Conversation Pits 101: A Guide For The Best Sunken Living Room

The digital revolution has brought the world closer. Yet, loneliness is becoming a major issue, with 27% of young adults (aged 19 to 29) facing loneliness globally, according to Gallup. During such times, bonding with your family is crucial, and the classic conversation pit helps with that perfectly.

To put it briefly, a conversation pit, aka sunken room, is a lowered floor area with seating. Depending on the pit’s depth, it can have a small step (or a few) descending into a cozy sunken space. The pit is generally stuffed with pillows to give it maximum comfort. You’ll find them in many shapes, from L to U-shaped, with circular, rectangular, and hexagonal variations being the most popular.

Image credit: portersimmons

So far, we’ve only covered the basics, but the conversation pit certainly has more depth, and we are here to help you better understand this unique home feature. We’ll go through its history, design ideas, pros and cons of owning one, and a DIY hack that will help you effortlessly make it part of your home! Let’s begin, shall we?

The Brief History of the Conversation Pit

Image credit: Justin Hall

Although the conversation pit has medieval roots, the first proper “sunken room” popped up in 1927, designed by an American architect, Bruce Goff. It started gaining momentum in the ‘50s when Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen got inspired by the ‘lounge pit’ design and featured it in his projects. The popularity of sunken rooms peaked during the first special television appearances in the 1960s, and by the 1970s, conversation pits had become an obsession—everyone wanted to have one.

But just like the waves rise and fall, the pit’s fame started declining at the end of the ‘70s. People kept tripping in the pit, causing frequent accidents. What was once a centerpiece had become a potential hazard in the house. Television added to the demise by completely sidelining it from the public view.

Image credit: renovatingmates

Luckily for us, it’s now back with a bang. As the pandemic restricted the world to four walls, the conversation pit started gaining prominence again. Along with the pandemic, social media also holds the baton for bringing it back to the world. The charming old-school aesthetics of the conversation pit have become a regular guest on people’s feeds.

With its comeback, the world was divided into pit lovers and people ignorant of it. But before you decide which team you are on, take a look at these gorgeous pit designs we gathered for you below.

8 Modern Conversation Pits for a Stylish Home

Even if you aren’t a big fan of the conversation pit, you have to admit it’s a nice and cozy spot to bond with your loved ones. And, if you are a pit lover planning to let this architectural marvel be a part of your house, we have collected a few ideas for inspiration. Large or small, these ideas will fit any home!

Cozy and Colorful

Image credit: Balthazar Korab

A small flight of stairs leads into this vibrant conversation pit. The numerous textured pillows add color and pattern to the warm living room. A gleaming artistic center table accompanied by a pair of smaller antique tables turns the pit into the favorite spot for family game nights or hosting a soirée for your friends.

Small and Intimate

Image credit: theyoungvillas

Larger doesn’t mean grander. Sometimes, the smaller version wins your heart, like this compact and cozy conversation pit. Its size begs you to snuggle up on the soft seat and unwind.

The natural light flooding in, potted houseplants, and wooden tables are the perfect fit for the pit, tempting you to relax in this soothing space. The pit is segregated from the rest of the room, creating a small, secluded, intimate retreat. Imagine spending Friday nights in this cozy pit, drinking wine, and getting lost in conversation with your partner.

The Custom Curve

Image credit: inversegroup

A marvelous curved sunken lounge is a statement piece in this open-plan house. The cushions have been customized to follow the pit’s shape. The subtle transition from the warm wood to the solemn grey, finished by the refreshing blue and a central fire pit, entices you to drop what you are doing and join your family. It segregates the conversation area from the living room, creating a comfy spot to share thoughts and ideas with your loved ones.

A Poolside Conversation Pit

Share icon

Image credit: ryanhughesdesign

With a large house comes the freedom of placing the pit in any part of your lavish space. A pristine sunken lounge nestles in this backyard pool, striking a contrast against the blue pool water. The plush pillows invite you to take a break from your busy life and enjoy stress-free conversations with your friends. The pillared area provides a beautiful backdrop, adding a spectacular view from the pit. Great way to enjoy in the pool without getting wet, right?

Luxury Circle Pit

Image credit: isgworld

This circular outdoor conversation pit has been purely designed for privacy. Engulfed by trees, adorned with customized cushions, and wrapped by the warm glow of floor lights with a central fire pit, it’s the coziest circle to enjoy with your favorite people. The lit trees add charm, creating a romantic setting in your backyard.

