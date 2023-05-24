45 Best Pics From The Furniture For Cats Community
Why is it that everyone grabs their phones and starts recording when their pets start doing “human” things? It just feels like it’s universally funny and cute when a pet looks like they're watching TV, sitting just like a person would.
It’s even cuter when they’ve got their own pet-sized furniture when they’re doing it.
Cat lovers - you’re in luck, because this post is all about a community of people sharing kitties using furniture designed specifically for them!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
I Crocheted And Made This Heated Cat Couch, And I'm Working On A 2nd To Have A Matching Set. Hi! Meet Ripley :)
I Made My Cat A Home Office
Just Found This Sub. Here Is My Son In His Living Room. ☺️
The furniture for cats sub was created on the 24th of May, 2020. Being as young as it is, it’s in Reddit’s top 5% of communities by size, with more than 10.6k members currently in it. If you were to take a peek in it, it’s ridiculous how many cat-sized couches there are out there. And that’s only talking about couches!
There’s also beds, bunk beds, armchairs, houses, desks - you name it.
One guy even transformed a tiny closet into a cat apartment, à la Harry Potter. You can even see the whole process here, on Bored Panda.
Bryan Davies Set The Bar Pretty High When It Comes To Spoiling Their Cat
Floofy Boi (And Girl, Swipe) On Their New Couch
Very Happy On Her Throne
Although that cat flat may set you back about $2000 a month in NYC, making your own cat furniture is quite doable! There are loads of tutorials for customized furniture of any kind, for any pet. Even if you’re not very handy, you could probably cook something up for your furry friends.
If you’ve got a family member or friend who has some quality woodworking tools, you could spend a day or two with them, creating something for your pet and maybe a memory of your fun collaboration.
The Most Interesting Cat In The World
Cozeee Kitty
My Dad Built My Sister's Cats Bunk Beds. And They Actually Use Them
But, in the case of you being repelled by power tools the same way that vampires are repelled by garlic, then you may be more interested in buying something cute for your furry family member.
You may have luck on Etsy where people sell loads of custom and unique pieces of furniture for pets, from entire dog houses, to beds, to shelves for them to get around the rooms while above everyone else.
And if you’d like your pet to feel better than everyone else (perhaps rightly so?), you can actually get them luxury furniture, which is far more expensive, but handcrafted and built to last.
I Was Told To Post This Here. Taco’s Squatting In Barbie’s Bed
Someone Is Very Pleased With Their Own Living Room!
I Was Told My Tiny Friend Belongs Here
But it turns out that pet beds may not be enough, because there is quite a vocal crowd of people who say that not only should pets have their own furniture, but that not letting them on your furniture is cruel.
One unpopular opinion post said exactly this, with many commenters joking that the poster of it is probably a cat that was shooed off a chair.
Whatever you think, there are certainly arguments for and against both sides, especially if you’ve got a dog that loves getting dirty every day!
My Cat Has A Lil Chair To! Say Hi To Fred
Arale Is Not Sure How To Use Her Bed Properly
My Cat’s Living Room Is Nicer Than Mine
Finally A Place To Show Off Laurie’s Couch
Finally, if you’re craving more pet articles, there are also dogs with jobs and a similar community for cats!
On the dog subreddit, you’re likely to witness dogs actually working as service pups or in the military/police, but the cats are usually just hanging around somewhere with a silly title like: “Bunbun, the supreme overseer of the bathroom.”
By the way, I made that one up, sorry!