street scene with detailed architecture and bustling activity.

    Haven’t seen it mentioned here yet, but I recently passed by this LEGO exhibition in Hong Kong that displayed the “worlds largest brick diorama” (or so they claim).
    Regardless, it was impressive and quite pleasant to look at. Many small details were included and inspired from a historically famous ancient painting known as “Along the River During the Qingming Festival”.

    ccyc87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    The Tower Was Painfully Repetitive, But This Thing Is Incredible Once It's Done. Damn My Thumbs Hurt

    LEGO rocket and launch tower display on a shelf, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

    MRSAnary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Thirty-Six Views Of Mount Fuji, The Great Wave Off Kanagawa, Has Been Made Into A Three-Dimensional LEGO Model. It's A Theme I've Wanted To Create For Many Years, And I Had An Image Of It In My Head, But This Time I Was Finally Able To Make It A Reality. Because It's Three-Dimensional, It Can Be Enjoyed From Various Angles. Starting Today, It Is On Permanent Display At The Hankyu Brick Museum In Hankyu Sanban-Gai, Osaka!

    LEGO build of a large ocean wave with boats, showcasing intricate details and craftsmanship.

    Jumpei_Mitsui Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Just Finished My Lockdown Project (Minifig For Scale)

    Gothic cathedral built from LEGO bricks against a cloudy sky background.

    wigglyjackal777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Terry Prachett’s The Disc World!

    Cool LEGO builds: A giant LEGO turtle carrying a detailed floating island on its back.

    Cats_Bricks_Stars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Zelda Oot Hyrule Castle Complete Interior. Thanks For The Great Feedback In The Last Post!!

    A family admires a large, detailed LEGO castle on a table, representing cool LEGO builds.

    mognixnet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Wall Of Flowers

    Colorful Cool-LEGO-Builds forming intricate floral patterns and designs, showcasing creativity and craftsmanship.

    Aschensturm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    LEGO Adventure Time: The Candy Kingdom!

    Intricate cool LEGO build of a colorful castle with cherry blossom trees and detailed interior scenes.

    turchy12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Merry Christmas From Hoth

    LEGO festive display featuring a holiday-themed AT-AT with reindeer, sleigh, and Christmas tree.

    Poogly_Butterscotch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    I Took Mickey On My Latest Trip To Disneyworld

    LEGO sea serpent sculpture in a lake with a Mickey Mouse figure in the foreground, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

    I took a quick weekend trip to Epcot and Disney Springs this weekend and brought Mickey along to do some photo shoots.

    Vaultaggie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    This Is Beautiful

    Colorful LEGO castle made of intricate flowers and plants, showcasing a creative build.

    piinkifairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Wow This Is Amazing

    Colorful LEGO flowers arranged in a creative display, resembling a vibrant flower shop.

    untitledallure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Blocky And The Beast

    LEGO sculpture of Beauty and the Beast characters with Belle in LEGO form, highlighting cool LEGO builds.

    Acuna_Mattata Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Our Diorama Paris Steampunk 1889 With My Friend Dominic

    Two people standing beside an intricate cityscape created with cool LEGO builds.

    Castor-Troy-France Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Oh, And Keep An Eye Out For The Staircases, They Like To Change

    Intricate LEGO build featuring detailed medieval castle interior with figures and staircases.

    ericklaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    My Dad Spent 8 Months Making His Own LEGO Disney World. He Worked Really Hard On It And I Think It's Pretty Cool

    Cool LEGO builds featuring a miniature Disney theme park with vibrant fireworks and detailed architectural models.

    toadallytoad , toadallytoad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I Love Set 21320, But I Wanted A Proper Place To Display It In My City. Three Baseplates Worth Of Space, And A Few Months Later, I Had My Museum - The Single Largest Building I've Ever Made

    Impressive LEGO build of a museum with dinosaur skeletons and detailed city scenes.

    tinyporcelainehorses Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    One Totally Insane Mos Eisley Diorama Spotted At Last Year's Con. Looks Like It Took More Time To Make Than The Film Itself! Impressive... Most Impressive

    Cool LEGO build of a spaceship taking off from a detailed city diorama at a display event.

    Starbuckker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    It's Not Amazing But I'm Pretty Happy With My Last Minute Build For Our LEGO Groups Expo This Weekend

    Cool LEGO builds scene with a UFO, a barn, cows, and minifigures on a green baseplate.

