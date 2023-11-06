14submissions
Whether you live in an apartment or a house, searching for the right piece of furniture for small rooms can make you feel like Goldilocks. The hardest thing to do is to find a comfortable couch for small spaces. That’s because tiny sofas might often come without storage, be uncomfortable, or not be able to fit as many people as you would want. Luckily, we’ve found a way to skip these hassles and find you a couch for small living rooms, bedrooms, or even breakfast nooks.
Image credits: Patrick Perkins.
We don’t want you to sacrifice comfort and legroom for a small sofa that isn’t awesome. That’s why we put together a varied list of small couches that can fit every mood, need, and function requirement. We also interviewed two interior designers, Annmarie Cannan and Komal Solanki, for their perspectives on the best small sofas to fit tiny spaces.
How to Choose a Couch for a Small Space?
Here are some of the things you should keep in mind when picking a small couch for any room.
Size of the Small Couch
“It’s important to consider scale in the room. Small sofas work well flanked across from each other with an interesting coffee table,” says Annmarie. You should consider the width, depth, and height of the small sofa. Plan how to fit it in the room and arrange furniture around it.
Image credits: ErikaWittlieb.
You can determine the height by measuring the highest point of the sofa set’s back. The depth can be calculated by measuring from the outside edge of the seat to the back of the couch. Calculate the width by measuring the sofa couch from one end to the other. Double-check all the measurements, or else you’ll end up with small furniture that’s only fit for cats.
Small Couch Upholstery
Whether you are looking to lounge, sleep, or sit for long hours, your small couch needs to be durable and comfortable. If you have children or pets, choose stain and scratch-resistant materials such as microfiber or faux leather. For softer and more luxurious materials, go for velvet or linen. Maybe you want a couch with delicate upholstery, but you have a feisty dog. In that case, here are seven tips to help keep dogs off furniture.
Image credits: Michael Oxendine.
Style of the Small Sofa
There are so many small couches that you can pick to elevate your living room or family space. It’s crucial to choose the best small sofa that can seamlessly fit the decor of your room. “Depending on the other items and feel of the room, I would marry the style and fabric to blend with that look,” says Annmarie.
Image credits: Kenny Eliason.
Komal states, “It entirely depends on the size of the living room and what setup are we going for. Like if we’re going for a nice elaborate setup wherein a 4-seater and chairs with that would definitely have a nice small couch, which gives more volume to the space and breaks the seating pattern perfectly. Or would use it as a ascent seating maybe at the entry porch.” Put some thought into the style of your home and your couch. You don’t want to end up with bad home decor choices.
How Many Can Fit Perfectly on the Sofa
Along with the other couch measurements, it’s essential to figure out how many people can fit on it comfortably. To invite many guests, you should opt for a tiny sectional sofa. A loveseat or futon would work best if you like lounging alone or with a friend. It is generally best to pick a two or three-seater couch for a small apartment.
Image credits: Juan Ordonez.
Our 14 Top Picks for the Best Small Couches
Let’s face it: you can get any small couch and try to make it fit the style and set-up of your living space. But the problem is that you might not be happy with this purchase if it doesn’t fit your functional requirements. “The purpose should be clear and comfort level. Even though it’s a small couch, it should still be comfortable for long hours. And where it’s to be put is the most important thing,” says Komal.
Image credits: Cristian Tarzi.
That’s why we’ve put together a diverse list so you can find a sofa that is the best fit (literally)!
Kingfun Tbfit Mid-Century Modern Small Sofa
Best Mid-Century Modern Sofa
This loveseat creates a lounge-worthy spot with its 65-inch vast seating capacity and high-density foam cushions. It has a modern look with its mid-century linen upholstery. You can go all in with this decor style and add elegant lighting with a fantastic DIY mid-century modern globe.
This is an excellent small corner couch for a bedroom or living room. Its solid and engineered wood frame can easily support up to 500 lbs of weight. The sofa’s wooden legs also have padding to protect your floors from scuffs and scratches.
Pros
It can seat three people comfortably.
The sofa legs are padded to protect the floors from scuffs.
