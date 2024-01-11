Top White Couches To Pick In 2024, According To Buyers
There’s something inherently chic about a white couch that makes it the pièce de résistance of any living room. The crisp, clean white canvas effortlessly blends with any decor style, from clean and minimalist to eclectic maximalist.
It isn’t just about how the white couch looks—it’s also about how it makes the space feel. White exudes airiness that can breathe life into even the most cramped spaces. White reflects light, making your living room feel more spacious and inviting.
It’s also quite easy to style up or dress down. Throw on some colorful cushions, drape a cozy throw, or just let a white sectional couch be a centerpiece of a conversation pit.
Image credits: Anne Marie Williams
The perfect white couch can instantly elevate your space, but with so many options out there, choosing the right one may be a daunting task.
We at Bored Panda did some research to find the best white couches for you. We’ve investigated everything from design to price, taking in their functionality and user reviews.
Before you Buy
Lifestyle fit. Are you a solo dweller or have a big family? If pets and little ones are part of the equation, consider a white couch with stain-resistant, durable fabric, such as faux leather.
Spills, stains, and everyday wear are inevitable. Opt for a white couch with removable and washable covers or easy-to-clean materials. You’ll thank us later.
Test the padding. Check the cushions to see if it is as comfortable as it looks.
Pick a white based on the light available in your room. Pristine white looks amazing in rooms flooded with natural light but looks stark in darker spaces. Beige may be a better option for rooms with limited natural light.
Our Top Picks
Best for small spaces:
A cozy reclining couch $299.99
Best comfort:
Modern Living Room Sofa $306.90
Best luxury:
A fluffy white cloud couch $1,228.63
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Small Couches Below $300
When hunting for a budget-friendly couch, keep an eye out for a few key features to ensure you’re getting both comfort and durability. First, examine the frame—go for hardwood or metal for longevity. Check the cushions; they should strike a balance between firm and cozy. Most importantly, make sure it fits your space.
This post may include affiliate links.
Eafurn Sherpa Teddy Futon Sofa Bed
Product type: Futon
Back style: Split back
Material: Polyester (Teddy)
This small white couch is ideal for compact spaces like small apartments and dorms. It promises to easily hold up to three people. Putting together this small couch will be a breeze; just the firm cushions may take some getting used to.
Design tip:
Hang sheer curtains to add more airiness to the room. Sheer curtains will allow natural light to filter through, creating a bright and refreshing atmosphere. If you prefer a more romantic touch, consider curtains with delicate floral patterns.
What buyers are saying:
“It’s gorgeous white and folds down to a flat surface. A little small, but I’m 5’1 and can curl up on this. It’s too firm for me overall, but I like that I can sit on it and not fall asleep. It’s easy to put together. It’s small for a large room but can be a beautiful added accessory to any room in the house, even a bedroom.”—Celeste on Amazon.
Cansunna Loveseat Bean Bag Chair
Product type: Bean bag
Material: Faux fur
Usually, shapeless beanbags look odd in living room design. But this snug white couch is bouncy, soft, and fuzzy. The best thing is that it doesn’t sink when you sit on it and gives you ample back support.
What buyers are saying:
“This was the perfect size for a reading nook in our kids’ room that easily fits 1 adult and 2 young kids. [The] fabric is super soft and love that the cover is removable/washable. It does appear smaller than in photos…but it IS perfectly sized for kids through young teens.”—Jason E. Stein on Amazon.
Erye Convertible Loveseat Sofa
Product type: Convertible futon with cup holder
Back type: Tufted
Arm type: Square arms
Material: Velvet
This versatile white couch for the living room doubles up as a futon. If you’re living in a small apartment or a studio, this might be the perfect addition for your guests—a pristine white sofa by day and a cozy bed by night. The high-quality foam and soft velvet fabric will guarantee a blissful rest. Plus it has a pullout cupholder for you to comfortably enjoy movie nights.
What buyers are saying:
“It was very easy to assemble and fits my small studio apartment. Very comfortable to sit on.”—Kindle Customer on Amazon.
DHP Nola Futon Couch
Product type: Modern convertible futon
Back style: Tufted
Arm type: Armless
Material: Faux leather
Yet another futon on our list that blends modern design and practicality. It will help you accommodate overnight guests—adjust the backrest for a seamless shift from sitting to sleeping.
Design tip:
This is a plain white canvas, which means you can go all out decorating the wall behind it. Add a geometric wallpaper or use striking accents such as a 3D wall panel or neon lights. The interplay of shadows and highlights will create a dynamic focal point that radiates modern sophistication.
What buyers are saying:
“It sits lower than expected but it’s certainly functional. Comfortable to sit on, but I'm not sure I would want it to be our primary couch it’s perfect for the office (mainly used by the dogs). No one has slept on it yet, it certainly won’t accommodate anyone large (laying on the seat, my 5”4’ wife is just about the right fit).”—Christopher Connolly on Amazon.
