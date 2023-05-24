Why is it that everyone grabs their phones and starts recording when their pets start doing “human” things? It just feels like it’s universally funny and cute when a pet looks like they're watching TV, sitting just like a person would.

It’s even cuter when they’ve got their own pet-sized furniture when they’re doing it. 

Cat lovers - you’re in luck, because this post is all about a community of people sharing kitties using furniture designed specifically for them!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Crocheted And Made This Heated Cat Couch, And I'm Working On A 2nd To Have A Matching Set. Hi! Meet Ripley :)

I Crocheted And Made This Heated Cat Couch, And I'm Working On A 2nd To Have A Matching Set. Hi! Meet Ripley :)

Illustrious-Monk-482 Report

7points
POST
#2

I Made My Cat A Home Office

I Made My Cat A Home Office

the_pizzacat Report

6points
POST
Java Addict
Java Addict
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 'hang in there' poster is a nice touch.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Just Found This Sub. Here Is My Son In His Living Room. ☺️

Just Found This Sub. Here Is My Son In His Living Room. ☺️

TheFreakingPrincess Report

6points
POST

The furniture for cats sub was created on the 24th of May, 2020. Being as young as it is, it’s in Reddit’s top 5% of communities by size, with more than 10.6k members currently in it. If you were to take a peek in it, it’s ridiculous how many cat-sized couches there are out there. And that’s only talking about couches! 

There’s also beds, bunk beds, armchairs, houses, desks - you name it. 

One guy even transformed a tiny closet into a cat apartment, à la Harry Potter. You can even see the whole process here, on Bored Panda.
#4

Bryan Davies Set The Bar Pretty High When It Comes To Spoiling Their Cat

Bryan Davies Set The Bar Pretty High When It Comes To Spoiling Their Cat

Juoreg Report

6points
POST
#5

Floofy Boi (And Girl, Swipe) On Their New Couch

Floofy Boi (And Girl, Swipe) On Their New Couch

SpectacularLlama Report

5points
POST
#6

Very Happy On Her Throne

Very Happy On Her Throne

Puppybrother Report

5points
POST

Although that cat flat may set you back about $2000 a month in NYC, making your own cat furniture is quite doable! There are loads of tutorials for customized furniture of any kind, for any pet. Even if you’re not very handy, you could probably cook something up for your furry friends.

If you’ve got a family member or friend who has some quality woodworking tools, you could spend a day or two with them, creating something for your pet and maybe a memory of your fun collaboration.
#7

The Most Interesting Cat In The World

The Most Interesting Cat In The World

DrZazz95 Report

5points
POST
#8

Cozeee Kitty

Cozeee Kitty

m33gs Report

5points
POST
#9

My Dad Built My Sister's Cats Bunk Beds. And They Actually Use Them

My Dad Built My Sister's Cats Bunk Beds. And They Actually Use Them

tisgogt Report

4points
POST

But, in the case of you being repelled by power tools the same way that vampires are repelled by garlic, then you may be more interested in buying something cute for your furry family member. 

You may have luck on Etsy where people sell loads of custom and unique pieces of furniture for pets, from entire dog houses, to beds, to shelves for them to get around the rooms while above everyone else.

And if you’d like your pet to feel better than everyone else (perhaps rightly so?), you can actually get them luxury furniture, which is far more expensive, but handcrafted and built to last.
#10

I Was Told To Post This Here. Taco’s Squatting In Barbie’s Bed

I Was Told To Post This Here. Taco’s Squatting In Barbie’s Bed

nadajoe Report

4points
POST
#11

Someone Is Very Pleased With Their Own Living Room!

Someone Is Very Pleased With Their Own Living Room!

DrZazz95 Report

4points
POST
#12

I Was Told My Tiny Friend Belongs Here

I Was Told My Tiny Friend Belongs Here

whateverdeedeewants Report

4points
POST

But it turns out that pet beds may not be enough, because there is quite a vocal crowd of people who say that not only should pets have their own furniture, but that not letting them on your furniture is cruel. 

One unpopular opinion post said exactly this, with many commenters joking that the poster of it is probably a cat that was shooed off a chair.

Whatever you think, there are certainly arguments for and against both sides, especially if you’ve got a dog that loves getting dirty every day!
#13

My Cat Has A Lil Chair To! Say Hi To Fred

My Cat Has A Lil Chair To! Say Hi To Fred

milf0rd Report

4points
POST
#14

Arale Is Not Sure How To Use Her Bed Properly

Arale Is Not Sure How To Use Her Bed Properly

TMiguelT Report

4points
POST
Toby Maina
Toby Maina
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need that type of monster under my bed

2
2points
reply
#15

My Cat’s Living Room Is Nicer Than Mine

My Cat’s Living Room Is Nicer Than Mine

jodellemicahferland Report

3points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine too! Cat doesn't seem to agree

1
1point
reply
#16

Finally A Place To Show Off Laurie’s Couch

Finally A Place To Show Off Laurie’s Couch

Shelvis Report

3points
POST

Finally, if you’re craving more pet articles, there are also dogs with jobs and a similar community for cats!

On the dog subreddit, you’re likely to witness dogs actually working as service pups or in the military/police, but the cats are usually just hanging around somewhere with a silly title like: “Bunbun, the supreme overseer of the bathroom.”