    WetWired Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Millenium Falcon Coffee Table Diorama

    LEGO spaceship build with glowing lights and intricate details displayed on a stand.

    KyriSGS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I Completed 5 Of The 10 Biggest LEGO Sets Ever Released!!

    Person showcasing impressive cool LEGO builds, including iconic structures and vehicles, on a wooden floor.

    blackmachine312 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Double Take

    Cat beside cool LEGO builds of a vintage camera and NES on a wooden shelf.

    D0CT0R_F15HY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    I Built The Classic Green Dragon Entirely Out Of More Than 5000 2x4 Bricks

    Green LEGO dragon breathing fire in the back of a pickup truck, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

    pdoxr9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    5th Ave LEGO Store In NYC

    Cool LEGO builds of two characters in colorful costumes with a green LEGO backdrop.

    trunolimit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Customized The LEGO Cat To Look Like My Tuxie!

    A LEGO cat build next to a real black cat with a white patch on its chest, showcasing Cool LEGO Builds creativity.

    Please excuse Tuxie’s awkwardness, we tried to pose him next to his new friend but he did not understand the assignment.
    Used black glossy acrylic craft paint and a sponge brush, needed a few layers and I probably should try to seal it eventually haha but I think he turned out great!

    EducationalPolicy312 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    One Of My Favorite Pieces At The LEGO Exhibit Currently At The Tucson Botanical Gardens

    A vibrant LEGO woodpecker sculpture on a colorful tree trunk in a garden, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

    DragonBard_Z Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    LEGO Adventure Time Treehouse With Over 10k Pieces!

    Cool LEGO builds featuring a detailed treehouse scene with multiple green towers and small buildings.

    turchy12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    LEGO Minecraft World Layout. (2019)

    Intricate Cool-LEGO-Builds diorama featuring a landscape with houses, trees, and a dragon atop a mountain.

    Brickamigos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Finally Finished My LEGO!

    Cool LEGO build of Van Gogh's Starry Night with detailed mini-figures and vibrant colors.

    Izzy Kelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    It's A Date

    Hogwarts Castle cool LEGO build on a carpeted floor next to a wooden dresser.

    momentsofence Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    That Is Magnificent

    Man proudly holding a detailed LEGO Colosseum model, showcasing a cool LEGO build on a bookshelf background.

    ChrisPassGo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    That's Actually Pretty Cool

    Cool LEGO builds featuring a detailed 1:110 scale Starship rocket model.

    davidhitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Pirates Have Washed Ashore In The LEGO City

    LEGO pirate ship and village scene with vibrant details in a large build, including ocean waves and palm trees.

    infamousKONVICT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    My Display For Our Local LEGO Event. Based On No Mans Sky

    Colorful LEGO diorama with spaceship, landscape, and detailed flora. Cool LEGO Builds display at an exhibition.

    Responsible_Bee3680 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Nuclear Reactor Disaster

    Cool LEGO build featuring a nuclear power plant, ocean waves, and detailed interior rooms with LEGO figures.

    jonpluc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Venice Italy - Final House Design

    Cool LEGO builds of a detailed orange house with columns and flowers, set against a background of organized storage drawers.

    Barthezz_Brick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I Know It’s Not Much But At Least I Tried

    Hand holding a LEGO model house in front of a real house, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

    poggaii14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I Tried Recreating Two Houses I Saw In These Old Pictures Of Buenos Aires In A Kind Of Modular Style. I Got Some Suggestions From This Sub And They Were Very Helpful! Let Me Know What You All Think :)

    Intricate cool LEGO builds of a large, detailed mansion with greenery and architectural embellishments.

    klrspach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Spider In The Woods

    LEGO beetle build nestled in a tree, showcasing creative Cool-LEGO-Builds in a natural setting.

    im_a_bullfrog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    I Think I’ve Finally Achieved The Largest LEGO Lightsaber Collection Of All Time!

    Wall display of cool LEGO builds featuring various lightsaber designs.

    built_bricks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Soc - Shuttle Launch

    LEGO space shuttle build launching from a detailed pad in a cool LEGO display.

    InnerWrathChild , OliveSeon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Spirited Away

    Cool LEGO build of a whimsical scene with colorful background and a large black creature interacting with LEGO characters.

