The Best Budget-Friendly List of 26 Cheap Couches

Lounging is a skill few have perfected. It comes with finding the perfect spot to relax and chill. Having a great couch is the first step to successfully lounging and having fun. But shopping for the ideal, comfortable, cheap sofa is much easier said than done. There are thousands of brands, styles, designs, and price points. Finding something that fits your budget and your comfort zone can take time.

Updating your space without breaking the bank is the key. Whether you’re looking to decorate your first apartment, accommodate extra guests, or just relax at home, finding a piece you like most is best. That’s why we have compiled a list of affordable and high-quality sofas for you.

This can help you whittle down your choices and pick the best option. Before you start, here are some things you should consider when choosing couches for cheap.

Things to Look Out For When Buying Cheap Comfy Couches

If you are looking for an affordable couch, there are certain things you should keep in mind to help you pick the best piece.

1. Value For Money

You can elevate your living room design while sticking to your budget. Finding a cheap couch made of quality materials that will last long is essential. Important things to look out for include durability, the frame, the joints, and the fabric. For example, a hardwood frame helps the couch keep its shape and remain stable.

2. Space Concerns

You can pick any couch, but you must first measure your room. Then you’ll be able to decide which type of sofa will fit. You can opt for a convertible sofa or a tiny couch if you have a small space. You can fit a big sofa or a sleeper sofa in large houses.

3. The Type of Sofa

Think of how you will use your couch before checking the options. Opt for a sofa bed if you want to invite guests to stay. Large couches, typically 72–85 inches (182–215 cm) long, can easily seat 4–5 people and are best for parties. Pick from the variety of cheap sectional couches if you want comfortable lounging options.

Let’s say you come home after a long workday and need a hug. Then, the hugging sofa created by the designer Eun Kyoung Lee is probably the best option for you. Although we haven’t included other hugging couches in this list, the choices we’ve provided are still fantastic!

4. The Type of Fabric

Cheap couches come in various options and styles. Many are made with synthetic fibers, which cost less than natural fibers. Some common couch materials are:

Faux leather can come with a fabric finish, which gives it a worn-in look. If it’s made with vinyl or plastic, then it looks shinier.

Velvet comes in bold and trendy colors, but the material wears with time.

Microfiber fabrics are water-repellent and tend to have a soft-buttery texture.

Textured weaves are rougher but can withstand regular use and are durable over time.

Linen fabrics are comfortable, resist moisture, and feel cozier during colder months.

Polyester is one material that can resist fading and wick away moisture.

Now that your checklist is ready, you can find the best cheap couches. We have compiled an extensive list of different types of nice couches for cheap that can help you find your favorite piece.

26 Cool Couches For Cheap Arranged According to Type

Your search for the best affordable couches ends here. Pick from this list of diverse sofas and start decorating your living space.

Customizable Options

These couches can be modified to suit any kind of space. If you have a small living room, you can set up these sofas according to your needs.

1. Futon Sofa

A futon is a traditional Japanese bedding style with a frameless cushion on the floor. A sofa futon is a Western take on that. This type of couch is versatile and can fit in any space. They are designed to fold in so that storage becomes simple. They are also modern and chic in their design.

Futon sofas are great for guests to stay over. They are easy to manage and don’t require much set-up. These customizable couches are best for people looking for some variety and fun in their lives.

Pros

Overnight guests can use the futon

It is easy to assemble

It can fit in any space

Cons

Futons are associated with ‘budget’ furnishing

It looks simpler than traditional couches

2. L-Shaped Sectional Couch

A sectional sofa consists of two or more joined sections for seating. It can have some reclining features and configurations to suit different layouts and preferences. The L-shaped sofa is one of the best cheap sectional couches for a large room and can comfortably fit 3–4 people.

The L-shape makes it perfect for fitting in many places, especially corners. It does not require any assembly, which can save time and effort.

Pros

It is roomy and can fit more people

You don’t have to spend time assembling this piece

This sofa is space-efficient

It can be adjusted to fit in corners as well

Cons

It might be bulky or take up a lot of space in a small room

It does not look like a traditional couch and may not suit everyone’s decor style

3. Convertible Sectional Sofa

The best part about convertible sofas is that they can be arranged to fit any room. They have a practical design, meaning they are compact, foldable, versatile, and fit any space. Convertible sectional sofas can be shifted and shaped to fit the room’s design.

The sectional sofa couch offers excellent design versatility for people with an eclectic style. It can help reduce clutter and make a small room seem much more prominent. You can use space-saving design ideas to maximize a small area.

