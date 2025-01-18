We’ve gathered some of the coolest and most creative builds from an online group dedicated to everything LEGO. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1 I Was Asked To Make A LEGO Model Of My Local Pub!

#2 My Collection Of LEGO Pokemon I've Built

#3 Elizabeth Tower, After 5 Years Plus Of Designing, And Building, I Finally Completed And Displayed My Rendition Of Elizabeth Tower. It Has A Fully Functioning LEGO Clock Mechanism Run By A Spike Prime Hub, That Also Includes The Chimes And Big Ben Bell Sounds Every Hour

“Creating LEGO sets” is one of those jobs like astronaut or candy-taster that many kids would like to do at some point in their lives. To be clear, all of these are very real jobs, just by no means common enough for every other second grader to become one at some point. However, if you still harbor dreams of creating your own LEGO set, you might be in luck. Since 2008, LEGO has had a program titled “LEGO Ideas” where netizens can pitch sets, which, if they get enough votes, end up being made into real sets, with the idea creator getting a 1% royalty.

#4 So Beautiful

#5 I Made My Girlfriends' Parents' House Out Of LEGO Bricks

#6 I Was Asked To Make A Model Of This House From LEGO. The House Will Be Leaving The Family Soon And My Friend Wanted To Get It Made For His Dad For Christmas. He Asked That I Add A Bench At The Front Where His Grandad Used To Sit

Now, don’t necessarily get your hopes up, since 2008 (a whole 17 years ago) only 56 sets in total have been picked. It has to get 10000 votes in two years, minimum, as well as a few other conditions, including 100 votes in the first sixty days. Even if it qualifies, it still might not be enough, as some sets have been rejected for copyright or just needing molds that would be too costly to make.

#7 My 14 Year Old Son Built Manhattan Using Freestyle LEGO. His Dream Is To Be An Architect Or Model Designer At LEGO

#8 The LEGO Black Gate Of Mordor

#9 I Made The Moon From Majora's Mask Out Of LEGO

Indeed, there have been entire years where no projects end up being selected. Creativity isn’t enough, after all, LEGO has a lot of creative people already working there. It has to be something LEGO can actually sell (no intellectual property issues), produce (no massively custom molds and new technology and still has to garner enough user support. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Archelon Castle: A Castle On The Back Of An Ancient Sea Turtle

#11 Melting Clocks, Me, LEGO Bricks, 2021

#12 Life-Sized LEGO Chevy Silverado My Dad Saw At The Gm Center

If you’ve noticed that many of these come from 2020 or early 2021, you would be correct to assume that lockdowns did spur an increase in interest about LEGO. After all, if you’re stuck at home, buy and building LEGO, or just tinkering with the pieces you have was just one of many ways people did their best to stay entertained.

#13 1:1 Easter Island Head Made Of LEGO

#14 Giant LEGO Sunflowers

#15 The Warden Of The Woods. The Final Creation @brothersteven100 And I Made For #legomasters ! Thanks For Tuning In And We Hope You Enjoyed The Show!

For example, in 2020, a record 26 projects qualified, while later that same year, 35 more reached the necessary threshold. This doesn’t actually mean this was enough for them to all get put into production and LEGO itself updated the requirements, noting the massive increase in interest following lockdown.

#16 This Garden With LEGO Plants In Singapore

#17 LEGO Cheetah In The Middle Of Town

#18 This Ballerina Made Of LEGO

#19 Dragon Christmas Tree, Because Why Not

#20 This Enormous Titanic At The Brisbane LEGO Expo

#21 Guinness World Record LEGO Brick Diorama Share icon Haven’t seen it mentioned here yet, but I recently passed by this LEGO exhibition in Hong Kong that displayed the “worlds largest brick diorama” (or so they claim).

Regardless, it was impressive and quite pleasant to look at. Many small details were included and inspired from a historically famous ancient painting known as “Along the River During the Qingming Festival”.



#22 The Tower Was Painfully Repetitive, But This Thing Is Incredible Once It's Done. Damn My Thumbs Hurt

#23 Thirty-Six Views Of Mount Fuji, The Great Wave Off Kanagawa, Has Been Made Into A Three-Dimensional LEGO Model. It's A Theme I've Wanted To Create For Many Years, And I Had An Image Of It In My Head, But This Time I Was Finally Able To Make It A Reality. Because It's Three-Dimensional, It Can Be Enjoyed From Various Angles. Starting Today, It Is On Permanent Display At The Hankyu Brick Museum In Hankyu Sanban-Gai, Osaka!

#24 Just Finished My Lockdown Project (Minifig For Scale)

#25 Terry Prachett's The Disc World!

#26 Zelda Oot Hyrule Castle Complete Interior. Thanks For The Great Feedback In The Last Post!!

#27 Wall Of Flowers

#28 LEGO Adventure Time: The Candy Kingdom!