It is sturdy and durable.
Cons
It needs assembly, and some pieces are hard to lock into place.
Dimensions
Width: 65”
Depth: 30.3”
Height: 31.4”
Modern Teddy Small Velvet Couch
Best Plush Sofa
This velvet loveseat sofa is made with the softest material to make you feel cozy and relaxed. It has a contemporary design and curved armrests. This loveseat can seat two people and carry up to 400 lbs. It is easy to put together and can make your space feel luxurious. The metal frame and legs are sturdy and won’t get damaged easily. If you love the feel of this silky material, you will simply adore these handmade velvet skirts.
Pros
Its durable metal frame won’t get scratched or damaged easily.
The sofa is easy to assemble.
The velvet sofa’s material feels soft and comfortable.
Cons
The metal design of the legs might not fit every decor style.
Dimensions
Width: 58.6”
Depth: 28”
Height: 27”
Kingfun Faux Leather Small Loveseat Couch
Best Padded Love Seat
This faux-leather couch can add a modern touch to your home and be a statement piece. Its cushions are filled with high-density foam and high-elasticity sponge, which makes it very comfortable. These thick cushions will give your body enough support and aren’t prone to sinking in. It can seat three people easily and withstand up to 500 lbs.
Faux leather is a beautiful, eco-friendly material and can be made out of many things. These two men from México, Adrián López Velarde and Marte Cázarez managed to make leather out of cactus leaves.
Pros
The faux leather is easy to clean and doesn’t get damaged quickly.
Its thick padded cushions are durable and comfortable.
Cons
The square armrests might be harder than expected.
Dimensions
Width: 65”
Depth: 30.7”
Height: 31.5”
Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Small Futon Couch
Best Muti-Functional Sofa
This excellent futon couch comes with velvet upholstery and button-tufted arms. It is great for a small apartment because it can be used as a couch during the day or reclined to become a sofa bed at night. Its sturdy wooden frame can hold up to 600 lbs of weight. “As a personal choice, I prefer futons over the rest. Sectionals go well, too, with a good-sized living room. Whereas I feel loveseats are not so comfortable all the time,” says Komal.
Futons have been known to be a fun and easy-to-manage type of couch. Which is what inspired this photo series of three friends, two dogs, and a futon. It is about three friends who (literally) went on a couch-surfing road trip across America.
Pros
It doesn't require any complex assembly.
The solid wooden frame can hold 600 lbs.
It can be reclined for lounging or as a sleeper sofa.
Cons
The backrest might be pretty stiff.
Normal Dimensions
Length: 83”
Width: 33.5”
Height: 32.5”
Sleeping Dimensions
Length: 73”
Width: 44”
Height: 17.5”
Belffin Convertible Sectional Sleeper Sofa
Best Small Couch With Storage
This sleeper sofa comes with hidden storage space and excellent reclining functions. The sofa will provide ways to clear up clutter and keep your room neat. Every seat in this sofa chair can be customized, which gives you more freedom to adjust it in your house. After a long day at work, you can come and relax on the couch and adjust its backrest to 135° for maximum comfort.
Its reversible chair lounger and fluffy seat cushions are made with high-quality foam for better resilience and softness. You can get more creative pillows to add to the couch and create a spot of dreamy comfort in your home.
Pros
It can be used as a sleeper for overnight guests.
The sofa can seat six people when the seats are arranged together.
The cushions and upholstery are durable and long-lasting.
Cons
It might take up a lot of space due to its reclining features and storage.
Dimensions
Width: 90.2”
Depth: 58.3”
Height: 33.5”
SEJOV Sofa Bed Chair 4-in-1
Most Versatile Couch for a Small Area
This is the best small couch for tiny spaces because it has many uses. You can convert it into a sofa bed, chaise lounge, a small couch, and an ottoman. It will fit perfectly in any space, no matter how you choose to move or fold it. This small couch with a chaise is a creative space-saving design idea for tiny spaces. The sofa’s upholstery is made with breathable linen fabric and padded with sponge. Its metal frame is durable and can hold up to 350 lbs.
Pros
Its frame is made with sturdy alloy steel.