Pros

It is versatile and can fit just about any room

It can be adjusted to fit smaller spaces

Cons

It might not be suitable for people who are looking for bolder pieces of furniture

4. Trifold Futon Sofa

Futons come in different varieties, namely the loveseat, bifold, and trifold. The trifold futon is the easiest to manage and most comfortable to use. It has a two-piece mattress on a frame and another on an ottoman. These can be positioned so the ottoman sits behind the frame when unused. The best part of this type of futon couch is its space-saving abilities. It is also easy to assemble and move around.

Pros

It is compact and easy to unfold

It can be used in small spaces

Many people can use it once it is unfolded

Cons

It might be uncomfortable to sit on for long periods due to the thinness of the mattress

5. Easy Assembly Couch

Most couches mentioned here require some kind of assembly or effort to join them. Some sofas come without needing any assembly at all. These couches have handrests, legs, and other accessories fully attached.

You only need to remove the couch from its packing and place it in the room. Tool-free assembly pieces are cheaper and work best for people who don’t want the hassle of figuring out how to put things together.

Pros

Tool-free assembly

It saves time and effort

It is compact and easy to store

Cons

Some of the parts are not removable, so it becomes tough to clean

The couch might need replacement if any of the pieces get damaged

6. Couch With Built-in USB-Ports

This type of couch is the best for tech-savvy people. It has built-in USB ports so you can charge your devices anytime. The ports must be positioned carefully to be near a power outlet. This technological sofa might be slightly pricey, but you can still find options that fit your budget. It is a good couch for people who don’t want to miss out on anything and have everything in one convenient place.

Pros

You can charge your devices at any time

It is convenient

Cons

You would need to position the couch so that it can be connected to a power source

7. Couch With Side Pockets

What’s a step up from a cheap couch you can comfortably lounge on? A sofa with side pockets. The extra storage space can help you keep your necessary items like your remote, snacks, water bottle, and phone within easy reach. This storage space also prevents any clutter from messing up your room.

If you work from home, this couch is perfect for you. The main thing you need to pay attention to is the sturdiness and durability of the sofa. It should have strong pockets that can hold many items and withstand general wear and tear.

Pros

It can help you store things easily

You can keep everything in one place

Cons

These couches are usually bulky

The pockets might get damaged and fray easily

8. Modular Sofa

Modular sofas are designed with separate, easy-to-assemble components. They can be put together with little assembly or tools. You can join them as quickly as Lego pieces. Since these pieces move independently, they are convenient and don’t take up much space.

The best modular sofas come with grip seats for added stability. Most of these couches are made with cotton and linen material.

Pros

They can be arranged creatively and are fully customizable

They are easy to manage

Cons

These sofa sets aren’t as durable as other couch options

9. U-shaped Sectional

U-shaped couches are designed for ample seating. They can accommodate many people and are best for those who like hosting parties. This kind of couch is versatile and can be arranged however you want. You might be unable to set it up in a corner, which is fine since it’s more of a centerpiece.

Pros

It is best for a large group of people

It can serve as a statement piece for a room

Cons

It might take up a lot of space

It can be hard to arrange correctly at the side or corners due to its shape

Size-Based Options

These couches are arranged according to their size to fit your space perfectly. Choose a piece that complements your living space and lifestyle.

1. Sofa Bed

A sofa bed, also called a bed-couch, can help you get the best of both worlds. They are usually designed for the multifunctional purpose of seating and sleeping. Underneath its cushions, you will find a metal frame that can be unfolded to create a bed. These sleeper couches can fit in medium-sized rooms and can help you comfortably accommodate overnight guests.

This flexible sofa is exceptionally comfortable and relaxing. They can come with one of three bedding mechanisms: pull-out, click-clack, or slide-out. It is also essential to pay attention to the material of the sofa frame. The frames can be made with timber or steel. Check these materials thoroughly for the best quality sofa bed.

The best part about these couches is that they come in many designs and shapes, like this life-sized ‘Big Hero’ Baymax sofa bed that is comfortable, cute, and huggable.

Pros

It can be used for sleeping

It folds back in to provide more space in the room

These types of couches are incredibly comfortable

Cons

They are harder to assemble

The bedding mechanism can get damaged with rough use.

2. Small Couch

This is the perfect sofa for someone who wants to save space and take up less surface area in their house. It is one of the best couches for people who don’t have time to clean and manage too much furniture. These sofas are usually 63 inches (160 cm) in width, 38 inches (96 cm) in depth, and 34 inches (86 cm) in height. They usually have the same size and depth as a loveseat.

1–2 people can sit on this couch comfortably. Don’t forget to measure the area of your living room so you can choose the perfect small sofa.