#29 Merry Christmas From Hoth

#30 I Took Mickey On My Latest Trip To Disneyworld I took a quick weekend trip to Epcot and Disney Springs this weekend and brought Mickey along to do some photo shoots.



#31 This Is Beautiful

#32 Wow This Is Amazing

#33 Blocky And The Beast

#34 Our Diorama Paris Steampunk 1889 With My Friend Dominic

#35 Oh, And Keep An Eye Out For The Staircases, They Like To Change

#36 My Dad Spent 8 Months Making His Own LEGO Disney World. He Worked Really Hard On It And I Think It's Pretty Cool

#37 I Love Set 21320, But I Wanted A Proper Place To Display It In My City. Three Baseplates Worth Of Space, And A Few Months Later, I Had My Museum - The Single Largest Building I've Ever Made

#38 One Totally Insane Mos Eisley Diorama Spotted At Last Year's Con. Looks Like It Took More Time To Make Than The Film Itself! Impressive... Most Impressive

#39 It's Not Amazing But I'm Pretty Happy With My Last Minute Build For Our LEGO Groups Expo This Weekend

#40 Millenium Falcon Coffee Table Diorama

#41 I Completed 5 Of The 10 Biggest LEGO Sets Ever Released!!

#42 Double Take

#43 I Built The Classic Green Dragon Entirely Out Of More Than 5000 2x4 Bricks

#44 5th Ave LEGO Store In NYC

#45 Customized The LEGO Cat To Look Like My Tuxie! Share icon Please excuse Tuxie’s awkwardness, we tried to pose him next to his new friend but he did not understand the assignment.

Used black glossy acrylic craft paint and a sponge brush, needed a few layers and I probably should try to seal it eventually haha but I think he turned out great!



#46 One Of My Favorite Pieces At The LEGO Exhibit Currently At The Tucson Botanical Gardens

#47 LEGO Adventure Time Treehouse With Over 10k Pieces!

#48 LEGO Minecraft World Layout. (2019)

#49 Finally Finished My LEGO!

#50 It's A Date

#51 That Is Magnificent

#52 That's Actually Pretty Cool

#53 Pirates Have Washed Ashore In The LEGO City

#54 My Display For Our Local LEGO Event. Based On No Mans Sky

#55 Nuclear Reactor Disaster

#56 Venice Italy - Final House Design

#57 I Know It's Not Much But At Least I Tried

#58 I Tried Recreating Two Houses I Saw In These Old Pictures Of Buenos Aires In A Kind Of Modular Style. I Got Some Suggestions From This Sub And They Were Very Helpful! Let Me Know What You All Think :)

#59 Spider In The Woods

#60 I Think I've Finally Achieved The Largest LEGO Lightsaber Collection Of All Time!

#61 Soc - Shuttle Launch

#62 Spirited Away

#63 My Latest Creation. The Largest LEGO Batcave In The World!. 2 Meters Tall And At A Guess Using Somewhere Between 50,000 And 100,000 Pieces! Fully Lit With Moving Functions And Featuring Vignettes Starring Batmans Rogues Gallery And Scenes From The History Of Batman Lore

#64 Really Disheartened By LEGO Contest Rejection

#65 Work In Progress - Parliament Building

#66 A LEGO-Acropolis Displayed At The Acropolis Museum

#67 Giant Anatomically Correct Heart Made Of Legos

#68 The Old German Man Out Of LEGO Bricks In Front Of Legoland Germany Wears Sandals With Socks

#69 My Barber Shop Has A LEGO Version Of Their Shop By The Front Desk

#70 I'm Sure Some Have Noticed That I Have Been Building A Bunch Of Ministry Of Magic Moc's? Well There Was A Grand Plan, And Here It Is. I Used Lighting To Make It Pop Using @lightailing. It Is By Far My Largest Build And Took Me Over A Year To Complete

#71 Dragon

#72 Enormous Brickbuilt Mountain (LEGO House -Billund)

#73 I'm An Adult LEGO Club President... Really Struggling With How To Find People Who Want To Be Involved With Big, Fun Group Builds . I'm Hoping For Some Advice

#74 Here's Some More Really Cool Mocs From Bricks In The Six In Toronto This Weekend! So Much Creativity!

#75 Imagine You Have A Giant LEGO Flash Mcqueen In Your Cellar Actually it's pretty bulky



#76 Parents Dropped Off My Giant Bin Of Legos From When I Was A Kid. Wasted No Time Getting This Back In One Piece

#77 We Went To The Toy Store And There Was A Plaza De Mayo Made Out Of LEGO

#78 I Made A "Firebird" With LEGO. It Took 6 Months To Make And Was 75cm Tall. I Aimed To Make The Most Beautiful LEGO Work In The World...!! I'll Continue The Video And Details In The Tree↓

#79 A Giraffe Built Entirely Out Of Legos At My Local Mall