The adjustable backrest has five levels and provides excellent back support.
This convertible sofa can be used any way you like.
Cons
When the couch is folded into a sleeper position, it only provides enough space for a lean person to fit on it.
Dimensions
Width: 71”
Depth: 26”
Height: 17”
Linen Upholstered Convertible Sofa Bed
Best Convertible Sofa for Watching Movies
This convertible futon sofa bed can be shifted into three positions for maximum comfort. It can hold up to 500 lbs and has four strong metal legs. The small couch bed comes with two cupholders so that two people can watch a movie and enjoy their drinks. The sofa’s armrests can fold down, the backrest is adjustable, and the arm pillows can be removed whenever required. It can completely transform your living room without taking up too much space.
Pros
It comes with two cup holders for added convenience. If you love these handy cup holders, check out these other 25 useful inventions to make your daily life easier.
It has three adjustable positions to sit, lounge, or nap.
It is easy to put it together.
Cons
The small couch is very low to the ground, which might not be convenient for everyone.
Dimensions
Width: 32”
Length: 65.25”
Height: 29”
Small L-Shaped Couch With Ottoman Bench
Best Durable Small Couch
This l-shaped sofa couch is designed with stylish faux leather. It works best in the corner of rooms and can add a modern-contemporary touch to the decor. Komal says, “I would use it for a nice cozy reading corner with a nested coffee table and comfortable upholstery and lots of cushions and plants.”
You can create a reading nook with this gorgeous sofa. You can place the ottoman near the couch to create a large bed for yourself or guests. Its robust frame can hold up to 600 lbs.
Pros
The couch is made with faux leather that is durable and can withstand a lot of wear and tear.
The ottoman will help you customize the sofa’s look.
Hook and loop fasteners help to keep the couch pillows in place.
Cons
Although the couch has ample cushioning, it might be slightly stiff or firm for some people.
Dimensions
Width: 56”
Length: 84.25”
Height: 33”
ANONER Folding Sleeper Chair
Best Small Couch to Clean
If you’re looking for a pull-out bed, a sofa, and a chaise lounge, this small couch is for you. It is lightweight and can be folded and moved to match your needs. It is made with high-density memory foam so that it is comfortable. There are wide Velcro straps on the sides to secure the backrest. Even though it doesn’t have armrests, you will still be able to relax fully.
The breathable fabric also has zippers so that it can be removed and washed. If you’re a stickler for cleanliness, here are some great tips from a professional cleaner.
Pros
The couch’s cover is washable.
The sofa can be converted into five forms.
The 7-inch wide Velcro on both sides can help make the sofa backrest firmer.
Cons
It doesn't have a built-in frame support.
Dimensions
Width: 80”
Depth: 60”
Height: 6”
Mellow Adair Tufted Sofa Chair With Armrest Pockets
Best Weight Capacity
If you love soft tufting in your living room furniture, you’ll adore this small couch. It can easily seat three people and create the best lounge-worthy spot in your living room. Its solid wooden eucalyptus frame is durable and can hold weight up to 750 lbs. The mid-century modern style of the couch will suit a chic boho decor very well. The handy storage pockets on the side will give you plenty of space to keep your TV remotes or books.
Pros
It can hold up to 750 lbs, higher than most small couches.
The lint-resistant polyester linen fabric is easy to clean.
You can put the couch together without any tools.
Cons
You must be careful during assembly. Otherwise, the parts might not connect properly.
Dimensions
Width: 29.9”
Depth: 73.2”
Height: 29.9”
Lexicon Baluze Double Reclining Sofa
Best Couch for Lounging
The best part of recliners is that you can sink into them and completely forget all your worries. This is precisely what this faux-leather sofa can do for you. If you are looking for a small leather couch but want to be environmentally conscious, opt for it.
It has enough space for three people and can hold up to 300 lbs. The manual pull tab reclining system will help you immediately get into the most comfortable position to lay about. It makes a great cozy reading chair or a chill couch to sit on with friends while watching a match.
Pros
It looks exactly like a small leather couch but is a more eco-friendly option.