    Jayfa , jayfa_mocs , jayfa_mocs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My Latest Creation. The Largest LEGO Batcave In The World!. 2 Meters Tall And At A Guess Using Somewhere Between 50,000 And 100,000 Pieces! Fully Lit With Moving Functions And Featuring Vignettes Starring Batmans Rogues Gallery And Scenes From The History Of Batman Lore

    Intricate LEGO castle build with illuminated interior, showcasing Cool-LEGO-Builds creativity in both day and night settings.

    wallercustoms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Really Disheartened By LEGO Contest Rejection

    A vibrant landscape with sunset, trees, and cityscape depicted in a Cool LEGO Build.

    adambetts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Work In Progress - Parliament Building

    Intricate LEGO build of a grand architectural structure with columns and statues.

    tgyfdzvj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    A LEGO-Acropolis Displayed At The Acropolis Museum

    Intricate LEGO build of an ancient cityscape displayed in a glass case.

    AcheronSprings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Giant Anatomically Correct Heart Made Of Legos

    Heart sculpture made of red LEGO bricks, demonstrating cool LEGO builds creativity and artistry.

    davekmv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    The Old German Man Out Of LEGO Bricks In Front Of Legoland Germany Wears Sandals With Socks

    A LEGO figure with a red shirt sits on a park bench, showcasing cool LEGO builds in an outdoor setting.

    sysmimas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    My Barber Shop Has A LEGO Version Of Their Shop By The Front Desk

    Cool LEGO builds depicting a busy office scene with mini-figures, desks, and computers in an intricate design.

    gregofdeath Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    I'm Sure Some Have Noticed That I Have Been Building A Bunch Of Ministry Of Magic Moc's? Well There Was A Grand Plan, And Here It Is. I Used Lighting To Make It Pop Using @lightailing. It Is By Far My Largest Build And Took Me Over A Year To Complete

    Detailed LEGO model showcasing various themed rooms with vivid lights and mini-figures, highlighting cool LEGO builds.

    ericklaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Dragon

    Majestic Lego build of a gold dragon sculpture on a white display stand.

    mydonny1986 , SIeepyCow , sleepydonnychen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Enormous Brickbuilt Mountain (LEGO House -Billund)

    LEGO mountain build featuring detailed trees and a bridge, showcasing remarkable Cool-LEGO-Builds creativity.

    Elad-Volpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I'm An Adult LEGO Club President... Really Struggling With How To Find People Who Want To Be Involved With Big, Fun Group Builds . I'm Hoping For Some Advice

    Intricate LEGO beach and amusement park scene, showcasing cool LEGO builds with vibrant colors and detailed structures.

    EvansFamilyLego Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Here's Some More Really Cool Mocs From Bricks In The Six In Toronto This Weekend! So Much Creativity!

    Intricate LEGO build depicting a detailed medieval-style village with colorful roofs and lush greenery.

    JustAskingTA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Imagine You Have A Giant LEGO Flash Mcqueen In Your Cellar

    Cool LEGO builds of a red race car with number 95 on a wooden floor in a workshop setting.

    Actually it's pretty bulky

    arnopompio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    Parents Dropped Off My Giant Bin Of Legos From When I Was A Kid. Wasted No Time Getting This Back In One Piece

    LEGO airplane build on a wooden table, showcasing an impressive example of cool LEGO builds.

    ryu-ryu-ryu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    We Went To The Toy Store And There Was A Plaza De Mayo Made Out Of LEGO

    Intricate LEGO build of a colorful cityscape displayed in a toy store, showcasing cool LEGO builds creativity.

    iki_maliki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    I Made A "Firebird" With LEGO. It Took 6 Months To Make And Was 75cm Tall. I Aimed To Make The Most Beautiful LEGO Work In The World...!! I'll Continue The Video And Details In The Tree↓

    Colorful LEGO phoenix sculpture showcasing intricate brick artistry.

    FukuTaku10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    A Giraffe Built Entirely Out Of Legos At My Local Mall

    LEGO giraffe build with roller skates, displayed under vibrant blue lights on a city street.

    YourLordZorp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Us Supreme Court Building Made With Legos

    LEGO model of the U.S. Supreme Court building on display, showcasing cool LEGO builds.

    2Terrapin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!