Pros

It is perfect for someone who lives in a small space

It will be easy to assemble

It does not require much maintenance

Cons

It can only fit a few people at a time

3. The Loveseat

A loveseat is the best couch for a small space or tiny room. It always has a chic, elegant look and can add a touch of glamor to every area. Loveseats are great couches to complement a large furniture set. They are easy to look after and move around as well. Loveseat sofas with wooden frames tend to last longer.

Pros

It helps to save space in a small room

It is easy to manage and set up

It is lightweight

Cons

You will need to get extra seating options

4. Deep Sofa

A deep sofa can provide the best back support while making you feel like you are lying on a cloud. They usually have armrests to lounge and watch your favorite show comfortably. A solid frame is necessary for a deep couch to support people’s weight easily. Hardwood frames are the best for this purpose.

Pros

It can hold a lot of weight

It can be used to lounge and relax without straining your back

Cons

It might be challenging to get up from

The frame can give way if it’s not made with suitable materials

5. Wide Sleeper Couch

If you tend to have a lot of overnight guests or friends staying with you, then an oversized sleeper couch is the best investment. The best sleeper sofas come with multiple storage spaces. They are comfortable and soft, so your body does not pay the price with aches and pains the next day. Some sleeper couches can be converted into a bed, and some are already wide enough.

Pros

Wide and capable of seating many people

Best for overnight guests

Comfortable and easy to manage

Cons

Will take up a lot of space in a living room

6. Sofas Without Armrests

These couches are rounded to fit in tight spaces or corners. They can comfortably seat 1–2 people. Due to their shape, they have a light and airy vibe. These trendy pieces are great for bright and lively living rooms. They also work well as statement pieces. Even though they don’t have armrests, they are still comfortable to use and provide enough support.

Pros

They are compact and can be moved around easily

You can fit them just about anywhere

Cons

They cannot seat more than two people

Some people might not be able to use the couch without the armrest

Material-Based Options

Each of the materials in this list can fit different aesthetics and be used for various purposes. It is up to you to decide which couch fits your needs.

1. Wooden Futon Sofa

A wooden futon couch can provide a modern and farmhouse-style look to the room while still being sturdy and durable. The wood frame adds a touch of elegance and warmth to homes.

The solid wood frame is strong and stable and can last long. It is also durable enough to withstand rough use. This wood design works well for people in cold climates who want to create a warm and cozy atmosphere.

Pros

It is durable and hardy

It can hold a lot of weight

It provides warmth and a natural appeal

Cons

It might be very firm to sit or sleep on for a long time.

2. Velvet Sofa

Velvet is a glossy and sophisticated material for couches. It feels great and is comfortable to lounge on. Since it comes in many shades, it is the perfect option for many decor styles. It also has a specific texture that feels great to touch.

The best part about owning a velvet couch is that the material resists snagging, so you won’t have to deal with loose threads. The only thing these sofas need is a sound spring system to retain the frame’s sturdiness and provide the best support.

Pros

The material is soft and comfortable

It would work great in rooms with bright colors

It is snag-resistant

Cons

Velvet is hard to care for and not as durable as other materials

It can get stained easily

3. Scalloped Velvet Couch

Image credits: Kamila Doktor Jańska

The scalloped velvet sofa is a twist on the old design. It has a luxurious, rounded shape, and sculpted back support comfortably wraps around the person. It can fit one person at a time and only occupies a little space in the house. Scalloped couches generally have a tufted back and velvet upholstery, adding a whimsy touch to the room. Sitting on it might feel like you are in the Little Mermaid movie.

Pros

It is an exciting statement piece

It does not take up much room

The couch can brighten and liven up any space

Cons

It can only seat one person

It is not as durable as other couches

4. Upholstered Sofa

Upholstery includes fabric, webbing, padding, and springs, which comprise your sofa’s main parts. This material grew in popularity in the 17th–19th century. It looks regal and is a decor piece that recalls olden times. It would work well with a Victorian or classical aesthetic in the house.

This type of sofa can withstand a lot of heavy use and damage. Many upholstered sofas are made with solid hardwood frames. Eucalyptus is the best for durability and support.

Pros

This material looks classic and regal

It can withstand a lot of damage

Cons

It is not stain-resistant

5. Microfiber Couch

Microfiber is a fiber that is one denier or less. A denier is a unit of measurement of fineness. Microfiber is 1/100 the diameter of human hair, and just a square inch of microfiber cloth has over 200,000 fibers for cleaning.

It is an excellent material for your couch because it can protect against many types of stains. Even if it does get stained, it’s easy to clean and, therefore, can last for a long time. This material can be perfect for homes with kids or pets. It protects against rough use from scratching, clawing, or jumping.