The manual pull tab makes it easy for the sofa to recline.
Cons
The seat might start sinking in if too much weight is applied.
Dimensions
Width: 83”
Depth: 36.5”
Height: 38.5”
Acanva Luxury Modern Velvet Sofa
Best Minimalist Small Couch
It might be tough to find small furniture that is also sleek, elegant, and modern. Luckily, this curved arm sofa comes with a chic minimalist design. It is designed with soft velvet that is cozy and comfortable. It provides enough space for 3–4 people to sit comfortably. Its firm wood frame is durable and can hold up to 440 lbs. This couch will fit right in with your minimalist decor ideas and style.
Pros
It has a sleek design without too many distracting features.
The curved back is unique.
It can seat up to 4 people easily.
Cons
You might need to vacuum the couch sometimes to clean the velvet.
Dimensions
Width: 94.5”
Depth: 40.2”
Height: 26.8”
STHOUYN Small Armless Loveseat Couch
Best Tech-Driven Couch
When it comes to loveseats, there are many options. But this armless loveseat is incredibly fantastic with many features. It is for tech-savvy people who always need to be up-to-date and charge their phones on the go. The two USB ports are placed conveniently on the side for ease of use. If both ports aren’t enough, you can also get this cute pig USB hub.
This modern loveseat also has a solid wood frame that can hold up to 500 lbs. Its wooden legs have foot pads to avoid scratches and scuffs on the floor.
Pros
It has two USB ports for easy charging.
The backrest is slightly angled at 105° for extra comfort.
The top of the couch is covered with soft, supple doll hair.
Cons
Installing may take time as the leg screws are in a blind spot and difficult to line up.
Dimensions
Width: 42.7”
Depth: 23.6”
Height: 33.5”
LINSY HOME Pull-Out Sofa Bed
Best Overall Small Pull Out Couch
Small couches with pull-out beds are the most convenient for people who want to host overnight guests. This superb sofa has a memory foam mattress that can unfold and provide enough space for someone to sleep on. It also has four elastic straps to keep the bed in place.
You’ll find all the best features of the other small couches, such as storage holders, two USB ports, and two cup holders. It is a convenient option for lounging, sleeping, or sitting with a friend. The strong wood and alloy steel frame provide enough support.
You might feel like this small couch has everything you need, which is true! The only thing we suggest is a bed with a tiny compartment for a pet, or do you think that’s going too far?
Pros
It has two cupholders, two USB ports, and storage pockets.
The wood and alloy steel frame are durable and long-lasting.
The couch can fold out and become a sleeper sofa.
Cons
The bed frame might not be as comfortable as the couch.
Dimensions
Width: 67”
Depth: 33.9”
Height: 35.4”
Pick a Cool Small Couch for Your Living Space
You aren’t doomed if you have a tiny room and you want to find the best seating options for it. Whether you’re looking for a small couch for bedrooms, halls, or breakfast nooks, there are so many options that you’re probably spoiled for choice. If you love all these options but want budget-friendly options, check out our list of cheap couches. Now, your home decor will never have to be put on hold for either space or financial reasons!
FAQs
What Is the Smallest Couch Size?
The smallest couch is smaller than a loveseat and slightly bigger than a regular armchair. It might have a width of 36 inches, a depth of 38 inches, and a height of 34 inches.
What Type of Sofa Is Best for a Small Living Room?
Loveseats and futons are the best small couch options for tiny spaces. You can check our list for more diverse small sofa options that can seamlessly fit in a small apartment with all your living room furniture.
Is a Small Couch Called a Settee?
The word couch and settee can be used interchangeably. A settee is an old word still commonly used in the north of England, but the word sofa has replaced it in recent years.
What Is Smaller Than a Loveseat?
Loveseats can accommodate two people comfortably. There are smaller sofa options that can accommodate one person. They are slightly bigger than an armchair but smaller than a loveseat. They are considered a ‘chair-and-a-half.’
Do Sectionals Look Good in Small Living Rooms?
A small sectional couch is a great idea to maximize a tiny space. It should be placed against the wall to make the room look bigger and maintain the area’s flow.