By the way, I made that one up, sorry!
#17

I Heard Y’all Might Like My Tiny Living Room

I Heard Y’all Might Like My Tiny Living Room

moosypooper Report

3points
POST
#18

The Ultimate Bunk Bed Set Up For Turkish Military Kitties!

The Ultimate Bunk Bed Set Up For Turkish Military Kitties!

DrZazz95 Report

3points
POST
#19

I Was Told You All Would Love Stella's Cat Couch

I Was Told You All Would Love Stella's Cat Couch

kgribbs63 Report

3points
POST
#20

Franny Is A Top Bunker

Franny Is A Top Bunker

Collaterlie_Sisters Report

3points
POST
#21

My Handsome Boy Bastian On His Wicker Throne

My Handsome Boy Bastian On His Wicker Throne

Grey0wl92 Report

3points
POST
#22

Couch I Made Specifically For My Xl Sized Cat. Most Cat Furniture Is Too Small For Him, So I Made It Complete With Pillows, Blanket, Eye Mask And A Nightcap! Please Enjoy!

Couch I Made Specifically For My Xl Sized Cat. Most Cat Furniture Is Too Small For Him, So I Made It Complete With Pillows, Blanket, Eye Mask And A Nightcap! Please Enjoy!

maurmo Report

2points
POST
#23

Hi I'm Beanie, This Is My Cat Corner. All Items Found At Garage Sales. 🐱

Hi I'm Beanie, This Is My Cat Corner. All Items Found At Garage Sales. 🐱

kenziealizabeth Report

2points
POST
#24

The Queen Does Not Like Being Disturbed!

The Queen Does Not Like Being Disturbed!

MistThePerfume Report

2points
POST
#25

Tulip And Beanie Love Having Bunkbeds. It Means Non-Stop Slumber Parties And Late Night Gossiping

Tulip And Beanie Love Having Bunkbeds. It Means Non-Stop Slumber Parties And Late Night Gossiping

kenziealizabeth Report

2points
POST
#26

My Cats Have Their Own Tiny Apartment (:

My Cats Have Their Own Tiny Apartment (:

jodellemicahferland Report

2points
POST
#27

My Cat, Bucket, And His Couch

My Cat, Bucket, And His Couch

BostonCompSci Report

2points
POST
#28

Kumquat And His New Sofa

Kumquat And His New Sofa

katkaylausy Report

2points
POST
#29

Oh, To Be A Kitten On A Tiny Couch

Oh, To Be A Kitten On A Tiny Couch

catmanslim Report

2points
POST
#30

This May Be One Of My Favorite Things I Have Ever Made. Ms. Boo Bears On Her Couch

This May Be One Of My Favorite Things I Have Ever Made. Ms. Boo Bears On Her Couch

Arialene Report

2points
POST
#31

I Found This At An Antique Shop. It’s The Perfect Size For Major

I Found This At An Antique Shop. It’s The Perfect Size For Major

Fit_Inevitable_6344 Report

2points
POST
#32

They Seem To Like The Yard Sale Find

They Seem To Like The Yard Sale Find

Pink_Garden Report

2points
POST
#33

Lucy The Queen Approves Of Her New Pink Couch

Lucy The Queen Approves Of Her New Pink Couch

Meditative_Rose78 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Kedi Is Shocked At Having His Own Couch

Kedi Is Shocked At Having His Own Couch

TMiguelT Report

2points
POST
#35

A Perfectly Reasonable Cat Bedroom

A Perfectly Reasonable Cat Bedroom

m33gs Report

2points
POST
#36

The Shrimping King, Thurston Waffles, Is Also A Camping Fan!

The Shrimping King, Thurston Waffles, Is Also A Camping Fan!

DrZazz95 Report

2points
POST
#37

Two 😻😻 Sweet ‘Sisters Of Different Mothers’ Sharing A Late 1960s TV I Saved From The Trash And Made Into A Kitty Sleepy Place

Two 😻😻 Sweet ‘Sisters Of Different Mothers’ Sharing A Late 1960s TV I Saved From The Trash And Made Into A Kitty Sleepy Place

redratchaser Report

2points
POST
#38

Smol Sofa

Smol Sofa

Other-Cantaloupe4765 Report

2points
POST
#39

I've Struggled With Math My Whole Life. My Cat Inspired Me To Make Something Involving Math. This Is What Happened

I've Struggled With Math My Whole Life. My Cat Inspired Me To Make Something Involving Math. This Is What Happened

silentarrowMG Report

2points
POST
#40

Bought The Cats A Tent. Probably The Best Thing About 2020

Bought The Cats A Tent. Probably The Best Thing About 2020

DrZazz95 Report

2points
POST
#41

Top Or Bottom Bunk?

Top Or Bottom Bunk?

Cat-Lover20 Report

2points
POST
#42

Does Anyone Know How To Repair Air Conditioning?...we Are In Trouble

Does Anyone Know How To Repair Air Conditioning?...we Are In Trouble

oliviacrazy Report

2points
POST
#43

I Cannot Believe This Sub Exists. Here’s Mr. Waffles Enjoying His Living Room Set

I Cannot Believe This Sub Exists. Here’s Mr. Waffles Enjoying His Living Room Set

KingOctopodie Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

A Simple Snooze

A Simple Snooze

Awflwfl Report

1point
POST
#45

A Fitting Throne For A Queen 👑

A Fitting Throne For A Queen 👑

DrZazz95 Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!