Pros

Microfiber is stain-proof and water-proof

It is excellent for homes with children and animals

Cons

It has a static cling, meaning hair and fibers can cling to its surface

Some people worry about the environmental concerns of using this material since it is a byproduct of petroleum and crude oil refining

Microfiber is one unique material that can be used to make couches. There are people like Cláudio Mota, a Brazilian artist, who make sofas from recycled car tires. I bet you haven’t heard that one before!

6. Faux-Leather Couch

Leather couches are timeless for any decor since they look eye-catching and sleek. The problem is that finding cheap leather couches is challenging because actual leather costs a lot. That’s why you need to opt for faux leather.

This material provides the same look and feel as leather without eating into your budget. It can match industrial and farmhouse-style furniture the best. Cheap faux-leather couches are also good for the planet and animals. Just look at these two entrepreneurs from México who created faux leather from cactus leaves to save the environment!

Pros

The material has the same look and feel as genuine leather

It does not stain easily

It is environmentally friendly

Cons

A faux leather sofa is slightly less durable than natural leather and can start peeling and cracking faster

7. Slipcover Couch

This type of cheap couch is the easiest to clean and maintain. Many modern sofas come with a removable slipcover that you can put on for parties or big events. They can help you avoid any spillage and stains. The one problem you might face is the durability of these slipcovers. They are likely to get damaged with regular wear and tear.

Pros

They are stain-proof

They are easy to clean, which helps keep the couch in pristine condition for a long time

The covers are easy to remove whenever needed

Cons

The slipcover might take away from the overall charm of the couch

The cover might be prone to scratches and smudges

8. Solid Wood Frame Couch

A solid wood frame sofa is designed for maximum stability and durability. It usually comes with high-density memory foam for added comfort while sitting. These frames can withstand a lot of wear and tear over time. A hardwood frame sofa usually has engravings and classic designs to elevate the look of the couch.

Pros

The wood can withstand a lot of weight and pressure

The couch will last for a long time

Cons

The wooden frame design will fit only a few decor styles

Style-Based Options

If you are looking for the perfect couch to fit your sense of design, then these sofas will be right for you. Choose your favorite affordable option from one of these pieces and use it to complement your room’s decor.

1. Classic Sofa

These sofas tend to be simpler and have a timeless design. They are designed to fit small spaces and usually have comfortable upholstery. Their clean, sleek look is understated and can fit many room design styles. Traditional furniture pieces tend to have good craftsmanship and last for a long time. These are the best cheap couches for people looking for simple, durable seating.

Pros

It is the perfect fit for people who like simple and elegant pieces

It is long-lasting and durable

It has a timeless style

Cons

The traditional design and simple colors might not suit everyone’s taste

2. Minimalist Sofa

Minimalist decor is simple, straightforward, and crisp. These kinds of sofas can pair well with classic and elegant pieces in your house. The main idea behind this choice of furniture is to create an uncluttered and serene environment in the home. These sofas come in beige, white, gray, or calmer colors. Their light look will help create the illusion of space. To elevate your living room with this style, check out these 62 minimalist decor ideas.

Pros

The design of this piece can fit many decor styles and spaces

It adds a light and airy look to the living room

It is simple and easy to manage

Cons

It does not work for someone who is looking for a bright and colorful furniture set

3. Mid-Century Couch

These couches are usually made with traditional wood frames. They come with light upholstery that provides a simple and classic look. A lack of clutter, simple lines, and muted tones characterize the mid-century designs. It emphasizes the fusion of natural and manufactured structures. Potted plants and big windows with a lot of natural sunlight are great companions for this couch.

Pros

It has an antique and charming feel

It can elevate the atmosphere of the house and room

Cons

It might not be as vibrant as couches in other styles

Find the Best Affordable Couch for Your Style

The couch you pick is going to become a part of your life for the next couple of years. So pick one that gives you the most joy and hopefully the best (back) support! When it comes to the couch of your dreams, some people tend to take that idea too far. Just check out these hilarious pictures from when IKEA let people design couches.

FAQs

Where to buy cheap couches?

Amazon and Walmart are the best places to buy cheap couches since they have many options. You can also find good sofa and furniture options at yard sales.

How do you choose cheap sectional couches?

Here are some ways to find the best sectional couch. You should check if they have dowel rods and dovetail joints. Medium-range sofas have a stapled frame held together by industrial joints. Lower-quality sofas are only held together with glue, which doesn’t last long.

Which are the best leather couches?

Leather couches with hardwood frames can withstand the test of time. They should also be stain and water-resistant.

Are cheap sofas any good?

Cheap couches are just as good as branded or expensive sofas. If you pick a couch from this list, you will find excellent quality cheap sofas that will last long.