Rosevera Hermosa Para Sala Loveseat
Product type: Loveseat
Material: Polyester
It is a classic couch with gentle curves, elegant legs, and attractive button tufting. This eye-catching piece will anchor your home décor, whether you love vintage or consider yourself a fan of minimalism.
What buyers are saying:
“The back is higher than most setees I've looked at, and the legs are tall/ give the height needed for me to easily sweep up under it. It is also light enough for me to move on my own which is great. The seat is deep enough to where I don't feel like you are on the edge, and the legs give it a nice height so my knees aren’t high up when sitting.”—Hopeful_Opal on Amazon.
Mr. Kate Tess Sofa With Soft Pocket Coil Cushions
Product type: Standard sofa
Material: Linen
Arms: Sloped arms
Back: Tufted back
This couch has a mid-century modern style with a beautiful tufted back and sloped arms. It’s 74 inches wide, meaning it can seat three people comfortably, even though it’s a two-seater. And what’s more—it comes with a one-year warranty. For this price point, this white couch is a steal!
What buyers are saying:
“The perfect size for the space it is currently occupying. Let’s not forget about the price, I’d say that this was a great buy and I look forward to buying from Mr. Kate again. Oh and I went the extra step of painting the legs gold to bring it out more and to go with my color scheme.”—Keena on Amazon
Best White Couches Above $300
Once we step into a mid-range section, it opens up more possibilities for comfort, style, and size. Consider lush upholstery materials like faux fur or velvet, as they tend to withstand wear and tear better. Go for comfy cushions filled with high-density foam or down cotton.
Christopher Knight Home Karen Chesterfield Loveseat Sofa
Product type: Sectional sofa
Arm type: Scrolled arms
Material: Polyester
Chesterfield-style loveseat is designed with iconic features like deep button tufting, nailhead accents, scrolled arms, and turned legs. For just over $300, this classy sofa is simply a steal! A downside is that it sits low to the ground, so it’s not the most comfortable for tall folks.
Design tip:
Display colorful artwork on the wall behind the couch. This draws attention upward, and will make your living room feel more curated.
What buyers are saying:
“We really like this couch. It’s always a risk ordering something online, but it was pretty decent to put together and it’s legitimately comfortable. The bottom where you sit is a little firm, but that’s mostly from the fact that there isn’t really a lot of spring. But, the cushions themselves are quite comfortable And, it looks very nice. It was a great buy for the price.”—Virginia Evans on Amazon.
Iululu Modern Sofa
Product type: Deep seat couch
Arm type: Slightly rolled arms
Material: Linen
A stunning, super cozy, and inviting white couch for the living room. The 3-seater shines through with its clean lines, slightly rolled arms, and solid wood frame supported by elegantly tapered legs.
Make sure to let the cushions rebound for at least 72 hours after opening so they fluff up. Cleaning this couch will be a breeze as the covers for the back cushions and pillows can be removed and are washable.
What buyers are saying:
“The couch came in a SINGLE box that easily fit through my 24” trailer door, which was a big factor. Installation took about 10 minutes. It just slides together, you open the vacuum-sealed cushions and (2) throw pillows and you are done. No tools required.”—Beefsupreme on Amazon.
Homsof Pull Out Sofa Bed
Product type: Loveseat with side pockets for storage
Arm type: Track
Back style: Reclining back
Material: Velvet
This cozy small couch is made of plush velvet fabric that’s not only soft to the touch but is scratch-resistant—no more scuffed cushions! It pulls out as a cozy bed at night, and the backrest has three adjustable positions. A bonus: Side storage pockets are perfect for stashing remotes and magazines.
Design tip:
Adding a few indoor plants to the mix will enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living room. Choose plants with variegated leaves or colorful flowers to add a pop of color.
What buyers are saying:
“This sofa bed is perfect for visitors, it’s very firm and comfortable.”—Margret Nabankema on Amazon.
UBGO L-Shape White Sectional Couch
Product type: L-shaped pullout sofa
Material: Boucle
This L-shaped sectional beauty has a soft boucle fabric, elevating comfort to a whole new level. The best part is that this modular white couch turns into a pullout bed, perfect for accommodating overnight guests. It also has nifty details like a USB port, power socket, and built-in cupholders for extended comfort.
What buyers are saying:
“It is easy to put together, it slides around, and if you have a wood floor. The cushions are slightly stiff. It is a medium size sectional, not too small not too big. It looks very nice and I would get it again if I am trying to stay under $800 again.”—Hayz on Amazon.