Multi-Functional Simplicity

Image credit: ktiemrch

This snug conversation pit (‘70s style) will take you on a fun trip down memory lane. The built-in furniture and vintage fireplace culminate into a retro heaven. The wooden pit harmonizes with the wooden ceiling, while the carpeted floor adds a soft touch. The pit also integrates a TV, doubling as the coziest spot to spend Super Bowl Sundays with your family.

Lush Outdoor Pit

Image credit: reno.diary

Indoor conversation pits may be a thing of the past; outdoor sunken lounges are all the rage. Wooden elements, soft cushioning, grass to relax your bare feet, and the company of the trees all culminate into a wholesome retreat. Forget Netflix and chill; try conversations and wine instead!

The Minimalist Dream

Image credit: invest.in.bali

The beauty of minimalism is hard to beat; just look at the stunningly simple sunken room. It’s neat and clean, with minimal clutter and a simple charisma.

The creamy white conversation pit couch plays with the white ceiling, floor, and cute little center table. The floor mat and the wooden pendant light are naturally highlighted in the whitewashed space. The glass walls display the pretty plants outside, creating a de-stressing lounge spot for private conversations, joy, and laughter.

DIY Hack: Build Your Conversation Pit

Image credit: thesorrygirls

Constructing a conversation pit is tricky unless you build the house from scratch. And if you live in an apartment, constructing a pit is nearly impossible. But that’s why we are here, right?

We aren’t going to show you a magic trick that will create an actual pit in your apartment. Instead, we are here to show you how to create a faux conversation pit that will look just as convincing (obviously, without the sunken floor). Just follow these easy steps to make the coziest conversation pit, even if you live in a modern apartment.

Step 1: Choose a space in your house where you want the conversation pit to be and cover the area with a floor mattress or a shag rug to segregate it from the rest of the room. Step 2: Take low-set furniture like close-to-ground sofas, floor cushions, or fancy poufs. Arrange the furniture in a U or L shape, and close it off by creating just two entry points. Step 3: Add numerous cozy pillows and throws to level up your comfort game. Great if you want to add color and texture to your space. Step 4: Place a small coffee table in the center of the pit to create a focal point. It will complete the pit and give you somewhere to place your cups. Step 5: Add the finishing touch by placing pendant lights or floor lamps around the edges, letting the warm glow fill the pit. To make it even more like a real conversation pit, frame it with a wooden railing and enjoy a truly exclusive lounge in your home.

The Pros and Cons of Having a Conversation Pit

Image credit: 2cool2bl0g

Conversation pit is an iconic piece to have in your home, but don’t take our word for it. Before you make up your mind, check the pros and cons below.

PROS

A conversation pit is a unique architectural element that will add personality to any space.

The stark difference from a regular floor effortlessly makes it a focal point.

Thanks to the sunken floor, the ceiling appears higher, giving the space a feeling of airiness.

It’s a perfect spot to hang chandeliers or pendant lights.

CONS

It is difficult to access for people with mobility aids.

The possibility of misstepping and tripping also puts it in a bad light, as people aren’t used to stepping in a recessed space in a room. Using railings, vibrant colored cushioning, or building an outdoor pit are good solutions to the problem.

You can’t change it as quickly as rearranging your furniture. Once you install a conversation pit, it’s there for a long time.

Building a pit and customizing the cushions is costly. You can still try a DIY hack, though.

Conversation, Comfort, and Intimacy Wrapped in One

Image credit: threebirdsrenovations

The funny thing about conversation pits is that people either love it or hate it. There’s no in-between. Whichever side you’re on, you can’t beat the fact it’s becoming popular again. After all, it brings people together. (Looks stunning on Instagram, too)

What do you think about this iconic home installation?

Answers to Popular Questions About Conversation Pits

How Much Does it Cost to Fill a Sunken Living Room with Concrete?

Filling a sunken living room with concrete can cost you from $5,000 to $25,000 (or more), depending on the size of the pit.

How Expensive is a Conversation Pit?

A DIY conversation pit is fairly cheap to make. Especially if you already own most of the furniture. However, if you plan to build an actual pit from scratch, it might cost you thousands of dollars, adding 10% or more to your total home budget.

Does a Sunken Living Room Add Value to Your Home?

Although sunken living rooms are a unique architectural feature, they might not be the best way to add value to your home. Due to the risk of falling over, people might think twice before buying a house with a conversation pit.