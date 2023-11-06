Whether you live in an apartment or a house, searching for the right piece of furniture for small rooms can make you feel like Goldilocks. The hardest thing to do is to find a comfortable couch for small spaces. That’s because tiny sofas might often come without storage, be uncomfortable, or not be able to fit as many people as you would want. Luckily, we’ve found a way to skip these hassles and find you a couch for small living rooms, bedrooms, or even breakfast nooks.

Image credits: Patrick Perkins.

We don’t want you to sacrifice comfort and legroom for a small sofa that isn’t awesome. That’s why we put together a varied list of small couches that can fit every mood, need, and function requirement. We also interviewed two interior designers, Annmarie Cannan and Komal Solanki, for their perspectives on the best small sofas to fit tiny spaces.

How to Choose a Couch for a Small Space?

Here are some of the things you should keep in mind when picking a small couch for any room.

Size of the Small Couch

“It’s important to consider scale in the room. Small sofas work well flanked across from each other with an interesting coffee table,” says Annmarie. You should consider the width, depth, and height of the small sofa. Plan how to fit it in the room and arrange furniture around it.

Image credits: ErikaWittlieb.

You can determine the height by measuring the highest point of the sofa set’s back. The depth can be calculated by measuring from the outside edge of the seat to the back of the couch. Calculate the width by measuring the sofa couch from one end to the other. Double-check all the measurements, or else you’ll end up with small furniture that’s only fit for cats.

Small Couch Upholstery

Whether you are looking to lounge, sleep, or sit for long hours, your small couch needs to be durable and comfortable. If you have children or pets, choose stain and scratch-resistant materials such as microfiber or faux leather. For softer and more luxurious materials, go for velvet or linen. Maybe you want a couch with delicate upholstery, but you have a feisty dog. In that case, here are seven tips to help keep dogs off furniture.

Image credits: Michael Oxendine.

Style of the Small Sofa

There are so many small couches that you can pick to elevate your living room or family space. It’s crucial to choose the best small sofa that can seamlessly fit the decor of your room. “Depending on the other items and feel of the room, I would marry the style and fabric to blend with that look,” says Annmarie.

Image credits: Kenny Eliason.

Komal states, “It entirely depends on the size of the living room and what setup are we going for. Like if we’re going for a nice elaborate setup wherein a 4-seater and chairs with that would definitely have a nice small couch, which gives more volume to the space and breaks the seating pattern perfectly. Or would use it as a ascent seating maybe at the entry porch.” Put some thought into the style of your home and your couch. You don’t want to end up with bad home decor choices.

How Many Can Fit Perfectly on the Sofa

Along with the other couch measurements, it’s essential to figure out how many people can fit on it comfortably. To invite many guests, you should opt for a tiny sectional sofa. A loveseat or futon would work best if you like lounging alone or with a friend. It is generally best to pick a two or three-seater couch for a small apartment.

Image credits: Juan Ordonez.

Our 14 Top Picks for the Best Small Couches

Let’s face it: you can get any small couch and try to make it fit the style and set-up of your living space. But the problem is that you might not be happy with this purchase if it doesn’t fit your functional requirements. “The purpose should be clear and comfort level. Even though it’s a small couch, it should still be comfortable for long hours. And where it’s to be put is the most important thing,” says Komal.

Image credits: Cristian Tarzi.

That’s why we’ve put together a diverse list so you can find a sofa that is the best fit (literally)!