Stone & Beam Westview Extra Deep Couch
Product type: Standard four-seater couch
Material: Polyester
This deep-seat couch promises ultimate comfort. It has luxurious down-filled cushions that can be reversed and fluffed up. Enhance the simplicity of this couch with textured throws and cushions—they will add depth without overwhelming your living room. Consider propping it against a window with light-colored, airy curtains to amplify its color.
What buyers are saying:
“Seems very sturdy so far. I’m 6’3” and weigh 340 lbs right now, so I wanted something that was strong and offered enough support…This one feels so much more solid- seems to be real wood construction and not that press wood product, but I did not take anything off to check, so I am not 100% sure.”—Joshua T. Bozeman on Amazon.
Yeshomy Convertible U-Shaped White Sectional Couch
Product type: Sectional sofa
Material: Chenille
This U-shaped sofa is contemporary, elegant, and genuinely cozy. The upholstery is velvety soft, and the cushions are nicely padded. It has oversized seats and a comfortable backrest, perfect for sinking in after a long day.
The sofa is 110 inches wide, which makes laying horizontally a lot easier. Plus, the low armrests double up as pillows.
Design tip:
This is a big couch, which gives you plenty of room to experiment. Try cushion covers with embellishments like tassels, embroidery, or sequins. This will add visual interest to the large seating area.
What buyers are saying:
“It is a firm couch. This is not one you can sink into but that is okay because I wanted a more firm couch to begin with. The one down side the back pillows are a little thin. Easily fixed by either adding stuffing to them or just getting throw pillows or just snagging pillows off the bed.”—Stevie Burdett on Amazon.
Luxury Couches to Splurge On (Over $1,000)
We’re finally stepping into the zone of exquisite craftsmanship and premium materials. Investing in a luxury couch is about making a statement. Explore different styles and designs to find a piece that complements your living room.
Acanva Mid-Century White Cloud Couch
Product type: Loveseat
Arm type: Tuxedo
Material: Flannel
This stylish white couch for the living room has a curvy shell design. It’s fluffy, extremely comfortable, and has deep seats filled with high-density foam.
A white cloud couch means it doesn’t have any sharp edges and has deep, soft cushions that you can sink into. And it seems to be the current celebrity favorite. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Naomi Watts is splurging on cloud couches (via Architectural Digest). There’s nothing better than sinking into a cozy sofa after a long day at work—celebrities know that.
What buyers are saying:
“I am obsessed with this piece. This sofa is extremely comfortable”—Kelsey on Amazon.
Acanva Luxury L-Shaped Vegan Leather Couch
Product type: Sectional sofa
Back style: Low back
Arm type: Square edge arms
Material: Vegan leather
This vegan cream leather couch with a wooden frame is simple yet elegant. Not only is the couch a visual delight—it’s extremely comfy. Attach the ottoman to any corner and convert it to a chaise-longue.
Design tip:
Add some vibrant throw pillows for a sassy color pop, and don’t forget to drape a cozy blanket for snuggling.
What buyers are saying:
“Very much in love with this sofa to the point where I’m contacting the manufacturer about purchasing a second ottoman. My entire body is supported when I sit on it.” Anon on Amazon.
Tips for Maintaining a White Couch
Maintaining the pristine allure of a white couch might seem like a tall order, but with these practical tips, you’ll be able to keep it looking almost as fresh as the day it arrived.
Hydrate leather. If you have a white leather couch, keep it “hydrated.” Invest in a quality leather conditioner and pamper your couch every few months. This will keep the leather and ward off cracks. Also, keep your leather couch away from the sun. Prolonged exposure can damage leather over time.
Blot, don’t rub. If you get wine or coffee stains, resist the urge to rub. Instead, grab a clean cloth and gently blot the stain. Rubbing can spread the stain and embed it further into the fabric. A mixture of mild dish soap and warm water can work wonders on almost every stain. Give your couch an annual deep clean to remove deep-seated stains.
Fluff your pillows regularly. This will help maintain its shape. Add a throw blanket to protect the couch from food spills and pet dander.Use covers. Use white couch covers to protect the fabric. Simply remove the slip and toss it into the wash every month. It will quickly freshen up your white couch and make it completely stress-free.
FAQs
Now that we’ve seen our top picks for each category let’s answer some of the popular questions about white couches.
What Color Goes with a White Couch?
Neutral tones like gray, beige, or taupe pair exceptionally well with a white couch. These warm colors provide a cozy and timeless backdrop, blending seamlessly with the clean lines of a white couch. For a gentle contrast, you can also opt for pastel hues like soft pink or mint green. If you are a fan of bright colors, opt for bold and vibrant colors like navy, olive green, mustard, or burnt orange throw pillows.
Does White Furniture Make a Room Look Bigger?
Yes, it does! When natural light bounces off white surfaces, it scatters in the room, reducing shadows and dark corners. This play of light creates a brighter appearance.
If you have kids, pets, or want a couch for yourself to sit on, do NOT get a white couch. Ever.
