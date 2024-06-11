“I Was Dizzy And Shaking”: Hobby Horsing Rider Defends Herself From Critics Who Mock Sport

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager named Anna surprised everyone by showing the aftermath of an intense hobby horsing routine.

Hobby horsing is thought to have originated in Finland in the early 2000s and combines gymnastic elements with those of equestrianism, like showjumping and dressage. As its name indicates, the main characteristic of this sport is that stick horses are used instead of real ones.

“Hobby horsing is not a sport; it’s easy, and everyone can do that…Oh yeah?” Anna wrote, defending herself from critics who mock the activity as a childish pastime.

The short clip posted on May 28 shows the teen extremely exhausted, catching her breath on the floor of a gymnasium.

Image credits: kht.duck

“This is me after my dressage routine… I was passing out, couldn’t breathe, almost throwing up, dizzy, shaking, whole body burning in pain…” added the 16-year-old rider, who goes by @kht_duck on TikTok.

In a separate video, Anna, who often shows her sport practices on social media, revealed that she won the national championship in the Czech Republic, where she resides.

The sport is gaining popularity in other parts of Europe as well. This November, Britain will host its first Hobby Horse of the Year event at Arena UK, Grantham, with more than 100 people already signed up for the competition, according to Horse & Hound UK.

Russia, France, Ukraine, and the Netherlands also have hobby horse associations, as per the equestrian magazine.

Image credits: kht.duck

“Some equestrians think it’s ridiculous, but others are more open-minded, and I think the more people see it, the more it’ll be accepted,” said Joanna Rowe, founder of the British Hobby Horse Competition Club, which is organizing the event.

Rowe’s daughter, Rosie, competes at British Showjumping events as well as with her hobby horse. She was the one who convinced her mother to start the club because she “wanted to be somewhere with children who had the same hobby.”



“So many children have come to shows with their hobby horses, and it’s given them the confidence to get on their real ponies,” Rowe shared.

The teen won the national championship for hobby horsing in the Czech Republic, where she resides

Image credits: kht.duck

Originally from Finland, the sport is expanding to other European countries, such as the Netherlands, Russia, and England

Image credits: kht.duck

The British Horse Society, the largest equestrian charity in the UK, believes this initiative can serve educational purposes in addition to motivating children to engage in physical activity.

“While it is a great exercise for cardiovascular fitness, it is also a very accessible way for young people to get a taste of the equestrian world,” BHS head of business support Steph Geran told H&H.

“It’s proven to be very effective and a brilliant way to engage young people in all things equestrianism.”



Anna’s post-practice video was viewed over 48 million times on TikTok

The 16-year-old also competed in the Slovakian national championship, ranking second place

For the championship set to take place on November 17, riders will face different tests, including dressage and jumping. Rowe explained that she will start with simpler tasks and then move on to more challenging tests for the competitors. Furthermore, the mom shared that British Dressage experts have volunteered to judge riders.

In Finland, where there are more than 10,000 practitioners of this sport, national championships have been held in the city of Seinäjoki since 2012.

H&H reports that competitors are typically girls aged between 12 and 18 years old, many of whom make and decorate their hobby horses by hand.

People expressed their support for those practicing hobby horsing

