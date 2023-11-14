Mom Shares What Finnish Daycares Look Like After Moving Her Family From US To Finland

ADVERTISEMENT

In this hectic world, home and daycare are not competitors but collaborators.

But in many places of the Western world, inadequate access to it creates significant barriers for any parent who hopes to participate in the workforce or access training that can advance their careers.

In the US, for example, as many as 100,000 Americans have been forced to stay home from work each month because of childcare issues, and the economic toll now amounts to $122 billion each year in lost earnings, productivity, and revenue.

So if the federal government wishes to continue investing in emerging sectors like clean energy and semiconductors, it might be in its best interest to look after the people who can and want to contribute to these industries instead of being forced to stay on the sidelines.

To prove that things can be different, we invite you to take a look at a video uploaded to the internet by mother and content creator Annabella Daily that reveals how daycares operate in the Scandinavian country of Finland.

More info: DailyJungleKids.com | Instagram | TikTok

This Nordic mom of 3 boys recently shared a video of what Finnish daycares look like, and Westerners are in awe

“Want to see what a Finnish daycare looks like? Here, kids are encouraged to be independent and their educators are not called teachers but ‘specialists in early childhood upbringing’.”

“Their focus is learning through play. They all have these little beds in which they take naps, as kids go to daycare from the age of around 1 until 6.”

“There’s a dining room and they are provided warm, healthy meals and snacks every day. They eat together at these little tables.”

“They also do art, music and crafts. The kids get potty trained at daycare as they are ready and they have these little toilets and sinks.”

“The kids spend hours outside every day, and inside they’re also encouraged to move around in the playrooms. Daycare is considered every parent’s and child’s right, and at maximum costs $325 a month with a bit more for private daycare.”

“I loved our time at this daycare in Helsinki called Engel and I felt like with the daycare educators, I really found a village who helped me raise my child. Would you leave your kids here?”

Annabella’s video has since gone viral

And the people who watched it had a lot to say

