Share this article:

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland
Parenting

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland

Mindaugas Balčiauskas and
Rokas Laurinavičius
In this hectic world, home and daycare are not competitors but collaborators.

But in many places of the Western world, inadequate access to it creates significant barriers for any parent who hopes to participate in the workforce or access training that can advance their careers.

In the US, for example, as many as 100,000 Americans have been forced to stay home from work each month because of childcare issues, and the economic toll now amounts to $122 billion each year in lost earnings, productivity, and revenue.

So if the federal government wishes to continue investing in emerging sectors like clean energy and semiconductors, it might be in its best interest to look after the people who can and want to contribute to these industries instead of being forced to stay on the sidelines.

To prove that things can be different, we invite you to take a look at a video uploaded to the internet by mother and content creator Annabella Daily that reveals how daycares operate in the Scandinavian country of Finland.

This Nordic mom of 3 boys recently shared a video of what Finnish daycares look like, and Westerners are in awe

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

“Want to see what a Finnish daycare looks like? Here, kids are encouraged to be independent and their educators are not called teachers but ‘specialists in early childhood upbringing’.”

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

“Their focus is learning through play. They all have these little beds in which they take naps, as kids go to daycare from the age of around 1 until 6.”

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

“There’s a dining room and they are provided warm, healthy meals and snacks every day. They eat together at these little tables.”

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

“They also do art, music and crafts. The kids get potty trained at daycare as they are ready and they have these little toilets and sinks.”

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

“The kids spend hours outside every day, and inside they’re also encouraged to move around in the playrooms. Daycare is considered every parent’s and child’s right, and at maximum costs $325 a month with a bit more for private daycare.”

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

“I loved our time at this daycare in Helsinki called Engel and I felt like with the daycare educators, I really found a village who helped me raise my child. Would you leave your kids here?”

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Image credits: scandimomsecrets

Annabella’s video has since gone viral

And the people who watched it had a lot to say

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland Shares stats

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Trillian
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago

This looks like a regular daycare (Kita in Germany) to me? What do kids do in the US? Do they not eat together? Do they not nap? Don't they have bathrooms?

helloleo avatar
SummerChild
SummerChild
Community Member
1 hour ago

Same in Sweden but it's usually free. And the kids get lunch and snacks everyday (no additional cost). The teachers have to have an ECE.

helloleo avatar
SummerChild
SummerChild
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same in Sweden but it's usually free. And the kids get lunch and snacks everyday (no additional cost). The teachers have to have an ECE.

